Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Horizon Discovery Group PLC    HZD   GB00BK8FL363

HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC (HZD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Horizon Discovery : Holdings in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 08:12am CEST

7,480,318 ordinary shares are held by ValueAct Spring Master Fund, L.P. VA Partners I, LLC is the general partner of ValueAct Spring Master Fund, L.P. ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. is the manager of ValueAct Spring Master Fund, L.P. ValueAct Capital Management, LLC is the general partner of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is the sole owner of the limited partnership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. and the membership interests of ValueAct Capital Management, LLC, and is the majority owner of the membership interests of VA Partners I, LLC. ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC is the General Partner of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.

Disclaimer

Horizon Discovery Group plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:11:24 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PL
08:12aHORIZON DISCOVERY : Holdings in Company
PU
08/28HORIZON DISCOVERY : announces collaboration with major pharmaceutical company on..
BU
07/26HORIZON DISCOVERY : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
05/17HORIZON DISCOVERY : Board Change
PU
05/16HORIZON DISCOVERY : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/10BIOCENTURY - MANAGEMENT TRACKS : GSK, Horizon
AQ
05/10HORIZON DISCOVERY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Horizon Discovery Group plc
PU
05/10HORIZON DISCOVERY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Horizon Discovery Group PLC
PU
05/09Horizon Discovery Group plc Acknowledges Statement by Abcam
GL
05/09HORIZON DISCOVERY : Acknowledges Statement by Abcam
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 60,4 M
EBIT 2018 -2,43 M
Net income 2018 -5,09 M
Finance 2018 21,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,84x
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
Capitalization 314 M
Chart HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Horizon Discovery Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,39  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence William Pizzie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Gilham Executive Chairman
Kim Nichols Head-Global Operations
Richard John Vellacott CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jonathan D. Moore Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC-12.50%404
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 370
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.82%25 564
LONZA GROUP18.46%23 963
INCYTE CORPORATION-21.96%15 712
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.45%12 349
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.