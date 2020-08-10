Log in
Horizon Minerals Limited Investor Presentation August 2020

08/10/2020 | 11:20pm EDT
Investor Presentation August 2020

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) provides the Investor Presentation August 2020 featuring a large, quality tenement holding in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields.

The presentation outlines:

- +850km2land holding

- All on major regional geological structures within 75km radius of Boorara

1.1MOZ GOLD RESOURCE TO UNDERPIN STANDALONE DEVELOPMENT

- 507koz resource at Boorara deposit provides base load feed

- Targeting DFS H1 CY21

OUTSTANDING EXPLORATION POTENTIAL

- Numerous greenfields and brownfields opportunities

- Recently granted new discovery areas drill ready

70,000M DRILLING PROGRAM PLANNED

- Infill drilling to grow / improve confidence in resource base

- Multiple high priority targets to be tested

STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM

- Extensive experience in developing and operating goldmines in the Goldfields region

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JE1TZ2GO



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:

Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:

Jon Price 
Managing Director
T: +61 8 9386 9534 
E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au 

Michael Vaughan 
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners 
T: +61 422 602 720 
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,24 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2019 -3,13 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net cash 2019 4,97 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,36x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 60,0 M 60,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 148x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Ashok Aaron Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Bianca Taveira Secretary
David O'Farrell Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED117.65%55
NEWMONT CORPORATION56.25%55 395
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION59.87%51 264
POLYUS151.72%32 906
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.83.20%23 731
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED19.83%21 128
