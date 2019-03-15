Horizon Global : Announces Successful Raise of Additional Liquidity and Amendment of Its Existing Term Loan Credit Agreement

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), the world’s leading manufacturer
of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced the closing
of a new financing agreement to provide additional liquidity and an
amendment of its existing term debt agreement to relax financial
covenants, including the following:
-
$51 million new second lien term loan, providing for incremental
liquidity and payment of fees
-
Amendment to existing first lien term loan to align financial
covenants with the Company’s business plans and waive financial
covenants for the fourth quarter 2018
Horizon Global intends to use a substantial portion of the proceeds from
the incremental borrowings to better position the Company to meet its
customers’ needs for its 2019 summer selling season and provide
additional operating flexibility.
Carl Bizon, Horizon Global President and CEO, commented, “Horizon Global
has made significant progress driving operational improvements
throughout the business to set a foundation for improved performance in
2019. During the last year, the Company executed the Americas Action
Plan to improve performance in this important segment, including
realigning the management, operational and sales teams to enhance
performance and reduce the cost structure, as well as positioning our
new aftermarket and retail distribution center in Kansas City to support
our customers during the 2019 peak selling season. This additional
financing will help support our focus on providing the best possible
service to our North American customers, while also supporting our
execution against a number of business improvement initiatives in the
Europe-Africa segment, including streamlining logistics, realigning
management and optimizing the performance of our manufacturing
facilities in the region. The combined efforts of our global team are
expected to generate improvements in revenue, margins and cash flow
during the year.”
In addition to allowing for the second lien term loan and relaxing
financial covenants, the amendment increases the rate on the first lien
by 300 basis points, with the increase in rate payable in kind. The
amendment also calls for the Company to reduce the first lien term loan
by $100 million over the course of the next 12 months through asset
sales, a junior capital raise, or a combination of both. The Company has
already identified an investment bank to assist in this review of
alternatives, and that process will begin shortly. The process is
intended to help reduce leverage and extend the maturity of the
Company’s debt structure.
The new second lien term loan will bear interest at LIBOR + 1150 basis
points and ultimately would provide lenders warrants to purchase 6.25
million shares of the Company’s common stock at $1.50 per share. It will
mature on September 30, 2021. The second lien term loan is being
provided by significant holders of the Company’s convertible senior
notes and interest is entirely payable in kind, and, therefore, will not
increase the Company’s cash interest burden. In connection with the
entry into the second lien term loan agreement, Horizon Global agreed to
appoint four new members to its Board of Directors, with the new
directors constituting a majority of the Board. The Company expects
these directors will have a mix of public company board, industry and
operational turnaround experience. The Board transition is expected to
be completed within seven business days of closing.
The Company previously secured a short-term bridge term loan facility of
$10 million, which was repaid from a portion of the proceeds of the new
second lien term loan.
Additional information regarding the Company’s operations and its
results will be provided in conjunction with the Company’s release of
its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings results and related
conference call on March 18, 2019.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a
wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering,
cargo management and other related accessory products in North America,
Australia and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, dealer networks,
retailers, distributors, installers and the end consumer as the category
leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments.
Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services
that reflect the Company’s commitment to market leadership, innovation
and operational excellence.
Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in
the towing and trailering industry, including: Reese®, Hayman-Reese™,
Draw-Tite®, Bulldog®, Fulton®, ROLA®, Tekonsha®, and Westfalia®. Horizon
Global has approximately 4,300 employees in 57 facilities across 21
countries.
For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made and
give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking words, such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,”
“project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“target,” “plan” or other comparable words, or by discussions of
strategy that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties
which could materially affect our business, financial condition or
future results including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties
with respect to: the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the
NYSE’s continued listing standards and maintain such compliance; the
Company’s leverage; liabilities imposed by the Company’s debt
instruments; market demand; competitive factors; supply constraints;
material and energy costs; technology factors; litigation; government
and regulatory actions, including the impact of any tariffs, quotas or
surcharges; the Company’s accounting policies; future trends; general
economic and currency conditions; various conditions specific to the
Company’s business and industry; the spin-off from TriMas Corporation;
the success of our Action Plan, including the actual amount of savings
and timing thereof; the success of our business improvement initiatives
in Europe-Africa, including the amount of savings and timing thereof;
the Company's exposure to product liability claims from customers and
end users, and the costs associated therewith; the Company’s ability to
meet its covenants in the agreements governing its debt, including the
requirement to reduce its first lien term loan, or obtain any amendments
or waivers thereto; and other risks that are discussed in the Company’s
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q
or Current Reports on Form 8-K. The risks described herein are not the
only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not
currently known to us or that we currently deemed to be immaterial also
may materially adversely affect our business, financial position and
results of operations or cash flows. We caution readers not to place
undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to review or confirm
analysts’ expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions
to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances
after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events.
