Hopson Development : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS FOR AND EXTENSION OF SCOPE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (in PDF)

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the 2018 Announcement and the 2018 Circular, both relating to, among other things, the 2018 Framework Agreement and the Existing Transactions contemplated thereunder. The 11 Existing Transactions comprise five Existing Transactions By Chu's Controlled Entities and six Existing Transactions By Group.

For the reasons set out in this announcement below, (i) the Company considers that there is a need and, it is beneficial for the Group, to extend the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018 Framework Agreement to include a new Transaction 12; and (ii) the Company estimates that the respective annual transaction amounts in respect of two out of five Existing Transactions By Chu's Controlled Entities and two out of six Existing Transactions By Group for each of the two financial years ending 31 December 2020 will exceed their respective Annual Caps for the relevant periods.

On 2 July 2019, the Company, Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu entered into the Supplemental Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities under the 2018 Framework Agreement is extended to include a new Transaction 12, namely the provision of construction work by the Group to the Chu's Controlled Entities. Save and except for the extension of the scope of services to be provided by the Group to Chu's Controlled Entities pursuant to the Supplemental Framework Agreement, all other terms and conditions under the 2018 Framework Agreement remain unchanged and continue to be in full force and effect.