Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hopson Development Holdings Limited    0754   BMG4600H1016

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:26am EDT

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to approximately RMB15,072 million, representing an increase of 33.4% as compared to approximately RMB11,300 million in the same period of 2018. For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 1,144,462 square metres in gross floor area and an average selling price of RMB13,170 per square metre, representing an increase of 13.4% compared to the average selling price of RMB11,611 per square metre in the same period in 2018. In September, the Group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately RMB1,763 million. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
12:26aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Unaudited operating statistics for the nine months ended 30..
PU
09/06HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Supplemental announcement in relation to the discloseable t..
PU
09/05HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 3..
PU
08/29DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : ACQUISITION OF TWO COMPANIES AND THE RELEVANT SHAREHO..
PU
08/29DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of two companies and the relevant shareho..
PU
08/29HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 29 augu..
PU
08/21HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Announces 2019 Interim Results, Achieved Stable Growth in R..
PU
08/21HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 (in..
PU
08/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 1,20%
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 17 070 M
Chart HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hopson Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,40  HKD
Last Close Price 7,67  HKD
Spread / Highest target -16,6%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronggui Xi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mang Yee Chu Chairman
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Kin Au Executive Director
Tsung Hei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED22.13%2 162
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.34%40 524
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.16%35 197
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.27%29 466
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.80%28 165
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.27%26 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group