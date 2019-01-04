Hopson Development : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Log in
01/04/2019 | 10:24am CET

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB14,975 million, representing an increase of 62.3% as compared to approximately RMB9,228 million in the same period of 2017. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 1,296,841 square metres in gross floor area and average selling price of RMB11,547 per square metre, representing a decrease of 8.9% year-on-year compared to RMB12,680 per square metre in the same period of 2017. In December 2018, the Group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately RMB953 million. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:23:09 UTC
