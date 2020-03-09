Horizon Global : Announces New Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019 Results Conference Call

Log in
03/09/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) announced today that it will host a conference call regarding the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be hosted by Horizon Global President and Chief Executive Officer Terry Gohl. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (866) 652-5200 and from outside the U.S. at (412) 317-6060. Please use the conference identification number 10139596.

The fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and supplemental materials, including a presentation in PDF format, will be distributed before the market opens on March 16, 2020, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.horizonglobal.com prior to the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Horizon Global website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available on Horizon Global’s website or by phone by dialing (877) 344-7529 and from outside the U.S. at (412) 317-0088. Please use the conference identification number 10139596. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 30, 2020.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best-in-class products for our customers, engage our employees and create value for our shareholders. Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: BULLDOG, Draw-Tite, Fulton, Reese, Tekonsha, and Westfalia. Horizon Global has approximately 3,600 employees.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 753 M
EBIT 2019 -21,1 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,70x
P/E ratio 2020 -25,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 81,7 M
Chart HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horizon Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50  $
Last Close Price 2,81  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence G. Gohl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Kennedy Chairman
Matthew Pollick Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew J. Meyer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Roberts Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION-7.74%82
DENSO CORPORATION-1.50%28 556
APTIV PLC-19.67%19 476
CONTINENTAL AG-25.78%19 376
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-3.16%16 528
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-2.40%16 113
