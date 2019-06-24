Horace Mann Educators : NTA Acquisition Financing Investor Presentation
06/24/2019 | 05:15pm EDT
Horace Mann Reinsures $2.9 Billion Legacy Annuity Block with RGA and Describes NTA
Acquisition Financing
June 24, 2019
Safe Harbor Statement and Non-GAAP Measures
Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements are related to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations or forecasts of future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, project, intend, plan, believe and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially.
Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences, including those risks discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements.
The historical and forward-looking financial information contained in this presentation and related materials include measures (marked with *) that are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (non-GAAP) such as core earnings, core earnings per share, pretax reporting segment income excluding DAC unlocking, and book value per share excluding some components of accumulated other comprehensive income. A definition of these measures is included in the Appendix of this presentation. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP), see the Q1 2019 Investor Supplement available at investors.horacemann.com.
Financing plan sets the stage for accelerated profitable growth
Component
Benefit
1.
Reinsuring $2.9 billion legacy annuity
Reduces ongoing interest rate risk; releases
block
$200 million of capital
2.
New $225 million revolving line of credit
Enhances financial flexibility while
replaces prior facility on substantially the
maintaining reasonable leverage for current
same terms
ratings
3.
NTA transaction on track to close in
Expands product offerings to include high-
early July; Texas approved, New York
return supplemental insurance products and
pending
adds points of distribution supported by
strong infrastructure
Reflecting benefits of transactions, core EPS* expected to increase at least 10% in 2020;
2019 EPS guidance remains unchanged as transactions offset in short-term(1)
(1) Presumes NTA transaction closes as expected and catastrophe losses remain within
