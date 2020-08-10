Horizon Minerals Limited Investor Presentation August 2020

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) provides the Investor Presentation August 2020 featuring a large, quality tenement holding in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields.



The presentation outlines:



- +850km2land holding



- All on major regional geological structures within 75km radius of Boorara



1.1MOZ GOLD RESOURCE TO UNDERPIN STANDALONE DEVELOPMENT



- 507koz resource at Boorara deposit provides base load feed



- Targeting DFS H1 CY21



OUTSTANDING EXPLORATION POTENTIAL



- Numerous greenfields and brownfields opportunities



- Recently granted new discovery areas drill ready



70,000M DRILLING PROGRAM PLANNED



- Infill drilling to grow / improve confidence in resource base



- Multiple high priority targets to be tested



STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM



- Extensive experience in developing and operating goldmines in the Goldfields region



To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JE1TZ2GO







About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





