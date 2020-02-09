Horizon Minerals : Investor Presentation February 2020 0 02/09/2020 | 09:58pm EST Send by mail :

The Presentation: contains 'forward-looking statements'. As set out in more detail on Slide 25, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and assumptions which may or may not prove to be correct (and may be beyond the Company's ability to control or predict), any (or all) of which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, that any forecast result will be achieved, or that any assumption on which a forward-looking statement is based is reasonable. Forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Presentation, and the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revision to, any forward-looking statement contained in this Presentation. contains information relating to Mineral Resources estimates and Ore Reserves estimates. All persons reviewing this Presentation should refer to the JORC resource statements and competent person confirmations in the Appendix to this Presentation (slides 23 to 24).

All persons reviewing this Presentation should consider seeking appropriate professional advice before making any investment decision. Neither the provision of the Presentation nor any information contained in the Presentation or subsequently communicated to any person in connection with the Presentation is, or should be taken as, constituting the giving of investment advice to any person. 2 Horizon Minerals Limited is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with high quality projects located in the heart of the West Australian goldfields. The Company is led by a Board and Management team with deep experience developing and operating successful gold mines within the Kalgoorlie region. Horizon has a large tenement holding which hosts over a million ounces of gold in Resources and has significant open cut and underground growth potential. 3 1As announced to the ASX on 28 and 29 January 2020 12 Month share price (A$) $0.18 $0.16 $0.14 $0.12 $0.10 $0.08 $0.06 $0.04 $0.02 $0.00 Board and Management Peter Bilbe, Non-Executive Chairman Ashok Parekh, Non-Executive Director Jeff Williams, Non-Executive Director Jon Price, Managing Director Grant Haywood, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Pumphrey, General Manager Boorara David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager Overview ASX: HRZ Ordinary Shares on issue (M) 428 Share price (A$) 0.115 Market capitalisation (A$M) 49 Cash position (A$M) 1 3.6 Investments (A$M) 1 4.4 Debt (A$M) Nil Top 20 shareholding (%) 51 Directors (%) 8 4 1See December Quarterly Report as announced to the ASX on 28 January 2020 Vision to become a sustainable emerging mid-tier gold business focussed in the West Australian goldfields

mid-tier gold business focussed in the West Australian goldfields Generate early cash flow from production, grow reserves and resources and further asset consolidation

Bring the Boorara project into production in 2020 via contract mining and toll milling

Commence large scale resource growth and new discovery drilling program across the portfolio to build the project pipeline

Complete Feasibility Study based on 4-5yr minimum production profile with Boorara as base load complemented by open cut and underground satellite projects within 70km of a centralised mill

4-5yr minimum production profile with Boorara as base load complemented by open cut and underground satellite projects within 70km of a centralised mill Continue to pursue value accretive acquisitions and create value from non-gold projects and joint ventures 5 2015 New business growth strategy Focused on gold in WA Consolidate assets and self fund growth 2017 2016 First gold from Teal New Board and 380km2 tenure Executive team acquired Raised $4.7m to Divestment raised fund Teal and $1.5m cash drilling program 2.6Bt Richmond Teal gold mine Vanadium JV commenced Self funded 20,000m drilling 55,000m drilling 2018 Teal completed generating A$7m cash with grade inline with reserve model at 3.2g/t 110km2 tenure added Royalty income Divestment raised $2.5m cash and royalty 37,000m drilling 2019 Merger with MacPhersons 34,000m regional and infill drilling Divested Menzies $8m in cash & shares Consolidated Feasibility Study commences 18,000m grade control drilling at Boorara to test grade uplift potential Today Asset swap with NST Boorara drilling delivers excellent results Contract mine and toll mill up to 3 starter pits to generate cash and confirmg grade Complete Feasiblity Study for large scale development of Boorara and satellite mines Large scale drilling program for 2020 Drilling delivers year on year resource growth 6 Located 10km east of Kalgoorlie in a world class goldfield

Mineral Resource Estimate of 507,000oz Au 1

Trial mining and processing of Royal deposit in 2016 outperformed resource model with mill reconciled grade 70% above the global resource grade 2

Gold recovery of over 91% with high gravity recovery and low to moderate reagent consumption

18,000m grade control program completed at Royal, Regal and Crown Jewel on a 4 X 10m drill pattern to 54m depth

Drilling intercepted high grade NNW striking main dolerite zone and multiple high grade flat lying vein arrays

Excellent width and grade across all three deposits with ore starting at surface 1As announced to the ASX by MRP on 6 March 2018, see also table and confirmation on slide 24 7 2 As announced to the ASX by MRP on 14 November 2016 Grade control model, optimisation and design completed for initial mining at Regal and Crown Jewel deposits

In pit contained ounces up 114% when compared to the global resource model with ore at surface 1

Toll milling agreement executed at Lakewood, 7km west of Boorara

Plan to mine three low capex starter pits producing 8,700oz at a fully diluted grade of 1.86g/t Au generating ~A$5.8m cash over a 6 month mine life 1

Statutory approvals, mining and haulage contracts on track for mine development in the June Quarter 2020 and first gold production in the September Quarter 2

Reconciliation results from mining to feed in to the Feasibility Study for the larger scale mine development 1As announced to the ASX on 10 February 2020 8 2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25 Aim to deliver a 4-5yr initial production profile generating cash margins of >A$400 per ounce

4-5yr initial production profile generating cash margins of >A$400 per ounce High grade satellite ore sources to complement the baseload Boorara project

High priority projects include near mine extensions at Boorara, Rosehill, Binduli and the Teal gold camp

Consolidated Feasibility Study due in December Quarter 2020 inclusive of long term processing solution: Build, buy, collaborate with neighbours 1 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25 9 Infill drilling confirms grade uplift with a revised global resource for Boorara due in the September Quarter 2020 1

RC and diamond resource extension drilling is planned outside the current envelope from Golden Ridge in the south to Balagundi in July 2020

Boorara project area has mutli-million ounce potential through extension drilling for both open cut and underground mine development 2

mutli-million ounce potential through extension drilling for both open cut and underground mine development Multiple development options including stand alone mill or collaboration with neighbouring Companies (NST/SAR, BC8, AAR, LEX, Lakewood, EVN, Norton) 1As announced to the ASX on 10 February 2020 2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25 Acquired as part of the NST asset swap

Located east of Coolgardie and 45km from Boorara

Mineral Resource of 95koz grading 2.5g/t Au 1

Excellent recent drilling results include 1 : 11m at 8.8g/t Au from 43m o 10m at 6.3g/t Au from 28m o 7m at 7.3g/t Au from 27m o 16m at 4.1g/t Au from 93m

Demonstrated open pit development at >2.5g/t and underground development at >5g/t

Further RC and DD planned in July 2020 to test strike and depth extensions

Priority near term production potential 1As announced to the ASX on 4 February 2020, see also table and confirmation on slide 23. 11 2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on slides 2 and 25 Located east of Coolgardie and 20km from Boorara

Mineral Resource of 74koz grading 1.8g/t Au 1

Recent drilling results include 2 : 23m at 4.16g/t Au from 61m and 13m at 4.10g/t Au from 65m o 18m at 3.13g/t Au from 70m and 15m at 2.75g/t Au from 27m o 9m at 4.38g/t Au from 39m and 15m at 1.96g/t Au from 75m

Further RC and diamond drilling planned in H2 2020

Excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries over 95% with a high gravity component 1

Targeting open pit developments >2g/t

3 additional high priority targets drill ready at Coote, Darter and Honeyeater in close proximity

Potential to grow a significant production hub 1As announced to the ASX on 1o December 2020, see also table and confirmation on slide 23. 2 12 As announced to the ASX on 25 June 2019 Located 20km north west of Boorara

Mineral Resource of 289,000oz grading 2.1g/t Au 1

Up to 4 parallel mineralised structures open along strike and at depth

Successfully mined Teal Stage 1 and 2 open cut generating A$7m cash in 2017-2018 2

2017-2018 Mine performed in line with Study estimates of 22koz grading 3.2g/t Au and 94% recovery 2

Targeting oxide and transitional open cut mines at Teal, Jacques Find and Peyes Farm

Free milling oxide and transitional ore above semi- refractory fresh ore at depth

Potential to grow a significant production hub 1As announced to the ASX on 12 March 2019 and 19 September 2018, see also table and confirmation on slide 23. 2 as Announced to the ASX on 29 June 2018 Over 30 high priority drilling targets identified and ranked for exploration drilling in 2020 - 2021

Near mine targets at Boorara project area include Balagundi, Kanowna, Golden Ridge and Boorara south

Greenfield targets include Lakewood, Yarmany, Windanya and Baden Powell

Initial focus in 2020 is reserve generation and cash flow with proceeds deployed into resource growth and new discovery targets in H2 2020 and 2021

Continuing to pursue value accretive acquisitions contiguous with existing projects and sensibly priced 1As announced to the ASX on 12 March 2019 and 19 September 2018, see also table and 14 confirmation on slide 16. 2 As announced to the ASX on 25 June 2019 Aim to build a 4-5yr initial mine plan to underpin long term continuous production

4-5yr initial mine plan to underpin long term continuous production Boorara Stage 1 production and mill reconciliation to enable updated resource and reserve generation

Drilling at satellite projects to be completed to build the resource and reserve position

A number of processing options to be considered including stand alone milling, toll and collaborative joint ventures with neighbouring infrastructure for mutual gain

Regular market updates through 2020 with Study completion expected in the Dec Qtr 2020

Excellent ground position provides optionality 15 Phase March June Sept Dec March June Sept Dec March Qtr 20 Qtr 20 Qtr 20 Qtr 20 Qtr 21 Qtr 21 Qtr 21 Qtr 21 Qtr 22 Boorara Stage 1 - Study results * - Decision to mine * - Mining - Toll Milling Drilling program Resource update Feasibility Study Project financing Project development 1See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Pages 2 and 25 16 JVs provide exposure to active projects with quality partners while focus remains on building a mid-tier gold business

mid-tier gold business Ability to realise immediate value when it makes sense - Lehman's JV sold for A$2.5M cash and 2.5% royalty.

Menzies and Goongarrie divested for $8m in cash and shares Horizon retains 25% Richmond Vanadium (RVT) in Nth Queensland with 2.6Bt resource, drilling underway and PFS due in mid-2020 Menzies/Goongarrie (Kingwest, ASX:KWR) Divested for a total consideration of A$8m in cash and shares1 Horizon retains 100% The Nanadie Well recently returned to Horizon on 100% basis. 45km2 in the Murchison region focused on gold, copper, nickel, cobalt and PGE Royalty of $0.50/t covering the Janet Ivy lease (owned by Zijin) now payable with ~A$600k received in FY 2019 17 1As announced to the ASX on 9 July 2019. Enterprise Value per Mineral Resource ounce (A$) 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Bellevue Gold Capricorn EganStreet Breaker Echo Bligh Horizon Genesis Kin Mining Calidus Bardoc Gold (ASX:BGL) Metals Resources Resources Resources Resources Minerals Minerals (ASX:KIN) Resources (ASX:BDC) (ASX:CMM) (ASX:EGA) (ASX:BRB) (ASX:EAR) (ASX:BGH) (ASX:HRZ) (ASX:GMD) (ASX:CAI) Note: Comparison chart is based on ASX-listed gold companies with established Mineral Resources and a market capitalisation greater than A$20M. 18 Cash balances are accurate as at 30 June 2019 and a 31 July 2019 share price was applied to calculate EV. Further information in Appendices. WA goldfields Contiguous land holding in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields surrounded by all required services Early Cash flow generation Boorara Stage 1 mine development in June Qtr and first gold production in Sept Qtr via contract mining and toll milling Resource growth and new discovery Large scale drilling program to build resources and test high priority new discovery targets Highly experienced Board and Management Strong technical skills and experience in exploration, mine development, mill construction, operations and corporate Reserve Growth Boorara, Binduli, Rosehill and Teal to build 4-5yr mine plan to underpin large scale development and stand alone milling. Feasibility Study due Dec Qtr Growing portfolio Pursuing further asset consolation and value creation from non-gold projects and joint ventures Exposure to V, Ag, Zn, Cu, PGEs 19 Jon Price Managing Director +61 (08) 9386 9534 +61 (08) 9389 1597 info@horizonminerals.com.au www.horizonminerals.com.au PO Box 1104 Nedlands WA 6909 163 Stirling Highway Nedlands WA 6009 20 21 Peter Bilbe, Non-Executive Chairman Mining Engineer with over 40 years' experience

Has held senior management positions at Mount Gibson Iron, Aztec Resources, Portman, Aurora Gold and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines

Experience across all aspects of operations, feasibility studies, exploration, corporate functions, financing, capital raisings and mergers and acquisitions

Current Chairman of Independence Group Ashok Parekh, Non-Executive Director Chartered accountant with over 40 years' experience who owns a large Accounting

Practice in Kalgoorlie, which he has operated for 33 years

Practice in Kalgoorlie, which he has operated for 33 years Awarded the Centenary Medal in 2003 by the Governor General of Australia, and was recently awarded the Meritorious Service Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, the highest award granted by the institute in Australia. Jeff Williams, Non-Executive Director Mining Engineer with over 40 years' experience including 7 years in the stockbroking industry and expertise in mine planning, underground mining management from Feasibility through to development and operations

Previously Managing Director of Mineral Deposits Ltd for 15 years taking the market capitalisation from A$6 million to over A$1 billion in 2011

Involved in mining companies in Australia and overseas and is a current Director of Herencia Resources plc. Jon Price, Managing Director Metallurgist with more than 27 years' experience

Former GM of St Ives and Paddington gold mines and founding Managing Director of Phoenix Gold which was acquired by Evolution Mining in 2015

At Phoenix, consolidated prospective tenure in the WA Goldfields and built 4Moz resources through exploration

Experience across company management, exploration, development, construction and mining operations Grant Haywood, Chief Operating Officer Mining Engineer with over 25 years' experience in underground and open cut mining operations

Extensive mining experience managing mining projects from Feasibility through to operations for junior and multi-national companies including Goldfields Ltd, Saracen mineral Holdings and Phoenix Gold Ltd Andrew Pumphrey, General Manager Boorara Geologist and mine surveyor with 30 years' experience in the WA mining industry

Based in Kalgoorlie since 1989 operating a successful mineral exploration contracting business

Applied his extensive field experience and geological knowledge to numerous gold and nickel projects throughout WA David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager Highly experienced geologist with over 25 years' experience in project generation, conceptual and greenfields exploration, resource modelling and estimation and feasibility studies 22 Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Gold Mineral Resources Project Cut-off Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Grade Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Teal 1.0 1.01 1.96 63,681 0.80 2.50 64,458 1.81 2.20 128,000 Jacques Find 1.0 1.60 2.24 114,854 0.32 1.68 17,135 1.91 2.14 131,970 Peyes Farm 0.31 1.65 16,313 0.22 1.77 12,547 0.53 1.70 28,860 Crake 1.0 0.46 1.85 27,459 0.48 1.49 22,569 0.33 2.22 23,792 1.27 1.82 73,820 Rosehill 0.7 0.80 2.45 63,000 0.40 2.57 32,200 1.20 2.49 95,200 Gunga west 0.6 0.71 1.60 36,435 0.48 1.50 23,433 1.19 1.56 59,869 Golden Ridge 1.0 0.47 1.83 27,921 0.05 1.71 2,797 0.52 1.82 30,718 TOTAL 0.46 1.85 27,459 5.37 2.00 344,773 2.60 2.11 176,362 8.43 2.02 548,437 Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Vanadium / Molybdenum Mineral Resources (at 0.29% V2O5 cut-off grade) Category Tonnage Grade Grade Notes (Mt) % V2O5 g/t MoO3 Inferred (1) 1,764 0.31 253 (1) Rothbury Inferred (2) 671 0.35 274 (2) Lilyvale Inferred (3) 96 0.33 358 (3) Manfred Inferred (4) 48 0.31 264 (4) Burwood (100% metal rights) TOTAL 2,579 0.32 262 Confirmation The information in this Presentation that relates to the Company's Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates is extracted from and was originally reported in the Company's ASX announcements "Mineral Resource Grows at Menzies Gold Project" dated 8 March 2016, "Intermin Announces World-Class Vanadium Resource" dated 20 March 2018, "Teal Gold Mine Update" dated 27 June 2018, Goongarrie Lady Feasibility Study Delivers Positive Economic Results" dated 28 June 2018, "Intermin's Mineral Resources Grow 30% to Over 560,000 Ounces" and "Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ended" dated 24 October 2018, "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and "Anthill Resource Grows to Over 125,000 Ounces" dated 18 December 2018, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and 23 technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Boorara Gold Resource (at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade) Category Tonnes Grade Ounces Mt Au (g/t) (k'000) Measured Resource 6.11 0.92 181 Indicated Resource 7.26 0.97 227 Inferred Resource 3.08 1.00 99 Total Resource 16.45 0.96 507 Nimbus All Lodes (bottom cuts 12 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.3 g/t Au) Category Tonnes Grade Grade Grade Ounces Ounces Tonnes Mt Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Ag Au (k'000) (Moz's) (k'000) Measured Resource 3.62 102 0.09 1.2 11.9 10 45 Indicated Resource 3.18 48 0.21 1.0 4.9 21 30 Inferred Resource 5.28 20 0.27 0.5 3.4 46 29 Total Resource 12.08 52 0.20 0.9 20.2 77 104 Confirmation The information in this Presentation that relates to MacPhersons Limited's Mineral Resources estimates on the Boorara Gold Project and Nimbus Silver Zinc Project is extracted from and was originally reported in Intermin's and MacPhersons' ASX Announcement "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and in MacPhersons' ASX announcements "Quarterly Activities Report" dated 25 October 2018, "BOORARA GOLD PROJECT TOTAL GOLD RESOURCE up 118% to 507,000 OUNCES" dated 6th March 2018, "New High Grade Nimbus Silver Core Averaging 968 g/t Ag" dated 10th May 2016, "Boorara Trial Open Pit Produced 1550 Ounces" dated 14 November 2016 and "Nimbus Increases Resources" dated 30th April 2015, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. 24 • As noted on Slide 2, some statements in this Presentation regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by words such as "planned", "expected", "projected", "estimated", "may", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "could", "nominal", "concept ual" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results, and may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to materially differ from any projections of f uture performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rate, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward looking statements in relatio n to future matters that can only be made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements.

The forward looking statements in this Presentation are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and the industry in which it operates. They do, however, relate to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward looking statements. The past performance of the Company is no guarantee of future performance.

None of Horizon Minerals Limited or its directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either expressed or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any future looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this Presentation reflect views held only as at the date of this Presentation.

