Horace Mann Educators : Executive Leadership to Present at KBW 2019 Insurance Conference on September 5

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the KBW Insurance Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Representing Horace Mann will be Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bret Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Wade Rugenstein, Executive Vice President, Supplemental and Chief Information Officer.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of investors.horacemann.com. A webcast replay of the presentation will be available later that day at the same location.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

