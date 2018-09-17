Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Horizon Discovery Group PLC    HZD   GB00BK8FL363

HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC (HZD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Horizon Discovery : Activist ValueAct raises stake in Horizon Discovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:11pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - Jeffrey Ubben, Founder & CEO at ValueAct Capital, poses for a portrait before speaking on the Reuters Newsmaker event'

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital has nearly doubled its stake in Horizon Discovery Group, buying an additional 7.5 million shares from Woodford Investment Management.

ValueAct, which now holds less than 10 percent, said in a statement it was exploring the possibility of appointing a member of its team to the life science company's board.

"Horizon Discovery is one of the leading players in its field and is highly supportive of the Company's ongoing efforts to contribute to improved healthcare," it said in a statement.

In May, biotech firm Abcam walked away from a takeover offer after Cambridge-based Horizon rebuffed a 270 million pound ($355 million) deal, rejecting its rationale.

Earlier on Monday, Horizon, which mostly deals with gene editing applications, said its half-year core loss before one-off items narrowed from last year.

It also forecast full-year revenue to be slightly ahead of consensus expectations and said it expects negative EBITDA before exceptional items for the first half of the year to be offset by positive EBITDA for the second half.

Shares of Horizon Discovery closed at an 8-month high of 236 pence on Monday.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PL
06:11pHORIZON DISCOVERY : Activist ValueAct raises stake in Horizon Discovery
RE
01:01pHORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2..
GL
08:14aHORIZON DISCOVERY : Interim Results for Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
PU
09/14HORIZON DISCOVERY : Edit-R crRNA Libraries Adopted by AstraZeneca as Part of its..
BU
09/12HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09/06HORIZON DISCOVERY : announces collaboration with major pharmaceutical company on..
AQ
09/04HORIZON DISCOVERY : Holdings in Company
PU
08/28HORIZON DISCOVERY : announces collaboration with major pharmaceutical company on..
BU
07/26HORIZON DISCOVERY : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
05/17HORIZON DISCOVERY : Board Change
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 60,4 M
EBIT 2018 -2,43 M
Net income 2018 -5,09 M
Finance 2018 20,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,12x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Horizon Discovery Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence William Pizzie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Gilham Executive Chairman
Kim Nichols Head-Global Operations
Richard John Vellacott CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jonathan D. Moore Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC-8.33%426
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%32 586
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.31%25 629
LONZA GROUP20.13%24 341
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.11%14 474
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.46.09%12 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.