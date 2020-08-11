Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's gross contracted sales in aggregate for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB15,523 million, representing an increase of 20.7% as compared to approximately RMB12,864 million in the same period of 2019. Amongst which, property contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB14,923 million, representing an increase of 19.5%, compared to approximately RMB12,487 million in the same period in 2019; decoration contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB600 million, representing an increase of 58.7%, compared to approximately RMB378 million in the same period in 2019. For the seven months ended 31 July 2020, the Group recorded property contracted sales of approximately 908,432 square metres in gross floor area and an average property selling price of RMB16,427 per square metre, representing an increase of 15.5%, compared to the average selling price of RMB14,222 per square metre in the same period in 2019. In July, the Group recorded a single month's net gross contracted sales of approximately RMB2,509 million, among which, a single month's property contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB2,398 million, while a single month's decoration contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB111 million.

In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only. The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2020. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

