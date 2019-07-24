Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Net Income 0 07/24/2019 | 04:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018.

SUMMARY: Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This represents the highest quarterly net income in the Company’s history.





Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 26.0% to $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. This represents the highest quarter-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income)





Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date net income as of June 30 th in the Company’s history.





in the Company’s history. Core net income for the first six months of 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share as of June 30 th in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income)





in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income) Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.73% compared to 3.62% and 3.78% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets as loans continue to reprice upwards and a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities from reducing short-term borrowings with the liquidity obtained from the Salin acquisition, along with a stabilization in deposit pricing.





Core net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.61% compared to 3.46% and 3.60% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for a description of the elements of core net interest margin)





Return on average assets was 1.32% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.41% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.18% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 1.36% for the first six months of 2018.





Core return on average assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.40% compared to 1.39% for the second quarter of 2018. Core return on average assets was 1.36% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 1.35% for the first six months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the description of core return on average assets)





Return on average equity was 10.73% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 12.15% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 9.82% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.72% for the first six months of 2018.





Core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 11.34% compared to 12.02% for the second quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.38% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.65% for the first six months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the description of core return on average assets)





Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $9.91 at June 30, 2019 compared to $9.60 and $8.84 at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history.





Horizon closed three full-service branches on April 19, 2019 and one loan production office on April 26, 2019. Horizon also plans to close one additional full-service branch on September 6, 2019.





Horizon consolidated five full-service branches acquired in the March 2019 acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and Salin Bank and Trust Company (“Salin”), in coordination with the core data conversion from the acquisition occurring on April 26, 2019.





On June 18, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.10 to $0.12 per share, paid on July 19, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 5, 2019.





On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value. Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “I am pleased to announce Horizon’s record 2019 second quarter and year-to-date core earnings of $17.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and $31.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Core earnings, exclude merger expenses and other non-core items.” Dwight added, “Horizon’s total assets continued to grow reaching approximately $5.1 billion at June 30, 2019, as a result of the Salin acquisition and organic loan growth since the beginning of the year. We have experienced organic loan growth at an annualized rate of 5.7% during the first six months of 2019. Along with approximately $568.9 million in loans acquired from Salin, loan growth in the markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo totaled $99.7 million as of June 30, 2019.” Dwight continued, “During the second quarter of 2019, Horizon continued to maximize operational leverage as a result of increased mass and scale. Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding merger expenses, decreased to 2.39% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.49% for the second quarter of 2018. Although the anticipated cost savings from the Salin acquisition have not been fully-realized, our team has been able to leverage new technologies and develop operational efficiencies. In our efforts to improve efficiencies, we closed three legacy full-service branches on April 19, 2019 and we consolidated our existing Fort Wayne loan production office with the acquired Salin locations. We also closed five Salin full-service branches which were in close proximity to an existing Horizon office or that did not meet our branch hurdle rates in conjunction with our data conversion on April 26, 2019. We also plan to consolidate our Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019.” Dwight concluded, “We continue to look for opportunities to provide value for our shareholders. On June 18, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a 20.0% dividend increase from 10 cents to 12 cents per share. This was followed by the Board of Directors authorizing a stock repurchase program of up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock on July 16, 2019. We believe that at current price levels, Horizon’s shares are an attractive investment and our repurchase program reflects our continuing confidence in Horizon’s financial strength. Given our strong balance sheet, we believe we can implement this program and continue to retain sufficient liquidity and capital to execute business strategies.”

Income Statement Highlights Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.1 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gain (loss) on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.0 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $7.2 million and non-interest income of $2.2 million, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $1.8 million, income tax expense of $1.2 million and provision for loan losses of $532,000. The increase in net income from the second quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $8.0 million and non-interest income of $2.0 million, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $6.6 million, income tax expense of $515,000 and provision for loan losses of $261,000. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This represents a 7.1% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in net income when comparing the first six months of 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $8.8 million and non-interest income of $2.4 million, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $10.5 million. Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income Net income as reported $ 16,642 $ 10,816 $ 14,115 $ 27,458 $ 26,919 Merger expenses 1,532 4,118 - 5,650 - Tax effect (295 ) (692 ) - (987 ) - Net income excluding merger expenses 17,879 14,242 14,115 32,121 26,919 Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities 100 (15 ) - 85 (11 ) Tax effect (21 ) 3 - (18 ) 2 Net income excluding gain on sale of investment securities 17,958 14,230 14,115 32,188 26,910 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") (367 ) - (154 ) (367 ) (154 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 17,591 14,230 13,961 31,821 26,756 Core Net Income $ 17,591 $ 14,230 $ 13,961 $ 31,821 $ 26,756 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.37 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Merger expenses 0.03 0.11 - 0.13 - Tax effect - (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) - Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.40 0.37 0.37 0.76 0.70 Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities - - - - - Tax effect - - - - - Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of investment securities 0.40 0.37 0.37 0.76 0.70 Death benefit on BOLI (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) - Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.39 0.37 0.37 0.75 0.70 Core Diluted EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.75 $ 0.70 Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of five basis points as loans continue to reprice upwards. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by six basis points primarily from reducing short-term borrowings during the second quarter with the liquidity obtained through the Salin acquisition. In addition, we are seeing a stabilization in deposit pricing within the markets we serve. Net interest margin decreased to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.78% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits, borrowings and subordinated debentures increased by 50, 32 and 15 basis points, respectively. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 21 basis points, taxable investment securities of 22 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 29 basis points. Net interest margin decreased to 3.68% during the first six months of 2019 when compared to 3.81% for the first six months of 2018. This decrease reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 49 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 55 basis points and borrowings of 45 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 23 basis points, taxable investment securities of 25 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 30 basis points. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.61% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter and 3.60% for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.3 million, $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the core net interest margin during the second quarter of 2019 was due to the pay-down of short-term borrowings with the liquidity obtained through the acquisition of Salin and an increase in the yield on earning assets from higher mortgage warehouse lending balances, loans continuing to reprice higher and the addition of acquired Salin loans. Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin Net interest income as reported $ 41,529 $ 34,280 $ 33,550 $ 75,809 $ 66,961 Average interest-earning assets 4,566,674 3,929,296 3,638,801 4,249,644 3,600,676 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets

("Net Interest Margin") 3.73% 3.62% 3.78% 3.68% 3.81% Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,299 ) $ (1,510 ) $ (1,634 ) $ (2,809 ) $ (3,671 ) Core net interest income $ 40,230 $ 32,770 $ 31,916 $ 73,000 $ 63,290 Core net interest margin 3.61% 3.46% 3.60% 3.55% 3.61% Lending Activity Total loans increased $653.5 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.668 billion as of June 30, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $84.6 million during the first six months of 2019 as residential mortgage loans increased by $14.9 million, consumer loans increased by $20.0 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $59.3 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $11.8 million. Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30 December 31 Amount Acquired Amount Percent 2019 2018 Change Loans Change Change Commercial $ 2,062,623 $ 1,721,590 $ 341,033 $ (352,798 ) $ (11,765 ) -0.7% Residential mortgage 814,065 668,141 145,924 (131,008 ) 14,916 2.2% Consumer 654,552 549,481 105,071 (85,112 ) 19,959 3.6% Subtotal 3,531,240 2,939,212 592,028 (568,918 ) 23,110 0.8% Held for sale loans 3,185 1,038 2,147 - 2,147 206.8% Mortgage warehouse loans 133,428 74,120 59,308 - 59,308 80.0% Total loans $ 3,667,853 $ 3,014,370 $ 653,483 $ (568,918 ) $ 84,565 2.8% Total loans increased $44.8 million from $3.623 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $3.668 billion as of June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, consumer loans increased by $14.8 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased $61.5 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $27.0 million and a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $5.8 million. Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30 March 31 Amount Acquired Amount Percent 2019 2018 Change Loans Change Change Commercial $ 2,062,623 $ 2,089,579 $ (26,956 ) $ - $ (26,956 ) -1.3% Residential mortgage 814,065 819,824 (5,759 ) - (5,759 ) -0.7% Consumer 654,552 639,710 14,842 - 14,842 2.3% Subtotal 3,531,240 3,549,113 (17,873 ) - (17,873 ) -0.5% Held for sale loans 3,185 1,979 1,206 - 1,206 60.9% Mortgage warehouse loans 133,428 71,944 61,484 - 61,484 85.5% Total loans $ 3,667,853 $ 3,623,036 $ 44,817 $ - $ 44,817 1.2% During the first six months of 2019, the Bank originated approximately $206.0 million of commercial loans; however, only 54.4%, or $112.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of June 30, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $157.8 million during the first six months of 2019, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market. Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 generated $2.1 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $769,000 from the first quarter of 2019 and $182,000 from the second quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $111.4 million, representing an increase of 78.1% from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 2.1% from the second quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $60.6 million, representing an increase of 99.3% from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 18.8% from the second quarter of 2018. Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 5.6% of Horizon’s total revenue for the second quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses totaled $896,000 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $364,000 for the first quarter of 2019 and $635,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses from the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 when compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a specific reserve placed on a single credit. The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the first six months of 2018. The increase in provision for loan losses from 2018 was primarily due to organic loan growth experienced from June 30, 2018 until June 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.50% as of June 30, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.68% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018. Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail As of June 30, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Pre-discount

Loan

Balance Allowance

for Loan

Losses

(ALLL) Loan

Discount ALLL

+

Loan

Discount Loans, net ALLL/

Pre-discount

Loan Balance Loan

Discount/

Pre-discount

Loan Balance ALLL + Loan

Discount/

Pre-discount

Loan Balance Horizon Legacy $ 2,677,923 $ 18,091 N/A $ 18,091 $ 2,659,832 0.68% 0.00% 0.68% Heartland 6,044 - 621 621 5,423 0.00% 10.27% 10.27% Summit 17,194 - 1,003 1,003 16,191 0.00% 5.83% 5.83% Peoples 75,918 - 1,732 1,732 74,186 0.00% 2.28% 2.28% Kosciusko 34,056 195 567 762 33,294 0.57% 1.66% 2.24% LaPorte 73,228 - 2,651 2,651 70,577 0.00% 3.62% 3.62% CNB 3,701 - 94 94 3,607 0.00% 2.54% 2.54% Lafayette 71,707 19 652 671 71,036 0.03% 0.91% 0.94% Wolverine 161,066 - 2,120 2,120 158,946 0.00% 1.32% 1.32% Salin 547,016 - 14,230 14,230 532,786 0.00% 2.60% 2.60% Total $ 3,667,853 $ 18,305 $ 23,670 $ 41,975 $ 3,625,878 0.50% 0.65% 1.14% As of June 30, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $18.9 million, which reflects a two basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $3.8 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $1.8 million, non-performing real estate loans increased by $1.4 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $523,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $3.9 million as of June 30, 2019 which is an increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million. Expense Management Total non-interest expense was $1.8 million higher in the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, other expense and FDIC insurance expense increased by $2.5 million, $376,000, $213,000 and $205,000, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in outside services and consultants expense of $1.9 million. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased by $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Three Months Ended June 30 March 31 2019 2019 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,951 $ (482 ) $ 16,469 $ 14,466 $ (2 ) $ 14,464 $ 2,005 13.9% Net occupancy expenses 3,148 (75 ) 3,073 2,772 - 2,772 301 10.9% Data processing 2,139 (68 ) 2,071 1,966 (292 ) 1,674 397 23.7% Professional fees 598 (153 ) 445 493 (239 ) 254 191 75.2% Outside services and consultants 1,655 (176 ) 1,479 3,530 (2,290 ) 1,240 239 19.3% Loan expense 2,048 (2 ) 2,046 1,949 - 1,949 97 5.0% FDIC deposit insurance 365 - 365 160 - 160 205 128.1% Other losses 169 (69 ) 100 104 (2 ) 102 (2 ) -2.0% Other expenses 4,511 (507 ) 4,004 4,298 (1,293 ) 3,005 999 33.2% Total non-interest expense $ 31,584 $ (1,532 ) $ 30,052 $ 29,738 $ (4,118 ) $ 25,620 $ 4,432 17.3% Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.51% 2.39% 2.80% 2.41% Total non-interest expense was $6.6 million higher during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, net occupancy expense, data processing and loan expense increased $3.1 million, $1.3 million, $628,000, $532,000 and $523,000, respectively. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $5.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Three Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,951 $ (482 ) $ 16,469 $ 13,809 $ - $ 13,809 $ 2,660 19.3% Net occupancy expenses 3,148 (75 ) 3,073 2,520 - 2,520 553 21.9% Data processing 2,139 (68 ) 2,071 1,607 - 1,607 464 28.9% Professional fees 598 (153 ) 445 376 - 376 69 18.4% Outside services and consultants 1,655 (176 ) 1,479 1,267 - 1,267 212 16.7% Loan expense 2,048 (2 ) 2,046 1,525 - 1,525 521 34.2% FDIC deposit insurance 365 - 365 345 - 345 20 5.8% Other losses 169 (69 ) 100 269 - 269 (169 ) -62.8% Other expenses 4,511 (507 ) 4,004 3,224 - 3,224 780 24.2% Total non-interest expense $ 31,584 $ (1,532 ) $ 30,052 $ 24,942 $ - $ 24,942 $ 5,110 20.5% Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.51% 2.39% 2.49% 2.49% Total non-interest expense was $10.5 million higher during the first six months of 2019 when compared to the first six months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, outside services and consultants expense, other expense, loan expense and data processing increased $3.2 million, $2.7 million, $2.3 million, $1.2 million and $802,000, respectively. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $4.9 million during the first six months of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018. Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,417 $ (484 ) $ 30,933 $ 28,182 $ - $ 28,182 $ 2,751 9.8% Net occupancy expenses 5,920 (75 ) 5,845 5,486 - 5,486 359 6.5% Data processing 4,105 (360 ) 3,745 3,303 - 3,303 442 13.4% Professional fees 1,091 (392 ) 699 877 - 877 (178 ) -20.3% Outside services and consultants 5,185 (2,466 ) 2,719 2,531 - 2,531 188 7.4% Loan expense 3,997 (2 ) 3,995 2,782 - 2,782 1,213 43.6% FDIC deposit insurance 525 - 525 655 - 655 (130 ) -19.8% Other losses 273 (71 ) 202 415 - 415 (213 ) -51.3% Other expenses 8,809 (1,800 ) 7,009 6,548 - 6,548 461 7.0% Total non-interest expense $ 61,322 $ (5,650 ) $ 55,672 $ 50,779 $ - $ 50,779 $ 4,893 9.6% Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.64% 2.40% 2.57% 2.57% Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.51%, 2.80% and 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.39%, 2.41% and 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.64% and 2.57% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.40% and 2.57% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective. Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $515,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in income before income taxes of $7.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total stockholders' equity $ 626,461 $ 609,468 $ 491,992 $ 477,594 $ 470,535 Less: Intangible assets 179,776 176,864 130,270 130,755 131,239 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 446,685 $ 432,604 $ 361,722 $ 346,839 $ 339,296 Common shares outstanding 45,061,372 45,052,747 38,375,407 38,367,890 38,362,640 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.91 $ 9.60 $ 9.43 $ 9.04 $ 8.84 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets Average Assets $ 5,047,365 $ 4,307,189 $ 4,017,551 $ 4,679,423 $ 3,980,864 Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported 1.32% 1.02% 1.41% 1.18% 1.36% Merger expenses 0.12% 0.39% 0.00% 0.24% 0.00% Tax effect -0.02% -0.07% 0.00% -0.04% 0.00% ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.42% 1.34% 1.41% 1.38% 1.36% Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Tax effect 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities 1.43% 1.34% 1.41% 1.38% 1.36% Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") -0.03% 0.00% -0.02% -0.02% -0.01% ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.40% 1.34% 1.39% 1.36% 1.35% Core ROAA 1.40% 1.34% 1.39% 1.36% 1.35% Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity Average Common Equity $ 622,028 $ 506,449 $ 465,968 $ 563,862 $ 463,156 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported 10.73% 8.66% 12.15% 9.82% 11.72% Merger expenses 0.99% 3.30% 0.00% 2.02% 0.00% Tax effect -0.19% -0.55% 0.00% -0.35% 0.00% ROACE excluding merger expenses 11.53% 11.41% 12.15% 11.49% 11.72% Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities 0.06% -0.01% 0.00% 0.03% 0.00% Tax effect -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01% 0.00% ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities 11.58% 11.40% 12.15% 11.51% 11.72% Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") -0.24% 0.00% -0.13% -0.13% -0.07% ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 11.34% 11.40% 12.02% 11.38% 11.65% Core ROACE 11.34% 11.40% 12.02% 11.38% 11.65% About Horizon Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern, central and the Great Lakes Bay regions of Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC. Forward Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law. Contact:

Mark E. Secor

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (219) 873-2611

Fax: (219) 874-9280 HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,098,682 $ 5,051,639 $ 4,246,688 $ 4,150,561 $ 4,076,611 Investment securities 887,187 893,469 810,460 766,153 735,962 Commercial loans 2,062,623 2,089,579 1,721,590 1,698,582 1,672,998 Mortgage warehouse loans 133,428 71,944 74,120 71,422 109,016 Residential mortgage loans 814,065 819,824 668,141 651,250 634,636 Consumer loans 654,552 639,710 549,481 536,132 507,866 Earnings assets 4,577,487 4,538,952 3,842,903 3,743,592 3,681,583 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 810,350 811,768 642,129 621,475 615,018 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,153,189 2,115,847 1,684,336 1,605,825 1,644,758 Time deposits 967,236 960,408 812,911 901,254 756,387 Borrowings 436,233 457,788 550,384 477,719 524,846 Subordinated debentures 56,194 55,310 37,837 37,791 37,745 Total stockholders' equity 626,461 609,468 491,992 477,594 470,535 Three months ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 41,529 $ 34,280 $ 33,836 $ 33,772 $ 33,550 Provision for loan losses 896 364 528 1,176 635 Non-interest income 10,898 8,712 8,477 8,686 8,932 Non-interest expenses 31,584 29,738 26,117 25,620 24,942 Income tax expense 3,305 2,074 2,535 2,597 2,790 Net income $ 16,642 $ 10,816 $ 13,133 $ 13,065 $ 14,115 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.28 0.34 0.34 0.37 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Book value per common share 13.90 13.53 12.82 12.45 12.27 Tangible book value per common share 9.91 9.60 9.43 9.04 8.84 Market value - high 17.13 17.82 19.40 21.39 21.94 Market value - low $ 15.51 $ 15.50 $ 14.94 $ 19.44 $ 19.17 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 45,055,117 38,822,543 38,367,972 38,365,379 38,347,612 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 45,130,408 38,906,172 38,488,002 38,534,970 38,519,401 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.32% 1.02% 1.25% 1.26% 1.41% Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.73 8.66 10.73 10.87 12.15 Net interest margin 3.73 3.62 3.60 3.67 3.78 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.50 0.49 0.59 0.60 0.58 Average equity to average assets 12.32 11.76 11.62 11.62 11.60 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.78 10.99 9.38 9.53 9.65 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.22 11.84 11.91 12.09 12.21 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.69 12.30 12.47 12.66 12.77 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 47,764 $ 41,728 $ 38,775 $ 34,655 $ 40,941 30 to 89 days delinquent 9,633 9,980 7,161 6,878 3,978 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 391 $ 192 $ 568 $ 202 $ 49 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 2,198 2,532 2,002 1,830 1,911 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 1,576 1,349 1,057 1,077 894 Non-accrual loans 14,764 15,313 11,548 11,417 12,555 Total non-performing loans $ 18,929 $ 19,386 $ 15,175 $ 14,526 $ 15,409 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52% 0.54% 0.50% 0.49% 0.53% (1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018 HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) June 30 June 30 2019 2018 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,098,682 $ 4,076,611 Investment securities 887,187 735,962 Commercial loans 2,062,623 1,672,998 Mortgage warehouse loans 133,428 109,016 Residential mortgage loans 814,065 634,636 Consumer loans 654,552 507,866 Earnings assets 4,577,487 3,681,583 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 810,350 615,018 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,153,189 1,644,758 Time deposits 967,236 756,387 Borrowings 436,233 524,846 Subordinated debentures 56,194 37,745 Total stockholders' equity 626,461 470,535 Six months ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 75,809 $ 66,961 Provision for loan losses 1,260 1,202 Non-interest income 19,610 17,250 Non-interest expenses 61,322 50,779 Income tax expense 5,379 5,311 Net income $ 27,458 $ 26,919 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.70 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.22 0.20 Book value per common share 13.90 12.27 Tangible book value per common share 9.91 8.84 Market value - high 17.82 21.94 Market value - low $ 15.50 $ 17.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 41,956,047 38,327,118 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 42,054,352 38,484,321 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.18% 1.36% Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.82 11.72 Net interest margin 3.68 3.81 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.50 0.58 Average equity to average assets 12.05 11.63 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.78 9.65 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.22 12.21 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.69 12.77 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 47,764 $ 40,941 30 to 89 days delinquent 9,633 3,978 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 391 $ 49 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 2,198 1,911 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 1,576 894 Non-accrual loans 14,764 12,555 Total non-performing loans $ 18,929 $ 15,409 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52% 0.53% (1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018 HORIZON BANCORP, INC. Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial $ 11,881 $ 11,556 $ 10,495 $ 10,581 $ 8,865 Real estate 1,732 1,588 1,676 1,574 1,761 Mortgage warehousing 1,040 1,014 1,006 1,030 1,084 Consumer 3,652 3,663 4,643 4,613 5,361 Total $ 18,305 $ 17,821 $ 17,820 $ 17,798 $ 17,071 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial $ 265 $ 61 $ 196 $ 179 $ (40 ) Real estate 41 (27 ) 47 (2 ) (2 ) Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 106 329 263 272 80 Total $ 412 $ 363 $ 506 $ 449 $ 38 Percent of net charge-offs to average

loans outstanding for the period 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% Total Non-performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial $ 8,697 $ 9,750 $ 6,903 $ 8,355 $ 8,987 Real estate 6,444 5,995 5,007 3,754 3,915 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 3,788 3,641 3,265 2,417 2,507 Total $ 18,929 $ 19,386 $ 15,175 $ 14,526 $ 15,409 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52% 0.54% 0.55% 0.49% 0.53% Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial $ 3,694 $ 3,496 $ 1,967 $ 2,181 $ 2,628 Real estate 113 126 60 58 302 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 48 30 48 26 62 Total $ 3,855 $ 3,652 $ 2,075 $ 2,265 $ 2,992 HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 18,251 $ 120 2.64% $ 3,367 $ 15 1.79% Interest-earning deposits 18,516 83 1.80% 25,946 107 1.65% Investment securities - taxable 480,036 3,070 2.57% 416,182 2,441 2.35% Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 411,944 2,793 3.44% 307,219 1,870 3.15% Loans receivable(2)(3) 3,637,927 47,784 5.29% 2,886,087 36,308 5.08% Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,566,674 53,850 4.81% 3,638,801 40,741 4.57% Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 67,537 44,213 Allowance for loan losses (18,036 ) (16,617 ) Other assets 431,190 351,154 Total average assets $ 5,047,365 $ 4,017,551 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,118,821 $ 8,938 1.15% $ 2,403,780 $ 3,920 0.65% Borrowings 398,320 2,495 2.51% 489,608 2,679 2.19% Subordinated debentures 53,572 888 6.65% 36,525 592 6.50% Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,570,713 12,321 1.38% 2,929,913 7,191 0.98% Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 818,872 605,188 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 35,752 16,482 Stockholders' equity 622,028 465,968 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,047,365 $ 4,017,551 Net interest income/spread $ 41,529 3.42% $ 33,550 3.59% Net interest income as a percentage of average

interest-earning assets(1) 3.73% 3.78% (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 13,072 $ 224 3.46% $ 3,560 $ 29 1.64% Interest-earning deposits 22,414 191 1.72% 24,749 197 1.61% Investment securities - taxable 464,544 5,980 2.60% 409,669 4,767 2.35% Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 402,883 5,421 3.43% 307,462 3,735 3.13% Loans receivable(2)(3) 3,346,731 87,407 5.28% 2,855,236 71,439 5.05% Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,249,644 99,223 4.79% 3,600,676 80,167 4.55% Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 56,160 43,984 Allowance for loan losses (17,939 ) (16,480 ) Other assets 391,558 352,684 Total average assets $ 4,679,423 $ 3,980,864 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,818,496 $ 15,814 1.13% $ 2,354,578 $ 6,791 0.58% Borrowings 487,266 6,116 2.53% 508,731 5,251 2.08% Subordinated debentures 45,735 1,484 6.54% 37,695 1,164 6.23% Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,351,497 23,414 1.41% 2,901,004 13,206 0.92% Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 731,556 600,214 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 32,508 16,490 Stockholders' equity 563,862 463,156 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,679,423 $ 3,980,864 Net interest income/spread $ 75,809 3.38% $ 66,961 3.64% Net interest income as a percentage of average

interest-earning assets(1) 3.68% 3.81% (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) June 30 December 31 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 94,686 $ 58,492 Interest-earning time deposits 8,090 15,744 Investment securities, available for sale 673,419 600,348 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $219,891 and $208,273) 213,768 210,112 Loans held for sale 3,185 1,038 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,305 and $17,820 3,646,363 2,995,512 Premises and equipment, net 91,469 74,331 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 22,447 18,073 Goodwill 151,111 119,880 Other intangible assets 28,665 10,390 Interest receivable 19,015 14,239 Cash value of life insurance 94,613 88,062 Other assets 51,851 40,467 Total assets $ 5,098,682 $ 4,246,688 Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 810,350 $ 642,129 Interest bearing 3,120,425 2,497,247 Total deposits 3,930,775 3,139,376 Borrowings 436,233 550,384 Subordinated debentures 56,194 37,837 Interest payable 3,005 2,031 Other liabilities 46,014 25,068 Total liabilities 4,472,221 3,754,696 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares - - Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1) Issued 45,086,441 and 38,400,476 shares (1),

Outstanding 45,061,372 and 38,375,407 shares (1) - - Additional paid-in capital 380,735 276,101 Retained earnings 241,519 224,035 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,207 (8,144 ) Total stockholders' equity 626,461 491,992 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,098,682 $ 4,246,688 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018 HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Loans receivable $ 47,784 $ 36,308 $ 87,407 $ 71,439 Investment securities Taxable 3,273 2,563 6,395 4,993 Tax exempt 2,793 1,870 5,421 3,735 Total interest income 53,850 40,741 99,223 80,167 Interest Expense Deposits 8,938 3,920 15,814 6,791 Borrowed funds 2,495 2,679 6,116 5,251 Subordinated debentures 888 592 1,484 1,164 Total interest expense 12,321 7,191 23,414 13,206 Net Interest Income 41,529 33,550 75,809 66,961 Provision for loan losses 896 635 1,260 1,202 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 40,633 32,915 74,549 65,759 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,480 1,907 4,357 3,795 Wire transfer fees 167 180 285 330 Interchange fees 2,160 1,555 3,521 2,883 Fiduciary activities 2,063 1,818 4,152 3,743 Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (includes $(100) and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(85) and $11 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2018

related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications) (100 ) - (85 ) 11 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,078 1,896 3,387 3,319 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 570 511 1,176 860 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 555 442 1,068 877 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 367 154 367 154 Other income 558 469 1,382 1,278 Total non-interest income 10,898 8,932 19,610 17,250 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,951 13,809 31,417 28,182 Net occupancy expenses 3,148 2,520 5,920 5,486 Data processing 2,139 1,607 4,105 3,303 Professional fees 598 376 1,091 877 Outside services and consultants 1,655 1,267 5,185 2,531 Loan expense 2,048 1,525 3,997 2,782 FDIC insurance expense 365 345 525 655 Other losses 169 269 273 415 Other expense 4,511 3,224 8,809 6,548 Total non-interest expense 31,584 24,942 61,322 50,779 Income Before Income Taxes 19,947 16,905 32,837 32,230 Income tax expense (includes $(21) and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18) and $2 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2018 related to income tax

expense (benefit) from reclassification items) 3,305 2,790 5,379 5,311 Net Income $ 16,642 $ 14,115 $ 27,458 $ 26,919 Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) 0.37 0.37 0.65 0.70 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on HORIZON BANCORP INC 04:40p HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8.. AQ 04:35p Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date N.. GL 07/17 HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form.. AQ 07/17 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program GL 07/11 HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 07/03 HORIZON BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for FA 06/19 HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 06/19 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 20.0% Quarterly Dividend Increase GL 06/13 HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 05/06 HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (.. AQ