HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

(HRZ)

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

(HRZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/26
0.135 AUD   --.--%
10:22pHORIZON MINERALS : Appendix 3B
PU
10:12pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) A$6M New Funding Secured for Boorara Gold Mine
AQ
09:44pHORIZON MINERALS : Placement and Debt Funding
PU
News 
Most relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Minerals : Appendix 3B

03/15/2020 | 10:22pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 16, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

HRZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

25,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Friday March 20, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

007761186

1.3

ASX issuer code

HRZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday March 16, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

HRZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

25,000,000

Purpose of the issue

To provide capital to enable commencement of the planned large scale exploration drilling program at Boorara, Binduli, Teal and Rose Hill and provide general working capital.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.08000

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday March 20, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

25,000,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Bell Potter Securities Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

6%

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 02:21:04 UTC
