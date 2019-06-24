Log in
Horace Mann Educators : NTA Acquisition Financing Investor Presentation

06/24/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Horace Mann Reinsures $2.9 Billion Legacy Annuity Block with RGA and Describes NTA

Acquisition Financing

June 24, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement and Non-GAAP Measures

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements are related to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations or forecasts of future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, project, intend, plan, believe and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially.

Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences, including those risks discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements.

The historical and forward-looking financial information contained in this presentation and related materials include measures (marked with *) that are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (non-GAAP) such as core earnings, core earnings per share, pretax reporting segment income excluding DAC unlocking, and book value per share excluding some components of accumulated other comprehensive income. A definition of these measures is included in the Appendix of this presentation. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP), see the Q1 2019 Investor Supplement available at investors.horacemann.com.

2

Financing plan sets the stage for accelerated profitable growth

Component

Benefit

1.

Reinsuring $2.9 billion legacy annuity

Reduces ongoing interest rate risk; releases

block

$200 million of capital

2.

New $225 million revolving line of credit

Enhances financial flexibility while

replaces prior facility on substantially the

maintaining reasonable leverage for current

same terms

ratings

3.

NTA transaction on track to close in

Expands product offerings to include high-

early July; Texas approved, New York

return supplemental insurance products and

pending

adds points of distribution supported by

strong infrastructure

Reflecting benefits of transactions, core EPS* expected to increase at least 10% in 2020;

2019 EPS guidance remains unchanged as transactions offset in short-term(1)

(1) Presumes NTA transaction closes as expected and catastrophe losses remain within

3

guided range of 7-7.5 points on combined ratio

National Teachers Associates

acquisition

4

NTA transaction to accelerate profitable growth

  • Supplemental insurance provider offering heart, cancer, accident and limited supplemental disability coverages
  • Serving educator market for nearly 50 years
  • Will remain in Dallas under current leadership; operate as separate division
  • Diversifies business mix with higher-margin products

Aligned with "PDI" Growth Strategy in Education Market

Products

  • Adds complementary supplemental insurance products designed to meet educators' needs and cover their financial risk

Distribution

  • Brings trusted, knowledgeable agent network with extensive worksite marketing experience with limited geographic overlap

Infrastructure

  • Strong management team focused on delivering great educator customer experiences, supported by modern and scalable infrastructure

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horace Mann Educators Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:14:18 UTC
