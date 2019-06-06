AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“a” of the property/casualty (P/C) members of Horace Mann Insurance Group
(Horace Mann), as well as Horace Mann Life Insurance Company (Horace
Mann Life). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of
“bbb” of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) [NYSE:HMN] and the
Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” on its $250 million, 4.5% senior
unsecured notes, due 2025. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)
is stable. All companies are headquartered in Springfield, IL.
The ratings reflect Horace Mann’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The ratings of Horace Mann also reflect the strongest level of
risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy
Ratio (BCAR), which benefits from conservative reserving practices and
low reinsurance dependence. There is a history of favorable reserve
development, which has slowed in recent years.
The group has produced modest operating earnings, as measured by its
five-year pretax returns on revenue and equity, which are generally in
line with the averages for the private passenger standard auto and
homeowners industry composite. Horace Mann’s property book of business
is somewhat susceptible to catastrophe and non-catastrophe weather
losses. Weather-related losses and higher auto loss frequency and
severity contributed to underwriting deficits and reduced levels of
pre-tax operating earnings in the past five-year period. Results for
2018 in particular, were driven primarily by elevated catastrophe costs
related to the Camp Fire in California, the largest single catastrophe
event for the company since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The ratings of Horace Mann Life reflect its balance sheet strength,
which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its strong operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Horace Mann
Life benefits from stable operating earnings despite some contraction
within the retirement segment and growing life insurance sales and
favorable persistency.
The ratings of Horace Mann Life also reflect its strategic role within
HMEC and the benefits it derives from HMEC’s strong business franchise
in the K-12 educators’ market. The ratings also reflect the company’s
competitive advantages derived from its exclusive agency distribution
channel and long-term growth in the 403(b) tax-qualified annuity market.
Partially offsetting rating factors are Horace Mann Life’s exposure to
interest-sensitive liabilities, declining investment spreads in its
retirement segment and an increase in overall investment risk due to
higher allocations to alternative assets as a percentage of statutory
capital.
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” have been
affirmed with a stable outlook for the following P/C members of Horace
Mann Insurance Group:
-
Horace Mann Insurance Company
-
Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Company
-
Teachers Insurance Company
-
Horace Mann Lloyds
