Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE ONE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE ONE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the one month ended 31 January 2020 amounted to approximately RMB475 million, representing a decrease of 22.3% as compared to approximately RMB611 million in the same period of 2019. For the one month ended 31 January 2020, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 31,649 square metres in gross floor area and an average selling price of RMB15,018 per square metre, representing an increase of 13.3% compared to the average selling price of RMB13,253 per square metre in the same period in 2019. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the half-yearly report of the Company for the six months ending 30 June 2020. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

