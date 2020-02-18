Horizon Minerals : Recovered Historic Data Boosts Rose Hill Gold Project

5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 281m and 5m @ 5.93g/t Au from 289.5m (RH1070/6)
3m @ 9.25g/t Au from 407m (RH1000/4a)
All data to be incorporated into an updated geological model with a new open pit and underground Resource estimate expected in the June Quarter 20203
Detailed review of mine optimisation and designs commenced as part of the satellite project reserve generation study
Rose Hill joins Binduli, Teal and the baseload Boorara deposits as core advanced development projects for assessment as part of the Feasibility Study due in December 20203
1 As announced to the ASX on 4 February 2020, see also Tables and Competent Persons Statement on Pages 11-12
Overview
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drilling data and mining information from the Rose Hill gold project, located near Coolgardie, 35km west of Kalgoorlie in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Horizon's Project area location, resources and surrounding infrastructure
Commenting on the additional Rose Hill information, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:
"Horizon has now received additional drilling data and mining information from Rose Hill and we have certainly found some hidden gems. The high grade open cut and underground potential is clearly demonstrated with more work already completed than first thought saving the Company time and money."
"We now look forward to incorporating the data into a new resource model and updating the open pit and underground mine designs with up to date operational and economic parameters for inclusion into the reserve generation work and Feasibility Study."
The Rose Hill tenement (M16/652) and Brilliant North tenement (M15/1204) were acquired under an asset swap with Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) as announced to the ASX on 12 September and 20 December 2019. Northern Star acquired the project as part of the purchase of Westgold Resources Limited's (ASX: WGX) South Kalgoorlie Operations as announced to the ASX on 8 March 2018.
Further review of the historical information highlighted a significant amount of additional drilling, mine optimisation and open pit and underground mine design work had been completed by previous owners. This mining information has now been retrieved with the assistance of Northern Star, through WAMEX and discussions with previous mine operators and consultants.
Rose Hill Project Geology
Rose Hill is located 0.5km southeast of Coolgardie and lies on the western margin of the Archean Norseman-Menzies Greenstone Belt. Mineralisation is hosted within the main Rose Hill porphyry, adjacent to the hanging wall ultramafic and an eastern porphyry unit. The mineralised porphyry is believed to have dioritic affinities.
The drilling data has now been reviewed, validated and incorporated into the drilling data base together with the latest drilling results completed by Horizon in January and released to the ASX on 4 February 2020.
The following plan, cross sections and drilling data tables provide an updated picture of the project demonstrating the high grade open pit and underground potential. Consistent width and grade starting at surface enables an initial open pit to be assessed to reach the primary hard rock zone at depth for a potential portal location to enable decline development and underground mining 3.
The current Mineral Resource estimate is shown below*, 1:
Project
Cut-off
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Grade
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Rose Hill
0.7
0.80
2.45
63,000
0.40
2.57
32,200
1.20
2.49
95,200
TOTAL
0.80
2.45
63,000
0.40
2.57
32,200
1.20
2.49
95,200
The information in these table that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr David O'Farrell. Mr O'Farrell is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and full time employee of Horizon Minerals Ltd. The information was prepared under the JORC Code 2012. Mr O'Farrell has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that they are undertaking to qualify as a
Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration, Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves'. Mr O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which they appear.
The current resource envelope is limited to 300m depth and does not incorporate the additional infill and extensional drilling data including the latest drilling results completed by Horizon in January 2020. All data will now be used to compile a new open cut and underground resource for Rose Hill and expect this to improve both the size and JORC Category 2.
The updated Mineral Resource estimate is due for completion and release in the June Quarter 20203.
1 As announced to the ASX on 4 February 2020, see also Tables and Competent Persons Statement on Page 11-12
2 See Tables 1-3 and Competent Persons Statement on page 8-10 and JORC Tables on Page 14.
3See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 13.
Next Steps
The updated resource will form part of the consolidated Feasibility Study due for completion in the December Quarter 2020. The aim of the Study is to generate a minimum 4-5 year mine plan underpinning the construction of a stand-alone processing plant at the Boorara mine site, 10km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.1
Core advanced projects under evaluation for reserve generation and the initial production profile includes the 507,000 ounce base load Boorara project, the Binduli gold project area including the 74,000 ounce Crake discovery, the 289,000 ounce Teal gold camp and the Rose Hill open cut and underground gold project 2.
In order to further de-risk the large scale Boorara development and improve grade predictability, the Company plans to mine and toll mill a small stage of Boorara in coming months as announced to the ASX on 10 February 2020. With the current high Australian dollar gold price, Boorara Stage 1 generates cash to support the Company's growth plan.
The Company will provide regular market updates as the Study progresses.
Rose Hill plans, cross sections and drilling data summary
Figure 2: Rose Hill drill hole collar plan and cross section locations
1 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 13. 2 See Tables 1-3 and Competent Persons Statement on page 8-10 and JORC Tables on Page 14. 3
Figure 3: Rose Hill deposit long section A - B - C (See Figure 2 for location)
Figure 4: Rose Hill deposit cross section D - D' (see Figure 2 for location)
Figure 5: Rose Hill deposit cross section E - E' (see Figure 2 for location)
Figure 6: Rose Hill deposit cross section F - F' (see Figure 2 for location)
Figure 7: Rose Hill deposit cross section G - G' (see Figure 2 for location)
Table 1: Rose Hill gold project HRZ significant downhole RC intercepts >1.00g/t Au *
Hole Id
East
North
Depth (m)
Dip
Azimuth
From
To
Interval
Au g/t
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(FA50)
Rose Hill (>1.0 g/t)
RHRC20001
325880
6573738
60
-60
240
28
38
10
6.28
Inc
28
29
1
13.8
Inc
33
34
1
13.2
40
46
6
2.23
RHRC20002
325844
6573844
60
-60
240
26
33
7
3.20
36
38
2
3.80
44
48
4
4.27
RHRC20003
325830
6573833
40
-60
240
14
19
5
1.97
21
22
1
2.44
24
35
11
1.36
RHRC20004
325899
6573807
138
-60
240
NSA
RHRC20005
325929
6573759
126
-60
240
72
77
5
2.95
56
58
2
5.05
RHRC20006
325877
6573757
72
-66
240
43
54
11
8.79
Inc
47
48
1
29.4
RHRC20007
325888
6573746
78
-60
240
45
52
7
3.76
56
58
2
5.05
RHRC20008
325991
6573752
200
-75
240
174
175
1
1.03
179
180
1
2.69
RHRC20009
325887
6573730
54
-60
240
27
34
7
7.26
36
43
7
1.46
RHRC20010
325992
6573730
126
-65
240
68
72
4
2.70
103
106
3
1.81
112
119
7
2.78
RHRC20011
326017
6573717
120
-60
240
80
82
2
1.17
89
93
4
2.35
97
103
6
3.05
RHRC20012
325904
6573780
126
-68
240
93
109
16
4.10
Inc
106
107
1
9.28
* Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Horizon Minerals. Mr O'Farrell is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists (AusIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 2: Rose Hill gold project historic downhole RC intercepts >1.00g/t Au *
Hole ID
East
North
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
From
To
Intercept
Au
Section
RH1210/1
325808.5
6573836
25
-60
237.07
0
16
16
2.8
D-D'
RH1210/2
325817.2
6573841
48
-60
237.07
9
24
15
2.11
D-D'
RH1210/3
325825.7
6573847
60
-60
237.07
21
39
18
4.11
D-D'
inc
28
29
1
34.3
D-D'
RH1210/4
325843
6573857
70
-60
237.07
44
54
10
2.62
D-D'
RH1030/2
325933.7
6573701
35
-62.3
235.1
17
31
14
1.57
F-F'
RH1030/4
325951.1
6573713
66
-62
235.37
40
44
4
1.2
F-F'
RH1030/3
325966.1
6573724
84
-
232.52
70
75
5
4.19
F-F'
RH1030/7
325986
6573735
120
-55.3
237.36
98
107
9
2.37
F-F'
RH1030/8
326002.6
6573746
145
-
235.78
127
137
10
4.58
F-F'
RH1020/3
326047.9
6573764
209.6
-
235.39
188
194.5
6.5
4.27
F-F'
inc
188
188.5
0.5
34.5
F-F'
RH990/4
326022
6573711
100
-61
234.07
86
95
9
2.46
G-G'
RH980/3
326035.8
6573709
100
-60
234.07
94
99
5
4.15
G-G'
RH990/3
326046.9
6573727
180.2
-60
237.07
125
130
5
5.95
G-G'
RH970/3
326091.8
6573733
200
-60
237.07
178.5
183.5
5
4.15
G-G'
inc
183
183.5
0.5
15.33
G-G'
RH980/2
326086.5
6573742
210
-60
237.07
187.5
191.5
4
4.18
G-G'
RHP28
325858.7
6573745
22
-60
237.07
8
16
8
1.87
E-E'
RH1110/1
325864.2
6573752
40
-
230.75
22
33
11
3.13
E-E'
RH1110/2
325872
6573757
60
-
233.27
31
44
13
2.54
E-E'
RH1110/3
325889.3
6573768
80
-
234.99
65
75
10
8.78
E-E'
RH1110/3
325889.3
6573768
80
-
234.99
78
80
2
4.62
E-E'
RHRC20006
325877
6573757
72
-66
245
43
54
11
8.79
E-E'
RH1105/1
325959.1
6573807
190
-60
274.32
177
181.5
4.5
4.25
E-E'
RH1110/5
326005.2
6573843
273
-60
274.32
86.5
87.5
1
29.5
E-E'
RH1110/5
326005.2
6573843
273
-60
274.32
236
237
1
3
E-E'
RH1110/5
326005.2
6573843
273
-60
274.32
242.3
251.3
9.05
7.5
E-E'
inc
245.5
246
0.5
28.9
E-E'
Table 3: Rose Hill gold project long section downhole historic RC intercepts >1.00g/t Au *
Hole ID
East
North
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
From
To
Intercept
True
Au g/t
width
RHRC20001
325880
6573738
60
-60
240
28
46
18
16.2
4.28
RHRC20002
325844
6573844
60
-60
237
26
48
22
19.8
2.36
RHRC20006
325877
6573757
72
-66
245
43
55
12
10.8
8.13
RHRC20007
325888
6573746
78
-60
240
45
52
7
6.3
3.76
RHRC20009
325887
6573730
54
-60
240
26
43
17
15.3
3.68
RHRC20010
325992
6573730
126
-65
245
113
118
5
4.5
3.45
RHRC20011
326017
6573717
120
-60
245
89
103
14
12.6
2.12
RHRC20012
325904
6573780
126
-66
240
93
109
16
14.4
4.11
RH1130/3
325886.7
6573790
82.5
-62.85
233.09
71
72
1
0.9
14.52
RH1090/5
325967.3
6573795
260
-60
233.09
145
148.5
3.5
3.15
6.08
RH1105/1
325959.1
6573807
190
-60
233.09
177
181.5
4.5
4.05
4.26
RH1110/5
326005.2
6573843
273
-60
233.09
242.3
249.3
7
6.3
6.34
RH1090/6
326028.5
6573835
318
-60
233.09
289.5
298
8.5
7.65
4.9
RH1070/6
326054.5
6573828
315
-60
233.09
280.8
289.5
8.7
7.83
6.27
RH1110/3
325889.3
6573768
80
-63.63
234.99
63
80
17
15.3
5.8
RH1070/2
325902.8
6573729
65
-61.98
235.29
22
40
18
16.2
3.31
RH1000/5
325960.8
6573683
34
-60
237.07
0
28
28
25.2
2.51
RH1020/4
325955.9
6573706
70
-62.12
232.35
35
56
21
18.9
3.03
RH940/2
326019.9
6573650
35
-60
233.09
21
31
10
9
4.13
RH960/4
326038.3
6573686
100
-62
239.07
79
88
9
8.1
6.69
RH960/3
326093.7
6573721
186.3
-60
233.09
168
175.5
7.5
6.75
7.59
RH1000/4a
326213.7
6573848
559.6
-60
233.09
407
410
3
2.7
9.26
For further information, please contact:
Jon Price
Michael Vaughan
Managing Director
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
Tel: +61 8 9386 9534
Tel: +61 422 602 720
jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au
michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Gold Mineral Resources
Project
Cut-off
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Grade
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t)
Oz
Teal
1.0
1.01
1.96
63,681
0.80
2.50
64,458
1.81
2.20
128,000
Jacques Find
1.0
1.60
2.24
114,854
0.32
1.68
17,135
1.91
2.14
131,970
Peyes Farm
0.31
1.65
16,313
0.22
1.77
12,547
0.53
1.70
28,860
Crake
1.0
0.46
1.85
27,459
0.48
1.49
22,569
0.33
2.22
23,792
1.27
1.82
73,820
Rosehill
0.7
0.80
2.45
63,000
0.40
2.57
32,200
1.20
2.49
95,200
Gunga west
0.6
0.71
1.60
36,435
0.48
1.50
23,433
1.19
1.56
59,869
Golden Ridge
1.0
0.47
1.83
27,921
0.05
1.71
2,797
0.52
1.82
30,718
TOTAL
0.46
1.85
27,459
5.37
2.00
344,773
2.60
2.11
176,362
8.43
2.02
548,437
Horizon Minerals Limited - Summary of Vanadium / Molybdenum Mineral Resources (at 0.29% V2O5 cut-off grade)
Category
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
Notes
(Mt)
% V2O5
g/t MoO3
Inferred (1)
1,764
0.31
253
(1) Rothbury
Inferred (2)
671
0.35
274
(2) Lilyvale
Inferred (3)
96
0.33
358
(3) Manfred
Inferred (4)
48
0.31
264
(4) Burwood (100% metal rights)
TOTAL
2,579
0.32
262
Confirmation
The information in this report that relates to Horizon's Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates is extracted from and was originally reported in Horizon's ASX announcements "Mineral Resource Grows at Menzies Gold Project" dated 8 March 2016, "Intermin Announces World-Class Vanadium Resource" dated 20 March 2018, "Teal Gold Mine Update" dated 27 June 2018, Goongarrie Lady Feasibility Study Delivers Positive Economic Results" dated 28 June 2018, "Intermin's Mineral Resources Grow 30% to Over 560,000 Ounces" and "Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ended" dated 24 October 2018, "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and "Anthill Resource Grows to Over 125,000 Ounces" dated 18 December 2018, "Intermin Resources grow to over 667,000 ounces" dated 12 March 2019, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates or Ore Reserves estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Macphersons Resources Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Horizon) - Summary of Mineral Resources
Boorara Gold Resource (at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade)
Nimbus high grade silver zinc resource (500 g/t Ag bottom cut and 2800 g/t Ag top cu
Category
Tonnes
Grade
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Mt
Ag (g/t)
Zn (%)
Ag (Moz's)
(k'000)
Measured Resource
0
0
0
0
0
Indicated Resource
0.17
762
12.8
4.2
22
Inferred Resource
0.09
797
13.0
2.2
11
Total Resource
0.26
774
12.8
6.4
33
Confirmation
The information is this report that relates to MacPhersons' Mineral Resources estimates on the Boorara Gold Project and Nimbus Silver Zinc Project is extracted from and was originally reported in Intermin's and MacPhersons' ASX Announcement "Intermin and MacPhersons Agree to Merge - Creation of a New Gold Company Horizon Minerals Ltd" dated 11 December 2018 and in MacPhersons' ASX announcements "Quarterly Activities Report" dated 25 October 2018, "BOORARA GOLD PROJECT TOTAL GOLD RESOURCE up 118% to 507,000 OUNCES" dated 6th March 2018, "New High Grade Nimbus Silver Core Averaging 968 g/t Ag" dated 10th May 2016, "Boorara Trial Open Pit Produced 1550 Ounces" dated 14 November 2016 and "Nimbus Increases Resources" dated 30th April 2015, each of which is available at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to those Mineral Resources estimates have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements
Some statements in this report regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by words such as "planned", "expected", "projected", "estimated", "may", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "could", "nominal", "conceptual" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results, and may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to materially differ from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rate, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be correct.
Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward looking statements in relation to future matters that can only be made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements.
This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code (2012) and the current ASX Listing Rules.
The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statements in the announcement, including with respect to any production targets and financial estimates, based on the information contained in this and previous ASX announcements.
Appendix 1 - Rose Hill Gold Project
JORC Code (2012) Table 1, Section 1 and 2
Mr David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager compiled the information in Section 1 and Section 2 of the following JORC Table 1 and is the Competent Person for those sections. The following Table and Sections are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012 edition) requirements for the reporting of Mineral Resources. For further detail, please refer to the announcements made to the ASX by Intermin Resources Ltd and Horizon Minerals Ltd (2019) relating to the Rose Hill gold project areas.
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
∙ 4m composite samples taken with a metallic scoop being thrust through the chip pile. 1m single splits
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random
taken using cone splitter off rig. Average sample weights about 1.5-2kg.
techniques
chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement
tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad
meaning of sampling.
∙ For RC drilling regular air and manual cleaning of cyclone to remove hung up clays where present.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
Standards & replicate assays taken by the laboratory. Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative.
measurement tools or systems used.
∙ RC was used to obtain 1m samples from which approximately 1.5-2kg was pulverised to produce a 50 g
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
charge for fire assay. RC chips were geologically logged over 1m intervals, initially sampled over 4m
Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry
composite intervals and then specific anomalous intervals were sampled over 1m intervals. Depending
standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple
on the final hole depth, the maximum composite interval was 4m and minimum was 1m. Samples
assayed for Au only for this program. Drilling intersected oxide, transitional and primary ore at a
(e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
maximum downhole depth of 200m. Assays were determined by Fire assay with checks routinely
samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
undertaken. Drilling of mainly oxide and primary felsic volcanogenic sediments with gold contained
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may
within sulphides and quartz.
be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
RC drilling with a 5' 1/4 inch face sampling hammer bit.
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,
techniques
rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g.
core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,
face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and
if so, by what method, etc).
∙ RC recovery and meterage was assessed by comparing drill chip volumes (piles) for individual meters.
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
Estimates of sample recoveries were recorded. Routine checks for correct sample depths are undertaken
recovery
recoveries and results assessed.
every RC rod (6m). RC sample recoveries were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination.
The cyclone was routinely cleaned ensuring no material build up.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
∙ Due to the generally good/standard drilling conditions around sample intervals (dry) the geologist believes
representative nature of the samples.
the samples are representative, some bias would occur in the advent of poor sample recovery which was
logged where rarely encountered. At depth there were some wet samples and these were recorded on
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and
geological logs. Where significant samples were wet they were recorded.
∙ No sample bias has been identified to date.
grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Drill chip logging and core was completed on one metre or selected intervals at the rig by the geologist.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
The log was made to standard logging descriptive sheets, and transferred into Micromine software once
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
∙
back at the office.
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and
Logging was qualitative in nature.
metallurgical studies.
∙
All intervals logged for RC drilling.
Criteria
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core
(or costean, channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections
logged.
∙ 4m composite and 1m RC samples taken.
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all
∙ RC samples were collected from the drill rig by scooping each 1m collection bag and compiling a 4m
core taken.
composite sample. Single splits were automatically taken off the rig cyclone splitter. Samples collected in
mineralisation were all dry.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc
∙ For HRZ samples, no duplicate 4m composites were taken in the field. 4m and 1m samples were analysed
and whether sampled wet or dry.
by SGS Mineral Services in Kalgoorlie.
∙ Samples were consistent and weighed approximately 1.5-2.0 kg and it is common practice to review 1m
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness
results and then review sampling procedures to suit.
∙ Once samples arrived in Kalgoorlie, further work including duplicates and QC was undertaken at the
of the sample preparation technique.
laboratory. HRZ has determined that there is sufficient drill data density to calculate a Mineral Resource
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
Estimate with the current level of data.
∙ Mineralisation is located in weathered and fresh porphyry. The sample size is standard practice in the WA
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Goldfields to ensure representivity
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative
of the in situ material collected, including for instance results
for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the
material being sampled.
∙ The 1m RC samples were assayed by Fire Assay (FA50) by SGS accredited Labs (Kalgoorlie) for gold only.
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
Standard, blanks and duplicates were also submitted for QQA/QC purposes. The results were satisfactory.
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is
∙ No geophysical assay tools were used.
considered partial or total.
∙ Laboratory QA/QC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material, blanks,
splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures. QC results (blanks, duplicates, standards) were in
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
laboratory
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
line with commercial procedures, reproducibility and accuracy.
tests
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the
analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,
calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
∙ Work was supervised by senior SGS staff experienced in metals assaying. QC data reports confirming the
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by either
sample quality are supplied.
sampling and
independent or alternative company personnel.
∙ Data storage as PDF/XL files on company PC in Perth office.
assaying
∙ No data was adjusted.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
All drill collar locations were initially pegged and surveyed using a hand held Garmin GPS, accurate to within
Location of
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes
3-5m. Tape and measuring from historic holes was used to refine the collar location. The holes are normally
data points
(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and
accurately surveyed using a RTK-DGPS system at a later date. Holes were drilled on a regular spacing as
other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
per Table 1 collar details. All reported coordinates are referenced to a MGA94 grid. The topography is
undulating at the location of the drilling. Down hole surveys were taken.
Specification of the grid system used.
∙
Grid MGA94 Zone 51.
∙ Topography is broadly flattish around a small open pit excavation (about 5m deep), small differences in
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
elevation between drill holes will have little effect on mineralisation widths on initial interpretation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Holes were variably spaced and were consistent with industry standard resource style drilling in
Data spacing
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
accordance with the collar details/coordinates supplied in Table 1.
and
∙ The hole spacing was determined by HRZ to be sufficient when combined with confirmed historic drilling
distribution
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to
results to define mineralisation in preparation for a JORC Compliant Resource Estimate.
establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
∙ No, drilling angle holes is deemed to be appropriate to intersect the oxide and primary mineralisation and
Orientation of
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased
potential residual dipping structures. At Rose Hill, all holes were angled and used to intersect the steep
data in
sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is
dipping lodes. In this case the intercept width is about (~75%) to the true width however, further drilling
relation to
known, considering the deposit type.
is required.
geological
∙
The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of mineralised structures is not
considered to have introduced a sampling bias. Given the style of mineralisation and drill spacing/method,
structure
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the
it is the most common routine for delineating shallow gold resources in Australia.
orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have
introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and
reported if material.
∙ Samples were collected on site under supervision of the responsible geologist. The work site is on an old
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
mine lease. Visitors need permission to visit site. Once collected samples were bagged and transported to
security
Kalgoorlie for analysis. Dispatch and consignment notes were delivered and checked for discrepancies.
No Audits have been commissioned.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques
reviews
and data.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
∙ Type, reference name/number, location
∙ State Royalty of 2.5% of revenue applies to all tenements, although does not apply to the 16 freehold titles (which host the
tenement and
and ownership including agreements or
majority of SKO's Resource inventory). There are a number of minor agreements attached to a select number of tenements
land tenure
material issues with third parties such as
and locations with many of these royalty agreements associated with tenements with no current Resources and/or
joint ventures, partnerships, overriding
Reserves.
status
royalties, native title interests, historical
∙ Private royalty agreements are in place that relate to production from all projects.
sites, wilderness or national park and
∙ SKO consisted of 141 tenements including 16 freehold titles, 6 exploration licenses, 47 mining leases, 12 miscellaneous
environmental settings.
licenses and 60 prospecting licenses, all held directly by the Company.
∙ The security of the tenure held at the time
∙ There are no known issues regarding security of tenure.
of reporting along with any known
∙ There are no known impediments to continued operation.
impediments to obtaining a licence to
operate in the area.
Exploration
∙ Acknowledgment and appraisal of
∙ The SKO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 100 years.
done by other
exploration by other parties.
∙ Westgold Resources were spun out of Metals X. Metals X purchased Gunga West from Kidman Resources in 2016
parties
∙ Prior to Metals X, Avoca/Alacer undertook detailed resource work up to 2012 at Golden Ridge. New Hampton Goldfields
and Dioro Exploration developed Rose Hill. New Hampton Goldfields were also instrumental at Golden Ridge.
∙ Metals X work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data.
Geology
∙ Deposit type, geological setting and style
See descriptions given in release.
of mineralisation.
Drill hole
∙ A summary of all information material to
∙ Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement
Information
the understanding of the exploration
results including a tabulation of the
following information for all Material drill
holes:
∙ easting and northing of the drill hole
collar
∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level -
elevation above sea level in metres) of
the drill hole collar
∙ dip and azimuth of the hole
∙ down hole length and interception
depth
Criteria
Data aggregation methods
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
JORC Code explanation
∙ hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a
Commentary
Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement
Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down
hole length, true width not known').
Diagrams
∙ Appropriate maps and sections (with
∙ Refer to diagrams, tables and commentary in this announcement
scales) and tabulations of intercepts
should be included for any significant
discovery being reported These should
include, but not be limited to a plan view
of drill hole collar locations and
appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
∙ Where comprehensive reporting of all
∙ Refer to diagrams and tables
reporting
Exploration Results is not practicable,
representative reporting of both low and
high grades and/or widths should be
practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other
∙ Other exploration data, if meaningful and
∙ There is no other substantive exploration data associated with this release.
substantive
material, should be reported including (but
exploration
not limited to): geological observations;
geophysical survey results; geochemical
data
survey results; bulk samples - size and
method of treatment; metallurgical test
results; bulk density, groundwater,
geotechnical and rock characteristics;
potential deleterious or contaminating
substances.
Further work
∙ The nature and scale of planned further
∙ Ongoing surface drilling and other exploration activities will be undertaken to support continuing development activities
work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or
at Rose Hill, Gunga West and Golden Ridge.
depth extensions or large-scalestep-out
drilling).
∙ Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of
possible extensions, including the main
geological interpretations and future
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
