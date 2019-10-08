Horizon Minerals : Focus Extends Exclusivity Period with Horizon Minerals

ASX Announcement 09 October 2019

Focus Extends Exclusivity Period with Horizon Minerals

Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (Focus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has extended the

Exclusivity Deed with Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) for the potential sale of the Coolgardie Gold Project1 until 18 October 2019.

All material aspects of the Exclusivity Deed1 remain the same.

Focus will continue to update the market as appropriate, consistent with its continuous disclosure obligations.

For further information please contact: Zaiqian Zhang Peter Klinger Director, CFO and Company Secretary Media and Investor Relations Focus Minerals Ltd Cannings Purple Phone: +61 8 9215 7888 Mobile: +61 411 251 540

1 Announced on 11 February, 02 July and 06 September 2019.