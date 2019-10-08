Horizon Minerals : Focus Extends Exclusivity Period with Horizon Minerals

Log in
Focus Extends Exclusivity Period with Horizon Minerals

10/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

ASX Announcement

09 October 2019

Focus Extends Exclusivity Period with Horizon Minerals

Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (Focus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has extended the

Exclusivity Deed with Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) for the potential sale of the Coolgardie Gold Project1 until 18 October 2019.

All material aspects of the Exclusivity Deed1 remain the same.

Focus will continue to update the market as appropriate, consistent with its continuous disclosure obligations.

For further information please contact:

Zaiqian Zhang

Peter Klinger

Director, CFO and Company Secretary

Media and Investor Relations

Focus Minerals Ltd

Cannings Purple

Phone: +61 8 9215 7888

Mobile: +61 411 251 540

1 Announced on 11 February, 02 July and 06 September 2019.

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:50:01 UTC
