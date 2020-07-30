Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings & Investor Presentation

Log in
07/30/2020

A NASDAQ Traded Company - Symbol HBNC

Investor Presentation

July 29, 2020

Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in Horizon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation. Please see slides 36-45.

2

Corporate Overview

3

2Q20 Highlights

Change %

Change %

($000s except per share data)

2Q20

1Q20

vs.

2Q19

($000s except per share data)

2Q20

1Q20

vs.

2Q19

Income Statement

Credit Quality

$42,996

5.1%

3.5%

$30,699

5.1%

3.5%

Net interest income

Non-performing assets

Non-interest income

11,124

(7.8)%

2.1%

NPA ratio

0.53%

3 bps

8 bps

Reported net income

14,639

25.6%

(12.0)%

Net charge-offs to avg. loans for

Diluted EPS

$0.33

26.9%

(10.8)%

the period

0.01%

0 bps

0 bps

Balance Sheet

Capital

$5,112,636

8.2%

12.0%

$10.87

4.8%

9.7%

Average earning assets

Tangible book value per share

Average total loans

3,900,599

8.2%

7.2%

Book value per share

$14.88

3.3%

7.1%

Average total deposits

4,224,551

7.2%

7.3%

Dividends payout ratio

36.4%

  • Profitably grew and strengthened the balance sheet
    • Average earning assets up >8% compared to linked quarter
    • Net income increased >25% during the quarter
  • Record mortgage volume and record gain on mortgage loan sales of $6.6 million for the period
  • Continued solid asset quality metrics, with NPAs/total assets of 0.53% at June 30, 2020
    • Disciplined expense management, with annualized non-interest expense to average assets ratio

improving 20 bps to 2.18%

  • Completed $60.0 million subordinated debt offering, strengthening capital position and increasing liquidity at the holding company

4

Seasoned Management Team

Seasoned Leadership

  • Executive team has collectively >200 total years' banking experience
  • Horizon's middle mgmt. team on average has >25 years of banking experience
  • Horizon's employees understand the value of work
  • 14 mergers and 11 organic expansions completed in last 16 years

Craig M. Dwight

Chairman & CEO

  • 41 Years of Banking Experience
  • 21 Years as President or CEO of Bank

James D. "Jim" Neff

President

  • 42 Years of Banking Experience
  • 2 Years as President
  • 19 Years as Senior Mortgage and Retail credit officer

Mark E. Secor

Executive VP & CFO

  • 31 Years of Banking & Public Accounting Experience
  • 11 Years with Horizon as CFO Executive Vice President of Horizon

Kathie A. DeRuiter

Dennis J. Kuhn

EVP & Senior Operations

EVP & Chief Commercial

Officer

Banking Officer

30 Years of Banking and

35 Years of Banking Experience

Operational Experience

2 Years as Chief Commercial

19 Years as Senior Bank

Banking Officer

Operations Officer

Todd A. Etzler

SVP , Corporate Secretary & General Counsel

  • 28 Years of Corporate Legal Experience and 9 years of General Counsel Experience
  • 3 Years as SVP and General Counsel

5

A History of Profitable Growth

Extensive and Diligent M&A Expertise Supplements Organic Growth

11 Organic Expansions

14 M&A

2002 - 2007

Organic

M&A

St. Joseph, MI

Anchor Mortgage

South Bend, IN

Alliance Financial

Elkhart, IN

Merrillville, IN

2008 - 2013

Organic

M&A

Kalamazoo, MI

American Trust

Indianapolis, IN

Heartland

Bancshares

2014 - 2019

Organic

M&A

Carmel, IN

1st Mtg.

Bargersville

Ft. Wayne, IN

Summit

Lafayette

Grand Rapids,

Peoples

Wolverine

MI

Farmers

Salin

Columbus, OH(1)

LaPorte

Noblesville, IN

CNB

Holland, MI

(1) Columbus location closed February 2018.

6

Diversified & Attractive Footprint

Headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana

73 Locations (Indiana and Michigan)

Approximately 800 FTEs

$468 million market capitalization (6/30/20)

NASDAQ: HBNC

INDIANA

6/30/20 Loans: $2.2 Billion

MICHIGAN

6/30/20 Loans: $1.4 Billion

Multiple Revenue Streams Diversifies Risk

Retail Banking

Mortgage Banking

Business Banking

Wealth Management

Complementary Revenue Streams that are Counter-

Cyclical to Varying Economic Cycles

Note: Total loan figures for Indiana and Michigan do not include Mortgage Warehouse.

7

Attractive & Stable Midwest Markets

Top 5 Markets by Deposits

Michigan City, IN

  • La Porte, IN (Legacy)

$1.0B Deposits

9 Branches

  • Significant manufacturing, healthcare, and education industries
  • Over $1.5B in public and private investments since 2012

Indianapolis, IN

Northwest Indiana

(Growth)

(Growth)

$573M Deposits

$511M Deposits

9 Branches

10 Branches

Greater

Double commuter

Indianapolis area

track addition to

exhibits strong

the South Shore

growth

train lines

Over $500m in

High cost of

new investment

living in Chicago

and 4,000 new

Population

jobs created in

density of

2019

Chicago

Southwest

Michigan*

(Growth)

$341M Deposits

10 Branches

  • Similar culture and economic base to legacy markets in Northern Indiana
  • Grand Rapids one of the most attractive markets in the Midwest

Lafayette, IN

(Growth)

$293M Deposits

7 Branches

  • Purdue University collaborates with contiguous cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette
  • Subaru expanding facilities

Michigan City, IN /

Southwest

La Porte, IN

Indianapolis, IN

Northwest Indiana

Michigan*

Lafayette, IN

Median HHI

$53,255

$65,306

$74,285

$58,856

$59,404

'20 - '25 HHI Growth

6.8%

11.2%

11.5%

11.8%

10.9%

'20 - '25 Pop. Growth

0.12%

3.81%

0.08%

1.02%

3.86%

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Note: Core market demographics reflect MSA data.

*Southwest Michigan defined as the MSAs of Niles, Grand Rapids-Kentwood and Kalamazoo-Portage. Demographic data weighted by HBNC deposits.

8

COVID-19 Response

Supporting Employees, Customers & Communities

Employees

Consumers

Businesses

Communities

Safety and well being of employees & families is our first priority

Implemented pandemic plan in March after completing test run in February 2020

Installed sneeze guards, customer directional signage, implemented mask requirements, and continuing with sanitizing and social distancing protocols.

Steadily reducing percentage of employees working remotely from early second quarter peak

Increased PTO / sick time benefits

Note: Modification and PPP data as of June 30, 2020

97% of our branch locations are now open for walk-in traffic.

Two locations still serving customers by appointment only and through alternative delivery channels.

Installed nine additional Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) staffed by Remote Video Tellers

Opened fourth call center location

Payment Relief:

  • Approximately $63 million in consumer & mortgage loans with payment extensions
  • Continue to provide new loans to qualified applicants
  • Providing mortgage loan education programs
  • Providing additional financial assistance in the form of fee waivers, freeze on all debt collection activities

Preferred SBA Lender:

  • Active Participant in all SBA loan programs (PPP, 7a, Express & 504)

Payment Relief Programs:

  • Approximately $470 million in commercial loans with payment extensions
  • Processed and received approval for 2,340 PPP loans (Rounds One and Two), funding approximately $308.1 million
  • Continue to provide new loans to qualified applicants

Increased volunteerism in support of local not-for-profit entities

Contributed over $300,000 to COVID-19 related not-for-profit efforts (local food banks, United Way, housing)

Participating in community conference calls related to COVID-19

Partnered with local neighborhood housing partnerships to provide funding for low to moderate income families

Partnered with local Certified Development Corporations to provide capital to small businesses

Supported flood victims in Midland, Michigan

9

Digital Transformation

  • Approximately 71% of demand deposit account holders were active online banking users at June 30, 2020
  • Third quarter upgrades include live online chat support, along with online and mobile deposit account opening

Active Online

Banking Users

110,000

100,000

98,836

90,000

80,00086,020

70,000 73,998

60,000

50,000

40,000

June 2018

June 2019

June 2020

Active Online Banking Users - MTD

Monthly Average

Transaction Volume

330,000

305,000

280,000

255,000

230,000

205,000

180,000

155,000

130,000

2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Branch Transactions

Digital & Virtual Transactions

10

Financial Highlights

11

Adj. Net Income(1)

$24,917

$22,803

$23,688

$21,839

$20,843

$20,324

$17,591

$18,535

$000s

$0.39

$0.41

$11,154

$14,443

$0.45

$0.32

$0.24

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Pre-tax,Pre-provision Income

Adj. Net Income

Adj. EPS

Adj. ROAA(1)

1.58%

1.40%1.40%

1.03%

0.85%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Adj. ROAA

Strong Core Earnings

Adj. Net Interest Income(1)

$40,230 $41,724 $40,477 $39,491 $41,443

$000s

3.61%

3.67%

3.49%

3.44%

3.35%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Adj. Net Interest Income

Adj. NIM

Adj. PTPP ROAA(1)

1.92%

1.64%

1.74%

1.68%

1.63%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Adj. PTPP ROAA

12

Stable Net Interest Margin

  • Lower yielding PPP loans impacted the second quarter margin ~ 3bps
  • Excess cash sold during the second quarter impacted the margin ~ 4bps
13

Change in Loan Yields Directionally

Consistent with Funding Costs

  • Commercial loans:
    • 64% fixed / 36% variable
    • 21% of variable rate commercial loan have floors, 67% of which are at their floor
  • Retained Mortgage loans:
    • 26% fixed / 74% variable
    • 98% of variable rate mortgage loans have floors, 5% of which are at their floor
  • PPP loans impacted the second quarter loan yield ~ 10bps

Yield on Loans (%) / Total Loans ($B)

14

Strong Core Funding

Deposit Re-Pricing Opportunities

  • Non-interestbearing balances increased 29%
  • Quick and decisive action to reprice deposits began immediately after the Fed's interest rate cuts in March resulting in interest bearing deposit account costs of 0.15%
  • CD's maturing in 2020 total $400 million with a weighted average rate of 1.64%
  • CD portfolio has a duration of just over 10 months and weighted average rate of 1.55%
  • Account and deposit retention data very strong to date

CDs Non-interest bearing

19% 23%

Interest

bearing(1)

58%

(1) Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slide 46 for non-GAAP reconciliation)

Average Cost(1)

Average

2Q

1Q

2Q

1Q

2020

2020

Deposits

2020

2020

Average

Average

($000s)

(QTD)

(QTD)

Balances

Balances

Non-interest

$924,890

$717,257

0.00%

0.00%

bearing

Interest

$ 2,461,108

$ 2,268,374

0.15%

0.53%

bearing

Time Deposits

$838,553

$956,949

1.73%

1.99%

(CDs)

Total Deposits

$ 4,224,551

$ 3,942,580

0.43%

0.79%

15

Diverse Sources of Revenue

Q2 '20 Non-interest Income Breakout

$6,620

$000s

$1,765

$1,888

$2,327

$1,284

-$2,760

Q2 '20 Highlights

  • Diverse sources of non-interest income, representing 20.6% of total revenue
  • Record mortgage contribution
  • Realized $2.9 million of mortgage servicing rights impairment
  • Shift with lower non-sufficient funds fees and growth in interchange income

Mortgage Contribution

Servicing, net

Gain on Sale

$000s

$7,906

$6,613

$9,208

$10,093

$2,120

$3,387

$1,583

$1,914

$1,176

-$2,735

2017

2018

2019

2Q19 (YTD) 2Q20 (YTD)

Mortgage Volume

$000s

$361,463

$365,865

$408,972

$363,610

$173,899

2017

2018

2019

2Q19 (YTD) 2Q20 (YTD)

16

Focus on Expense Control

Non-interest Expense Breakout ($M)

Highlights

Efficiency ratio improved to 56.2% as focus on expense control drives positive operating leverage

Continue annual rationalization of retail locations with two branches closed in 2020

Second quarter expenses positively impacted by $1.1 million of PPP deferred costs

Salaries & Employee Benefits

Net Occupancy Expenses

Data Processing

Professional Fees

Outside Services & Consultants

Loan Expense

Other

17

CECL Implementation Driving Reserve Build

CECL Adoption

Net

Net

Day One

Reserve

Reserve

($000s, unaudited)

12/31/19

Impact

Build(1)

Build(1)

6/30/20

1/1/20

1Q20

2Q20

Commercial

$

11,996

$

13,618

$

25,614

$

6,936

$

6,597

$

39,147

Retail Mortgage

923

4,048

4,971

683

178

5,832

Warehousing

1,077

-

1,077

(22)

135

1,190

Consumer

3,671

4,911

8,582

599

(260)

8,921

Allowance for Credit Losses

$

17,667

$

22,577

$

40,244

$

8,196

$

6,650

$

55,090

ACL/Total Loans

0.49%

1.10%

1.38%

Acquired Loan Discount

$

20,228

$ (2,786)

$

17,442

$

-

$

-

$

14,474

Robust Capital Foundation

TCE / TA (%)

Leverage Ratio (%)

4.0%

CET1 Ratio (%)

Total RBC Ratio (%)

7.0%

10.5%

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Note: Company closed the acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. in March 2019.

KBW Regional Bank Index Median - MRQ

Adequate + Buffer

19

Loan Portfolio Review

20

Diversified and Granular Loan Portfolio

Gross Loan Composition ($M) - 6/30/20

Mortgage

Held For Sale

Warehouse

$300M

$16M

7.5%

0.4%

Consumer

$661M 16.5%

$4.0B

Commercial

Residential

$2,313M

58.0%

Mortgage

$704M

17.6%

Commercial Loans by Industry ($M) (6/30/20)

Percentage of

Commercial

Total Loan

Industry

Balance

Portfolio

Portfolio

Lessors - Residential Multi Family

$228

9.9%

5.7%

Health Care, Educational & Social

168

7.3%

4.2%

Office (except medical)

149

6.4%

3.7%

Individuals and Other Services

145

6.3%

3.6%

Real Estate Rental & Leasing

145

6.3%

3.6%

Retail

143

6.2%

3.6%

Hotel

140

6.1%

3.5%

Construction

139

6.0%

3.5%

Manufacturing

120

5.2%

3.0%

Restaurants

101

4.4%

2.5%

Warehouse/Industrial

81

3.5%

2.0%

Professional & Technical Services

81

3.5%

2.0%

Retail Trade

78

3.4%

2.0%

Lessors - Student Housing

63

2.7%

1.6%

Farm Land

62

2.7%

1.6%

Medical Office

61

2.6%

1.5%

Mini Storage

43

1.9%

1.1%

Wholesale Trade

40

1.7%

1.0%

Transportation & Warehousing

39

1.7%

1.0%

Lessors - Residential 1-4 Family

38

1.6%

1.0%

Agriculture

37

1.6%

0.9%

Leisure and Hospitality

36

1.6%

0.9%

Government

26

1.0%

0.7%

Other

150

6.4%

3.8%

Total

$2,313

100.0%

58.0%

21

Payment Deferrals as of June 30, 2020

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

Payment Extensions / Modifications By Loan Type

Payment Extensions / Modifications By Type & Term

Type

Term

Principal &

Interest

90 Days

Over

Interest

Interest

Only

or Less

90 Days

Net

Accrued

% of

% of

Net

Net

Net

Net

Type of Loan

#

Balance

to Date

Total

Portfolio

Type of Loan

#

Balance

#

Balance

#

Balance

#

Balance

Commercial

670

$470.8

$1.4

88.2%

20.1%

Commercial

312

$192.0

358

$278.8

617

$350.7

53

$120.1

Mortgage (Retained Only)

137

39.1

0.6

7.3%

5.3%

Mortgage

137

39.1

0

0.0

137

39.1

0

0.0

Indirect

819

17.4

0.1

3.3%

4.9%

Indirect

819

17.4

0

0.0

819

17.4

0

0.0

Direct

133

3.6

0.0

0.7%

5.1%

Direct

133

3.6

0

0.0

133

3.6

0

0.0

Consumer Revolving

48

3.0

0.0

0.5%

1.3%

Consumer Revolving

13

0.5

35

2.5

48

3.0

0

0.0

Total

1,807

$533.9

$2.2

100.0%

14.3%

Total

1,414

$252.6

393

$281.2

1,754

$413.8

53

$120.1

Mortgage (Serviced Only)

268

22

Payroll Protection Program

Through June 30, 2020

  • Leveraging the CARES Act to provide additional support to small businesses and their employees
    • PPP loans totaled ~ $308.1 million through June 30, 2020
    • Average loan size less than $135,000
    • As of 6/30/20, we have received approximately $11.1 million in fees from the SBA. These fees will be earned over the life of the loan.

~80% of PPP loans in

amounts ≤ $150,000

2,340 loans booked

  • $50K - $150K 28%
    • $150K - $350K 13%

$50K and

under

52%

> $1M 2%

23

Quality Consumer Loan Portfolio

As of 6/30/20:

  • 99.2% secured consumer loans
    • 93.5% prime, with credit scores
      ≥700 for 80.4% of portfolio and
      <640 for 6.5%
    • Rescored annually
    • HELOC combined LTV limited to 89.9%
  • Strong asset quality through end of 2Q20
    • 30-89days past due 0.33%
    • NPAs 0.59%

June 30, 2020

Total Outstanding = $661M

Unsecured

RV & Boat 0.8%

2.5% Other

0.3%

HELOCs

34.5%

Indirect Auto

53.5%

Direct

Auto

2.7%

Home Equity

Term

5.7%

24

Prime Mortgage Loan Portfolio

As of 6/30/20:

  • 71% of production sold YTD
  • Predominantly in-market lender
  • Portfolio mortgages
    • Underwriting to Fannie Mae guidelines
    • Full documentation and employment, income and asset verification
    • 93% prime with credit score ≥670
  • Strong asset quality through end of 2Q20
    • 30-89days past due 0.22%
    • NPAs 1.38%

June 30, 2020

Total Outstanding = $704M

Rental

0.8%

Jumbo

40.3%

Conforming

55.9%

Mortgage OREO consists of 4

Construction

properties totaling $249,000

3.0%

25

Diversified Commercial Lending

  • Experienced commercial lenders (20+ years on average)
  • Focus on in-market sponsors in resilient markets
  • Predominantly a secured lender with recourse to owners
  • Prudent underwriting standards
  • Commercial NPAs 0.61%
  • 30-89days past due 0.02%

$2.3 billion in Total Commercial Loans

Category at June 30, 2020

Agriculture

Develop./Land

Res. Spec.

4.2%

1.2%

Homes

0.5%

Owner

Occ. Real

Estate Non-Owner

18.6%Occupied

Real Estate

43.8%

C&I

31.7%

Geography at June 30, 2020

Northern

Indiana

Michigan 22%

40%

Central Indiana

Other

1%

37%

26

Sectors with Escalated Monitoring

Hotel, Restaurant, Retail and Leisure & Hospitality

  • Hotels
    • 19 relationships with $140.0M outstanding across 31 projects
    • Average LTV of 50% and average loan size of ~ $4.8M
    • 70% select service properties / 23% economy properties / 7% independent
      • Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham, Choice Hotels and independent brands
      • 58% in Indianapolis area
    • Modifications of $105.4M; (75%)

Liesure &

Hospitality

0.8%

Restaurant

1.7%

$3.99B in Total Loans

Outstanding 6/30/20

90.4%

Restaurants

Hotel

150 borrowers with $67.0M outstanding (excluding PPP loans)

3.5%

Average loan size of ~ $406,000

56% full-service / 44% limited-service

Modifications of $29.2M; (44%)

NOO - Retail

3.6%

  • Non-OwnerOccupied Retail
    • 190 borrowers with $142.8M outstanding
    • Average LTV 56% and average loan size of ~ $714,000
    • 55% Retail Strip / 18% Single Retail / 12% Restaurant
    • Modifications of $63.9M; (45%)
  • Leisure & Hospitality
    • 40 borrowers with $30.6M outstanding (excluding PPP loans)
    • Average loan size of ~ $566,000
    • Diverse borrowers, i.e. golf courses, entertainment facilities, fitness establishments, zoo
    • Modifications of $13.5M; (44%)

27

Net Charge Offs

$725

$629

$000s

$412

0.02%

0.02%

$404

$407

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

NCOs

NCOs/Average Loans

Non-Performing Loans

$28,056

$24,002

0.70%

$21,185

$000s

$18,929

$19,155

0.65%

0.58%

0.52%

0.52%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

NPLs (period end)

NPLs/Loans (period end)

Strong Asset Quality Metrics Through the Second Quarter

Credit Loss Expense

$8,600

(CECL Implementation 1Q20)

$7,057

$000s

CECL

CECL

$896

$376

$340

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

$55,090

(CECL Implementation 1Q20)

$48,440

$000s

1.30%

1.38%

$18,305

$17,956

$17,667

0.50%

0.49%

0.49%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

ACL

ACL/Loans

28

Key Franchise Highlights

Seasoned management team - over 200 years combined banking experience

Geographic diversification & exposure - strong market share in core footprint

Stable Midwest markets with balanced industrial bases and growth opportunities

High quality balance sheet with strong liquidity

  • Over $1.2 billion of cash and securities as of 6/30/20

Robust capital position (12.0% Tier 1 / 13.0% Total RBC as of 6/30/20)

Diversified loan portfolio and complementary counter-cyclical revenue streams

Historical run rate demonstrates strong core operating earnings

Strong cash position at the holding company

29

Appendix

30

Ample Sources of Liquidity

  • Improved and strong liquidity position and borrowing capacity as of 6/30/20
    • Pledging majority of municipal securities to the FRB for immediate available liquidity
    • Additional liquidity available with only $4.7 million of PPP loans pledged
  • $1.1 billion securities portfolio consistently managed for liquidity rather than return.
  • 3/31/20 securities / total assets of 20.6% versus peer median of 15.1%
  • Ample sources of liquidity at the holding company including ~$125.3 million of unencumbered cash (as of 6/30/20)

Securities Portfolio at June 30, 2020

$1.1B

Corporate

1%

Federal

Federal

agency

MBS

agency

14%

CMO 21%

State and municipal

64%

Bank Level Liquidity ($M) (6/30/20)

Available Unused Line Liquidity

FHLB Advances

$239

Federal Reserve Discount Window

492

Unsecured Fed Funds

180

Total

$911

31

Low Levels of Concentrated Exposure

Commercial Portfolio By Industry Type

Non-Owner Occupied CRE - % of Total Commercial Loans

48% of Total Commercial Loans

$1.0 billion

Owner Occupied CRE -

% of Total Commercial Loans

19% of Total Commercial Loans

$0.5 billion

C&I Loans -

% of Total Commercial Loans

33% of Total Commercial Loans

$0.7 billion

Lessors - Residential

Multi

Retail

Motel

Office (except

medical)

All Others

Warehouse/

Industrial

Farm Land

Medical Office

Lessors Student

Housing

Lessors - Residential

1-4

Mini Storage

10%

6%

6%

6% 4%

3%

3%

3%

3%

2% 2%

Real Estate Rental &

4%

Leasing

Health Care, Edu. Social

2%

Assist.

Individuals and Other

2%

Services

Retail Trade

2%

Restaurants

2%

Manufacturing

2%

Construction

1%

All Others

1%

Leisure and Hospitality

1%

Professional & Technical

1%

Services

Wholesale Trade

1%

Construction

5%

Health Care, Educational

5%

Social Assist.

Individuals and Other

4%

Services

Manufacturing

4%

Professional & Technical

3%

Services

Restaurants

3%

Real Estate Rental &

2%

Leasing

All Others

2%

Agriculture

1%

Government

1%

Wholesale Trade

1%

Transportation &

1%

Warehousing

Retail Trade

1%

32

Historical Financials

Year Ended December 31,

Quarter Ended,

($M except per share data)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

6/30/19

9/30/19

12/31/19

3/31/20

6/30/20

Balance Sheet:

Total Assets

$2,652

$3,141

$3,964

$4,247

$5,247

$5,099

$5,187

$5,247

$5,351

$5,739

Gross Loans

$1,757

$2,144

$2,838

$3,014

$3,641

$3,668

$3,668

$3,641

$3,714

$3,994

Deposits

$1,880

$2,471

$2,881

$3,139

$3,931

$3,931

$3,916

$3,931

$3,882

$4,308

Tangible Common Equity

$197

$255

$325

$362

$478

$447

$464

$478

$454

$476

Profitability:

Net Income

$20.5

$23.9

$33.1

$53.1

$66.5

$16.6

$20.5

$18.5

$11.7

$14.6

Return on Average Assets

0.87%

0.81%

0.97%

1.31%

1.35%

1.32%

1.60%

1.40%

0.89%

1.05%

Return on Average Equity

9.9%

7.9%

8.7%

11.2%

11.0%

10.7%

12.7%

11.3%

7.0%

9.1%

Net Interest Margin

3.56%

3.29%

3.75%

3.71%

3.69%

3.73%

3.82%

3.58%

3.56%

3.47%

Efficiency Ratio(1)

70.0%

71.5%

65.3%

60.7%

59.9%

60.2%

54.7%

57.3%

58.8%

56.2%

Asset Quality(2):

NPAs & 90+ PD / Assets

0.75%

0.44%

0.44%

0.41%

0.47%

0.45%

0.45%

0.47%

0.50%

0.53%

NPAs & 90+ PD / Loans + OREO

1.13%

0.65%

0.61%

0.57%

0.68%

0.62%

0.63%

0.68%

0.72%

0.77%

Reserves / Total Loans

0.83%

0.69%

0.58%

0.59%

0.49%

0.50%

0.49%

0.49%

1.30%

1.38%

NCOs / Avg. Loans

0.32%

0.08%

0.04%

0.05%

0.06%

0.05%

0.08%

0.07%

0.04%

0.04%

Bancorp Capital Ratios:

TCE Ratio

7.6%

8.3%

8.5%

8.8%

9.4%

9.1%

9.3%

9.4%

8.8%

8.6%

Leverage Ratio

9.8%

10.4%

9.9%

10.1%

10.5%

10.3%

10.5%

10.5%

10.1%

10.8%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.2%

13.2%

12.4%

12.8%

13.5%

12.8%

13.1%

13.5%

12.8%

13.4%

Total Capital Ratio

14.0%

13.9%

12.9%

13.4%

14.0%

13.2%

13.5%

14.0%

13.7%

14.4%

Leader In Our Core Markets

HBNC

Deposits

2020

'20-'25

'20-'25

HBNC

HBNC

Market

in Market

Median

Est. Pop.

Est. HHI

MSA

Rank

Branches

Share

($M)

HHI

Change

Change

Michigan City-La Porte, IN

1

9

59.2%

$1,011

$53,255

0.1%

6.8%

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

16

9

1.1%

573

65,306

3.8%

11.2%

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,IL-IN-WI

48

10

0.1%

511

74,285

0.1%

11.5%

Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN

4

7

8.6%

293

59,404

3.9%

10.9%

Midland, MI

2

3

14.0%

246

69,009

0.0%

16.9%

Niles, MI

4

7

9.2%

194

53,488

(0.5%)

10.8%

Logansport, IN

3

2

19.9%

138

50,939

(0.2%)

9.9%

Auburn, IN

3

2

18.7%

124

58,507

2.3%

9.4%

Lansing-East Lansing, MI

14

2

1.6%

124

61,675

1.6%

11.5%

Columbus, IN

4

7

7.9%

108

67,372

3.3%

12.8%

Warsaw, IN

5

4

5.9%

101

65,982

2.0%

11.4%

Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

24

2

0.4%

92

67,365

3.2%

11.9%

Fort Wayne, IN

14

2

1.1%

81

58,865

3.0%

10.6%

Marion, IN

6

1

9.1%

66

47,353

(1.9%)

11.1%

Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

13

1

1.3%

55

63,546

2.6%

15.4%

Kokomo, IN

6

1

3.8%

46

52,734

0.6%

7.5%

Kendallville, IN

5

4

7.2%

42

59,362

1.0%

9.6%

Sturgis, MI

7

1

5.2%

38

55,036

0.4%

11.5%

South Bend-Mishawaka,IN-MI

13

1

0.6%

30

58,213

1.4%

15.4%

Saginaw, MI

13

1

0.9%

19

48,941

(1.8%)

9.2%

Elkhart-Goshen, IN

14

2

0.3%

10

65,928

2.5%

16.4%

Total Franchise

75

$3,971

$60,882

1.3%

10.4%

Footnote Index

  • Slide 12
    • Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, net of tax. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
    • Pre-tax,pre-provision income excludes income tax expense and credit loss expense. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non- GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
    • Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net margin exclude acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
    • Adjusted ROAA and Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, net of tax. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
  • Slide 13
    • Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings and acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments. Adjusted cost of core funds includes average balances of non-interest bearing deposits and excludes prepayment penalties on borrowings. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
  • Slide 15
    • Average cost of average total deposits includes average balances of non-interest bearing deposits. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
  • Slide 17
    • Adjusted efficiency ratio excludes one-time merger expenses, (gain)/loss on sale of securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance. (See further in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP amounts to their GAAP counterparts.)
  • Slides 36-47

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Certain information set forth in the presentation materials refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to purchase accounting impacts, one-time acquisition and other non-recurring costs and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure.

35

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Net Income

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Pre-tax income

$

16,632

$

13,239

$

22,463

$

24,541

$

19,947

Provision for credit losses

7,056

8,600

340

376

896

Pre-tax,pre-provision net income

$

23,688

$

21,839

$

22,803

$

24,917

$

20,843

Pre-tax,pre-provision net income

$

23,688

$

21,839

$

22,803

$

24,917

$

20,843

Merger expenses

-

-

-

-

-

(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities

(248)

(339)

(10)

-

100

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

-

(233)

-

(213)

(367)

Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net income

$

23,440

$

21,267

$

22,793

$

24,704

$

20,576

Average Assets

$

5,620,695

$

5,257,332

$

5,250,574

$

5,107,259

$

5,047,365

Unadjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA

1.70%

1.67%

1.74%

1.94%

1.66%

Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA

1.68%

1.63%

1.74%

1.92%

1.64%

36

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Net income as reported

$

14,639

$

Merger expenses

-

Tax effect

-

Net income excluding merger expenses

14,639

(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities

(248)

Tax effect

52

Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of

investment securities

14,443

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

("BOLI")

-

Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI

14,443

Adjusted net income

$

$

14,443

11,655 $

-

-

11,655

(339)

71

11,387

(233)

11,154

11,154 $

18,543 $

-

-

18,543

(10)

2

18,535

-

18,535

18,535 $

20,537

$

16,642

-

1,532

-

(295)

20,537

17,879

-

100

-

(21)

20,537

17,958

(213)

(367)

20,324

17,591

20,324

$

17,591

37

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported

$

0.33

$

Merger expenses

-

Tax effect

-

Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses

0.33

(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities

(0.01)

Tax effect

-

Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment

securities

0.32

Death benefit on BOLI

-

Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI

0.32

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

$

0.32

0.26

$

0.41

$

-

-

-

-

0.26

0.41

(0.01)

-

-

-

0.25

0.41

(0.01)

-

0.24

0.41

0.24

$

$

0.41

0.46

$

0.37

-

0.03

-

-

0.46

0.40

-

-

-

-

0.46

0.40

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.45

0.39

0.45

$

0.39

38

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Average assets

$

5,620,695

$

5,257,332

$

5,250,574

$

5,107,259

$

5,047,365

Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported

1.05%

0.89%

1.40%

1.60%

1.32%

Merger expenses

-

-

-

-

0.12

Tax effect

-

-

-

-

(0.02)

ROAA excluding merger expenses

1.05

0.89

1.40

1.60

1.42

(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities

(0.02)

(0.03)

-

-

0.01

Tax effect

-

0.01

-

-

-

ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of

1.03

0.87

1.40

1.60

1.43

investment securities

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

(0.03)

("BOLI")

ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI

1.03

0.85

1.40

1.58

1.40

Adjusted ROAA

1.03%

0.85%

1.40%

1.58%

1.40%

39

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Net interest income as reported

$

42,996

$

40,925

$

41,519

$

43,463

$

41,529

$

34,280

Average interest earning assets

5,112,636

4,746,202

4,748,217

4,623,985

4,566,674

3,929,296

Net interest income as a percentage of

average interest earning assets ("Net Interest

3.47%

3.56%

3.58%

3.82%

3.73%

3.62%

Margin")

Net interest income as reported

$

42,996

$

40,925

$

41,519

$

43,463

$

41,529

$

34,280

Acquisition-related purchase accounting

(1,553)

(1,434)

(1,042)

(1,739)

(1,299)

(1,510)

adjustments ("PAU")

Adjusted net interest income

$

41,443

$

39,491

$

40,477

$

41,724

$

40,230

$

32,770

Adjusted net interest margin

3.35%

3.44%

3.49%

3.67%

3.61%

3.46%

40

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Net interest income as reported

$

33,836

$

33,772

$

33,550

$

33,411

$

31,455

$

27,879

$

27,198

$

25,568

Average interest earning assets

3,808,822

3,717,139

3,638,801

3,580,143

3,471,169

3,078,611

2,943,627

2,797,429

Net interest income as a percentage of

average interest earning assets ("Net Interest

3.60%

3.67%

3.78%

3.81%

3.71%

3.71%

3.84%

3.80%

Margin")

Net interest income as reported

$

33,836

$

33,772

$

33,550

$

33,411

$

31,455

$

27,879

$

27,198

$

25,568

Acquisition-related purchase accounting

(1,629)

(789)

(1,634)

(2,037)

(868)

(661)

(939)

(1,016)

adjustments ("PAU")

Adjusted net interest income

$

32,207

$

32,983

$

31,916

$

31,374

$

30,587

$

27,218

$

26,259

$

24,552

Adjusted net interest margin

3.43%

3.59%

3.60%

3.58%

3.61%

3.63%

3.71%

3.66%

41

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2016

2016

2016

2016

Net interest income as reported

$

20,939

$

24,410

$

20,869

$

19,774

Average interest earning assets

2,932,145

2,957,944

2,471,354

2,367,250

Net interest income as a percentage of

average interest earning assets ("Net Interest

2.92%

3.37%

3.48%

3.45%

Margin")

Net interest income as reported

$

20,939

$

24,410

$

20,869

$

19,774

Interest expense from prepayment penalties

4,839

-

-

-

on borrowings

Acquisition-related purchase accounting

(900)

(459)

(397)

(547)

adjustments ("PAU")

Adjusted net interest income

$

24,878

$

23,951

$

20,472

$

19,227

Adjusted net interest margin

3.45%

3.31%

3.42%

3.36%

42

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Total interest expense as reported

$

7,348

$

10,729

$

11,879

$

12,248

$

12,321

$

11,093

Average interest bearing liabilities

3,975,297

3,814,785

3,794,943

3,601,144

3,570,713

3,131,276

Annualized total interest expense as a

percentage of average interest bearing

0.74%

1.13%

1.24%

1.35%

1.38%

1.44%

liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing

Liabilities")

Total interest expense as reported

$

7,348

$

10,729

$

11,879

$

12,248

$

12,321

$

11,093

Interest expense from prepayment penalties

-

-

-

-

-

-

on borrowings

Adjusted interest expense

$

7,348

$

10,729

$

11,879

$

12,248

$

12,321

$

11,093

Average interest bearing liablities

3,975,297

3,814,785

3,794,943

3,601,144

3,570,713

3,131,276

Average non-interest bearing deposits

924,890

717,257

747,513

818,164

818,872

643,601

Average core funding

$

4,900,187

$

4,532,042

$

4,542,456

$

4,419,308

$

4,389,585

$

3,774,877

Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a

percentage of average core funding

0.60%

0.95%

1.04%

1.10%

1.13%

1.19%

("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds")

43

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Total interest expense as reported

$

9,894

$

8,499

$

7,191

$

6,015

$

5,319

$

4,191

$

3,607

$

3,266

Average interest bearing liabilities

3,021,310

2,971,074

2,929,913

2,869,372

2,766,948

2,459,262

2,375,827

2,246,550

Annualized total interest expense as a

percentage of average interest bearing

1.30%

1.13%

0.98%

0.85%

0.76%

0.68%

0.61%

0.59%

liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing

Liabilities")

Total interest expense as reported

$

9,894

$

8,499

$

7,191

$

6,015

$

5,319

$

4,191

$

3,607

$

3,266

Interest expense from prepayment penalties

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

on borrowings

Adjusted interest expense

$

9,894

$

8,499

$

7,191

$

6,015

$

5,319

$

4,191

$

3,607

$

3,266

Average interest bearing liablities

3,021,310

2,971,074

2,929,913

2,869,372

2,766,948

2,459,262

2,375,827

2,246,550

Average non-interest bearing deposits

656,114

640,983

605,188

595,644

603,733

540,109

499,446

491,154

Average core funding

$

3,677,424

$

3,612,057

$

3,535,101

$

3,465,016

$

3,370,681

$

2,999,371

$

2,875,273

$

2,737,704

Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a

percentage of average core funding

1.07%

0.93%

0.82%

0.70%

0.63%

0.55%

0.50%

0.48%

("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds")

44

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2016

2016

2016

2016

Total interest expense as reported

$

8,450

$

4,552

$

3,781

$

3,754

Average interest bearing liabilities

2,369,810

2,443,986

2,058,463

1,974,325

Annualized total interest expense as a

percentage of average interest bearing

1.42%

0.74%

0.74%

0.76%

liabilities ("Cost of Interest Bearing

Liabilities")

Total interest expense as reported

$

8,450

$

4,552

$

3,781

$

3,754

Interest expense from prepayment penalties

(4,839)

-

-

-

on borrowings

Adjusted interest expense

$

3,611

$

4,552

$

3,781

$

3,754

Average interest bearing liablities

2,369,810

2,443,986

2,058,463

1,974,325

Average non-interest bearing deposits

504,274

462,253

364,822

339,141

Average core funding

$

2,874,084

$

2,906,239

$

2,423,285

$

2,313,466

Annualzied adjusted interest expense as a

percentage of average core funding

0.50%

0.62%

0.63%

0.66%

("Adjusted Cost of Core Funds")

45

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Cost of Deposits

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

Total deposit interest expense as reported

$

4,506

$

7,716

Average interest bearing deposits

3,299,661

3,225,323

Annualized total deposit interest expense as a

percentage of average interest bearing

0.55%

0.96%

deposits ("Cost of Interest Bearing

Deposits")

Average interest bearing deposits

3,299,661

3,225,323

Average non-interest bearing deposits

924,890

717,257

Average total deposits

$

4,224,551

$

3,942,580

Annualzied deposit interest expense as a

percentage of average total deposits ("Cost

0.43%

0.79%

of Total Deposits")

46

Footnote Index

Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio

Non-interest expense as reported

$

30,432

$

31,149

$

30,650

$

30,060

$

31,584

Net interest income as reported

42,996

40,925

41,519

43,463

41,529

Non-interest income as reported

11,124

12,063

11,934

11,514

10,898

Non-interest expense/

(Net interest income + Non-interest

income)

("Efficiency Ratio")

56.23%

58.79%

57.34%

54.68%

60.24%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

Non-interest expense as reported

$

30,432

$

31,149

$

30,650

$

30,060

$

31,584

Merger expenses

-

-

-

-

(1,532)

Non-interest expense excluding merger

expenses

30,432

31,149

30,650

30,060

30,052

Net interest income as reported

42,996

40,925

41,519

43,463

41,529

Non-interest income as reported

11,124

12,063

11,934

11,514

10,898

(Gain)/loss on sale of investment

securities

(248)

(339)

(10)

-

100

Death benefit on bank owned life

insurance ("BOLI")

-

(233)

-

(213)

(367)

Non-interest income excluding

(gain)/loss on sale of investment

securities and death benefit on BOLI

$

10,876

$

11,491

$

11,924

$

11,301

$

10,631

Adjusted efficiency ratio

56.49%

59.43%

57.35%

54.89%

57.62%

47

Disclaimer

