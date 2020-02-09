Log in
Horizon Minerals : Investor Presentation February 2020

02/09/2020 | 09:58pm EST
  • This Presentation is provided on the basis that neither the Company nor its respective officers, shareholders, related bodies corporate, partners, affiliates, employees, representatives or advisers, make any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability, relevance or completeness of the material it contains. Nothing contained in the Presentation is, or may be relied upon, as a promise, representation or warranty, whether as to the past or the future, and the Company hereby excludes all warranties that can be excluded by law.
  • The Presentation:
  1. contains 'forward-looking statements'. As set out in more detail on Slide 25, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and assumptions which may or may not prove to be correct (and may be beyond the Company's ability to control or predict), any (or all) of which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, that any forecast result will be achieved, or that any assumption on which a forward-looking statement is based is reasonable. Forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Presentation, and the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revision to, any forward-looking statement contained in this Presentation.
    1. contains information relating to Mineral Resources estimates and Ore Reserves estimates. All persons reviewing this Presentation should refer to the JORC resource statements and competent person confirmations in the Appendix to this Presentation (slides 23 to 24).
  • All persons reviewing this Presentation should consider seeking appropriate professional advice before making any investment decision. Neither the provision of the Presentation nor any information contained in the Presentation or subsequently communicated to any person in connection with the Presentation is, or should be taken as, constituting the giving of investment advice to any person.

2

Horizon Minerals Limited is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with high quality projects located in the heart of the West Australian goldfields. The Company is led by a Board and Management team with deep experience developing and operating successful gold mines within the Kalgoorlie region.

Horizon has a large tenement holding which hosts over a million ounces of gold in Resources and has significant open cut and underground growth potential.

3

1As announced to the ASX on 28 and 29 January 2020

12 Month share price (A$)

$0.18

$0.16

$0.14

$0.12

$0.10

$0.08

$0.06

$0.04

$0.02

$0.00

Board and Management

Peter Bilbe, Non-Executive Chairman

Ashok Parekh, Non-Executive Director

Jeff Williams, Non-Executive Director

Jon Price, Managing Director

Grant Haywood, Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Pumphrey, General Manager Boorara

David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager

Overview

ASX: HRZ

Ordinary Shares on issue (M)

428

Share price (A$)

0.115

Market capitalisation (A$M)

49

Cash position (A$M) 1

3.6

Investments (A$M) 1

4.4

Debt (A$M)

Nil

Top 20 shareholding (%)

51

Directors (%)

8

4

1See December Quarterly Report as announced to the ASX on 28 January 2020

  • Vision to become a sustainable emerging mid-tier gold business focussed in the West Australian goldfields
  • Generate early cash flow from production, grow reserves and resources and further asset consolidation
  • Bring the Boorara project into production in 2020 via contract mining and toll milling
  • Commence large scale resource growth and new discovery drilling program across the portfolio to build the project pipeline
  • Complete Feasibility Study based on 4-5yr minimum production profile with Boorara as base load complemented by open cut and underground satellite projects within 70km of a centralised mill
  • Continue to pursue value accretive acquisitions and create value from non-gold projects and joint ventures

5

2015

New business growth strategy

Focused on gold in WA

Consolidate assets and self fund growth

2017

2016

First gold from Teal

New Board and

380km2 tenure

Executive team

acquired

Raised $4.7m to

Divestment raised

fund Teal and

$1.5m cash

drilling program

2.6Bt Richmond

Teal gold mine

Vanadium JV

commenced

Self funded

20,000m drilling

55,000m drilling

2018

Teal completed generating A$7m cash with grade inline with reserve model at 3.2g/t

110km2 tenure added Royalty income

Divestment raised $2.5m cash and royalty

37,000m drilling

2019

Merger with MacPhersons

34,000m regional and infill drilling

Divested Menzies $8m in cash & shares

Consolidated Feasibility Study commences

18,000m grade control drilling at Boorara to test grade uplift potential

Today

Asset swap with NST

Boorara drilling delivers excellent results

Contract mine and toll mill up to 3 starter pits to generate cash and confirmg grade

Complete Feasiblity Study for large scale development of Boorara and satellite mines

Large scale drilling program for 2020

Drilling delivers year on year resource growth

6

  • Located 10km east of Kalgoorlie in a world class goldfield
  • Mineral Resource Estimate of 507,000oz Au1
  • Trial mining and processing of Royal deposit in 2016 outperformed resource model with mill reconciled grade 70% above the global resource grade2
  • Gold recovery of over 91% with high gravity recovery and low to moderate reagent consumption
  • 18,000m grade control program completed at Royal, Regal and Crown Jewel on a 4 X 10m drill pattern to 54m depth
  • Drilling intercepted high grade NNW striking main dolerite zone and multiple high grade flat lying vein arrays
  • Excellent width and grade across all three deposits with ore starting at surface

1As announced to the ASX by MRP on 6 March 2018, see also table and confirmation on slide 24

7

2 As announced to the ASX by MRP on 14 November 2016

  • Grade control model, optimisation and design completed for initial mining at Regal and Crown Jewel deposits
  • In pit contained ounces up 114% when compared to the global resource model with ore at surface1
  • Toll milling agreement executed at Lakewood, 7km west of Boorara
  • Plan to mine three low capex starter pits producing 8,700oz at a fully diluted grade of 1.86g/t Au generating ~A$5.8m cash over a 6 month mine life1
  • Statutory approvals, mining and haulage contracts on track for mine development in the June Quarter 2020 and first gold production in the September Quarter2
  • Reconciliation results from mining to feed in to the Feasibility Study for the larger scale mine development

1As announced to the ASX on 10 February 2020

8

2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25

  • Aim to deliver a 4-5yr initial production profile generating cash margins of >A$400 per ounce
  • High grade satellite ore sources to complement the baseload Boorara project
  • High priority projects include near mine extensions at Boorara, Rosehill, Binduli and the Teal gold camp
  • Consolidated Feasibility Study due in December Quarter 2020 inclusive of long term processing solution:
  1. Build, buy, collaborate with neighbours

1 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25

9

  • Infill drilling confirms grade uplift with a revised global resource for Boorara due in the September Quarter 20201
  • RC and diamond resource extension drilling is planned outside the current envelope from Golden Ridge in the south to Balagundi in July 2020
  • Boorara project area has mutli-million ounce potential through extension drilling for both open cut and underground mine development2
  • Multiple development options including stand alone mill or collaboration with neighbouring Companies (NST/SAR, BC8, AAR, LEX, Lakewood, EVN, Norton)

1As announced to the ASX on 10 February 2020

2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25

  • Acquired as part of the NST asset swap
  • Located east of Coolgardie and 45km from Boorara
  • Mineral Resource of 95koz grading 2.5g/t Au 1
  • Excellent recent drilling results include1:
    1. 11m at 8.8g/t Au from 43m o 10m at 6.3g/t Au from 28m o 7m at 7.3g/t Au from 27m o 16m at 4.1g/t Au from 93m
  • Demonstrated open pit development at >2.5g/t and underground development at >5g/t
  • Further RC and DD planned in July 2020 to test strike and depth extensions
  • Priority near term production potential

1As announced to the ASX on 4 February 2020, see also table and confirmation on slide 23.

11

2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25

  • Located east of Coolgardie and 20km from Boorara
  • Mineral Resource of 74koz grading 1.8g/t Au1
  • Recent drilling results include2:
    1. 23m at 4.16g/t Au from 61m and 13m at 4.10g/t Au from 65m o 18m at 3.13g/t Au from 70m and 15m at 2.75g/t Au from 27m o 9m at 4.38g/t Au from 39m and 15m at 1.96g/t Au from 75m
  • Further RC and diamond drilling planned in H2 2020
  • Excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries over 95% with a high gravity component1
  • Targeting open pit developments >2g/t
  • 3 additional high priority targets drill ready at Coote, Darter and Honeyeater in close proximity
  • Potential to grow a significant production hub

1As announced to the ASX on 1o December 2020, see also table and confirmation on slide 23. 2

12

As announced to the ASX on 25 June 2019

  • Located 20km north west of Boorara
  • Mineral Resource of 289,000oz grading 2.1g/t Au1
  • Up to 4 parallel mineralised structures open along strike and at depth
  • Successfully mined Teal Stage 1 and 2 open cut generating A$7m cash in 2017-20182
  • Mine performed in line with Study estimates of 22koz grading 3.2g/t Au and 94% recovery2
  • Targeting oxide and transitional open cut mines at Teal, Jacques Find and Peyes Farm
  • Free milling oxide and transitional ore above semi- refractory fresh ore at depth
  • Potential to grow a significant production hub

1As announced to the ASX on 12 March 2019 and 19 September 2018, see also table and confirmation on slide 23. 2 as Announced to the ASX on 29 June 2018

  • Over 30 high priority drilling targets identified and ranked for exploration drilling in 2020 - 2021
  • Near mine targets at Boorara project area include Balagundi, Kanowna, Golden Ridge and Boorara south
  • Greenfield targets include Lakewood, Yarmany, Windanya and Baden Powell
  • Initial focus in 2020 is reserve generation and cash flow with proceeds deployed into resource growth and new discovery targets in H2 2020 and 2021
  • Continuing to pursue value accretive acquisitions contiguous with existing projects and sensibly priced

1As announced to the ASX on 12 March 2019 and 19 September 2018, see also table and

14

confirmation on slide 16. 2 As announced to the ASX on 25 June 2019

  • Aim to build a 4-5yr initial mine plan to underpin long term continuous production
  • Boorara Stage 1 production and mill reconciliation to enable updated resource and reserve generation
  • Drilling at satellite projects to be completed to build the resource and reserve position
  • A number of processing options to be considered including stand alone milling, toll and collaborative joint ventures with neighbouring infrastructure for mutual gain
  • Regular market updates through 2020 with Study completion expected in the Dec Qtr 2020
  • Excellent ground position provides optionality

15

Phase

March

June

Sept

Dec

March

June

Sept

Dec

March

Qtr 20

Qtr 20

Qtr 20

Qtr 20

Qtr 21

Qtr 21

Qtr 21

Qtr 21

Qtr 22

Boorara Stage 1

- Study results

*

- Decision to mine

*

- Mining

- Toll Milling

Drilling program

Resource update

Feasibility Study

Project financing

Project development

1See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Pages 2 and 25

16

  • JVs provide exposure to active projects with quality partners while focus remains on building a mid-tier gold business
  • Ability to realise immediate value when it makes sense - Lehman's JV sold for A$2.5M cash and 2.5% royalty.
  • Menzies and Goongarrie divested for $8m in cash and shares

Horizon retains 25%

Richmond Vanadium (RVT) in Nth

Queensland with 2.6Bt resource, drilling

underway and PFS due in mid-2020

Menzies/Goongarrie

(Kingwest, ASX:KWR)

Divested for a total consideration of

A$8m in cash and shares1

Horizon retains 100%

The Nanadie Well recently returned to Horizon on 100% basis. 45km2 in the Murchison region focused on gold, copper, nickel, cobalt and PGE

Royalty of $0.50/t covering the Janet Ivy lease (owned by Zijin) now payable with ~A$600k received in FY 2019

17

1As announced to the ASX on 9 July 2019.

Enterprise Value per Mineral Resource ounce (A$)

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Bellevue Gold

Capricorn

EganStreet

Breaker

Echo

Bligh

Horizon

Genesis

Kin Mining

Calidus

Bardoc Gold

(ASX:BGL)

Metals

Resources

Resources

Resources

Resources

Minerals

Minerals

(ASX:KIN)

Resources

(ASX:BDC)

(ASX:CMM)

(ASX:EGA)

(ASX:BRB)

(ASX:EAR)

(ASX:BGH)

(ASX:HRZ)

(ASX:GMD)

(ASX:CAI)

Note: Comparison chart is based on ASX-listed gold companies with established Mineral Resources and a market capitalisation greater than A$20M.

18

Cash balances are accurate as at 30 June 2019 and a 31 July 2019 share price was applied to calculate EV. Further information in Appendices.

WA goldfields

Contiguous land holding in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields surrounded by all required services

Early Cash flow generation

Boorara Stage 1 mine development in June Qtr and first gold production in Sept Qtr via contract mining and toll milling

Resource growth and new discovery

Large scale drilling program to build resources and test high priority new discovery targets

Highly experienced Board and Management

Strong technical skills and experience in exploration, mine development, mill construction, operations and corporate

Reserve Growth

Boorara, Binduli, Rosehill and Teal to build 4-5yr mine plan to underpin large scale development and stand alone milling. Feasibility Study due Dec Qtr

Growing portfolio

Pursuing further asset consolation and value creation from non-gold projects and joint ventures

Exposure to V, Ag, Zn, Cu, PGEs

19

Jon Price

Managing Director

  1. +61 (08) 9386 9534
  1. +61 (08) 9389 1597
  1. info@horizonminerals.com.au
  1. www.horizonminerals.com.au

PO Box 1104 Nedlands WA 6909

163 Stirling Highway

Nedlands WA 6009

20

21

Peter Bilbe, Non-Executive Chairman

  • Mining Engineer with over 40 years' experience
  • Has held senior management positions at Mount Gibson Iron, Aztec Resources, Portman, Aurora Gold and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines
  • Experience across all aspects of operations, feasibility studies, exploration, corporate functions, financing, capital raisings and mergers and acquisitions
  • Current Chairman of Independence Group

Ashok Parekh, Non-Executive Director

  • Chartered accountant with over 40 years' experience who owns a large Accounting
    Practice in Kalgoorlie, which he has operated for 33 years
  • Awarded the Centenary Medal in 2003 by the Governor General of Australia, and was recently awarded the Meritorious Service Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, the highest award granted by the institute in Australia.

Jeff Williams, Non-Executive Director

  • Mining Engineer with over 40 years' experience including 7 years in the stockbroking industry and expertise in mine planning, underground mining management from Feasibility through to development and operations
  • Previously Managing Director of Mineral Deposits Ltd for 15 years taking the market capitalisation from A$6 million to over A$1 billion in 2011
  • Involved in mining companies in Australia and overseas and is a current Director of Herencia Resources plc.

Jon Price, Managing Director

  • Metallurgist with more than 27 years' experience
  • Former GM of St Ives and Paddington gold mines and founding Managing Director of Phoenix Gold which was acquired by Evolution Mining in 2015
  • At Phoenix, consolidated prospective tenure in the WA Goldfields and built 4Moz resources through exploration
  • Experience across company management, exploration, development, construction and mining operations

Grant Haywood, Chief Operating Officer

  • Mining Engineer with over 25 years' experience in underground and open cut mining operations
  • Extensive mining experience managing mining projects from Feasibility through to operations for junior and multi-national companies including Goldfields Ltd, Saracen mineral Holdings and Phoenix Gold Ltd

Andrew Pumphrey, General Manager Boorara

  • Geologist and mine surveyor with 30 years' experience in the WA mining industry
  • Based in Kalgoorlie since 1989 operating a successful mineral exploration contracting business
  • Applied his extensive field experience and geological knowledge to numerous gold and nickel projects throughout WA

David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager

  • Highly experienced geologist with over 25 years' experience in project generation, conceptual and greenfields exploration, resource modelling and estimation and feasibility studies

22

Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Gold Mineral Resources

Project

Cut-off

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Grade

Mt

Au (g/t)

Oz

Mt

Au (g/t)

Oz

Mt

Au (g/t)

Oz

Mt

Au (g/t)

Oz

Teal

1.0

1.01

1.96

63,681

0.80

2.50

64,458

1.81

2.20

128,000

Jacques Find

1.0

1.60

2.24

114,854

0.32

1.68

17,135

1.91

2.14

131,970

Peyes Farm

0.31

1.65

16,313

0.22

1.77

12,547

0.53

1.70

28,860

Crake

1.0

0.46

1.85

27,459

0.48

1.49

22,569

0.33

2.22

23,792

1.27

1.82

73,820

Rosehill

0.7

0.80

2.45

63,000

0.40

2.57

32,200

1.20

2.49

95,200

Gunga west

0.6

0.71

1.60

36,435

0.48

1.50

23,433

1.19

1.56

59,869

Golden Ridge

1.0

0.47

1.83

27,921

0.05

1.71

2,797

0.52

1.82

30,718

TOTAL

0.46

1.85

27,459

5.37

2.00

344,773

2.60

2.11

176,362

8.43

2.02

548,437

Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Vanadium / Molybdenum Mineral Resources (at 0.29% V2O5 cut-off grade)

Category

Tonnage

Grade

Grade

Notes

(Mt)

% V2O5

g/t MoO3

Inferred (1)

1,764

0.31

253

(1) Rothbury

Inferred (2)

671

0.35

274

(2) Lilyvale

Inferred (3)

96

0.33

358

(3) Manfred

Inferred (4)

48

0.31

264

(4) Burwood (100% metal rights)

TOTAL

2,579

0.32

262

Confirmation

The information in this Presentation that relates to the Company's Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates is extracted from and was originally reported in the Company's

ASX announcements "Mineral Resource Grows at Menzies Gold Project" dated 8 March 2016, "Intermin Announces World-Class Vanadium Resource" dated 20 March 2018, "Teal Gold

Mine Update" dated 27 June 2018, Goongarrie Lady Feasibility Study Delivers Positive Economic Results" dated 28 June 2018, "Intermin's Mineral Resources Grow 30% to Over

560,000 Ounces" and "Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ended" dated 24 October 2018, "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon

Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and "Anthill Resource Grows to Over 125,000 Ounces" dated 18 December 2018, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company

confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and

23

technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the

Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Boorara Gold Resource (at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade)

Category

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Mt

Au (g/t)

(k'000)

Measured Resource

6.11

0.92

181

Indicated Resource

7.26

0.97

227

Inferred Resource

3.08

1.00

99

Total Resource

16.45

0.96

507

Nimbus All Lodes (bottom cuts 12 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.3 g/t Au)

Category

Tonnes

Grade

Grade

Grade

Ounces

Ounces

Tonnes

Mt

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Zn (%)

Ag

Au

(k'000)

(Moz's)

(k'000)

Measured Resource

3.62

102

0.09

1.2

11.9

10

45

Indicated Resource

3.18

48

0.21

1.0

4.9

21

30

Inferred Resource

5.28

20

0.27

0.5

3.4

46

29

Total Resource

12.08

52

0.20

0.9

20.2

77

104

Confirmation

The information in this Presentation that relates to MacPhersons Limited's Mineral Resources estimates on the Boorara Gold Project and Nimbus Silver Zinc Project is extracted from and was originally reported in Intermin's and MacPhersons' ASX Announcement "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and in MacPhersons' ASX announcements "Quarterly Activities Report" dated 25 October 2018, "BOORARA GOLD PROJECT TOTAL GOLD RESOURCE up 118% to 507,000 OUNCES" dated 6th March 2018, "New High Grade Nimbus Silver Core Averaging 968 g/t Ag" dated 10th May 2016, "Boorara Trial Open Pit Produced 1550 Ounces" dated 14 November 2016 and "Nimbus Increases Resources" dated 30th April 2015, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the

information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have

not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

24

• As noted on Slide 2, some statements in this Presentation regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future

earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by words such as "planned", "expected", "projected", "estimated", "may", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "could", "nominal", "concept ual" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results, and may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to materially differ from any projections of f uture performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rate, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be correct.

  • Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward looking statements in relatio n to future matters that can only be made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements.
  • The forward looking statements in this Presentation are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and the industry in which it operates. They do, however, relate to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward looking statements. The past performance of the Company is no guarantee of future performance.
  • None of Horizon Minerals Limited or its directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either expressed or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any future looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law.
  • You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this Presentation reflect views held only as at the date of this Presentation.
  • The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statements in the Presentation, including with respect to any production targets and financial estimates, based on the information contained in this and previous ASX announcements.

25

Company

ASX Code

Enterprise Value (A$)

Mineral Resource (koz)

Development Stage

Bellevue Gold

BGL

266.7

1800

Exploration

Capricorn Metals

CMM

156.4

1525

Feasibility

EganStreet Resources

EGA

41.9

454

DFS

Breaker Resources

BRB

77.6

1084

PFS

Echo Resources

EAR

124.4

1755

BFS

Bligh Resources

BGH

44.5

660

Mining Concept Study

Horizon Minerals

HRZ

54.8

1174

PFS

Genesis Minerals

GMD

33.4

760

Scoping Study

Kin Mining

KIN

35.0

841

PFS

Calidus Resources

CAI

51.6

1250

PFS

Bardoc Gold

BDC

95.3

2582

Feasibility

Note: Comparison chart is based on ASX-listed gold companies with established Mineral Resources and a market capitalisation greater than A$20M.

26

Cash balances are accurate as at 30 June 2019 and a 31 July 2019 share price was applied to calculate EV.

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 02:57:02 UTC
Chart HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Horizon Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Peter Ross Bilbe Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Williams Non-Executive Director
Ashok Aaron Parekh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED3.85%30
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION1.31%36 343
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.70%32 717
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 442
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.60%15 691
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.63%14 639
