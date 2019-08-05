Horizon Discovery : SMARTvector shRNA technology deployed in Celyad's successful IND filing for next-generation CAR-T cell therapy, CYAD-02

Horizon Discovery's SMARTvector shRNA technology deployed in Celyad's successful IND filing for next-generation CAR-T cell therapy, CYAD-02

Phase 1 trial scheduled for early 2020will be first CAR-T cell therapy clinical trial to employ SMARTvector technology

Horizon will receive a milestone payment for the successful IND filing of CYAD-02, autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T candidate

Cambridge, UK, 8 July 2019: Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ('Horizon'), a company driving the application of gene editing and gene modulation within the global life science market, today announced that Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies, received FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the autologous NKG2D based CAR-T cell therapy CYAD-02 that deploys Horizon's optimized SMARTvector™ shRNA technology. The Phase 1 trial will be the first CAR-T cell therapy to employ the SMARTvector platform. Horizon will receive an undisclosed milestone payment for the successful IND filing.

Celyad has been investigating the use of shRNAs to support the clinical development of its CAR-T cell platform. The FDA approved IND application involves CYAD-02, a next generation CAR-T cell therapy in which shRNA is employed to suppress two genes. Celyad have pre-clinical data indicating that this improves in vivo engraftment and efficacy of CYAD-02.

A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating the safety and clinical activity of CYAD-02 is planned for early 2020 and will involve a preconditioning chemotherapy (CyFlu) in patients with relapse/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Discovery Group plc, commented:'We see great potential for shRNA technology in the optimization of next-generation cell therapies. The success of this IND filing is testament to the strength of our relationship with Celyad, and the powerful combination of Horizon's SMARTvector shRNA platform with Celyad's CAR-T expertise.'

Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer, Celyad, said: 'Over the past few years Celyad has made great strides in evaluating our NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.The FDA approval for the CYAD-02 IND application will allow us to evaluate new therapies in this difficult to treat population and the inclusion of an optimized shRNA developed using Horizon's SMARTvector technology represents the output of a strong collaboration. We look forward to a continued successful relationship.'

