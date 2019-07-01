Horace Mann Educators : completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) announced today that it has closed the acquisition of supplemental insurance provider National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company (NTA).

As a part of Horace Mann, NTA will continue to provide supplemental insurance products to the education market, building on nearly 50 years of experience in the sector. NTA specializes in developing, marketing and underwriting supplemental insurance products, including cancer and heart. The combined company will have an enhanced product set, additional points of distribution and expanded scale.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

