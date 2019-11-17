Horizon Minerals : Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project Returns to Horizon

NANADIE WELL COPPER - GOLD PROJECT RETURNS TO HORIZON ON A 100% BASIS Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) wishes to advise that it has received a notice of withdrawal from Minex (West) Pty Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of Mithril Resources Limited (ASX: MTH) (Mithril) covering the Nanadie Well Joint Venture with the project now returned to Horizon on a 100% basis. All relevant mining and geological information, drilling samples and property pertaining to the projects will be returned to Horizon. The Company now intends to complete a detailed geological review of the project ahead of field reconnaissance work and an RC drilling program to test a number of walk up targets and to ensure the project tenure remains in good standing. Commenting on the Nanadie Well project, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said: "While our focus remains firmly on growing our gold business in the Western Australian Goldfields region, we see significant potential for value creation at Nanadie Well for copper, PGEs and gold. On the back of the geological review and drilling results, we will assess the next steps for the project including retention, further joint ventures or divestment. " About the Nanadie Well project The Nanadie Well project is located approximately 100km south east of Meekatharra in the Murchison Field of Western Australia (Figure 1) and covers an area of 45km2. The project covers part of a northwest trending belt of Archean mafic and metasedimentary units with demonstrated prospectivity for both magmatic copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation and gold lode mineralisation. The current Nanadie Well Inferred Resource (JORC 2004) contains 36Mt @ 0.42 % copper (151,500 tonnes Cu) and 0.06 g/t Au (74,200 oz) 1, 2. During the 2013 - 2019 Farm-in period, Mithril completed several reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond core programs at the Nanadie Well deposit and discovered the nearby Stark Cu prospect. In addition significant improvements in the geological understanding and mineralisation styles were made. As announced to the ASX on the 19 September 2013, see also Table and Confirmation on Page 5 At a minimum 0.1Cu % cut-off grade

Figure 1. Location map showing Nanadie Well

Summary The Mithril geological interpretation will allow for a more refined Nanadie resource model to be developed in conjunction with further infill drilling. Horizon notes that Nanadie and Stark typically contain multiple, narrow high grade ore shoots (>1 Cu %), usually in the form of narrow veins of chalcopyrite (Cu) and other sulphides (including pentlandite). Broad, low grade zones (<1.0 Cu %) are typically marked by a more disseminated and patchy style of mineralisation. Examples of the high grade zones include: 19m @ 1.87 Cu% from 33m and 12m @ 1.34 Cu % from 60m (NRC5020) 3

4m @ 3.30 Cu % from 93m (NRC5018) 3

2m @ 1.87 Cu % from 86m and 19m @ 1.35 Cu % from 137m (NRC12016) 4

In addition to the copper and gold, Mithril rock chip sampling of gossans at Stark showed that the mafic sequences contained Nickel (up to 0.82 %), Cobalt (up to 0.15 %) and Platinum Group Elements (PGE's up to 0.47 g/t Pt-Pd)5. Deep drilling beneath the gossans returned encouraging values upto 0.37 Ni % and 3.94 g/t PGE's6. Further evaluation is warranted. Next Steps A small, first pass RC program is being planned with a threefold purpose. Infill and extend high grade areas within the top 100m at Nanadie Well to assist in updating the resource to JORC 2012 compliance. Test the shallow up hole extensions from the Stark RC and diamond drilling (Figure 2). Test 1 new, conceptual Cu target along strike from Nanadie Well. In addition, a mining lease application over Nanadie Well and Stark (both E51/1040) is being prepared and will be submitted shortly. For further information, please contact: Jon Price Michael Vaughan Managing Director Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 8 9386 9534 Tel: +61 422 602 720 jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au michael.vaughan@fivemark.com 3 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 1 March 2005. 4 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 31 December 2012 As announced by MTH to the ASX on the 18 December 2013. 6 As announced by MTH to the ASX on the 21 December 2015 As announced by MTH to the ASX on the 16 December 2014. 8 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 25 January 2012 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 29 July 2005

Figure 2. High grade drill highlights at Nanadie Well 3-9 3 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 1 March 2005. 4 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 31 December 2012. As announced by MTH to the ASX on the 18 December 2013. 6 As announced by MTH to the ASX on the 21 December 2015 As announced by MTH to the ASX on the 16 December 2014. 8 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 25 January 2012 As announced by IRC to the ASX on the 29 July 2005.

Nanadie Well Project - Summary of Mineral Resources JORC Tonnes Cu % Au (ppm) Contained Contained Classification (Mt) Cu Metal (t) Au (0z) Inferred 36.07 0.42 0.06 151,506 74,233 Confirmation The information in this announcement that relates to the Company's Mineral Resources estimates is extracted from and was originally reported in the Company's ASX announcement "Initial Resource Estimate for the Nanadie Well Cu-Au project" dated 19 September 2013. The information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Competent Person Statement- Horizon Exploration Results: Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Intermin Resources Ltd. Mr. O'Farrell is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists (AusIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears Competent Person Statement- Mithril Resources Results: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr David Hutton, who is a Competent Person, and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Hutton is Managing Director and a full-time employee of Mithril Resources Ltd. Mr Hutton has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Hutton consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 5 of 6

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements Some statements in this report regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by words such as "planned", "expected", "projected", "estimated", "may", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "could", "nominal", "conceptual" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results, and may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to materially differ from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rate, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward looking statements in relation to future matters that can only be made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code (2012) and the current ASX Listing Rules. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statements in the announcement, including with respect to any production targets and financial estimates, based on the information contained in this and previous ASX announcements. Page 6 of 6