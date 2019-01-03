Horizon Global : Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Standards

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading
manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today
announced that on January 3, 2019, it received a letter from the New
York Stock Exchange (NYSE) informing the Company of its non-compliance
with NYSE continued listing standards because the Company’s average
market capitalization over a recent consecutive 30 trading-day period
has been less than $50,000,000 and, at the same time, stockholders'
equity was less than $50,000,000.
The Company has 45 business days to notify the NYSE of its intent to
cure this deficiency and Horizon Global intends to do so on a timely
basis. In accordance with NYSE procedures, the Company intends to submit
a plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance
with the continued listing standards within the allotted 18-month
timeframe.
The notice from the NYSE has no immediate impact on the listing of the
Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NYSE under
the symbol “HZN”, but will be assigned a “.BC” indicator to signify that
the Company is not currently in compliance with NYSE continued listing
standards. The NYSE notification does not affect Horizon Global’s
business operations, its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting
requirements, or any of the Company’s material debt agreements.
Horizon Global President and CEO Carl Bizon commented, “Horizon Global
has experienced challenging conditions in 2018, but we have made
considerable progress in improving our operations. With the completion
of our Action Plan for the Americas, we have demonstrated the team’s
ability to identify opportunities and execute business initiatives that
will drive improved performance and profitability. We recently announced
operational challenges in our Europe-Africa segment and have put new
leadership in place to implement business improvement initiatives to
stabilize this business in the near term and drive improved
profitability over the longer term. Our market capitalization has
suffered in recent months as the business is undergoing a great deal of
transition. We look forward to submitting a plan to the NYSE that will
outline actions intended to bring Horizon Global back into compliance
with the NYSE continued listing standards and drive improved performance
in our business.”
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a
wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering,
cargo management and other related accessory products in North America,
Australia and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer
networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive,
leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers
with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's
commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence.
The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to
develop and deliver best-in-class products for our customers, engage
with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.
Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in
the towing and trailering industry, including: BULLDOG, Draw-Tite,
Fulton, Hayman Reese, Reese, ROLA, Tekonsha, and Westfalia. Horizon
Global has approximately 4,300 employees in 58 facilities across 21
countries.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made and
give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking words, such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,”
“project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“target,” “plan” or other comparable words, or by discussions of
strategy that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties
which could materially affect our business, financial condition or
future results including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties
with respect to: the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the
NYSE’s continued listing standards and maintain such compliance; the
Company’s leverage; liabilities imposed by the Company’s debt
instruments; market demand; competitive factors; supply constraints;
material and energy costs; technology factors; litigation; government
and regulatory actions, including the impact of any tariffs, quotas or
surcharges; the Company’s accounting policies; future trends; general
economic and currency conditions; various conditions specific to the
Company’s business and industry; the spin-off from TriMas Corporation;
the success of our Action Plan, including the actual amount of savings
and timing thereof; risks inherent in the achievement of cost synergies
and timing thereof in connection with the Westfalia acquisition,
including whether the acquisition will be accretive; the Company’s
ability to promptly and effectively integrate Westfalia; the performance
and costs of integration of Westfalia; the timing and amount of
repurchases of the Company’s common stock, if any; and other risks that
are discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. The risks
described herein are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional
risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently
deemed to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our
business, financial position and results of operations or cash flows. We
caution readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which
speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to
review or confirm analysts’ expectations or estimates or to release
publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005747/en/