Hopson Development : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS FOR AND EXTENSION OF SCOPE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (in PDF)
0
07/02/2019 | 11:28am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Reference is made to the 2018 Announcement and the 2018 Circular, both relating to, among other things, the 2018 Framework Agreement and the Existing Transactions contemplated thereunder. The 11 Existing Transactions comprise five Existing Transactions By Chu's Controlled Entities and six Existing Transactions By Group.
For the reasons set out in this announcement below, (i) the Company considers that there is a need and, it is beneficial for the Group, to extend the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018 Framework Agreement to include a new Transaction 12; and (ii) the Company estimates that the respective annual transaction amounts in respect of two out of five Existing Transactions By Chu's Controlled Entities and two out of six Existing Transactions By Group for each of the two financial years ending 31 December 2020 will exceed their respective Annual Caps for the relevant periods.
On 2 July 2019, the Company, Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu entered into the Supplemental Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018 Framework Agreement is extended to include a new Transaction 12, namely the provision of construction work by the Group to the Chu's Controlled Entities. Save and except for the extension of the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities pursuant to the Supplemental Framework Agreement, all other terms and conditions under the 2018 Framework Agreement remain unchanged and continue to be in full force and effect.
- 1 -
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Both Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu are the sons of Mr. Chu and the brothers of Ms. Chu. In addition, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Y.H. Chu also indirectly owned approximately 17.76% of the shares of the Company. Accordingly, both Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu are connected persons of the Company under the Listing Rules, and the 2018 Framework Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Framework Agreement) and the Transactions constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to Rule 14A.54 of the Listing Rules, the Company must re-comply with the announcement and shareholders' approval requirements where the Existing Payable Annual Caps and/or the Existing Receivable Annual Caps will be exceeded or there is a material change to the terms of the 2018 Framework Agreement.
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules of the Revised Payable Annual Caps for the year ending 31 December 2020 (being the largest among the Revised Total Annual Caps) exceed 5%, the 2018 Framework Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Framework Agreement) and the Transactions constitute non-exempt continuing connected transactions of the Company and are subject to reporting, announcement, circular, independent shareholders' approval and annual review requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
The Company proposes to seek the Independent Shareholders' approval of the 2018 Framework Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Framework Agreement), the Transactions and the Revised Total Annual Caps for the two financial years ending 31 December 2020 at the SGM. Each of Sounda, Hopson Education Funds and Farrich will abstain from voting at the SGM.
GENERAL
The Independent Board Committee has been formed to advise the Independent Shareholders and Pelican Financial has been appointed as an independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders on the terms of the 2018 Framework Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Framework Agreement), the Transactions and the Revised Total Annual Caps.
A circular containing, inter alia, details of the Supplemental Framework Agreement, the Transactions and the Revised Total Annual Caps, the letter from Pelican Financial, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and a notice convening the SGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 22 July 2019.
- 2 -
BACKGROUND
Reference is made to the 2018 Announcement and the 2018 Circular, both relating to, among other things, the 2018 Framework Agreement and the Existing Transactions contemplated thereunder. Details of the 11 Existing Transactions are set out below:
Services to be provided/premises to be leased by Chu's Controlled Entities to the Group pursuant to the 2018 Framework Agreement (collectively ''Existing Transactions By Chu's Controlled Entities''):
Construction:
The appointment of Chu's Controlled Entities by the Group to carry out construction work for certain property development projects of the Group in Guangzhou, Beijing and other Eastern areas of the PRC (''Transaction 1'').
Electrical installation, low voltage system and intelligent building system installation and consultancy service on cost control for construction work:
The appointment of Chu's Controlled Entities by the Group to carry out electrical installation and low voltage system and intelligent building system installation for certain property development projects of the Group in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and other Eastern areas of the PRC and to provide the Group with consultancy service on cost control for its construction work in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and other Eastern areas of the PRC (''Transaction 2'').
Office lease:
The lease of certain commercial premises in Guangzhou and Shanghai by Chu's Controlled Entities to the Group for office use (''Transaction 3'').
Information technology related services: The appointment of Chu's Controlled Entities by the Group to provide services in connection with the maintenance of the intranet and servers of the Group, and to supply information technology or computer system related products and facilities to the Group (''Transaction 4'').
Marketing services:
The appointment of Chu's Controlled Entities by the Group to provide property sales service, sales agency service and marketing service for the Group. (''Transaction 5'').
- 3 -
Services to be provided/premises to be leased by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities pursuant to the 2018 Framework Agreement (collectively ''Existing Transactions By Group''):
Building design:
The appointment of the Group by Chu's Controlled Entities to carry out construction and building design works for certain property development projects of the Chu's Controlled Entities in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai (''Transaction 6'').
Management of vacant properties and delivery of sold property units to purchasers:
The appointment of the Group by Chu's Controlled Entities to manage certain vacant properties developed by Chu's Controlled Entities and to handle the delivery of sold property units of Chu's Controlled Entities in Guangdong Province, Beijing, Xi'an and Shanghai to purchasers (''Transaction 7'').
Heating service:
The appointment of the Group by Chu's Controlled Entities to provide heating service to certain properties of the Chu's Controlled Entities in Beijing (''Transaction 8'').
Hotel management: The appointment of the Group by Chu's Controlled Entities to provide hotel management service for certain hotels of the Chu's Controlled Entities located in various cities across the PRC, including but not limited to Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu (''Transaction 9'').
Shop and office lease:
The lease of certain shops and office premises in Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai by the Group to the Chu's Controlled Entities (''Transaction 10'').
Commercial real estate management:
The appointment of the Group by Chu's Controlled Entities to provide commercial real estate management service for certain commercial real estate projects of the Chu's Controlled Entities (''Transaction 11'').
For the reasons set out in this announcement below, (i) the Company considers that there is a need and, it is beneficial for the Group, to extend the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018
- 4 -
Framework Agreement to include a new Transaction 12; and (ii) the Company estimates that the respective annual transaction amounts in respect of two out of five Existing Transactions By Chu's Controlled Entities (namely Transactions 1 and 5) and two out of six Existing Transactions By Group (namely Transactions 6 and 11) for each of the two financial years ending 31 December 2020 will exceed their respective Annual Caps for the relevant periods. Transactions 1, 5, 6 and 11 are collectively referred to as ''Revised Transactions''.
THE NEW CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION
On 2 July 2019, the Company, Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu entered into the Supplemental Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018 Framework Agreement is extended to include the provision of construction work by the Group to the Chu's Controlled Entities for certain property development projects of Chu's Controlled Entities (''Transaction 12''). Save and except for the extension of the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018 Framework Agreement pursuant to the Supplemental Framework Agreement, all other terms and conditions of the 2018 Framework Agreement shall remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SUPPLEMENTAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
On 2 July 2019, the Company, Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu entered into the Supplemental Framework Agreement, which set out, among other things, the following principal terms:
Date:
2 July 2019
Parties:
(1)
the Company
(2)
Mr. Y.H. Chu
(3)
Mr. W.H. Chu
Scope of services:
In
addition to the six Existing Transactions By Group
(namely Transactions 6 to 11), the Company shall procure the relevant member(s) of the Group or their respective sub-contractors to carry out Transaction 12, namely to provide construction work to Chu's Controlled Entities for certain property development projects of Chu's Controlled Entities.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 15:27:08 UTC