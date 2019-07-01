Log in
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
Horace Mann Educators : completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates

07/01/2019

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) announced today that it has closed the acquisition of supplemental insurance provider National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company (NTA).

As a part of Horace Mann, NTA will continue to provide supplemental insurance products to the education market, building on nearly 50 years of experience in the sector. NTA specializes in developing, marketing and underwriting supplemental insurance products, including cancer and heart. The combined company will have an enhanced product set, additional points of distribution and expanded scale.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for information concerning important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 351 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 1 658 M
Chart HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 43,5  $
Last Close Price 40,9  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Wade Reece Chairman
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sandra L. Figurski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Hasenmiller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION7.58%1 658
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES24.86%39 161
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.23%35 531
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.07%33 874
SAMPO8.04%26 156
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC10.72%18 825
