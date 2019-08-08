Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hopson Development Holdings Limited    0754   BMG4600H1016

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0754)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:55am EDT

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB11,715 million, representing an increase of 53.8% as compared to approximately RMB7,615 million in the same period of 2018. For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 875,280 square metres in gross floor area and an average selling price of RMB13,385 per square metre, representing an increase of 8.0% compared to the average selling price of RMB12,390 per square metre in the same period in 2018. In July, the Group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately RMB1,347 million. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
08/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08/08HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 3..
PU
07/31HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO REVISI..
PU
07/16HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER..
PU
07/03HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 ..
PU
07/02HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS FOR AND EXTENSION OF SCOPE OF CONTI..
PU
06/27HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES (in..
PU
06/21HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Dev to issue US$500 million senior notes
AQ
06/20HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (in PDF)
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 1,26%
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 16 313 M
Chart HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hopson Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,14  HKD
Last Close Price 7,33  HKD
Spread / Highest target -29,9%
Spread / Average Target -29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronggui Xi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mang Yee Chu Chairman
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Kin Au Executive Director
Tsung Hei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.20%2 118
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.99%42 213
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.41%35 499
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.99%32 723
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.16%27 496
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.04%26 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group