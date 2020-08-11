Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hopson Development Holdings Limited    754   BMG4600H1016

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(754)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 06:04am EDT

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's gross contracted sales in aggregate for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB15,523 million, representing an increase of 20.7% as compared to approximately RMB12,864 million in the same period of 2019. Amongst which, property contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB14,923 million, representing an increase of 19.5%, compared to approximately RMB12,487 million in the same period in 2019; decoration contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB600 million, representing an increase of 58.7%, compared to approximately RMB378 million in the same period in 2019. For the seven months ended 31 July 2020, the Group recorded property contracted sales of approximately 908,432 square metres in gross floor area and an average property selling price of RMB16,427 per square metre, representing an increase of 15.5%, compared to the average selling price of RMB14,222 per square metre in the same period in 2019. In July, the Group recorded a single month's net gross contracted sales of approximately RMB2,509 million, among which, a single month's property contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB2,398 million, while a single month's decoration contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB111 million.

In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only. The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2020. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Kut Yung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 August 2020

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises eight Directors. The executive Directors are Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
06:04aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 3..
PU
07/28HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Supplemental announcement in relation to the discloseable t..
PU
06/16HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/04HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Unaudited operating statistics for the two months ended 29 ..
PU
02/12HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Unaudited operating statistics for the one month ended 31 j..
PU
02/12HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Issue of us$500 million 6.0% guaranteed senior notes due 20..
PU
02/11HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Inside information - proposed issue of u.s. dollar denomina..
PU
02/03HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Extension of the extended long stop date in relation to the..
PU
2019HOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Update on acquisition of property in new york
PU
2019DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of property located in new york, usa
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 29 553 M 3 813 M 3 813 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10 385
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hopson Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,40 HKD
Last Close Price 13,28 HKD
Spread / Highest target -51,8%
Spread / Average Target -51,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Rong Gui Xi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kut Yung Chu Chairman & Executive Vice President
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Kin Au Executive Director
Tsung Hei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED68.10%3 813
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.41%35 501
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.38%32 442
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.85%30 040
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.01%29 100
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.56%27 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group