Horace Mann celebrates principals with its $10,000 National Principals Month Giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National Principals Month, Horace Mann is honoring principals across the country, recognizing the positive impact they have on their teachers and students. Horace Mann, a company helping educators achieve their financial goals, is donating $10,000 to DonorsChoose.org projects through its National Principals Month Giveaway, and sponsoring the NAESP 2018 National Distinguished Principals program.

Principals and their educators can now enter the $10,000 National Principals Month Giveaway, where up to $2,000 in DonorsChoose.org projects will be drawn daily October 15-19. Principals may also call their local Horace Mann agent with an official seven-digit DonorsChoose.org project number and have the agent complete the contest form. To be eligible for funding, projects should be valued at $500 or less. Projects over $500 may be eligible only if the remaining amount to fully fund the project is under $500.

In addition to the giveaway, Horace Mann is sponsoring the NAESP (National Association of Elementary School Principals) 2018 National Distinguished Principals program. This program honors elementary and middle-level administrators for setting high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for the students, families and staffs in their learning communities. Horace Mann is proud to join NAESP in honoring these educators.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann (Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN)) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit horacemann.com.

