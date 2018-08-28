Horizon Discovery : announces collaboration with major pharmaceutical company on single cell RNAseq-linked CRISPR screening

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon", "the Company", or
"the Group"), a global leader in gene editing and gene modulation
technologies, today announces that is has entered into a collaboration
with a global pharma partner to co-develop and apply a novel
cutting-edge research tool for target identification and validation.
As part of this collaboration, Horizon will lead the development and
application of single cell RNAseq-linked pooled CRISPR screening using a
key discovery paradigm of the pharma partner. Horizon will use the
development process, acquired infrastructure, and optimization data in
order to further develop and improve these tools to offer to future
partners, as part of its research services operations.
Functional genomic screening with CRISPR-Cas9 technology has provided a
powerful and precise way to identify and validate novel drug targets,
and to elucidate unknown drug mechanisms. The depth of biological
insight possible from Horizon’s single cell RNAseq-linked CRISPR
screening platform will allow researchers to ask far more complex
experimental questions and speed up the time from discovery to
validation by integrating the effect of gene editing with complex
phenotypic signature mapping. With this technology, pathways, biomarkers
and cell function can all be studied and revealed with ultra-rich data.
Horizon’s pooled format screens offer researchers access to highly
robust whole-genome level analyses that yield outstanding data quality.
Whilst this approach has proven a potent research tool, it is currently
challenging to adequately multiplex the analysis from these screens to
evaluate complex biological phenomena. Coupling pooled screening to
single cell RNAseq however, allows the opportunity to address the impact
of CRISPR-based gene modification on a global transcriptomic level, at
single cell resolution. This enables customers to address critical gaps
in target identification and validation as they work to develop novel
and more effective drug therapies.
“Pooled CRISPR-Cas9 knockout screens have rapidly become an important
tool in novel drug target identification and validation. Horizon
continues to innovate in this important area, having launched our CRISPR
interference (CRISPRi) and CRISPR activation (CRISPRa) screening service
in 2017, and through the development of RNAseq-linked CRISPR screening,” commented
Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Discovery. “The
co-development of this tool with a major pharma partner provides a
substantive advance to Horizon’s already world-leading screening
capabilities, offering our customers cutting-edge solutions not
available elsewhere.”
More information about Horizon’s CRISPR screening platforms and the
quality of data these produce can be found at: https://www.horizondiscovery.com/research-services/functional-genomic-screening/crispr-screening
