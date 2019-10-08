Horizon Minerals : Extension of Exclusivity Deed

EXTENSION OF EXCLUSIVITY DEED
As announced to the ASX on 11 February 2019, Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) is
a party to an Exclusivity Deed with Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (Focus) relating to the potential acquisition by Horizon of Focus' Coolgardie Gold Project (including the Three Mile Hill processing plant).
Horizon and Focus have agreed to extend the exclusivity period under the Exclusivity Deed until 18 October 2019. The terms of the Exclusivity Deed otherwise remain the same in all material respects as those previously announced by Horizon to the ASX on 11 February 2019, 2 July 2019 and 6 September 2019.
