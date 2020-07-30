Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings & Investor Presentation 0 07/30/2020 | 09:26am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A NASDAQ Traded Company - Symbol HBNC Investor Presentation July 29, 2020 Important Information Forward-Looking Statements This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in Horizon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law. Non-GAAP Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation. Please see slides 36-45. 2 Corporate Overview 3 2Q20 Highlights Change % Change % ($000s except per share data) 2Q20 1Q20 vs. 2Q19 ($000s except per share data) 2Q20 1Q20 vs. 2Q19 Income Statement Credit Quality $42,996 5.1% 3.5% $30,699 5.1% 3.5% Net interest income Non-performing assets Non-interest income 11,124 (7.8)% 2.1% NPA ratio 0.53% 3 bps 8 bps Reported net income 14,639 25.6% (12.0)% Net charge-offs to avg. loans for Diluted EPS $0.33 26.9% (10.8)% the period 0.01% 0 bps 0 bps Balance Sheet Capital $5,112,636 8.2% 12.0% $10.87 4.8% 9.7% Average earning assets Tangible book value per share Average total loans 3,900,599 8.2% 7.2% Book value per share $14.88 3.3% 7.1% Average total deposits 4,224,551 7.2% 7.3% Dividends payout ratio 36.4% Profitably grew and strengthened the balance sheet

Average earning assets up >8% compared to linked quarter Net income increased >25% during the quarter

Record mortgage volume and record gain on mortgage loan sales of $6.6 million for the period

Continued solid asset quality metrics, with NPAs/total assets of 0.53% at June 30, 2020

Disciplined expense management, with annualized non-interest expense to average assets ratio

improving 20 bps to 2.18% Completed $60.0 million subordinated debt offering, strengthening capital position and increasing liquidity at the holding company 4 Seasoned Management Team Seasoned Leadership Executive team has collectively >200 total years' banking experience

Horizon's middle mgmt. team on average has >25 years of banking experience Horizon's employees understand the value of work

14 mergers and 11 organic expansions completed in last 16 years Craig M. Dwight Chairman & CEO 41 Years of Banking Experience

21 Years as President or CEO of Bank James D. "Jim" Neff President 42 Years of Banking Experience

2 Years as President

19 Years as Senior Mortgage and Retail credit officer Mark E. Secor Executive VP & CFO 31 Years of Banking & Public Accounting Experience

11 Years with Horizon as CFO Executive Vice President of Horizon Kathie A. DeRuiter Dennis J. Kuhn EVP & Senior Operations EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Banking Officer • 30 Years of Banking and • 35 Years of Banking Experience Operational Experience • 2 Years as Chief Commercial • 19 Years as Senior Bank Banking Officer Operations Officer Todd A. Etzler SVP , Corporate Secretary & General Counsel 28 Years of Corporate Legal Experience and 9 years of General Counsel Experience

3 Years as SVP and General Counsel 5 A History of Profitable Growth Extensive and Diligent M&A Expertise Supplements Organic Growth 11 Organic Expansions 14 M&A 2002 - 2007 Organic M&A  St. Joseph, MI  Anchor Mortgage  South Bend, IN  Alliance Financial  Elkhart, IN  Merrillville, IN 2008 - 2013 Organic M&A  Kalamazoo, MI  American Trust  Indianapolis, IN  Heartland Bancshares 2014 - 2019 Organic M&A  Carmel, IN  1st Mtg.  Bargersville  Ft. Wayne, IN  Summit  Lafayette  Grand Rapids,  Peoples  Wolverine MI  Farmers  Salin  Columbus, OH(1)  LaPorte  Noblesville, IN  CNB  Holland, MI (1) Columbus location closed February 2018. 6 Diversified & Attractive Footprint Headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana 73 Locations (Indiana and Michigan) Approximately 800 FTEs $468 million market capitalization (6/30/20) NASDAQ: HBNC INDIANA 6/30/20 Loans: $2.2 Billion MICHIGAN 6/30/20 Loans: $1.4 Billion Multiple Revenue Streams Diversifies Risk Retail Banking Mortgage Banking Business Banking Wealth Management Complementary Revenue Streams that are Counter- Cyclical to Varying Economic Cycles Note: Total loan figures for Indiana and Michigan do not include Mortgage Warehouse. 7 Attractive & Stable Midwest Markets Top 5 Markets by Deposits Michigan City, IN La Porte, IN (Legacy) $1.0B Deposits 9 Branches Significant manufacturing, healthcare, and education industries

Over $1.5B in public and private investments since 2012 Indianapolis, IN Northwest Indiana (Growth) (Growth) $573M Deposits $511M Deposits 9 Branches 10 Branches  Greater  Double commuter Indianapolis area track addition to exhibits strong the South Shore growth train lines  Over $500m in  High cost of new investment living in Chicago and 4,000 new  Population jobs created in density of 2019 Chicago Southwest Michigan* (Growth) $341M Deposits 10 Branches Similar culture and economic base to legacy markets in Northern Indiana

Grand Rapids one of the most attractive markets in the Midwest Lafayette, IN (Growth) $293M Deposits 7 Branches Purdue University collaborates with contiguous cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette

Subaru expanding facilities Michigan City, IN / Southwest La Porte, IN Indianapolis, IN Northwest Indiana Michigan* Lafayette, IN Median HHI $53,255 $65,306 $74,285 $58,856 $59,404 '20 - '25 HHI Growth 6.8% 11.2% 11.5% 11.8% 10.9% '20 - '25 Pop. Growth 0.12% 3.81% 0.08% 1.02% 3.86% Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Note: Core market demographics reflect MSA data. *Southwest Michigan defined as the MSAs of Niles, Grand Rapids-Kentwood and Kalamazoo-Portage. Demographic data weighted by HBNC deposits. 8 COVID-19 Response Supporting Employees, Customers & Communities Employees Consumers Businesses Communities Safety and well being of employees & families is our first priority Implemented pandemic plan in March after completing test run in February 2020 Installed sneeze guards, customer directional signage, implemented mask requirements, and continuing with sanitizing and social distancing protocols. Steadily reducing percentage of employees working remotely from early second quarter peak Increased PTO / sick time benefits Note: Modification and PPP data as of June 30, 2020 97% of our branch locations are now open for walk-in traffic. Two locations still serving customers by appointment only and through alternative delivery channels. Installed nine additional Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) staffed by Remote Video Tellers Opened fourth call center location Payment Relief: Approximately $63 million in consumer & mortgage loans with payment extensions

Continue to provide new loans to qualified applicants

Providing mortgage loan education programs

Providing additional financial assistance in the form of fee waivers, freeze on all debt collection activities Preferred SBA Lender: Active Participant in all SBA loan programs (PPP, 7a, Express & 504) Payment Relief Programs: Approximately $470 million in commercial loans with payment extensions

Processed and received approval for 2,340 PPP loans (Rounds One and Two), funding approximately $308.1 million

Continue to provide new loans to qualified applicants Increased volunteerism in support of local not-for-profit entities Contributed over $300,000 to COVID-19 related not-for-profit efforts (local food banks, United Way, housing) Participating in community conference calls related to COVID-19 Partnered with local neighborhood housing partnerships to provide funding for low to moderate income families Partnered with local Certified Development Corporations to provide capital to small businesses Supported flood victims in Midland, Michigan 9 Digital Transformation Approximately 71% of demand deposit account holders were active online banking users at June 30, 2020

Third quarter upgrades include live online chat support, along with online and mobile deposit account opening Active Online Banking Users 110,000 100,000 98,836 90,000 80,00086,020 70,000 73,998 60,000 50,000 40,000 June 2018 June 2019 June 2020 Active Online Banking Users - MTD Monthly Average Transaction Volume 330,000 305,000 280,000 255,000 230,000 205,000 180,000 155,000 130,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Branch Transactions Digital & Virtual Transactions 10 Financial Highlights 11 Adj. Net Income(1) $24,917 $22,803 $23,688 $21,839 $20,843 $20,324 $17,591 $18,535 $000s $0.39 $0.41 $11,154 $14,443 $0.45 $0.32 $0.24 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Pre-tax,Pre-provision Income Adj. Net Income Adj. EPS Adj. ROAA(1) 1.58% 1.40%1.40% 1.03% 0.85% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adj. ROAA Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slides 36-40 for non-GAAP reconciliation) Strong Core Earnings Adj. Net Interest Income(1) $40,230 $41,724 $40,477 $39,491 $41,443 $000s 3.61% 3.67% 3.49% 3.44% 3.35% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adj. Net Interest Income Adj. NIM Adj. PTPP ROAA(1) 1.92% 1.64% 1.74% 1.68% 1.63% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adj. PTPP ROAA 12 Stable Net Interest Margin Lower yielding PPP loans impacted the second quarter margin ~ 3bps

Excess cash sold during the second quarter impacted the margin ~ 4bps Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slides 40-45 for non-GAAP reconciliation) Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. 13 Change in Loan Yields Directionally Consistent with Funding Costs Commercial loans:

64% fixed / 36% variable 21% of variable rate commercial loan have floors, 67% of which are at their floor

Retained Mortgage loans:

26% fixed / 74% variable 98% of variable rate mortgage loans have floors, 5% of which are at their floor

PPP loans impacted the second quarter loan yield ~ 10bps Yield on Loans (%) / Total Loans ($B) 14 Strong Core Funding Deposit Re-Pricing Opportunities Non-interest bearing balances increased 29%

bearing balances increased 29% Quick and decisive action to reprice deposits began immediately after the Fed's interest rate cuts in March resulting in interest bearing deposit account costs of 0.15%

CD's maturing in 2020 total $400 million with a weighted average rate of 1.64%

CD portfolio has a duration of just over 10 months and weighted average rate of 1.55%

Account and deposit retention data very strong to date CDs Non-interest bearing 19% 23% Interest bearing(1) 58% (1) Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slide 46 for non-GAAP reconciliation) Average Cost(1) Average 2Q 1Q 2Q 1Q 2020 2020 Deposits 2020 2020 Average Average ($000s) (QTD) (QTD) Balances Balances Non-interest $924,890 $717,257 0.00% 0.00% bearing Interest $ 2,461,108 $ 2,268,374 0.15% 0.53% bearing Time Deposits $838,553 $956,949 1.73% 1.99% (CDs) Total Deposits $ 4,224,551 $ 3,942,580 0.43% 0.79% 15 Diverse Sources of Revenue Q2 '20 Non-interest Income Breakout $6,620 $000s $1,765 $1,888 $2,327 $1,284 -$2,760 Q2 '20 Highlights Diverse sources of non-interest income, representing 20.6% of total revenue

non-interest income, representing 20.6% of total revenue Record mortgage contribution

Realized $2.9 million of mortgage servicing rights impairment

Shift with lower non-sufficient funds fees and growth in interchange income Mortgage Contribution Servicing, net Gain on Sale $000s $7,906 $6,613 $9,208 $10,093 $2,120 $3,387 $1,583 $1,914 $1,176 -$2,735 2017 2018 2019 2Q19 (YTD) 2Q20 (YTD) Mortgage Volume $000s $361,463 $365,865 $408,972 $363,610 $173,899 2017 2018 2019 2Q19 (YTD) 2Q20 (YTD) 16 Focus on Expense Control Non-interest Expense Breakout ($M) Highlights • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.2% as focus on expense control drives positive operating leverage • Continue annual rationalization of retail locations with two branches closed in 2020 • Second quarter expenses positively impacted by $1.1 million of PPP deferred costs Salaries & Employee Benefits Net Occupancy Expenses Data Processing Professional Fees Outside Services & Consultants Loan Expense Other (1) Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slide 47 for non-GAAP reconciliation) 17 CECL Implementation Driving Reserve Build CECL Adoption Net Net Day One Reserve Reserve ($000s, unaudited) 12/31/19 Impact Build(1) Build(1) 6/30/20 1/1/20 1Q20 2Q20 Commercial $ 11,996 $ 13,618 $ 25,614 $ 6,936 $ 6,597 $ 39,147 Retail Mortgage 923 4,048 4,971 683 178 5,832 Warehousing 1,077 - 1,077 (22) 135 1,190 Consumer 3,671 4,911 8,582 599 (260) 8,921 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 17,667 $ 22,577 $ 40,244 $ 8,196 $ 6,650 $ 55,090 ACL/Total Loans 0.49% 1.10% 1.38% Acquired Loan Discount $ 20,228 $ (2,786) $ 17,442 $ - $ - $ 14,474 (1) Net Reserve Build is equal to the provision for credit losses net of net charge-offs/recoveries. 18 Robust Capital Foundation TCE / TA (%) Leverage Ratio (%) 4.0% CET1 Ratio (%) Total RBC Ratio (%) 7.0% 10.5% Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Note: Company closed the acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. in March 2019. KBW Regional Bank Index Median - MRQ Adequate + Buffer 19 Loan Portfolio Review 20 Diversified and Granular Loan Portfolio Gross Loan Composition ($M) - 6/30/20 Mortgage Held For Sale Warehouse $300M $16M 7.5% 0.4% Consumer $661M 16.5% $4.0B Commercial Residential $2,313M 58.0% Mortgage $704M 17.6% Commercial Loans by Industry ($M) (6/30/20) Percentage of Commercial Total Loan Industry Balance Portfolio Portfolio Lessors - Residential Multi Family $228 9.9% 5.7% Health Care, Educational & Social 168 7.3% 4.2% Office (except medical) 149 6.4% 3.7% Individuals and Other Services 145 6.3% 3.6% Real Estate Rental & Leasing 145 6.3% 3.6% Retail 143 6.2% 3.6% Hotel 140 6.1% 3.5% Construction 139 6.0% 3.5% Manufacturing 120 5.2% 3.0% Restaurants 101 4.4% 2.5% Warehouse/Industrial 81 3.5% 2.0% Professional & Technical Services 81 3.5% 2.0% Retail Trade 78 3.4% 2.0% Lessors - Student Housing 63 2.7% 1.6% Farm Land 62 2.7% 1.6% Medical Office 61 2.6% 1.5% Mini Storage 43 1.9% 1.1% Wholesale Trade 40 1.7% 1.0% Transportation & Warehousing 39 1.7% 1.0% Lessors - Residential 1-4 Family 38 1.6% 1.0% Agriculture 37 1.6% 0.9% Leisure and Hospitality 36 1.6% 0.9% Government 26 1.0% 0.7% Other 150 6.4% 3.8% Total $2,313 100.0% 58.0% 21 Payment Deferrals as of June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Payment Extensions / Modifications By Loan Type Payment Extensions / Modifications By Type & Term Type Term Principal & Interest 90 Days Over Interest Interest Only or Less 90 Days Net Accrued % of % of Net Net Net Net Type of Loan # Balance to Date Total Portfolio Type of Loan # Balance # Balance # Balance # Balance Commercial 670 $470.8 $1.4 88.2% 20.1% Commercial 312 $192.0 358 $278.8 617 $350.7 53 $120.1 Mortgage (Retained Only) 137 39.1 0.6 7.3% 5.3% Mortgage 137 39.1 0 0.0 137 39.1 0 0.0 Indirect 819 17.4 0.1 3.3% 4.9% Indirect 819 17.4 0 0.0 819 17.4 0 0.0 Direct 133 3.6 0.0 0.7% 5.1% Direct 133 3.6 0 0.0 133 3.6 0 0.0 Consumer Revolving 48 3.0 0.0 0.5% 1.3% Consumer Revolving 13 0.5 35 2.5 48 3.0 0 0.0 Total 1,807 $533.9 $2.2 100.0% 14.3% Total 1,414 $252.6 393 $281.2 1,754 $413.8 53 $120.1 Mortgage (Serviced Only) 268 22 Payroll Protection Program Through June 30, 2020 Leveraging the CARES Act to provide additional support to small businesses and their employees

PPP loans totaled ~ $308.1 million through June 30, 2020 Average loan size less than $135,000 As of 6/30/20, we have received approximately $11.1 million in fees from the SBA. These fees will be earned over the life of the loan.

~80% of PPP loans in amounts ≤ $150,000 2,340 loans booked $50K - $150K 28%

$150K - $350K 13%

$50K and under 52% > $1M 2% 23 Quality Consumer Loan Portfolio As of 6/30/20: 99.2% secured consumer loans

93.5% prime, with credit scores

≥700 for 80.4% of portfolio and

<640 for 6.5% Rescored annually HELOC combined LTV limited to 89.9%

Strong asset quality through end of 2Q20

30-89 days past due 0.33% NPAs 0.59%

June 30, 2020 Total Outstanding = $661M Unsecured RV & Boat 0.8% 2.5% Other 0.3% HELOCs 34.5% Indirect Auto 53.5% Direct Auto 2.7% Home Equity Term 5.7% 24 Prime Mortgage Loan Portfolio As of 6/30/20: 71% of production sold YTD

Predominantly in-market lender

in-market lender Portfolio mortgages

Underwriting to Fannie Mae guidelines Full documentation and employment, income and asset verification 93% prime with credit score ≥670

Strong asset quality through end of 2Q20

30-89 days past due 0.22% NPAs 1.38%

June 30, 2020 Total Outstanding = $704M Rental 0.8% Jumbo 40.3% Conforming 55.9%  Mortgage OREO consists of 4 Construction properties totaling $249,000 3.0% 25 Diversified Commercial Lending Experienced commercial lenders (20+ years on average)

Focus on in-market sponsors in resilient markets

in-market sponsors in resilient markets Predominantly a secured lender with recourse to owners

Prudent underwriting standards

Commercial NPAs 0.61%

30-89 days past due 0.02% $2.3 billion in Total Commercial Loans Category at June 30, 2020 Agriculture Develop./Land Res. Spec. 4.2% 1.2% Homes 0.5% Owner Occ. Real Estate Non-Owner 18.6%Occupied Real Estate 43.8% C&I 31.7% Geography at June 30, 2020 Northern Indiana Michigan 22% 40% Central Indiana Other 1% 37% 26 Sectors with Escalated Monitoring Hotel, Restaurant, Retail and Leisure & Hospitality Hotels

19 relationships with $140.0M outstanding across 31 projects Average LTV of 50% and average loan size of ~ $4.8M 70% select service properties / 23% economy properties / 7% independent Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham, Choice Hotels and independent brands 58% in Indianapolis area Modifications of $105.4M; (75%)

Liesure & Hospitality 0.8% Restaurant 1.7% $3.99B in Total Loans Outstanding 6/30/20 90.4% • Restaurants Hotel  150 borrowers with $67.0M outstanding (excluding PPP loans) 3.5%  Average loan size of ~ $406,000  56% full-service / 44% limited-service  Modifications of $29.2M; (44%) NOO - Retail 3.6% Non-Owner Occupied Retail

Occupied Retail 190 borrowers with $142.8M outstanding Average LTV 56% and average loan size of ~ $714,000 55% Retail Strip / 18% Single Retail / 12% Restaurant Modifications of $63.9M; (45%)

Leisure & Hospitality

40 borrowers with $30.6M outstanding (excluding PPP loans) Average loan size of ~ $566,000 Diverse borrowers, i.e. golf courses, entertainment facilities, fitness establishments, zoo Modifications of $13.5M; (44%)

Note: Modification data as of 6/30/20. Outstandings data as of 6/30/20. 27 Net Charge Offs $725 $629 $000s $412 0.02% 0.02% $404 $407 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 NCOs NCOs/Average Loans Non-Performing Loans $28,056 $24,002 0.70% $21,185 $000s $18,929 $19,155 0.65% 0.58% 0.52% 0.52% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 NPLs (period end) NPLs/Loans (period end) Strong Asset Quality Metrics Through the Second Quarter Credit Loss Expense $8,600 (CECL Implementation 1Q20) $7,057 $000s CECL CECL $896 $376 $340 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") $55,090 (CECL Implementation 1Q20) $48,440 $000s 1.30% 1.38% $18,305 $17,956 $17,667 0.50% 0.49% 0.49% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 ACL ACL/Loans 28 Key Franchise Highlights Seasoned management team - over 200 years combined banking experience Geographic diversification & exposure - strong market share in core footprint Stable Midwest markets with balanced industrial bases and growth opportunities High quality balance sheet with strong liquidity Over $1.2 billion of cash and securities as of 6/30/20 Robust capital position (12.0% Tier 1 / 13.0% Total RBC as of 6/30/20) Diversified loan portfolio and complementary counter-cyclical revenue streams Historical run rate demonstrates strong core operating earnings Strong cash position at the holding company 29 Appendix 30 Ample Sources of Liquidity Improved and strong liquidity position and borrowing capacity as of 6/30/20

Pledging majority of municipal securities to the FRB for immediate available liquidity Additional liquidity available with only $4.7 million of PPP loans pledged

$1.1 billion securities portfolio consistently managed for liquidity rather than return.

3/31/20 securities / total assets of 20.6% versus peer median of 15.1%

Ample sources of liquidity at the holding company including ~$125.3 million of unencumbered cash (as of 6/30/20) Securities Portfolio at June 30, 2020 $1.1B Corporate 1% Federal Federal agency MBS agency 14% CMO 21% State and municipal 64% Bank Level Liquidity ($M) (6/30/20) Available Unused Line Liquidity FHLB Advances $239 Federal Reserve Discount Window 492 Unsecured Fed Funds 180 Total $911 31 Low Levels of Concentrated Exposure Commercial Portfolio By Industry Type Non-Owner Occupied CRE - % of Total Commercial Loans 48% of Total Commercial Loans $1.0 billion Owner Occupied CRE - % of Total Commercial Loans 19% of Total Commercial Loans $0.5 billion C&I Loans - % of Total Commercial Loans 33% of Total Commercial Loans $0.7 billion Lessors - Residential Multi Retail Motel Office (except medical) All Others Warehouse/ Industrial Farm Land Medical Office Lessors Student Housing Lessors - Residential 1-4 Mini Storage 10% 6% 6% 6% 4% 3% 3% 3% 3% 2% 2% Real Estate Rental & 4% Leasing Health Care, Edu. Social 2% Assist. Individuals and Other 2% Services Retail Trade 2% Restaurants 2% Manufacturing 2% Construction 1% All Others 1% Leisure and Hospitality 1% Professional & Technical 1% Services Wholesale Trade 1% Construction 5% Health Care, Educational 5% Social Assist. Individuals and Other 4% Services Manufacturing 4% Professional & Technical 3% Services Restaurants 3% Real Estate Rental & 2% Leasing All Others 2% Agriculture 1% Government 1% Wholesale Trade 1% Transportation & 1% Warehousing Retail Trade 1% Note: Data as of 6/30/20. 32 Historical Financials Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended, ($M except per share data) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Balance Sheet: Total Assets $2,652 $3,141 $3,964 $4,247 $5,247 $5,099 $5,187 $5,247 $5,351 $5,739 Gross Loans $1,757 $2,144 $2,838 $3,014 $3,641 $3,668 $3,668 $3,641 $3,714 $3,994 Deposits $1,880 $2,471 $2,881 $3,139 $3,931 $3,931 $3,916 $3,931 $3,882 $4,308 Tangible Common Equity $197 $255 $325 $362 $478 $447 $464 $478 $454 $476 Profitability: Net Income $20.5 $23.9 $33.1 $53.1 $66.5 $16.6 $20.5 $18.5 $11.7 $14.6 Return on Average Assets 0.87% 0.81% 0.97% 1.31% 1.35% 1.32% 1.60% 1.40% 0.89% 1.05% Return on Average Equity 9.9% 7.9% 8.7% 11.2% 11.0% 10.7% 12.7% 11.3% 7.0% 9.1% Net Interest Margin 3.56% 3.29% 3.75% 3.71% 3.69% 3.73% 3.82% 3.58% 3.56% 3.47% Efficiency Ratio(1) 70.0% 71.5% 65.3% 60.7% 59.9% 60.2% 54.7% 57.3% 58.8% 56.2% Asset Quality(2): NPAs & 90+ PD / Assets 0.75% 0.44% 0.44% 0.41% 0.47% 0.45% 0.45% 0.47% 0.50% 0.53% NPAs & 90+ PD / Loans + OREO 1.13% 0.65% 0.61% 0.57% 0.68% 0.62% 0.63% 0.68% 0.72% 0.77% Reserves / Total Loans 0.83% 0.69% 0.58% 0.59% 0.49% 0.50% 0.49% 0.49% 1.30% 1.38% NCOs / Avg. Loans 0.32% 0.08% 0.04% 0.05% 0.06% 0.05% 0.08% 0.07% 0.04% 0.04% Bancorp Capital Ratios: TCE Ratio 7.6% 8.3% 8.5% 8.8% 9.4% 9.1% 9.3% 9.4% 8.8% 8.6% Leverage Ratio 9.8% 10.4% 9.9% 10.1% 10.5% 10.3% 10.5% 10.5% 10.1% 10.8% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.2% 13.2% 12.4% 12.8% 13.5% 12.8% 13.1% 13.5% 12.8% 13.4% Total Capital Ratio 14.0% 13.9% 12.9% 13.4% 14.0% 13.2% 13.5% 14.0% 13.7% 14.4% Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slide 43 for non-GAAP reconciliation) As calculated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. 33 Leader In Our Core Markets HBNC Deposits 2020 '20-'25 '20-'25 HBNC HBNC Market in Market Median Est. Pop. Est. HHI MSA Rank Branches Share ($M) HHI Change Change Michigan City-La Porte, IN 1 9 59.2% $1,011 $53,255 0.1% 6.8% Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 16 9 1.1% 573 65,306 3.8% 11.2% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,IL-IN-WI 48 10 0.1% 511 74,285 0.1% 11.5% Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 4 7 8.6% 293 59,404 3.9% 10.9% Midland, MI 2 3 14.0% 246 69,009 0.0% 16.9% Niles, MI 4 7 9.2% 194 53,488 (0.5%) 10.8% Logansport, IN 3 2 19.9% 138 50,939 (0.2%) 9.9% Auburn, IN 3 2 18.7% 124 58,507 2.3% 9.4% Lansing-East Lansing, MI 14 2 1.6% 124 61,675 1.6% 11.5% Columbus, IN 4 7 7.9% 108 67,372 3.3% 12.8% Warsaw, IN 5 4 5.9% 101 65,982 2.0% 11.4% Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 24 2 0.4% 92 67,365 3.2% 11.9% Fort Wayne, IN 14 2 1.1% 81 58,865 3.0% 10.6% Marion, IN 6 1 9.1% 66 47,353 (1.9%) 11.1% Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 13 1 1.3% 55 63,546 2.6% 15.4% Kokomo, IN 6 1 3.8% 46 52,734 0.6% 7.5% Kendallville, IN 5 4 7.2% 42 59,362 1.0% 9.6% Sturgis, MI 7 1 5.2% 38 55,036 0.4% 11.5% South Bend-Mishawaka,IN-MI 13 1 0.6% 30 58,213 1.4% 15.4% Saginaw, MI 13 1 0.9% 19 48,941 (1.8%) 9.2% Elkhart-Goshen, IN 14 2 0.3% 10 65,928 2.5% 16.4% Total Franchise 75 $3,971 $60,882 1.3% 10.4% Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Deposit data as of 6/30/19, estimated pro forma for recent or pending transactions per S&P Global Market Intelligence. 34 Footnote Index Slide 12

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, net of tax. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.) Pre-tax, pre-provision income excludes income tax expense and credit loss expense. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non- GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.) Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net margin exclude acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.) Adjusted ROAA and Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, net of tax. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)

Slide 13

Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings and acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments. Adjusted cost of core funds includes average balances of non-interest bearing deposits and excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)

Slide 15

Average cost of average total deposits includes average balances of non-interest bearing deposits. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)

Slide 17

Adjusted efficiency ratio excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)

Slides 36-47 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain information set forth in the presentation materials refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to purchase accounting impacts, one-time acquisition and other non-recurring costs and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. 35 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Pre-tax income $ 16,632 $ 13,239 $ 22,463 $ 24,541 $ 19,947 Provision for credit losses 7,056 8,600 340 376 896 Pre-tax,pre-provision net income $ 23,688 $ 21,839 $ 22,803 $ 24,917 $ 20,843 Pre-tax,pre-provision net income $ 23,688 $ 21,839 $ 22,803 $ 24,917 $ 20,843 Merger expenses - - - - - (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (248) (339) (10) - 100 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance - (233) - (213) (367) Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net income $ 23,440 $ 21,267 $ 22,793 $ 24,704 $ 20,576 Average Assets $ 5,620,695 $ 5,257,332 $ 5,250,574 $ 5,107,259 $ 5,047,365 Unadjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA 1.70% 1.67% 1.74% 1.94% 1.66% Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA 1.68% 1.63% 1.74% 1.92% 1.64% 36 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net income as reported $ 14,639 $ Merger expenses - Tax effect - Net income excluding merger expenses 14,639 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (248) Tax effect 52 Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 14,443 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") - Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 14,443 Adjusted net income $ $ 14,443 11,655 $ - - 11,655 (339) 71 11,387 (233) 11,154 11,154 $ 18,543 $ - - 18,543 (10) 2 18,535 - 18,535 18,535 $ 20,537 $ 16,642 - 1,532 - (295) 20,537 17,879 - 100 - (21) 20,537 17,958 (213) (367) 20,324 17,591 20,324 $ 17,591 37 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.33 $ Merger expenses - Tax effect - Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.33 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.01) Tax effect - Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment securities 0.32 Death benefit on BOLI - Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.32 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ $ 0.32 0.26 $ 0.41 $ - - - - 0.26 0.41 (0.01) - - - 0.25 0.41 (0.01) - 0.24 0.41 0.24 $ $ 0.41 0.46 $ 0.37 - 0.03 - - 0.46 0.40 - - - - 0.46 0.40 (0.01) (0.01) 0.45 0.39 0.45 $ 0.39 38 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Average assets $ 5,620,695 $ 5,257,332 $ 5,250,574 $ 5,107,259 $ 5,047,365 Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported 1.05% 0.89% 1.40% 1.60% 1.32% Merger expenses - - - - 0.12 Tax effect - - - - (0.02) ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.05 0.89 1.40 1.60 1.42 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.02) (0.03) - - 0.01 Tax effect - 0.01 - - - ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of 1.03 0.87 1.40 1.60 1.43 investment securities Death benefit on bank owned life insurance - (0.02) - (0.02) (0.03) ("BOLI") ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.03 0.85 1.40 1.58 1.40 Adjusted ROAA 1.03% 0.85% 1.40% 1.58% 1.40% 39 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net interest income as reported $ 42,996 $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 Average interest earning assets 5,112,636 4,746,202 4,748,217 4,623,985 4,566,674 3,929,296 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets ("Net Interest 3.47% 3.56% 3.58% 3.82% 3.73% 3.62% Margin") Net interest income as reported $ 42,996 $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 Acquisition-related purchase accounting (1,553) (1,434) (1,042) (1,739) (1,299) (1,510) adjustments ("PAU") Adjusted net interest income $ 41,443 $ 39,491 $ 40,477 $ 41,724 $ 40,230 $ 32,770 Adjusted net interest margin 3.35% 3.44% 3.49% 3.67% 3.61% 3.46% 40 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Net interest income as reported $ 33,836 $ 33,772 $ 33,550 $ 33,411 $ 31,455 $ 27,879 $ 27,198 $ 25,568 Average interest earning assets 3,808,822 3,717,139 3,638,801 3,580,143 3,471,169 3,078,611 2,943,627 2,797,429 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets ("Net Interest 3.60% 3.67% 3.78% 3.81% 3.71% 3.71% 3.84% 3.80% Margin") Net interest income as reported $ 33,836 $ 33,772 $ 33,550 $ 33,411 $ 31,455 $ 27,879 $ 27,198 $ 25,568 Acquisition-related purchase accounting (1,629) (789) (1,634) (2,037) (868) (661) (939) (1,016) adjustments ("PAU") Adjusted net interest income $ 32,207 $ 32,983 $ 31,916 $ 31,374 $ 30,587 $ 27,218 $ 26,259 $ 24,552 Adjusted net interest margin 3.43% 3.59% 3.60% 3.58% 3.61% 3.63% 3.71% 3.66% 41 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 Net interest income as reported $ 20,939 $ 24,410 $ 20,869 $ 19,774 Average interest earning assets 2,932,145 2,957,944 2,471,354 2,367,250 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets ("Net Interest 2.92% 3.37% 3.48% 3.45% Margin") Net interest income as reported $ 20,939 $ 24,410 $ 20,869 $ 19,774 Interest expense from prepayment penalties 4,839 - - - on borrowings Acquisition-related purchase accounting (900) (459) (397) (547) adjustments ("PAU") Adjusted net interest income $ 24,878 $ 23,951 $ 20,472 $ 19,227 Adjusted net interest margin 3.45% 3.31% 3.42% 3.36% 42 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total interest expense as reported $ 7,348 $ 10,729 $ 11,879 $ 12,248 $ 12,321 $ 11,093 Average interest bearing liabilities 3,975,297 3,814,785 3,794,943 3,601,144 3,570,713 3,131,276 Annualized total interest expense as a percentage of average interest bearing 0.74% 1.13% 1.24% 1.35% 1.38% 1.44% liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities") Total interest expense as reported $ 7,348 $ 10,729 $ 11,879 $ 12,248 $ 12,321 $ 11,093 Interest expense from prepayment penalties - - - - - - on borrowings Adjusted interest expense $ 7,348 $ 10,729 $ 11,879 $ 12,248 $ 12,321 $ 11,093 Average interest bearing liablities 3,975,297 3,814,785 3,794,943 3,601,144 3,570,713 3,131,276 Average non-interest bearing deposits 924,890 717,257 747,513 818,164 818,872 643,601 Average core funding $ 4,900,187 $ 4,532,042 $ 4,542,456 $ 4,419,308 $ 4,389,585 $ 3,774,877 Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a percentage of average core funding 0.60% 0.95% 1.04% 1.10% 1.13% 1.19% ("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds") 43 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Total interest expense as reported $ 9,894 $ 8,499 $ 7,191 $ 6,015 $ 5,319 $ 4,191 $ 3,607 $ 3,266 Average interest bearing liabilities 3,021,310 2,971,074 2,929,913 2,869,372 2,766,948 2,459,262 2,375,827 2,246,550 Annualized total interest expense as a percentage of average interest bearing 1.30% 1.13% 0.98% 0.85% 0.76% 0.68% 0.61% 0.59% liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities") Total interest expense as reported $ 9,894 $ 8,499 $ 7,191 $ 6,015 $ 5,319 $ 4,191 $ 3,607 $ 3,266 Interest expense from prepayment penalties - - - - - - - - on borrowings Adjusted interest expense $ 9,894 $ 8,499 $ 7,191 $ 6,015 $ 5,319 $ 4,191 $ 3,607 $ 3,266 Average interest bearing liablities 3,021,310 2,971,074 2,929,913 2,869,372 2,766,948 2,459,262 2,375,827 2,246,550 Average non-interest bearing deposits 656,114 640,983 605,188 595,644 603,733 540,109 499,446 491,154 Average core funding $ 3,677,424 $ 3,612,057 $ 3,535,101 $ 3,465,016 $ 3,370,681 $ 2,999,371 $ 2,875,273 $ 2,737,704 Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a percentage of average core funding 1.07% 0.93% 0.82% 0.70% 0.63% 0.55% 0.50% 0.48% ("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds") 44 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 Total interest expense as reported $ 8,450 $ 4,552 $ 3,781 $ 3,754 Average interest bearing liabilities 2,369,810 2,443,986 2,058,463 1,974,325 Annualized total interest expense as a percentage of average interest bearing 1.42% 0.74% 0.74% 0.76% liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities") Total interest expense as reported $ 8,450 $ 4,552 $ 3,781 $ 3,754 Interest expense from prepayment penalties (4,839) - - - on borrowings Adjusted interest expense $ 3,611 $ 4,552 $ 3,781 $ 3,754 Average interest bearing liablities 2,369,810 2,443,986 2,058,463 1,974,325 Average non-interest bearing deposits 504,274 462,253 364,822 339,141 Average core funding $ 2,874,084 $ 2,906,239 $ 2,423,285 $ 2,313,466 Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a percentage of average core funding 0.50% 0.62% 0.63% 0.66% ("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds") 45 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Deposits (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 Total deposit interest expense as reported $ 4,506 $ 7,716 Average interest bearing deposits 3,299,661 3,225,323 Annualized total deposit interest expense as a percentage of average interest bearing 0.55% 0.96% deposits ("Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits") Average interest bearing deposits 3,299,661 3,225,323 Average non-interest bearing deposits 924,890 717,257 Average total deposits $ 4,224,551 $ 3,942,580 Annualzied deposit interest expense as a percentage of average total deposits ("Cost 0.43% 0.79% of Total Deposits") 46 Footnote Index Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,432 $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ 31,584 Net interest income as reported 42,996 40,925 41,519 43,463 41,529 Non-interest income as reported 11,124 12,063 11,934 11,514 10,898 Non-interest expense/ (Net interest income + Non-interest income) ("Efficiency Ratio") 56.23% 58.79% 57.34% 54.68% 60.24% Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,432 $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ 31,584 Merger expenses - - - - (1,532) Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses 30,432 31,149 30,650 30,060 30,052 Net interest income as reported 42,996 40,925 41,519 43,463 41,529 Non-interest income as reported 11,124 12,063 11,934 11,514 10,898 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (248) (339) (10) - 100 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") - (233) - (213) (367) Non-interest income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 10,876 $ 11,491 $ 11,924 $ 11,301 $ 10,631 Adjusted efficiency ratio 56.49% 59.43% 57.35% 54.89% 57.62% 47 Attachments Original document

