Horizon Minerals : Recovered Historic Data Boosts Rose Hill Gold Project

Current Rosehill Mineral Resource estimate to 300m depth stands at: 1.2Mt @ 2.49g/t Au for 95,000oz at a 0.7g/t lower cut-off grade 1

Additional historic data confirms high grade open pit and underground potential with mineralisation intercepted to over 500m vertical depth

Significant true width intercepts supporting open pit mining include 2 :

: 17m @ 3.08g/t Au from 0m ( RH1000/5 )

4m @ 11.07 g/t Au from 8m ( RH1060/5) 14m @ 4.11g/t Au from 21m ( RH1210/3 ) 15m @ 3.46g/t Au from 22m ( RH1070/2 ) 7m @ 7.26g/t Au from 27m ( RHRC20009 ) 10m @ 6.28g/t Au from 28m ( RHRC20001 ) 12m @ 4.81g/t Au from 37m ( RH1080/1 )

Significant true width intercepts supporting underground mining include 2 :

: 20m @ 8.94g/t Au from 77m ( RH1110/4)

3.5m @ 10.52g/t Au from 170.5m ( RH960/3 ) 7.5m @ 5.40g/t Au from 242.3m (RH1110/5) 5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 281m and 5m @ 5.93g/t Au from 289.5m ( RH1070/6 ) 3m @ 9.25g/t Au from 407m ( RH1000/4a )

All data to be incorporated into an updated geological model with a new open pit and underground Resource estimate expected in the June Quarter 2020 3

Detailed review of mine optimisation and designs commenced as part of the satellite project reserve generation study

Rose Hill joins Binduli, Teal and the baseload Boorara deposits as core advanced development projects for assessment as part of the Feasibility Study due in December 2020 3 1 As announced to the ASX on 4 February 2020, see also Tables and Competent Persons Statement on Pages 11-122 See Tables 1-3 and Competent Persons Statement on pages 8-10 and JORC Tables on Page 14. 3 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 13. Overview Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drilling data and mining information from the Rose Hill gold project, located near Coolgardie, 35km west of Kalgoorlie in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1). Figure 1: Horizon's Project area location, resources and surrounding infrastructure Commenting on the additional Rose Hill information, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said: "Horizon has now received additional drilling data and mining information from Rose Hill and we have certainly found some hidden gems. The high grade open cut and underground potential is clearly demonstrated with more work already completed than first thought saving the Company time and money." "We now look forward to incorporating the data into a new resource model and updating the open pit and underground mine designs with up to date operational and economic parameters for inclusion into the reserve generation work and Feasibility Study." Page 2 of 22 The Rose Hill tenement (M16/652) and Brilliant North tenement (M15/1204) were acquired under an asset swap with Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) as announced to the ASX on 12 September and 20 December 2019. Northern Star acquired the project as part of the purchase of Westgold Resources Limited's (ASX: WGX) South Kalgoorlie Operations as announced to the ASX on 8 March 2018. Further review of the historical information highlighted a significant amount of additional drilling, mine optimisation and open pit and underground mine design work had been completed by previous owners. This mining information has now been retrieved with the assistance of Northern Star, through WAMEX and discussions with previous mine operators and consultants. Rose Hill Project Geology Rose Hill is located 0.5km southeast of Coolgardie and lies on the western margin of the Archean Norseman-Menzies Greenstone Belt. Mineralisation is hosted within the main Rose Hill porphyry, adjacent to the hanging wall ultramafic and an eastern porphyry unit. The mineralised porphyry is believed to have dioritic affinities. The drilling data has now been reviewed, validated and incorporated into the drilling data base together with the latest drilling results completed by Horizon in January and released to the ASX on 4 February 2020. The following plan, cross sections and drilling data tables provide an updated picture of the project demonstrating the high grade open pit and underground potential. Consistent width and grade starting at surface enables an initial open pit to be assessed to reach the primary hard rock zone at depth for a potential portal location to enable decline development and underground mining 3. The current Mineral Resource estimate is shown below*, 1: Project Cut-off Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Grade Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Rose Hill 0.7 0.80 2.45 63,000 0.40 2.57 32,200 1.20 2.49 95,200 TOTAL 0.80 2.45 63,000 0.40 2.57 32,200 1.20 2.49 95,200 The information in these table that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr David O'Farrell. Mr O'Farrell is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and full time employee of Horizon Minerals Ltd. The information was prepared under the JORC Code 2012. Mr O'Farrell has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that they are undertaking to qualify as a

Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration, Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves'. Mr O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which they appear. The current resource envelope is limited to 300m depth and does not incorporate the additional infill and extensional drilling data including the latest drilling results completed by Horizon in January 2020. All data will now be used to compile a new open cut and underground resource for Rose Hill and expect this to improve both the size and JORC Category 2. The updated Mineral Resource estimate is due for completion and release in the June Quarter 20203. 1 As announced to the ASX on 4 February 2020, see also Tables and Competent Persons Statement on Page 11-122 See Tables 1-3 and Competent Persons Statement on page 8-10 and JORC Tables on Page 14. 3See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 13. Page 3 of 22 Next Steps The updated resource will form part of the consolidated Feasibility Study due for completion in the December Quarter 2020. The aim of the Study is to generate a minimum 4-5 year mine plan underpinning the construction of a stand-alone processing plant at the Boorara mine site, 10km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.1 Core advanced projects under evaluation for reserve generation and the initial production profile includes the 507,000 ounce base load Boorara project, the Binduli gold project area including the 74,000 ounce Crake discovery, the 289,000 ounce Teal gold camp and the Rose Hill open cut and underground gold project 2. In order to further de-risk the large scale Boorara development and improve grade predictability, the Company plans to mine and toll mill a small stage of Boorara in coming months as announced to the ASX on 10 February 2020. With the current high Australian dollar gold price, Boorara Stage 1 generates cash to support the Company's growth plan. The Company will provide regular market updates as the Study progresses. Rose Hill plans, cross sections and drilling data summary Figure 2: Rose Hill drill hole collar plan and cross section locations 1 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 13. 2 See Tables 1-3 and Competent Persons Statement on page 8-10 and JORC Tables on Page 14. 3 Page 4 of 22 Figure 3: Rose Hill deposit long section A - B - C (See Figure 2 for location) Page 5 of 22 Figure 4: Rose Hill deposit cross section D - D' (see Figure 2 for location) Figure 5: Rose Hill deposit cross section E - E' (see Figure 2 for location) Page 6 of 22 Figure 6: Rose Hill deposit cross section F - F' (see Figure 2 for location) Figure 7: Rose Hill deposit cross section G - G' (see Figure 2 for location) Page 7 of 22 Table 1: Rose Hill gold project HRZ significant downhole RC intercepts >1.00g/t Au * Hole Id East North Depth (m) Dip Azimuth From To Interval Au g/t (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (FA50) Rose Hill (>1.0 g/t) RHRC20001 325880 6573738 60 -60 240 28 38 10 6.28 Inc 28 29 1 13.8 Inc 33 34 1 13.2 40 46 6 2.23 RHRC20002 325844 6573844 60 -60 240 26 33 7 3.20 36 38 2 3.80 44 48 4 4.27 RHRC20003 325830 6573833 40 -60 240 14 19 5 1.97 21 22 1 2.44 24 35 11 1.36 RHRC20004 325899 6573807 138 -60 240 NSA RHRC20005 325929 6573759 126 -60 240 72 77 5 2.95 56 58 2 5.05 RHRC20006 325877 6573757 72 -66 240 43 54 11 8.79 Inc 47 48 1 29.4 RHRC20007 325888 6573746 78 -60 240 45 52 7 3.76 56 58 2 5.05 RHRC20008 325991 6573752 200 -75 240 174 175 1 1.03 179 180 1 2.69 RHRC20009 325887 6573730 54 -60 240 27 34 7 7.26 36 43 7 1.46 RHRC20010 325992 6573730 126 -65 240 68 72 4 2.70 103 106 3 1.81 112 119 7 2.78 RHRC20011 326017 6573717 120 -60 240 80 82 2 1.17 89 93 4 2.35 97 103 6 3.05 RHRC20012 325904 6573780 126 -68 240 93 109 16 4.10 Inc 106 107 1 9.28 * Competent Person Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Horizon Minerals. Page 8 of 22 Table 2: Rose Hill gold project historic downhole RC intercepts >1.00g/t Au * Hole ID East North Depth Dip Azimuth From To Intercept Au Section RH1210/1 325808.5 6573836 25 -60 237.07 0 16 16 2.8 D-D' RH1210/2 325817.2 6573841 48 -60 237.07 9 24 15 2.11 D-D' RH1210/3 325825.7 6573847 60 -60 237.07 21 39 18 4.11 D-D' inc 28 29 1 34.3 D-D' RH1210/4 325843 6573857 70 -60 237.07 44 54 10 2.62 D-D' RH1030/2 325933.7 6573701 35 -62.3 235.1 17 31 14 1.57 F-F' RH1030/4 325951.1 6573713 66 -62 235.37 40 44 4 1.2 F-F' RH1030/3 325966.1 6573724 84 - 232.52 70 75 5 4.19 F-F' RH1030/7 325986 6573735 120 -55.3 237.36 98 107 9 2.37 F-F' RH1030/8 326002.6 6573746 145 - 235.78 127 137 10 4.58 F-F' RH1020/3 326047.9 6573764 209.6 - 235.39 188 194.5 6.5 4.27 F-F' inc 188 188.5 0.5 34.5 F-F' RH990/4 326022 6573711 100 -61 234.07 86 95 9 2.46 G-G' RH980/3 326035.8 6573709 100 -60 234.07 94 99 5 4.15 G-G' RH990/3 326046.9 6573727 180.2 -60 237.07 125 130 5 5.95 G-G' RH970/3 326091.8 6573733 200 -60 237.07 178.5 183.5 5 4.15 G-G' inc 183 183.5 0.5 15.33 G-G' RH980/2 326086.5 6573742 210 -60 237.07 187.5 191.5 4 4.18 G-G' RHP28 325858.7 6573745 22 -60 237.07 8 16 8 1.87 E-E' RH1110/1 325864.2 6573752 40 - 230.75 22 33 11 3.13 E-E' RH1110/2 325872 6573757 60 - 233.27 31 44 13 2.54 E-E' RH1110/3 325889.3 6573768 80 - 234.99 65 75 10 8.78 E-E' RH1110/3 325889.3 6573768 80 - 234.99 78 80 2 4.62 E-E' RHRC20006 325877 6573757 72 -66 245 43 54 11 8.79 E-E' RH1105/1 325959.1 6573807 190 -60 274.32 177 181.5 4.5 4.25 E-E' RH1110/5 326005.2 6573843 273 -60 274.32 86.5 87.5 1 29.5 E-E' RH1110/5 326005.2 6573843 273 -60 274.32 236 237 1 3 E-E' RH1110/5 326005.2 6573843 273 -60 274.32 242.3 251.3 9.05 7.5 E-E' inc 245.5 246 0.5 28.9 E-E' * Competent Person Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Horizon Minerals. Page 9 of 22 Table 3: Rose Hill gold project long section downhole historic RC intercepts >1.00g/t Au * Hole ID East North Depth Dip Azimuth From To Intercept True Au g/t width RHRC20001 325880 6573738 60 -60 240 28 46 18 16.2 4.28 RHRC20002 325844 6573844 60 -60 237 26 48 22 19.8 2.36 RHRC20006 325877 6573757 72 -66 245 43 55 12 10.8 8.13 RHRC20007 325888 6573746 78 -60 240 45 52 7 6.3 3.76 RHRC20009 325887 6573730 54 -60 240 26 43 17 15.3 3.68 RHRC20010 325992 6573730 126 -65 245 113 118 5 4.5 3.45 RHRC20011 326017 6573717 120 -60 245 89 103 14 12.6 2.12 RHRC20012 325904 6573780 126 -66 240 93 109 16 14.4 4.11 RH1130/3 325886.7 6573790 82.5 -62.85 233.09 71 72 1 0.9 14.52 RH1090/5 325967.3 6573795 260 -60 233.09 145 148.5 3.5 3.15 6.08 RH1105/1 325959.1 6573807 190 -60 233.09 177 181.5 4.5 4.05 4.26 RH1110/5 326005.2 6573843 273 -60 233.09 242.3 249.3 7 6.3 6.34 RH1090/6 326028.5 6573835 318 -60 233.09 289.5 298 8.5 7.65 4.9 RH1070/6 326054.5 6573828 315 -60 233.09 280.8 289.5 8.7 7.83 6.27 RH1110/3 325889.3 6573768 80 -63.63 234.99 63 80 17 15.3 5.8 RH1070/2 325902.8 6573729 65 -61.98 235.29 22 40 18 16.2 3.31 RH1000/5 325960.8 6573683 34 -60 237.07 0 28 28 25.2 2.51 RH1020/4 325955.9 6573706 70 -62.12 232.35 35 56 21 18.9 3.03 RH940/2 326019.9 6573650 35 -60 233.09 21 31 10 9 4.13 RH960/4 326038.3 6573686 100 -62 239.07 79 88 9 8.1 6.69 RH960/3 326093.7 6573721 186.3 -60 233.09 168 175.5 7.5 6.75 7.59 RH1000/4a 326213.7 6573848 559.6 -60 233.09 407 410 3 2.7 9.26 *Competent Person Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Horizon Minerals. For further information, please contact: Jon Price Michael Vaughan Managing Director Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 8 9386 9534 Tel: +61 422 602 720 jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au Page 10 of 22 Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Gold Mineral Resources Project Cut-off Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Grade Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Mt Au (g/t) Oz Teal 1.0 1.01 1.96 63,681 0.80 2.50 64,458 1.81 2.20 128,000 Jacques Find 1.0 1.60 2.24 114,854 0.32 1.68 17,135 1.91 2.14 131,970 Peyes Farm 0.31 1.65 16,313 0.22 1.77 12,547 0.53 1.70 28,860 Crake 1.0 0.46 1.85 27,459 0.48 1.49 22,569 0.33 2.22 23,792 1.27 1.82 73,820 Rosehill 0.7 0.80 2.45 63,000 0.40 2.57 32,200 1.20 2.49 95,200 Gunga west 0.6 0.71 1.60 36,435 0.48 1.50 23,433 1.19 1.56 59,869 Golden Ridge 1.0 0.47 1.83 27,921 0.05 1.71 2,797 0.52 1.82 30,718 TOTAL 0.46 1.85 27,459 5.37 2.00 344,773 2.60 2.11 176,362 8.43 2.02 548,437 Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Vanadium / Molybdenum Mineral Resources (at 0.29% V2O5 cut-off grade) Category Tonnage Grade Grade Notes (Mt) % V2O5 g/t MoO3 Inferred (1) 1,764 0.31 253 (1) Rothbury Inferred (2) 671 0.35 274 (2) Lilyvale Inferred (3) 96 0.33 358 (3) Manfred Inferred (4) 48 0.31 264 (4) Burwood (100% metal rights) TOTAL 2,579 0.32 262 Confirmation The information in this report that relates to Horizon's Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates is extracted from and was originally reported in Horizon's ASX announcements "Mineral Resource Grows at Menzies Gold Project" dated 8 March 2016, "Intermin Announces World-Class Vanadium Resource" dated 20 March 2018, "Teal Gold Mine Update" dated 27 June 2018, Goongarrie Lady Feasibility Study Delivers Positive Economic Results" dated 28 June 2018, "Intermin's Mineral Resources Grow 30% to Over 560,000 Ounces" and "Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ended" dated 24 October 2018, "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and "Anthill Resource Grows to Over 125,000 Ounces" dated 18 December 2018, "Intermin Resources grow to over 667,000 ounces" dated 12 March 2019, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Page 11 of 22 Macphersons Resources Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Horizon) - Summary of Mineral Resources Boorara Gold Resource (at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade) Category Tonnes Grade Ounces Mt Au (g/t) (k'000) Measured Resource 6.11 0.92 181 Indicated Resource 7.26 0.97 227 Inferred Resource 3.08 1.00 99 Total Resource 16.45 0.96 507 Nimbus All Lodes (bottom cuts 12 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.3 g/t Au) Category Tonnes Grade Grade Grade Ounces Ounces Tonnes Mt Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Ag Au (k'000) (Moz's) (k'000) Measured Resource 3.62 102 0.09 1.2 11.9 10 45 Indicated Resource 3.18 48 0.21 1.0 4.9 21 30 Inferred Resource 5.28 20 0.27 0.5 3.4 46 29 Total Resource 12.08 52 0.20 0.9 20.2 77 104 Nimbus high grade silver zinc resource (500 g/t Ag bottom cut and 2800 g/t Ag top cu Category Tonnes Grade Grade Ounces Tonnes Mt Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Ag (Moz's) (k'000) Measured Resource 0 0 0 0 0 Indicated Resource 0.17 762 12.8 4.2 22 Inferred Resource 0.09 797 13.0 2.2 11 Total Resource 0.26 774 12.8 6.4 33 Confirmation The information is this report that relates to MacPhersons' Mineral Resources estimates on the Boorara Gold Project and Nimbus Silver Zinc Project is extracted from and was originally reported in Intermin's and MacPhersons' ASX Announcement "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and in MacPhersons' ASX announcements "Quarterly Activities Report" dated 25 October 2018, "BOORARA GOLD PROJECT TOTAL GOLD RESOURCE up 118% to 507,000 OUNCES" dated 6th March 2018, "New High Grade Nimbus Silver Core Averaging 968 g/t Ag" dated 10th May 2016, "Boorara Trial Open Pit Produced 1550 Ounces" dated 14 November 2016 and "Nimbus Increases Resources" dated 30th April 2015, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Page 12 of 22 Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements Some statements in this report regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by words such as "planned", "expected", "projected", "estimated", "may", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "could", "nominal", "conceptual" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results, and may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to materially differ from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rate, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward looking statements in relation to future matters that can only be made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code (2012) and the current ASX Listing Rules. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statements in the announcement, including with respect to any production targets and financial estimates, based on the information contained in this and previous ASX announcements. Page 13 of 22 Appendix 1 - Rose Hill Gold Project JORC Code (2012) Table 1, Section 1 and 2 Mr David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager compiled the information in Section 1 and Section 2 of the following JORC Table 1 and is the Competent Person for those sections. The following Table and Sections are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012 edition) requirements for the reporting of Mineral Resources. For further detail, please refer to the announcements made to the ASX by Intermin Resources Ltd and Horizon Minerals Ltd (2019) relating to the Rose Hill gold project areas. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary ∙ 4m composite samples taken with a metallic scoop being thrust through the chip pile. 1m single splits Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random taken using cone splitter off rig. Average sample weights about 1.5-2kg. techniques chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. ∙ For RC drilling regular air and manual cleaning of cyclone to remove hung up clays where present. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample Standards & replicate assays taken by the laboratory. Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is representivity and the appropriate calibration of any no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. measurement tools or systems used. ∙ RC was used to obtain 1m samples from which approximately 1.5-2kg was pulverised to produce a 50 g Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are charge for fire assay. RC chips were geologically logged over 1m intervals, initially sampled over 4m Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry composite intervals and then specific anomalous intervals were sampled over 1m intervals. Depending standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple on the final hole depth, the maximum composite interval was 4m and minimum was 1m. Samples assayed for Au only for this program. Drilling intersected oxide, transitional and primary ore at a (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m maximum downhole depth of 200m. Assays were determined by Fire assay with checks routinely samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g undertaken. Drilling of mainly oxide and primary felsic volcanogenic sediments with gold contained Page 14 of 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may within sulphides and quartz. be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. RC drilling with a 5' 1/4 inch face sampling hammer bit. Drilling Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, techniques rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). ∙ RC recovery and meterage was assessed by comparing drill chip volumes (piles) for individual meters. Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample Estimates of sample recoveries were recorded. Routine checks for correct sample depths are undertaken recovery recoveries and results assessed. every RC rod (6m). RC sample recoveries were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. The cyclone was routinely cleaned ensuring no material build up. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure ∙ Due to the generally good/standard drilling conditions around sample intervals (dry) the geologist believes representative nature of the samples. the samples are representative, some bias would occur in the advent of poor sample recovery which was logged where rarely encountered. At depth there were some wet samples and these were recorded on Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and geological logs. Where significant samples were wet they were recorded. ∙ No sample bias has been identified to date. grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drill chip logging and core was completed on one metre or selected intervals at the rig by the geologist. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and The log was made to standard logging descriptive sheets, and transferred into Micromine software once geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support ∙ back at the office. appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and Logging was qualitative in nature. metallurgical studies. ∙ All intervals logged for RC drilling. Page 15 of 22 Criteria Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Quality of assay data and JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. ∙ 4m composite and 1m RC samples taken. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all ∙ RC samples were collected from the drill rig by scooping each 1m collection bag and compiling a 4m core taken. composite sample. Single splits were automatically taken off the rig cyclone splitter. Samples collected in mineralisation were all dry. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc ∙ For HRZ samples, no duplicate 4m composites were taken in the field. 4m and 1m samples were analysed and whether sampled wet or dry. by SGS Mineral Services in Kalgoorlie. ∙ Samples were consistent and weighed approximately 1.5-2.0 kg and it is common practice to review 1m For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness results and then review sampling procedures to suit. ∙ Once samples arrived in Kalgoorlie, further work including duplicates and QC was undertaken at the of the sample preparation technique. laboratory. HRZ has determined that there is sufficient drill data density to calculate a Mineral Resource Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling Estimate with the current level of data. ∙ Mineralisation is located in weathered and fresh porphyry. The sample size is standard practice in the WA stages to maximise representivity of samples. Goldfields to ensure representivity Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. ∙ The 1m RC samples were assayed by Fire Assay (FA50) by SGS accredited Labs (Kalgoorlie) for gold only. The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and Standard, blanks and duplicates were also submitted for QQA/QC purposes. The results were satisfactory. laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is ∙ No geophysical assay tools were used. considered partial or total. ∙ Laboratory QA/QC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material, blanks, splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures. QC results (blanks, duplicates, standards) were in Page 16 of 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary laboratory For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF line with commercial procedures, reproducibility and accuracy. tests instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. ∙ Work was supervised by senior SGS staff experienced in metals assaying. QC data reports confirming the Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either sample quality are supplied. sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. ∙ Data storage as PDF/XL files on company PC in Perth office. assaying ∙ No data was adjusted. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. All drill collar locations were initially pegged and surveyed using a hand held Garmin GPS, accurate to within Location of Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes 3-5m. Tape and measuring from historic holes was used to refine the collar location. The holes are normally data points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and accurately surveyed using a RTK-DGPS system at a later date. Holes were drilled on a regular spacing as other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. per Table 1 collar details. All reported coordinates are referenced to a MGA94 grid. The topography is undulating at the location of the drilling. Down hole surveys were taken. Specification of the grid system used. ∙ Grid MGA94 Zone 51. ∙ Topography is broadly flattish around a small open pit excavation (about 5m deep), small differences in Quality and adequacy of topographic control. elevation between drill holes will have little effect on mineralisation widths on initial interpretation. Page 17 of 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Holes were variably spaced and were consistent with industry standard resource style drilling in Data spacing Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. accordance with the collar details/coordinates supplied in Table 1. and ∙ The hole spacing was determined by HRZ to be sufficient when combined with confirmed historic drilling distribution Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to results to define mineralisation in preparation for a JORC Compliant Resource Estimate. establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. ∙ No, drilling angle holes is deemed to be appropriate to intersect the oxide and primary mineralisation and Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased potential residual dipping structures. At Rose Hill, all holes were angled and used to intersect the steep data in sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is dipping lodes. In this case the intercept width is about (~75%) to the true width however, further drilling relation to known, considering the deposit type. is required. geological ∙ The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias. Given the style of mineralisation and drill spacing/method, structure If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the it is the most common routine for delineating shallow gold resources in Australia. orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. ∙ Samples were collected on site under supervision of the responsible geologist. The work site is on an old Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. mine lease. Visitors need permission to visit site. Once collected samples were bagged and transported to security Kalgoorlie for analysis. Dispatch and consignment notes were delivered and checked for discrepancies. No Audits have been commissioned. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques reviews and data. Page 18 of 22 Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral ∙ Type, reference name/number, location ∙ State Royalty of 2.5% of revenue applies to all tenements, although does not apply to the 16 freehold titles (which host the tenement and and ownership including agreements or majority of SKO's Resource inventory). There are a number of minor agreements attached to a select number of tenements land tenure material issues with third parties such as and locations with many of these royalty agreements associated with tenements with no current Resources and/or joint ventures, partnerships, overriding Reserves. status royalties, native title interests, historical ∙ Private royalty agreements are in place that relate to production from all projects. sites, wilderness or national park and ∙ SKO consisted of 141 tenements including 16 freehold titles, 6 exploration licenses, 47 mining leases, 12 miscellaneous environmental settings. licenses and 60 prospecting licenses, all held directly by the Company. ∙ The security of the tenure held at the time ∙ There are no known issues regarding security of tenure. of reporting along with any known ∙ There are no known impediments to continued operation. impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration ∙ Acknowledgment and appraisal of ∙ The SKO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 100 years. done by other exploration by other parties. ∙ Westgold Resources were spun out of Metals X. Metals X purchased Gunga West from Kidman Resources in 2016 parties ∙ Prior to Metals X, Avoca/Alacer undertook detailed resource work up to 2012 at Golden Ridge. New Hampton Goldfields and Dioro Exploration developed Rose Hill. New Hampton Goldfields were also instrumental at Golden Ridge. ∙ Metals X work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data. Geology ∙ Deposit type, geological setting and style See descriptions given in release. of mineralisation. Drill hole ∙ A summary of all information material to ∙ Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement Information the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: ∙ easting and northing of the drill hole collar ∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar ∙ dip and azimuth of the hole ∙ down hole length and interception depth Page 19 of 22 Criteria Data aggregation methods Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths JORC Code explanation ∙ hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a Commentary Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement Page 20 of 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams ∙ Appropriate maps and sections (with ∙ Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced ∙ Where comprehensive reporting of all ∙ Refer to diagrams and tables reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other ∙ Other exploration data, if meaningful and ∙ There is no other substantive exploration data associated with this release. substantive material, should be reported including (but exploration not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical data survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work ∙ The nature and scale of planned further ∙ Ongoing surface drilling and other exploration activities will be undertaken to support continuing development activities work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or at Rose Hill, Gunga West and Golden Ridge. depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). ∙ Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future Page 21 of 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Page 22 of 22 Attachments Original document

