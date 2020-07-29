Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07/29/2020
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2020.
Craig M. Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented, “Horizon’s team put in an incredible performance during the second quarter to originate and process record mortgage loan volume, help thousands of local employers to access federal stimulus funding, assist borrowers with payment modifications, and safely open branches that had been operating by appointment only since March. This extraordinary effort was complimented by profitably growing and strengthening the balance sheet, maintaining solid asset quality metrics, managing expenses with customary discipline, and meaningfully growing pre–tax, pre–provision net income.”
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
Earned net income of $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Grew pre–tax, pre–provision net income to $23.7 million for the quarter, compared to $21.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.)
Reported return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.05% and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) of 9.07% in the quarter, as well as adjusted ROAA of 1.03% and adjusted ROACE of 8.95%, excluding the impact of gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)
Increased the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) 13.7% during the quarter and 211.8% year–to–date to $55.1 million at period end, representing 1.38% of total loans, reflecting implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting method and prudent increases in the Company’s general reserves. ACL at period end also represented 1.49% of loans excluding Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and 196.4% of non–performing loans excluding those which have been modified under the CARES Act.
Maintained solid asset quality metrics, including non–performing and delinquent loans representing 0.70% and 0.10% of total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2020, while net charge–offs were unchanged at 0.01% of average loans for the period.
Granted payment deferrals to loans representing 14.3% of the total loan portfolio at period end, compared to 10.4% as previously reported.
Secured approval for 2,340 PPP loans during the quarter, providing approximately $308.1 million in funding for local employers in the communities Horizon serves, with $1.1 million in deferred salary expense associated with origination costs that will be amortized to interest income as PPP loans are forgiven or paid off. Accreted PPP loans fees, net of amortized origination costs, of $869,000 were recognized as interest income in the second quarter, with the balance of approximately $9.1 million expected to be accreted to interest income over the life of these loans.
Reported non–interest expense of $30.4 million, representing 2.18% of average assets on an annualized basis, or 2.26% after adding back $1.1 million of deferred PPP loan origination costs, compared to 2.38% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.51% for the second quarter of 2019.
Improved the efficiency ratio in the period to 56.23% compared to 58.79% for the first quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” tables below.)
Originated a record $252.8 million in mortgage loans during the quarter, up 128.1% from the first quarter of 2020 and 127.0% from the second quarter of 2019, and generated record gain on mortgage loan sales of $6.6 million, up 90.6% from the linked quarter and 218.6% from the year–ago period.
Reported net interest margin of 3.47% and adjusted net interest margin of 3.35%, with each declining by 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this Non–GAAP calculation). An estimated 3 basis points of compression is attributed to PPP lending in the quarter, for both net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin.
Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased from $10.63 at December 31, 2019 to $10.87 at June 30, 2020, which includes the accounting adjustment for CECL as of January 1, 2020. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” tables below.)
Maintained strong liquidity position including approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 22.6% of total assets, and approximately $910.7 million in unused availability on lines of credit, at June 30, 2020.
Summary
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2020
2020
2019
Net interest income
$
42,996
$
40,925
$
41,529
Net interest margin
3.47
%
3.56
%
3.73
%
Adjusted net interest margin
3.35
%
3.44
%
3.61
%
Mr. Dwight commented, “Our team’s success in managing the effect of significantly lower interest rates on Horizon’s loan and deposit pricing in the second quarter is reflected in net interest margin compression of only 9 basis points from the first quarter of this year, which includes an estimated 3 basis points of compression from PPP lending.”
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs
2020
2020
2019
Interest earning assets
4.05
%
4.47
%
4.81
%
Interest bearing liabilities
0.74
%
1.13
%
1.38
%
For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and Mortgage Banking Income
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
Total non–interest income
$
11,124
$
12,063
$
10,898
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
6,620
3,473
2,078
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment
(2,760
)
25
570
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Non–interest Expense
2020
2020
2019
Total non–interest expense
$
30,432
$
31,149
$
31,584
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets
2.18
%
2.38
%
2.51
%
At or for the Three Months Ended
Credit Quality
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38
%
1.30
%
0.50
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.70
%
0.65
%
0.52
%
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
CECL Adoption
December 31,
January 1,
Net Reserve Build
Net Reserve Build
June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses
2019
Impact
2020
1Q20
2Q20
2020
Commercial
$
11,996
$
13,618
$
25,614
$
6,936
$
6,597
$
39,147
Retail Mortgage
923
4,048
4,971
683
178
5,832
Warehouse
1,077
—
1,077
(22
)
135
1,190
Consumer
3,671
4,911
8,582
599
(260
)
8,921
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)
$
17,667
$
22,577
$
40,244
$
8,196
$
6,650
$
55,090
ACL/Total Loans
0.49
%
1.10
%
1.38
%
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)
$
20,228
$
(2,786
)
$
17,442
$
—
$
—
$
14,474
Mr. Dwight stated, “Horizon’s asset quality metrics continued to remain favorable through the second quarter, as evidenced by low delinquency and other real estate owned and a moderate increase in non–performing loans. Horizon's reserve build reflects adoption of CECL on January 1 and the increase in our quarterly allocation to cover anticipated loan losses related to economic factors and the nature and characteristics of our loan portfolios, primarily related to the impact on non–essential businesses caused by COVID–19 closures and the slow pace of reopening and economic recovery. However, at the current time, we are not aware of any material specific loan losses caused by COVID–19 closures. We believe federal stimulus programs softened the adverse economic impact of COVID–19 for some businesses and consumers to date. Looking ahead, as federal stimulus programs begin to roll back and the pandemic continues, we will be closely monitoring the potential for increased loan losses, and intend to maintain prudent reserves, tightly manage operating expenses, and use our strong balance sheet and ample funding to continue to meet the needs of the businesses and consumers we serve.”
Income Statement Highlights
Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26, for the linked quarter and $16.6 million, or $0.37, for the year–ago period.
Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.4 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.24, for the linked quarter and to $17.6 million, or $0.39, for the year–ago period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.
The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in net interest income of $2.1 million, a decrease in credit loss expense of $1.5 million and a decrease in non–interest expense of $717,000, offset by a decrease in non–interest income of $939,000 and an increase in tax expense of $409,000.
Second quarter 2020 non–interest income was reduced by a non-cash mortgage servicing asset impairment of $2.9 million, recorded to reflect the national increase in mortgage prepayment speeds and past due levels and determined based on a third-party valuation of Horizon's mortgage servicing asset. Gain on sale of mortgage loans grew to a record $6.6 million, up from $3.5 million in the linked quarter and $2.1 million in the year-ago period.
Non-interest expense of $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 reflected a $962,000 decline in salaries and employee benefits expense from the linked quarter. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and would be recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off.
The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in credit loss expense of $6.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.5 million, an increase in non–interest income of $226,000, a decrease in non–interest expense of $1.2 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.3 million.
Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $26.3 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2019. Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2020 was $25.6 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019. The decrease in net income for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in the provision for credit loss expense of $14.4 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $259,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $8.1 million, an increase in non–interest income of $3.6 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.8 million.
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Net income as reported
$
14,639
$
11,655
$
18,543
$
20,537
$
16,642
$
26,294
$
27,458
Merger expenses
—
—
—
—
1,532
—
5,650
Tax effect
—
—
—
—
(295
)
—
(987
)
Net income excluding merger expenses
14,639
11,655
18,543
20,537
17,879
26,294
32,121
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(248
)
(339
)
(10
)
—
100
(587
)
85
Tax effect
52
71
2
—
(21
)
123
(18
)
Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
14,443
11,387
18,535
20,537
17,958
25,830
32,188
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
(“BOLI”)
—
(233
)
—
(213
)
(367
)
(233
)
(367
)
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI
14,443
11,154
18,535
20,324
17,591
25,597
31,821
Adjusted net income
$
14,443
$
11,154
$
18,535
$
20,324
$
17,591
$
25,597
$
31,821
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported
$
0.33
$
0.26
$
0.41
$
0.46
$
0.37
$
0.59
$
0.65
Merger expenses
—
—
—
—
0.03
—
0.13
Tax effect
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.02
)
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses
0.33
0.26
0.41
0.46
0.40
0.59
0.76
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
—
—
—
(0.01
)
—
Tax effect
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment securities
0.32
0.25
0.41
0.46
0.40
0.58
0.76
Death benefit on BOLI
—
(0.01
)
—
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI
0.32
0.24
0.41
0.45
0.39
0.57
0.75
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.32
$
0.24
$
0.41
$
0.45
$
0.39
$
0.57
$
0.75
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Pre–tax income
$
16,632
$
13,239
$
22,463
$
24,541
$
19,947
$
29,871
$
32,837
Credit loss expense
7,057
8,600
340
376
896
15,657
1,260
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income
$
23,689
$
21,839
$
22,803
$
24,917
$
20,843
$
45,528
$
34,097
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income
$
23,689
$
21,839
$
22,803
$
24,917
$
20,843
$
45,528
$
34,097
Merger expenses
—
—
—
—
1,532
—
5,650
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(248
)
(339
)
(10
)
—
100
(587
)
85
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
—
(233
)
—
(213
)
(367
)
(233
)
(367
)
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income
$
23,441
$
21,267
$
22,793
$
24,704
$
22,108
$
44,708
$
39,465
Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield of interest earning assets of 42 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 39 basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $119,000 higher during the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 76 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 64 basis points.
Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.51% for the first six months of 2020 when compared to 3.68% for the same prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 54 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 48 basis points.
The net interest margin was impacted during the second quarter of 2020 due to the PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans compressed the net interest margin by 3 basis points for the quarter. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non-interest bearing deposits. The compression to the net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 2 basis points.
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Net interest income as reported
$
42,996
$
40,925
$
41,519
$
43,463
$
41,529
$
83,921
$
75,809
Average interest earning assets
5,112,636
4,746,202
4,748,217
4,623,985
4,566,674
4,929,388
4,249,644
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)
Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.35% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.44% for the prior quarter and 3.61% for the second quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustment (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.39% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 3.55% for the same prior year period. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $3.0 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Lending Activity
Total loans of $3.99 billion, or $3.69 billion excluding PPP loans, on June 30, 2020 compared to $3.71 billion on March 31, 2020, $3.64 on December 31, 2019 and $3.67 billion on June 30, 2019. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, commercial loans increased $266.1 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $150.1 million, and loans held for sale increased $11.8 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $66.3 million and a decrease in consumer loans of $8.3 million.
Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Amount
Percent
2020
2019
Change
Change
Commercial
$
2,312,715
$
2,046,651
$
266,064
13.0
%
Residential mortgage
704,410
770,717
(66,307
)
(8.6
)%
Consumer
660,871
669,180
(8,309
)
(1.2
)%
Subtotal
3,677,996
3,486,548
191,448
5.5
%
Loans held for sale
15,913
4,088
11,825
289.3
%
Mortgage warehouse
300,386
150,293
150,093
99.9
%
Total loans
$
3,994,295
$
3,640,929
$
353,366
9.7
%
Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 generated a record $6.6 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $3.1 million from the first quarter of 2020 and $4.5 million from the second quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2020, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled a record $252.8 million, representing an increase of 128.1% from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 127.0% from the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total originations, 77% of the volume was for refinances and 23% was for new purchases during the second quarter of 2020. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $192.4 million, representing an increase of 184.7% from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 217.2% from the second quarter of 2019.
Expense Management
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
Adjusted
Non–interest Expense
Actual
Merger Expenses
Adjusted
Actual
Merger Expenses
Adjusted
Amount Change
Percent Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
15,629
$
—
$
15,629
$
16,591
$
—
$
16,591
$
(962
)
(5.8
)%
Net occupancy expenses
3,190
—
3,190
3,252
—
3,252
(62
)
(1.9
)%
Data processing
2,432
—
2,432
2,405
—
2,405
27
1.1
%
Professional fees
518
—
518
536
—
536
(18
)
(3.4
)%
Outside services and consultants
1,759
—
1,759
1,915
—
1,915
(156
)
(8.1
)%
Loan expense
2,692
—
2,692
2,099
—
2,099
593
28.3
%
FDIC insurance expense
235
—
235
150
—
150
85
56.7
%
Other losses
193
—
193
120
—
120
73
60.8
%
Other expense
3,784
—
3,784
4,081
—
4,081
(297
)
(7.3
)%
Total non–interest expense
$
30,432
$
—
$
30,432
$
31,149
$
—
$
31,149
$
(717
)
(2.3
)%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets
2.18
%
2.18
%
2.38
%
2.38
%
Total non–interest expense was $717,000 lower in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Decreases in salaries and employee benefits, other expense and outside services and consultants expense were partially offset by an increase in loan expense. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
Adjusted
Non–interest Expense
Actual
Merger Expenses
Adjusted
Actual
Merger Expenses
Adjusted
Amount Change
Percent Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
15,629
$
—
$
15,629
$
16,951
$
(482
)
$
16,469
$
(840
)
(5.1
)%
Net occupancy expenses
3,190
—
3,190
3,148
(75
)
3,073
117
3.8
%
Data processing
2,432
—
2,432
2,139
(68
)
2,071
361
17.4
%
Professional fees
518
—
518
598
(153
)
445
73
16.4
%
Outside services and consultants
1,759
—
1,759
1,655
(176
)
1,479
280
18.9
%
Loan expense
2,692
—
2,692
2,048
(2
)
2,046
646
31.6
%
FDIC insurance expense
235
—
235
365
—
365
(130
)
(35.6
)%
Other losses
193
—
193
169
(69
)
100
93
93.0
%
Other expense
3,784
—
3,784
4,511
(507
)
4,004
(220
)
(5.5
)%
Total non–interest expense
$
30,432
$
—
$
30,432
$
31,584
$
(1,532
)
$
30,052
$
380
1.3
%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets
2.18
%
2.18
%
2.51
%
2.39
%
Total non–interest expense was $1.2 million lower in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Decreases in salaries and employee benefits, other expenses and FDIC deposit expense were offset in part by increases in loan expenses, data processing expenses and outside services and consultants expense. Excluding merger expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $380,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily related to closing the Salin Bancshares, Inc. merger on March 26, 2019 and the related increase in costs.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
Adjusted
Non–interest Expense
Actual
Merger Expenses
Adjusted
Actual
Merger Expenses
Adjusted
Amount Change
Percent Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
32,220
$
—
$
32,220
$
31,417
$
(484
)
$
30,933
$
1,287
4.2
%
Net occupancy expenses
6,442
—
6,442
5,920
(75
)
5,845
597
10.2
%
Data processing
4,837
—
4,837
4,105
(360
)
3,745
1,092
29.2
%
Professional fees
1,054
—
1,054
1,091
(392
)
699
355
50.8
%
Outside services and consultants
3,674
—
3,674
5,185
(2,466
)
2,719
955
35.1
%
Loan expense
4,791
—
4,791
3,997
(2
)
3,995
796
19.9
%
FDIC insurance expense
385
—
385
525
—
525
(140
)
(26.7
)%
Other losses
313
—
313
273
(71
)
202
111
55.0
%
Other expense
7,865
—
7,865
8,809
(1,800
)
7,009
856
12.2
%
Total non–interest expense
$
61,581
$
—
$
61,581
$
61,322
$
(5,650
)
$
55,672
$
5,909
10.6
%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets
2.28
%
2.28
%
2.64
%
2.40
%
Total non–interest expense was $259,000 higher for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, loan expenses, data processing and net occupancy expenses were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants expense, other expenses and FDIC deposit insurance. Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.18%, 2.38% and 2.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.18%, 2.38% and 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.28% and 2.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.28% and 2.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Income tax expense totaled $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $409,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in income before taxes of $3.4 million. The decrease in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $3.3 million.
Income tax expense totaled $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $3.0 million.
Capital
The capital resources of Horizon and Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity totaled $652.2 million at June 30, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 12.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Capital levels benefited from the Company’s previously disclosed public offering of subordinated notes raising $60.0 million. Horizon’s fortress balance sheet at June 30, 2020 maintained adequate regulatory capital ratios when stress testing for highly adverse scenarios.
The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of Horizon and the Bank as of June 30, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Actual
Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes
Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer
Well Capitalized Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)
Consolidated
$
628,750
14.37
%
$
350,035
8.00
%
$
459,421
10.50
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
514,371
11.74
%
350,508
8.00
%
460,042
10.50
%
$
438,135
10.00
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)
Consolidated
585,386
13.38
%
262,505
6.00
%
371,882
8.50
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
459,621
10.49
%
262,891
6.00
%
372,429
8.50
%
350,521
8.00
%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)
Consolidated
469,069
10.72
%
196,904
4.50
%
306,295
7.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
459,621
10.49
%
197,168
4.50
%
306,706
7.00
%
284,799
6.50
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
Consolidated
585,386
10.75
%
217,818
4.00
%
217,818
4.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
459,621
8.48
%
216,802
4.00
%
216,802
4.00
%
271,003
5.00
%
“Horizon’s capital position continues to be well capitalized, as defined by regulations, after the adoption of CECL,” said Mr. Dwight. “In addition, Horizon’s earnings were able to offset the adoption of CECL, ACL build, stock repurchases and dividends to successfully build tangible capital to a record $10.87 per share. Horizon also completed a $60.0 million subordinated debt offering, further strengthening our capital position, increasing liquidity at the holding company, and providing optionality to Horizon as we navigate through the economic challenges created by the pandemic.”
Liquidity
The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At June 30, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $910.7 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $453.6 million of unpledged investment securities at June 30, 2020.
Branch Network and Customer Experience
Horizon continues to implement its disciplined approach for enhancing the efficiency of its branch network on an ongoing basis, while leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience.
The Bank closed two branches during the second quarter of 2020, one of its Indianapolis branches acquired from Salin and its Horseprairie Valparaiso branch. The Bank expects to replace its Troy, Michigan loan production office with a full-service branch during the third quarter of 2020.
Also during the third quarter, Horizon expects to fully implement live online chat support, as well as fully online and mobile enabled deposit account opening capabilities, for the convenience of new and prospective customers.
Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Total stockholders’ equity
$
652,206
$
630,842
$
656,023
$
642,711
$
626,461
Less: Intangible assets
176,020
176,961
177,917
178,896
179,776
Total tangible stockholders’ equity
$
476,186
$
453,881
$
478,106
$
463,815
$
446,685
Common shares outstanding
43,821,878
43,763,623
44,975,771
44,969,021
45,061,372
Tangible book value per common share
$
10.87
$
10.37
$
10.63
$
10.31
$
9.91
Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Non–GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio
Non–interest expense as reported
$
30,432
$
31,149
$
30,650
$
30,060
$
31,584
$
61,581
$
61,322
Net interest income as reported
42,996
40,925
41,519
43,463
41,529
83,921
75,809
Non–interest income as reported
$
11,125
$
12,063
$
11,934
$
11,514
$
10,898
$
23,188
$
19,610
Non–interest expense/(Net interest income + Non–interest income) (“Efficiency Ratio”)
56.23
%
58.79
%
57.34
%
54.68
%
60.24
%
57.49
%
64.27
%
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Non–interest expense as reported
$
30,432
$
31,149
$
30,650
$
30,060
$
31,584
$
61,581
$
61,322
Merger expenses
—
—
—
—
(1,532
)
—
(5,650
)
Non–interest expense excluding merger expenses
30,432
31,149
30,650
30,060
30,052
61,581
55,672
Net interest income as reported
42,996
40,925
41,519
43,463
41,529
83,921
75,809
Non–interest income as reported
11,125
12,063
11,934
11,514
10,898
23,188
19,610
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(248
)
(339
)
(10
)
—
100
(587
)
85
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
—
(233
)
—
(213
)
(367
)
(233
)
(367
)
Non–interest income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI
$
10,877
$
11,491
$
11,924
$
11,301
$
10,631
$
22,368
$
19,328
Adjusted efficiency ratio
56.49
%
59.43
%
57.35
%
54.89
%
57.62
%
57.94
%
58.52
%
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Average assets
$
5,620,695
$
5,257,332
$
5,250,574
$
5,107,259
$
5,047,365
$
5,433,187
$
4,679,423
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported
1.05
%
0.89
%
1.40
%
1.60
%
1.32
%
0.97
%
1.18
%
Merger expenses
—
—
—
—
0.12
—
0.24
Tax effect
—
—
—
—
(0.02
)
—
(0.04
)
ROAA excluding merger expenses
1.05
0.89
1.40
1.60
1.42
0.97
1.38
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(0.02
)
(0.03
)
—
—
0.01
(0.02
)
—
Tax effect
—
0.01
—
—
—
—
—
ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
1.03
0.87
1.40
1.60
1.43
0.95
1.38
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
—
(0.02
)
—
(0.02
)
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI
1.03
0.85
1.40
1.58
1.40
0.94
1.36
Adjusted ROAA
1.03
%
0.85
%
1.40
%
1.58
%
1.40
%
0.94
%
1.36
%
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Average common equity
$
649,490
$
667,588
$
653,071
$
640,770
$
622,028
$
655,538
$
563,862
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported
9.07
%
7.02
%
11.26
%
12.72
%
10.73
%
8.07
%
9.82
%
Merger expenses
—
—
—
—
0.99
—
2.02
Tax effect
—
—
—
—
(0.19
)
—
(0.35
)
ROACE excluding merger expenses
9.07
7.02
11.26
12.72
11.53
8.07
11.49
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
(0.15
)
(0.20
)
(0.01
)
—
0.06
(0.18
)
0.03
Tax effect
0.03
0.04
—
—
(0.01
)
0.04
(0.01
)
ROACE excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities
8.95
6.86
11.25
12.72
11.58
7.93
11.51
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
—
(0.14
)
—
(0.13
)
(0.24
)
(0.07
)
(0.13
)
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI
8.95
6.72
11.25
12.59
11.34
7.86
11.38
Adjusted ROACE
8.95
%
6.72
%
11.25
%
12.59
%
11.34
%
7.86
%
11.38
%
About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10–K. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward–looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward–looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Balance sheet:
Total assets
$
5,739,262
$
5,351,325
$
5,246,829
$
5,186,714
$
5,098,682
Investment securities
1,126,075
1,099,943
1,042,675
977,536
887,187
Commercial loans
2,312,715
2,050,402
2,046,651
2,046,165
2,062,623
Mortgage warehouse loans
300,386
223,519
150,293
155,631
133,428
Residential mortgage loans
704,410
757,529
770,717
796,497
814,065
Consumer loans
660,871
675,849
669,180
668,332
654,552
Earning assets
5,143,978
4,835,934
4,706,051
4,667,668
4,577,487
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts
981,868
709,978
709,760
756,707
810,350
Interest bearing transaction accounts
2,510,854
2,264,576
2,245,631
2,173,100
2,153,189
Time deposits
814,877
907,717
975,611
986,150
967,236
Borrowings
583,073
704,613
549,741
516,591
436,233
Subordinated notes
58,824
—
—
—
—
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
56,437
56,374
56,311
56,250
56,194
Total stockholders’ equity
652,206
630,842
656,023
642,711
626,461
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Income statement:
Net interest income
$
42,996
$
40,925
$
41,519
$
43,463
$
41,529
Credit loss expense
7,057
8,600
340
376
896
Non–interest income
11,125
12,063
11,934
11,514
10,898
Non–interest expense
30,432
31,149
30,650
30,060
31,584
Income tax expense
1,993
1,584
3,920
4,004
3,305
Net income
$
14,639
$
11,655
$
18,543
$
20,537
$
16,642
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.26
$
0.41
$
0.46
$
0.37
Diluted earnings per share
0.33
0.26
0.41
0.46
0.37
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Book value per common share
14.88
14.41
14.59
14.29
13.90
Tangible book value per common share
10.87
10.37
10.63
10.31
9.91
Market value – high
12.44
18.79
19.42
17.77
17.13
Market value – low
$
8.40
$
7.97
$
16.60
$
15.93
$
15.51
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
43,781,249
44,658,512
44,971,676
45,038,021
45,055,117
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
43,802,794
44,756,716
45,103,065
45,113,730
45,130,408
Key ratios:
Return on average assets
1.05
%
0.89
%
1.40
%
1.60
%
1.32
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity
9.07
7.02
11.26
12.72
10.73
Net interest margin
3.47
3.56
3.58
3.82
3.73
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38
1.30
0.49
0.49
0.50
Average equity to average assets
11.56
12.70
12.44
12.55
12.32
Bank only capital ratios:
Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.48
9.43
9.49
9.35
9.52
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.49
11.83
12.20
11.62
11.76
Total capital to risk weighted assets
11.74
12.67
12.65
12.08
12.23
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
Income statement:
Net interest income
$
83,921
$
75,809
Credit loss expense
15,656
1,260
Non-interest income
23,187
19,610
Non-interest expense
61,581
61,322
Income tax expense
3,577
5,379
Net income
$
26,294
$
27,458
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.59
$
0.65
Diluted earnings per share
0.59
0.65
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.24
0.22
Book value per common share
14.88
13.90
Tangible book value per common share
10.87
9.91
Market value - high
18.79
17.82
Market value - low
$
7.97
$
15.50
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
44,219,880
41,956,047
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
44,286,864
42,032,971
Key ratios:
Return on average assets
0.97
%
1.18
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity
8.07
9.82
Net interest margin
3.51
3.68
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38
0.50
Average equity to average assets
12.07
12.05
Bank only capital ratios:
Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.48
9.52
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.49
11.76
Total capital to risk weighted assets
11.74
12.23
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Loan data:
Substandard loans
$
61,385
$
61,322
$
58,670
$
62,130
$
47,764
30 to 89 days delinquent
4,029
12,017
7,729
10,204
9,633
Non-performing loans:
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest
$
123
$
246
$
146
$
34
$
391
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest
2,039
2,115
3,354
3,491
2,198
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual
3,443
3,360
2,006
1,807
1,576
Non–accrual loans
22,451
18,281
15,679
13,823
14,764
Total non–performing loans
$
28,056
$
24,002
$
21,185
$
19,155
$
18,929
Non–performing loans to total loans
0.70
%
0.65
%
0.58
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Commercial
$
39,147
$
32,550
$
11,996
$
12,082
$
11,881
Real estate
5,832
5,654
923
1,449
1,732
Mortgage warehouse
1,190
1,055
1,077
1,041
1,040
Consumer
8,921
9,181
3,671
3,384
3,652
Total
$
55,090
$
48,440
$
17,667
$
17,956
$
18,305
Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Commercial
$
6
$
(20
)
$
146
$
192
$
265
Real estate
24
17
40
(7
)
41
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
377
407
443
540
106
Total
$
407
$
404
$
629
$
725
$
412
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Commercial
$
14,238
$
9,579
$
7,347
$
8,193
$
8,697
Real estate
9,945
10,411
9,884
7,212
6,444
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
3,873
4,012
3,954
3,750
3,788
Total
$
28,056
$
24,002
$
21,185
$
19,155
$
18,929
Non–performing loans to total loans
0.70
%
0.65
%
0.58
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Commercial
$
2,374
$
2,464
$
3,698
$
3,972
$
3,694
Real estate
249
336
28
48
113
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
20
13
—
24
48
Total
$
2,643
$
2,813
$
3,726
$
4,044
$
3,855
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets
Federal funds sold
$
62,832
$
17
0.11
%
$
18,251
$
120
2.64
%
Interest earning deposits
20,278
61
1.21
%
18,516
83
1.80
%
Investment securities – taxable
481,552
2,243
1.87
%
480,036
3,070
2.57
%
Investment securities – non-taxable (1)
647,375
4,105
3.15
%
411,944
2,793
3.44
%
Loans receivable (2) (3)
3,900,599
43,918
4.54
%
3,637,927
47,784
5.29
%
Total interest earning assets
5,112,636
50,344
4.05
%
4,566,674
53,850
4.81
%
Non–interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
84,297
67,537
Allowance for credit losses
(48,611
)
(18,036
)
Other assets
472,373
431,190
Total average assets
$
5,620,695
$
5,047,365
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing deposits
$
3,299,661
$
4,506
0.55
%
$
3,118,821
$
8,938
1.15
%
Borrowings
618,274
2,074
1.35
%
398,320
2,495
2.51
%
Subordinated notes
4,527
58
5.15
%
—
—
—
%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
52,835
710
5.40
%
53,572
888
6.65
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,975,297
7,348
0.74
%
3,570,713
12,321
1.38
%
Non–interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
924,890
818,872
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
71,018
35,752
Stockholders’ equity
649,490
622,028
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,620,695
$
5,047,365
Net interest income/spread
$
42,996
3.31
%
$
41,529
3.43
%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)
3.47
%
3.73
%
(1)
Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2)
Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)
Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets
Federal funds sold
$
43,903
$
113
0.52
%
$
13,072
$
224
3.46
%
Interest earning deposits
23,391
163
1.40
%
22,414
191
1.72
%
Investment securities – taxable
491,360
4,943
2.02
%
464,544
5,980
2.60
%
Investment securities – non-taxable (1)
618,080
7,903
3.16
%
402,883
5,421
3.43
%
Loans receivable (2) (3)
3,752,654
88,876
4.78
%
3,346,731
87,407
5.28
%
Total interest earning assets
4,929,388
101,998
4.25
%
4,249,644
99,223
4.79
%
Non–interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
81,203
56,160
Allowance for credit losses
(36,588
)
(17,939
)
Other assets
459,184
391,558
Total average assets
$
5,433,187
$
4,679,423
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing deposits
$
3,262,492
$
12,222
0.75
%
$
2,818,496
$
15,814
1.13
%
Borrowings
575,702
4,312
1.51
%
487,266
6,116
2.53
%
Subordinated notes
2,264
58
5.15
%
—
—
—
%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
52,801
1,485
5.66
%
45,735
1,484
6.54
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,893,259
18,077
0.93
%
3,351,497
23,414
1.41
%
Non–interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
820,997
731,556
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
63,393
32,508
Stockholders’ equity
655,538
563,862
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,433,187
$
4,679,423
Net interest income/spread
$
83,921
3.32
%
$
75,809
3.38
%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)
3.51
%
3.68
%
(1)
Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2)
Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)
Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
170,135
$
98,831
Interest earning time deposits
9,247
8,455
Investment securities, available for sale
935,140
834,776
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $201,818 and $215,147)
190,935
207,899
Loans held for sale
15,913
4,088
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $55,090 and $17,667
3,923,292
3,619,174
Premises and equipment, net
92,232
92,209
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
23,608
22,447
Goodwill
151,238
151,238
Other intangible assets
24,782
26,679
Interest receivable
20,185
18,828
Cash value of life insurance
95,709
95,577
Other assets
86,846
66,628
Total assets
$
5,739,262
$
5,246,829
Liabilities
Deposits
Non–interest bearing
$
981,868
$
709,760
Interest bearing
3,325,731
3,221,242
Total deposits
4,307,599
3,931,002
Borrowings
583,073
549,741
Subordinated notes
58,824
—
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts