HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC (HZD)

HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC (HZD)
Horizon Discovery : Edit-R crRNA Libraries Adopted by AstraZeneca as Part of its Functional Genomics Discovery Platform

09/14/2018 | 10:28am CEST

  • AstraZeneca joins Horizon’s Genomics Discovery Initiative
  • CRISPR knockout and activation libraries are a key toolset in early research
  • crRNA libraries are an efficient and convenient platform for gain- and loss-of-function studies

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) (“Horizon” or “the Company”), a global leader in gene editing and gene modulation technologies, today announces AstraZeneca has adopted its Edit-R™ crRNA libraries as part of AstraZeneca’s drive to establish a functional genomics discovery platform. AstraZeneca also joins the Genomics Discovery Initiative (GDI), a collaborative functional genomics screening community facilitated by Horizon.

AstraZeneca has been evaluating Horizon’s Edit-R human whole genome crRNA library for gene knockout since late 2017, and will soon add the Company’s platform of arrayed synthetic crRNA libraries for CRISPR-mediated transcriptional activation (CRISPRa). The libraries offer a powerful tool for functional genomic screens in drug discovery, providing deeper insight into biological mechanisms for the purpose of understanding disease progression, host-pathogen relationships, drug interactions, and pathway analysis.

Horizon’s Edit-R CRISPR-Cas9 synthetic crRNA libraries for both knockout (loss-of-function) and activation (gain-of-function) enable whole genome analysis in an arrayed format, allowing researchers to carry out high-content, multiparametric analyses on a one-well-per-gene basis. The portfolio includes catalog libraries for popular human and mouse gene families, in addition to druggable gene targets and the whole human genome. Bespoke collections are also available to support researchers working with a specialized gene target list.

Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Discovery, commented:Our ongoing relationship with AstraZeneca is providing valuable insights into the scope and capabilities of CRISPR screening, which will be of benefit to the research and discovery community, ultimately bringing drugs to market faster.

Steve Rees, Head of Discovery Biology, IMED Biotech Unit at AstraZeneca, said: The scientific support and degree of collaboration with the scientists at Horizon has been really impactful in ensuring we are able to harness the full potential of the platform. We have been impressed with the performance of the Edit-R synthetic crRNA, and look forward to feeding our drug discovery pipeline with data generated from the CRISPRa crRNA libraries.

Horizon’s Genomics Discovery Initiative (http://dharmacon.horizondiscovery.com/about-us/genomics-discovery-initiative/) brings together visionary research institutions and investigators, to serve as a network for education, trends, advancements, and sharing of best-practices. The Initiative has over 60 member institutes worldwide, has generated multiple shared publications, and hundreds of published whole genome siRNA screens.

For more information about Horizon’s CRISPRa reagents and screening services please visit:

http://dharmacon.horizondiscovery.com/crispr-activation/ and www.horizondiscovery.com/research-services/functional-genomic-screening/crispr-screening

© Business Wire 2018
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 60,4 M
EBIT 2018 -2,43 M
Net income 2018 -5,09 M
Finance 2018 20,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,05x
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
Capitalization 326 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence William Pizzie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Gilham Executive Chairman
Kim Nichols Head-Global Operations
Richard John Vellacott CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jonathan D. Moore Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC-9.17%427
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 842
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.22%25 354
LONZA GROUP19.94%24 201
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.75%14 139
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.41%12 236
