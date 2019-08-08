Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019 (in PDF)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB11,715 million, representing an increase of 53.8% as compared to approximately RMB7,615 million in the same period of 2018. For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 875,280 square metres in gross floor area and an average selling price of RMB13,385 per square metre, representing an increase of 8.0% compared to the average selling price of RMB12,390 per square metre in the same period in 2018. In July, the Group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately RMB1,347 million. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.