HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED    754

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(754)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News Summary

Hopson Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED ON 7 JULY 2020

07/28/2020 | 05:06am EDT

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED ON 7 JULY 2020

This announcement is issued by Hopson Development Holdings Limited (''Company'') to supplement its announcement dated 7 July 2020 in relation to the Subscription Agreements (''First Announcement''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms defined in the First Announcement have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

The Board would like to provide the following additional information in relation to the Target Company as at the Announcement Date:

  1. there were five Existing Target Company Shareholders;
  2. three of the Existing Target Company Shareholders held approximately 20%, 20% and 30% of the issued share capital of the Target Company respectively. These Existing Target Company Shareholders are founding shareholders of the Target Company and are ultimately owned by members of the Target Company's core management team;
  3. the fourth Existing Target Company Shareholder held approximately 27.5% of the issued share capital of the Target Company. This Existing Target Company Shareholder is also a founding shareholder of the Target Company and is ultimately owned by a PRC established conglomerate listed in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, whose diverse investments include different kinds of hi- tech businesses, insurance, banking and asset management; and

- 1 -

  1. the fifth Existing Target Company Shareholder held approximately 2.5% of the issued share capital of the Target Company in trust for participants of the Target Company's employee stock option plan.

By Order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Kut Yung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors. The executive Directors are Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

  • For identification purpose only.
  • Where the context so permits or requires, words importing the singular number include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender include the feminine and neuter genders and vice versa.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:05:19 UTC
