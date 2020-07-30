Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings & Investor Presentation

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in Horizon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation. Please see slides 36-45.
Corporate Overview
2Q20 Highlights
Change %
Change %
($000s except per share data)
2Q20
1Q20
vs.
2Q19
($000s except per share data)
2Q20
1Q20
vs.
2Q19
Income Statement
Credit Quality
$42,996
5.1%
3.5%
$30,699
5.1%
3.5%
Net interest income
Non-performing assets
Non-interest income
11,124
(7.8)%
2.1%
NPA ratio
0.53%
3 bps
8 bps
Reported net income
14,639
25.6%
(12.0)%
Net charge-offs to avg. loans for
Diluted EPS
$0.33
26.9%
(10.8)%
the period
0.01%
0 bps
0 bps
Balance Sheet
Capital
$5,112,636
8.2%
12.0%
$10.87
4.8%
9.7%
Average earning assets
Tangible book value per share
Average total loans
3,900,599
8.2%
7.2%
Book value per share
$14.88
3.3%
7.1%
Average total deposits
4,224,551
7.2%
7.3%
Dividends payout ratio
36.4%
Profitably grew and strengthened the balance sheet
Average earning assets up >8% compared to linked quarter
Net income increased >25% during the quarter
Record mortgage volume and record gain on mortgage loan sales of $6.6 million for the period
Continued solid asset quality metrics, with NPAs/total assets of 0.53% at June 30, 2020
Disciplined expense management, with annualized non-interest expense to average assets ratio
improving 20 bps to 2.18%
Completed $60.0 million subordinated debt offering, strengthening capital position and increasing liquidity at the holding company
Seasoned Management Team
Seasoned Leadership
Executive team has collectively >200 total years' banking experience
Horizon's middle mgmt. team on average has >25 years of banking experience
Horizon's employees understand the value of work
14 mergers and 11 organic expansions completed in last 16 years
Craig M. Dwight
Chairman & CEO
41 Years of Banking Experience
21 Years as President or CEO of Bank
James D. "Jim" Neff
President
42 Years of Banking Experience
2 Years as President
19 Years as Senior Mortgage and Retail credit officer
Mark E. Secor
Executive VP & CFO
31 Years of Banking & Public Accounting Experience
11 Years with Horizon as CFO Executive Vice President of Horizon
Kathie A. DeRuiter
Dennis J. Kuhn
EVP & Senior Operations
EVP & Chief Commercial
Officer
Banking Officer
• 30 Years of Banking and
• 35 Years of Banking Experience
Operational Experience
• 2 Years as Chief Commercial
• 19 Years as Senior Bank
Banking Officer
Operations Officer
Todd A. Etzler
SVP , Corporate Secretary & General Counsel
28 Years of Corporate Legal Experience and 9 years of General Counsel Experience
3 Years as SVP and General Counsel
A History of Profitable Growth
Extensive and Diligent M&A Expertise Supplements Organic Growth
11 Organic Expansions
14 M&A
2002 - 2007
Organic
M&A
St. Joseph, MI
Anchor Mortgage
South Bend, IN
Alliance Financial
Elkhart, IN
Merrillville, IN
2008 - 2013
Organic
M&A
Kalamazoo, MI
American Trust
Indianapolis, IN
Heartland
Bancshares
2014 - 2019
Organic
M&A
Carmel, IN
1st Mtg.
Bargersville
Ft. Wayne, IN
Summit
Lafayette
Grand Rapids,
Peoples
Wolverine
MI
Farmers
Salin
Columbus, OH(1)
LaPorte
Noblesville, IN
CNB
Holland, MI
(1) Columbus location closed February 2018.
Diversified & Attractive Footprint
Headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana
73 Locations (Indiana and Michigan)
Approximately 800 FTEs
$468 million market capitalization (6/30/20)
NASDAQ: HBNC
INDIANA
6/30/20 Loans: $2.2 Billion
MICHIGAN
6/30/20 Loans: $1.4 Billion
Multiple Revenue Streams Diversifies Risk
Retail Banking
Mortgage Banking
Business Banking
Wealth Management
Complementary Revenue Streams that are Counter-
Cyclical to Varying Economic Cycles
Note: Total loan figures for Indiana and Michigan do not include Mortgage Warehouse.
Attractive & Stable Midwest Markets
Top 5 Markets by Deposits
Michigan City, IN
La Porte, IN (Legacy)
$1.0B Deposits
9 Branches
Significant manufacturing, healthcare, and education industries
Over $1.5B in public and private investments since 2012
Indianapolis, IN
Northwest Indiana
(Growth)
(Growth)
$573M Deposits
$511M Deposits
9 Branches
10 Branches
Greater
Double commuter
Indianapolis area
track addition to
exhibits strong
the South Shore
growth
train lines
Over $500m in
High cost of
new investment
living in Chicago
and 4,000 new
Population
jobs created in
density of
2019
Chicago
Southwest
Michigan*
(Growth)
$341M Deposits
10 Branches
Similar culture and economic base to legacy markets in Northern Indiana
Grand Rapids one of the most attractive markets in the Midwest
Lafayette, IN
(Growth)
$293M Deposits
7 Branches
Purdue University collaborates with contiguous cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette
Stable Midwest markets with balanced industrial bases and growth opportunities
High quality balance sheet with strong liquidity
Over $1.2 billion of cash and securities as of 6/30/20
Robust capital position (12.0% Tier 1 / 13.0% Total RBC as of 6/30/20)
Diversified loan portfolio and complementary counter-cyclical revenue streams
Historical run rate demonstrates strong core operating earnings
Strong cash position at the holding company
Appendix
Ample Sources of Liquidity
Improved and strong liquidity position and borrowing capacity as of 6/30/20
Pledging majority of municipal securities to the FRB for immediate available liquidity
Additional liquidity available with only $4.7 million of PPP loans pledged
$1.1 billion securities portfolio consistently managed for liquidity rather than return.
3/31/20 securities / total assets of 20.6% versus peer median of 15.1%
Ample sources of liquidity at the holding company including ~$125.3 million of unencumbered cash (as of 6/30/20)
Securities Portfolio at June 30, 2020
$1.1B
Corporate
1%
Federal
Federal
agency
MBS
agency
14%
CMO 21%
State and municipal
64%
Bank Level Liquidity ($M) (6/30/20)
Available Unused Line Liquidity
FHLB Advances
$239
Federal Reserve Discount Window
492
Unsecured Fed Funds
180
Total
$911
Low Levels of Concentrated Exposure
Commercial Portfolio By Industry Type
Non-Owner Occupied CRE - % of Total Commercial Loans
48% of Total Commercial Loans
$1.0 billion
Owner Occupied CRE -
% of Total Commercial Loans
19% of Total Commercial Loans
$0.5 billion
C&I Loans -
% of Total Commercial Loans
33% of Total Commercial Loans
$0.7 billion
Lessors - Residential
Multi
Retail
Motel
Office (except
medical)
All Others
Warehouse/
Industrial
Farm Land
Medical Office
Lessors Student
Housing
Lessors - Residential
1-4
Mini Storage
10%
6%
6%
6% 4%
3%
3%
3%
3%
2% 2%
Real Estate Rental &
4%
Leasing
Health Care, Edu. Social
2%
Assist.
Individuals and Other
2%
Services
Retail Trade
2%
Restaurants
2%
Manufacturing
2%
Construction
1%
All Others
1%
Leisure and Hospitality
1%
Professional & Technical
1%
Services
Wholesale Trade
1%
Construction
5%
Health Care, Educational
5%
Social Assist.
Individuals and Other
4%
Services
Manufacturing
4%
Professional & Technical
3%
Services
Restaurants
3%
Real Estate Rental &
2%
Leasing
All Others
2%
Agriculture
1%
Government
1%
Wholesale Trade
1%
Transportation &
1%
Warehousing
Retail Trade
1%
Note: Data as of 6/30/20.
Historical Financials
Year Ended December 31,
Quarter Ended,
($M except per share data)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
Balance Sheet:
Total Assets
$2,652
$3,141
$3,964
$4,247
$5,247
$5,099
$5,187
$5,247
$5,351
$5,739
Gross Loans
$1,757
$2,144
$2,838
$3,014
$3,641
$3,668
$3,668
$3,641
$3,714
$3,994
Deposits
$1,880
$2,471
$2,881
$3,139
$3,931
$3,931
$3,916
$3,931
$3,882
$4,308
Tangible Common Equity
$197
$255
$325
$362
$478
$447
$464
$478
$454
$476
Profitability:
Net Income
$20.5
$23.9
$33.1
$53.1
$66.5
$16.6
$20.5
$18.5
$11.7
$14.6
Return on Average Assets
0.87%
0.81%
0.97%
1.31%
1.35%
1.32%
1.60%
1.40%
0.89%
1.05%
Return on Average Equity
9.9%
7.9%
8.7%
11.2%
11.0%
10.7%
12.7%
11.3%
7.0%
9.1%
Net Interest Margin
3.56%
3.29%
3.75%
3.71%
3.69%
3.73%
3.82%
3.58%
3.56%
3.47%
Efficiency Ratio(1)
70.0%
71.5%
65.3%
60.7%
59.9%
60.2%
54.7%
57.3%
58.8%
56.2%
Asset Quality(2):
NPAs & 90+ PD / Assets
0.75%
0.44%
0.44%
0.41%
0.47%
0.45%
0.45%
0.47%
0.50%
0.53%
NPAs & 90+ PD / Loans + OREO
1.13%
0.65%
0.61%
0.57%
0.68%
0.62%
0.63%
0.68%
0.72%
0.77%
Reserves / Total Loans
0.83%
0.69%
0.58%
0.59%
0.49%
0.50%
0.49%
0.49%
1.30%
1.38%
NCOs / Avg. Loans
0.32%
0.08%
0.04%
0.05%
0.06%
0.05%
0.08%
0.07%
0.04%
0.04%
Bancorp Capital Ratios:
TCE Ratio
7.6%
8.3%
8.5%
8.8%
9.4%
9.1%
9.3%
9.4%
8.8%
8.6%
Leverage Ratio
9.8%
10.4%
9.9%
10.1%
10.5%
10.3%
10.5%
10.5%
10.1%
10.8%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.2%
13.2%
12.4%
12.8%
13.5%
12.8%
13.1%
13.5%
12.8%
13.4%
Total Capital Ratio
14.0%
13.9%
12.9%
13.4%
14.0%
13.2%
13.5%
14.0%
13.7%
14.4%
Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slide 43 for non-GAAP reconciliation)
As calculated by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Leader In Our Core Markets
HBNC
Deposits
2020
'20-'25
'20-'25
HBNC
HBNC
Market
in Market
Median
Est. Pop.
Est. HHI
MSA
Rank
Branches
Share
($M)
HHI
Change
Change
Michigan City-La Porte, IN
1
9
59.2%
$1,011
$53,255
0.1%
6.8%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
16
9
1.1%
573
65,306
3.8%
11.2%
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,IL-IN-WI
48
10
0.1%
511
74,285
0.1%
11.5%
Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN
4
7
8.6%
293
59,404
3.9%
10.9%
Midland, MI
2
3
14.0%
246
69,009
0.0%
16.9%
Niles, MI
4
7
9.2%
194
53,488
(0.5%)
10.8%
Logansport, IN
3
2
19.9%
138
50,939
(0.2%)
9.9%
Auburn, IN
3
2
18.7%
124
58,507
2.3%
9.4%
Lansing-East Lansing, MI
14
2
1.6%
124
61,675
1.6%
11.5%
Columbus, IN
4
7
7.9%
108
67,372
3.3%
12.8%
Warsaw, IN
5
4
5.9%
101
65,982
2.0%
11.4%
Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
24
2
0.4%
92
67,365
3.2%
11.9%
Fort Wayne, IN
14
2
1.1%
81
58,865
3.0%
10.6%
Marion, IN
6
1
9.1%
66
47,353
(1.9%)
11.1%
Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
13
1
1.3%
55
63,546
2.6%
15.4%
Kokomo, IN
6
1
3.8%
46
52,734
0.6%
7.5%
Kendallville, IN
5
4
7.2%
42
59,362
1.0%
9.6%
Sturgis, MI
7
1
5.2%
38
55,036
0.4%
11.5%
South Bend-Mishawaka,IN-MI
13
1
0.6%
30
58,213
1.4%
15.4%
Saginaw, MI
13
1
0.9%
19
48,941
(1.8%)
9.2%
Elkhart-Goshen, IN
14
2
0.3%
10
65,928
2.5%
16.4%
Total Franchise
75
$3,971
$60,882
1.3%
10.4%
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Deposit data as of 6/30/19, estimated pro forma for recent or pending transactions per S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Footnote Index
Slide 12
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, net of tax. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Pre-tax,pre-provision income excludes income tax expense and credit loss expense. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non- GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net margin exclude acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Adjusted ROAA and Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, net of tax. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Slide 13
Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings and acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments. Adjusted cost of core funds includes average balances of non-interest bearing deposits and excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Slide 15
Average cost of average total deposits includes average balances of non-interest bearing deposits. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Slide 17
Adjusted efficiency ratio excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
Slides 36-47
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information set forth in the presentation materials refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to purchase accounting impacts, one-time acquisition and other non-recurring costs and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure.
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Pre-tax income
$
16,632
$
13,239
$
22,463
$
24,541
$
19,947
Provision for credit losses
7,056
8,600
340
376
896
Pre-tax,pre-provision net income
$
23,688
$
21,839
$
22,803
$
24,917
$
20,843
Pre-tax,pre-provision net income
$
23,688
$
21,839
$
22,803
$
24,917
$
20,843
Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(248)
(339)
(10)
-
100
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
-
(233)
-
(213)
(367)
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net income
$
23,440
$
21,267
$
22,793
$
24,704
$
20,576
Average Assets
$
5,620,695
$
5,257,332
$
5,250,574
$
5,107,259
$
5,047,365
Unadjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA
1.70%
1.67%
1.74%
1.94%
1.66%
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA
1.68%
1.63%
1.74%
1.92%
1.64%
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Net income as reported
$
14,639
$
Merger expenses
-
Tax effect
-
Net income excluding merger expenses
14,639
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(248)
Tax effect
52
Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of
investment securities
14,443
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
("BOLI")
-
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI
14,443
Adjusted net income
$
$
14,443
11,655 $
-
-
11,655
(339)
71
11,387
(233)
11,154
11,154 $
18,543 $
-
-
18,543
(10)
2
18,535
-
18,535
18,535 $
20,537
$
16,642
-
1,532
-
(295)
20,537
17,879
-
100
-
(21)
20,537
17,958
(213)
(367)
20,324
17,591
20,324
$
17,591
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported
$
0.33
$
Merger expenses
-
Tax effect
-
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses
0.33
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(0.01)
Tax effect
-
Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment
securities
0.32
Death benefit on BOLI
-
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI
0.32
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
$
0.32
0.26
$
0.41
$
-
-
-
-
0.26
0.41
(0.01)
-
-
-
0.25
0.41
(0.01)
-
0.24
0.41
0.24
$
$
0.41
0.46
$
0.37
-
0.03
-
-
0.46
0.40
-
-
-
-
0.46
0.40
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.45
0.39
0.45
$
0.39
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Average assets
$
5,620,695
$
5,257,332
$
5,250,574
$
5,107,259
$
5,047,365
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported
1.05%
0.89%
1.40%
1.60%
1.32%
Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
0.12
Tax effect
-
-
-
-
(0.02)
ROAA excluding merger expenses
1.05
0.89
1.40
1.60
1.42
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(0.02)
(0.03)
-
-
0.01
Tax effect
-
0.01
-
-
-
ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of
1.03
0.87
1.40
1.60
1.43
investment securities
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
-
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
(0.03)
("BOLI")
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI
1.03
0.85
1.40
1.58
1.40
Adjusted ROAA
1.03%
0.85%
1.40%
1.58%
1.40%
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Net interest income as reported
$
42,996
$
40,925
$
41,519
$
43,463
$
41,529
$
34,280
Average interest earning assets
5,112,636
4,746,202
4,748,217
4,623,985
4,566,674
3,929,296
Net interest income as a percentage of
average interest earning assets ("Net Interest
3.47%
3.56%
3.58%
3.82%
3.73%
3.62%
Margin")
Net interest income as reported
$
42,996
$
40,925
$
41,519
$
43,463
$
41,529
$
34,280
Acquisition-related purchase accounting
(1,553)
(1,434)
(1,042)
(1,739)
(1,299)
(1,510)
adjustments ("PAU")
Adjusted net interest income
$
41,443
$
39,491
$
40,477
$
41,724
$
40,230
$
32,770
Adjusted net interest margin
3.35%
3.44%
3.49%
3.67%
3.61%
3.46%
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
Net interest income as reported
$
33,836
$
33,772
$
33,550
$
33,411
$
31,455
$
27,879
$
27,198
$
25,568
Average interest earning assets
3,808,822
3,717,139
3,638,801
3,580,143
3,471,169
3,078,611
2,943,627
2,797,429
Net interest income as a percentage of
average interest earning assets ("Net Interest
3.60%
3.67%
3.78%
3.81%
3.71%
3.71%
3.84%
3.80%
Margin")
Net interest income as reported
$
33,836
$
33,772
$
33,550
$
33,411
$
31,455
$
27,879
$
27,198
$
25,568
Acquisition-related purchase accounting
(1,629)
(789)
(1,634)
(2,037)
(868)
(661)
(939)
(1,016)
adjustments ("PAU")
Adjusted net interest income
$
32,207
$
32,983
$
31,916
$
31,374
$
30,587
$
27,218
$
26,259
$
24,552
Adjusted net interest margin
3.43%
3.59%
3.60%
3.58%
3.61%
3.63%
3.71%
3.66%
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2016
2016
2016
2016
Net interest income as reported
$
20,939
$
24,410
$
20,869
$
19,774
Average interest earning assets
2,932,145
2,957,944
2,471,354
2,367,250
Net interest income as a percentage of
average interest earning assets ("Net Interest
2.92%
3.37%
3.48%
3.45%
Margin")
Net interest income as reported
$
20,939
$
24,410
$
20,869
$
19,774
Interest expense from prepayment penalties
4,839
-
-
-
on borrowings
Acquisition-related purchase accounting
(900)
(459)
(397)
(547)
adjustments ("PAU")
Adjusted net interest income
$
24,878
$
23,951
$
20,472
$
19,227
Adjusted net interest margin
3.45%
3.31%
3.42%
3.36%
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Total interest expense as reported
$
7,348
$
10,729
$
11,879
$
12,248
$
12,321
$
11,093
Average interest bearing liabilities
3,975,297
3,814,785
3,794,943
3,601,144
3,570,713
3,131,276
Annualized total interest expense as a
percentage of average interest bearing
0.74%
1.13%
1.24%
1.35%
1.38%
1.44%
liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing
Liabilities")
Total interest expense as reported
$
7,348
$
10,729
$
11,879
$
12,248
$
12,321
$
11,093
Interest expense from prepayment penalties
-
-
-
-
-
-
on borrowings
Adjusted interest expense
$
7,348
$
10,729
$
11,879
$
12,248
$
12,321
$
11,093
Average interest bearing liablities
3,975,297
3,814,785
3,794,943
3,601,144
3,570,713
3,131,276
Average non-interest bearing deposits
924,890
717,257
747,513
818,164
818,872
643,601
Average core funding
$
4,900,187
$
4,532,042
$
4,542,456
$
4,419,308
$
4,389,585
$
3,774,877
Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a
percentage of average core funding
0.60%
0.95%
1.04%
1.10%
1.13%
1.19%
("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds")
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
Total interest expense as reported
$
9,894
$
8,499
$
7,191
$
6,015
$
5,319
$
4,191
$
3,607
$
3,266
Average interest bearing liabilities
3,021,310
2,971,074
2,929,913
2,869,372
2,766,948
2,459,262
2,375,827
2,246,550
Annualized total interest expense as a
percentage of average interest bearing
1.30%
1.13%
0.98%
0.85%
0.76%
0.68%
0.61%
0.59%
liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing
Liabilities")
Total interest expense as reported
$
9,894
$
8,499
$
7,191
$
6,015
$
5,319
$
4,191
$
3,607
$
3,266
Interest expense from prepayment penalties
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
on borrowings
Adjusted interest expense
$
9,894
$
8,499
$
7,191
$
6,015
$
5,319
$
4,191
$
3,607
$
3,266
Average interest bearing liablities
3,021,310
2,971,074
2,929,913
2,869,372
2,766,948
2,459,262
2,375,827
2,246,550
Average non-interest bearing deposits
656,114
640,983
605,188
595,644
603,733
540,109
499,446
491,154
Average core funding
$
3,677,424
$
3,612,057
$
3,535,101
$
3,465,016
$
3,370,681
$
2,999,371
$
2,875,273
$
2,737,704
Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a
percentage of average core funding
1.07%
0.93%
0.82%
0.70%
0.63%
0.55%
0.50%
0.48%
("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds")
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2016
2016
2016
2016
Total interest expense as reported
$
8,450
$
4,552
$
3,781
$
3,754
Average interest bearing liabilities
2,369,810
2,443,986
2,058,463
1,974,325
Annualized total interest expense as a
percentage of average interest bearing
1.42%
0.74%
0.74%
0.76%
liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing
Liabilities")
Total interest expense as reported
$
8,450
$
4,552
$
3,781
$
3,754
Interest expense from prepayment penalties
(4,839)
-
-
-
on borrowings
Adjusted interest expense
$
3,611
$
4,552
$
3,781
$
3,754
Average interest bearing liablities
2,369,810
2,443,986
2,058,463
1,974,325
Average non-interest bearing deposits
504,274
462,253
364,822
339,141
Average core funding
$
2,874,084
$
2,906,239
$
2,423,285
$
2,313,466
Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a
percentage of average core funding
0.50%
0.62%
0.63%
0.66%
("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds")
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Deposits
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
Total deposit interest expense as reported
$
4,506
$
7,716
Average interest bearing deposits
3,299,661
3,225,323
Annualized total deposit interest expense as a
percentage of average interest bearing
0.55%
0.96%
deposits ("Cost of Interest Bearing
Deposits")
Average interest bearing deposits
3,299,661
3,225,323
Average non-interest bearing deposits
924,890
717,257
Average total deposits
$
4,224,551
$
3,942,580
Annualzied deposit interest expense as a
percentage of average total deposits ("Cost
0.43%
0.79%
of Total Deposits")
Footnote Index
Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio
Non-interest expense as reported
$
30,432
$
31,149
$
30,650
$
30,060
$
31,584
Net interest income as reported
42,996
40,925
41,519
43,463
41,529
Non-interest income as reported
11,124
12,063
11,934
11,514
10,898
Non-interest expense/
(Net interest income + Non-interest
income)
("Efficiency Ratio")
56.23%
58.79%
57.34%
54.68%
60.24%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio