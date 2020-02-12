Log in
Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE ONE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

02/12/2020 | 11:31pm EST

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE ONE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the one month ended 31 January 2020 amounted to approximately RMB475 million, representing a decrease of 22.3% as compared to approximately RMB611 million in the same period of 2019. For the one month ended 31 January 2020, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 31,649 square metres in gross floor area and an average selling price of RMB15,018 per square metre, representing an increase of 13.3% compared to the average selling price of RMB13,253 per square metre in the same period in 2019. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the half-yearly report of the Company for the six months ending 30 June 2020. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Kut Yung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises eight Directors. The executive Directors are Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 04:30:07 UTC
