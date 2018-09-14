Horizon Discovery : Edit-R crRNA Libraries Adopted by AstraZeneca as Part of its Functional Genomics Discovery Platform

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) (“Horizon” or “the Company”), a
global leader in gene editing and gene modulation technologies, today
announces AstraZeneca has adopted its Edit-R™ crRNA libraries as part of
AstraZeneca’s drive to establish a functional genomics discovery
platform. AstraZeneca also joins the Genomics Discovery Initiative
(GDI), a collaborative functional genomics screening community
facilitated by Horizon.
AstraZeneca has been evaluating Horizon’s Edit-R human whole genome
crRNA library for gene knockout since late 2017, and will soon add the
Company’s platform of arrayed synthetic crRNA libraries for
CRISPR-mediated transcriptional activation (CRISPRa). The libraries
offer a powerful tool for functional genomic screens in drug discovery,
providing deeper insight into biological mechanisms for the purpose of
understanding disease progression, host-pathogen relationships, drug
interactions, and pathway analysis.
Horizon’s Edit-R CRISPR-Cas9 synthetic crRNA libraries for both knockout
(loss-of-function) and activation (gain-of-function) enable whole genome
analysis in an arrayed format, allowing researchers to carry out
high-content, multiparametric analyses on a one-well-per-gene basis. The
portfolio includes catalog libraries for popular human and mouse gene
families, in addition to druggable gene targets and the whole human
genome. Bespoke collections are also available to support researchers
working with a specialized gene target list.
Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Discovery,
commented: “Our ongoing relationship with AstraZeneca is
providing valuable insights into the scope and capabilities of CRISPR
screening, which will be of benefit to the research and discovery
community, ultimately bringing drugs to market faster.”
Steve Rees, Head of Discovery Biology, IMED Biotech Unit at
AstraZeneca, said: “The scientific support and degree of
collaboration with the scientists at Horizon has been really impactful
in ensuring we are able to harness the full potential of the platform.
We have been impressed with the performance of the Edit-R synthetic
crRNA, and look forward to feeding our drug discovery pipeline with data
generated from the CRISPRa crRNA libraries.”
Horizon’s Genomics Discovery Initiative (http://dharmacon.horizondiscovery.com/about-us/genomics-discovery-initiative/)
brings together visionary research institutions and investigators, to
serve as a network for education, trends, advancements, and sharing of
best-practices. The Initiative has over 60 member institutes worldwide,
has generated multiple shared publications, and hundreds of published
whole genome siRNA screens.
For more information about Horizon’s CRISPRa reagents and screening
services please visit:
http://dharmacon.horizondiscovery.com/crispr-activation/
and www.horizondiscovery.com/research-services/functional-genomic-screening/crispr-screening
