Horizon Minerals : Regional Drilling Delivers Excellent Results

REGIONAL DRILLING CONFIRMS TWO NEW PROSPECTS AT THE BADEN POWELL AND WINDANYA PROJECT AREAS
HIGHLIGHTS
Regional drilling comprising 58 RC holes for 4,763m completed in September 2019. Two historic prospects "Baden Powell North" and "Capricorn" returned significant new gold mineralisation in an area of limited historic exploration
At the Capricorn prospect, follow up drilling was conducted on a 40m spacing along 360m of strike length. Significant results include1:
12m @ 3.62g/t Au from 28m including 1m @ 24.0g/t Au from 32m (WDRC19031)
5m @ 6.56g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 21.60g/t Au from 46m (WDRC19028)
5m @ 6.15g/t Au from 66m including 1m @ 26.20g/t Au from 66m (WDRC19029)
10m @ 1.97g/t Au from 65m (WDRC19033)
At the Baden Powell North prospect, historic workings and adjacent areas up to 600m NNW of the historic open pit area were tested. Significant results include1:
8m @ 2.79g/t Au from 76m* (BPRC19028)
5m @ 2.67g/t Au from 12m (BPRC19022)
3m @ 5.73g/t Au from 18m (BPRC19022)
At the Baden Powell mine area, infill drilling was conducted to convert the established mineralisation to a JORC compliant resource. Better results include1:
6m @ 1.82g/t Au from 54m (BPRC19014)
5m @ 1.61g/t Au from 56m and 2m @ 1.10g/t Au from 70m (BPRC19011) Commenting on the latest results, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:
"The regional drilling program continues to deliver new and exciting results in areas where limited modern exploration has been conducted in the past. The Windanya and Baden Powell areas are now demonstrating the potential for new resources to be established within trucking distance from a centralised processing facility. We look forward to the next round of drilling to further test the extent of mineralisation and infill drilling to improve geological confidence. "
1 3See Table 1 on Page 10, Competent Persons Statement on page 12 and JORC Tables on Page 13. * 4m composite, single results pending.
Overview
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) ("Horizon" or the "Company") (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) is pleased to announce further excellent reverse circulation ("RC") drilling results from the 100% owned Kalgoorlie regional gold project areas located along the Bardoc Tectonic Zone and Abattoir Shear Zone in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Kalgoorlie Regional Project area location and surrounding infrastructure
During 2019, the Company completed 3 RC programs, focused on resource growth at Coote and Crake, but also testing a number of under explored regional prospects such as the Central Binduli area (Darter and Honeyeater), Black Flag, Capricorn and Baden Powell. These tenements are all located within the highly prospective Abattoir Shear-Bardoc Tectonic Zone corridor. To date, Horizon has drilled a total of 164 RC holes for 14,227m in 2019.
Windanya Project Area
The Windanya group of tenements are located about 45km NW of Kalgoorlie. During March and April 2019, the Company completed a first pass 5 hole, RC program at the historic Capricorn Prospect (refer to Metaliko 2010 IPO prospectus dated 16 July 2010 for more details). Earlier drilling had delineated gold bearing quartz veins on the contact of an ultramafic and basaltic unit. Significant historical intercepts included 1:
1m @ 9.5g/t Au from 36m (PCN/DCN003)
1m @ 24.2g/t Au from 86m (PCN021)
3m @ 3.35g/t Au from 66m (PCN022)
The March drilling confirmed the tenor of mineralisation with results including 2:
1m @ 9.91g/t Au from 35m and 1m @ 1.05g/t Au from 41m (WDRC19012)
5m @ 2.28g/t Au from 92m and 1m @ 1.68g/t Au from 106m (WDRC19009)
Given the positive results and favourable geology, Horizon conducted a follow up, resource style drill program on a 40m spacing along 360m of interpreted strike length. The results are promising with relatively shallow, high grade mineralisation intercepted (Figures 2 and 3). Highlights include 3:
12m @ 3.62g/t Au from 28m, including 1m @ 24.0g/t Au from 32m (WDRC19031)
5m @ 6.56g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 21.60g/t Au from 46m (WDRC19028)
5m @ 6.15g/t Au from 66m including 1m @ 26.20g/t Au from 66m (WDRC19029)
10m @ 1.97g/t Au from 65m (WDRC19033)
Typical of these areas, there is a near surface depletion zone that has blanketed the prospect with deeply weathered clays. Beneath this, the primary mineralisation dips to the east and averages about 4m thick but can blow out in the oxide zone to 10-12m in width as shown in WDRC19031. Some pinching and swelling, typical of high strain terrains, together with inferred fault offsets have complicated the ore shoot distribution.
In addition to the drilling, Horizon has also been actively exploring the entire Windanya tenement group having taken over 200 soil samples and rock chips in 2019. Several anomalies coincident with interpreted structures were generated and remain to be tested. POW's for 2020 drill programs have been submitted.
1 As announced to the ASX by MKO on 16 July 2010. 2 As announced to the ASX on 16 July 2019. 3 See Table 1 on Page 10, Competent Persons Statement on page 12 and JORC Tables on Page 13.
Figure 2: Capricorn Drill hole Collar Plan
Figure 3: Capricorn Cross Section (see Figure 2 for location)
Baden Powell Project Area
The Baden Powell project is located about 60km NNW of Kalgoorlie. Step back RC drilling by Horizon in 2017 confirmed that there was potential to build a limited resource around the old pit (Figure 4). The gold mineralisation is steeply dipping and typically occurs in a shear zone along a porphyry and ultramafic contact. Significant 2017 intercepts included 1:
17m @ 3.00 g/t Au from 104m (BPRC1703)
14m @ 1.87 g/t Au from 129m (BPRC1708)
10m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 183m (BPRC1701)
1 As announced to the ASX on 29 August and 28 November 2017.
The drilling highlighted some gaps in the data and potential extensions immediately north of the pit (Figure 4). These areas were recently drill tested (Figure 5). Significant results include 1:
6m @ 1.82g/t Au from 54m (BPRC19014)
5m @ 1.61g/t Au from 56m and 2m @ 1.10g/t Au from 70m (BPRC19011)
4m @ 1.57g/t Au from 29m (BPRC19013)
Deep drilling (BPRC19018-19019) 100m north of the pit did not intersect any significant mineralisation which definitively bounds the potential Baden Powell resource size to the north. The southern area of the pit has still to be tested.
In keeping with the Baden Powell resource expansion program, a series of historic workings about 250-600m NNW of the old pit were sampled. Quartz veins on the mullock returned high grade assays up to 67.1 g/t Au. The workings had been drill tested (possibly in the 1990's) but there was no sample/assay record of them in the GSWA Wamex database.
The drill spoils were in poor condition but were resampled as 4m composites by Horizon. The maximum result was 4m @ 1.3 g/t, with several other anomalous composites (>0.1 g/t Au) observed. Similar to the Baden Powell historic pit (Figure 4), the gold appeared to be located along the porphyry-ultramafic contact.
Given the comparable geology, the high grade veins and sampling results, Horizon completed 9 RC scout holes around these workings. The results were pleasing with several promising, shallow intercepts made along the trend line. Better results include 1:
8m @ 2.79g/t Au from 76m* (BPRC19028)
5m @ 2.67g/t Au from 12m (BPRC19022)
3m @ 5.73 g/t Au from 18m (BPRC19022)
Two other historic workings, located between Baden Powell North and the Scotia workings another 2km NNW were also tested. Some minor gold was observed in SRC19001 (2m @ 0.68 g/t Au from 56m). Follow up infill drilling is planned at Baden Powell North.
1 3See Table 1 on Page 10, Competent Persons Statement on page 12 and JORC Tables on Page 13. * 4m composite, single results pending.
Figure 5: Baden Powell mine and Northern Prospect Collar Plan.
Black Flag Project Area
The Black Flag project is located about 35km NNW of Kalgoorlie and overlies part of the highly prospective Abattoir Shear Zone (Teal-Jacques-Gimlet Deposits) and arguably, the south-eastern edge of Mt Pleasant anticline. The geology is dominated by the Black Flag volcanics, sediments and porphyry intrusives.
Much of the historical (drilling) work was completed by Centaur Mining (1996-1998) and Placer Dome (2003-2006). This work resulted in an improved geological understanding of the area which was mostly covered by sheet wash and lake clays. There are few, if any, historical drill holes of note, the best result being 1m @ 1.24 g/t (38m) and 1m @ 4.46 g/t (46m) from BFLA553 near the interpreted Abattoir Shear.
Horizon recently completed a first pass 4 hole RC program aimed at helping improve the regolith profile understanding as well as testing selected areas where the historical drilling had discovered minor, but anomalous, levels of gold (Figure 7). Significant results achieved included 1:
1m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 41m (BFRC19002)
1m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 23m (BFRC19003)
BFRC19002 was drilled near BFLA553 (WAMEX report A67339) and indicates that the oxidised black shale is genuinely mineralised and could possibly be part of a widespread supergene zone
BFRC19003 was drilled over a porphyry intrusive, similar in appearance to the pink Crake porphyry and recorded 1.07 g/t Au in the Tertiary clays sitting above a basal sand unit. Anomalous levels of gold (up to 0.17 g/t Au) were found in the fresh porphyry along with small amounts of pyrite near the bottom of the 78m hole.
BFRC19006 was drilled into a greywacke sediment and recorded a mildly anomalous 4m @ 0.14 g/t Au* near the fresh rock boundary. The results from these 3 holes are all considered encouraging and warrant follow up drilling. Two new soil orientation programs are scheduled this quarter and will be used to plan further soil work and/or assist with drill targeting.
Figure 6: Drilling at the Black Flag prospect.
1 3See Table 1 on Page 10, Competent Persons Statement on page 12 and JORC Tables on Page 13. * 4m composite, single results pending.
Figure 7: Black Flag Collar Plan.
Next Steps
No further exploration drilling is scheduled this year, as Horizon is currently focussed on the 18,000m grade control drilling at Boorara (ASX Ann. 29 Oct 2019). Planning for the 2020 regional exploration campaign has already begun. Potential new resources are identified at Baden Powell, Capricorn and Coote. Priority drill targets include Baden Powell North, Black Flag, Honeyeater and Darter. New prospects are expected to emerge across all project areas in 2020. Target generation studies on the Yarmany and Lakewood prospects have progressed.
Au g/t FA50 is a fire assay. True width intercepts are not known but estimated to be close (~75%) of the downhole width.
4m composite results, check single assays pending.
Competent Person Statement - Exploration Results: Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Intermin Resources Ltd. Mr. O'Farrell is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists (AusIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears
Appendix 1 - Kalgoorlie Regional Gold Projects
JORC Code (2012) Table 1, Section 1 and 2
Mr David O'Farrell, Exploration Manager of Intermin compiled the information in Section 1 and Section 2 of the following JORC Table 1 and is the Competent Person for those sections. The following Table and Sections are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012 edition) requirements for the reporting of Mineral Resources. For further detail, please refer to the announcements made to the ASX by Intermin Resources Ltd in 2016-2019 and Horizon Minerals Ltd (2019) relating to the Kalgoorlie gold project areas.
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
∙ 4m composite samples taken with a 450mm x 50mm PVC spear being thrust to the bottom of the sample
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random
bag for RC drilling. 1m single splits taken using riffle splitter if 4m results above cut-off. Average sample
techniques
chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement
weights about 1.5-2kg.
tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad
meaning of sampling.
∙ For RC drilling regular air and manual cleaning of cyclone to remove hung up clays where present.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
Standards & replicate assays taken by the laboratory. Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative.
measurement tools or systems used.
∙ RC was used to obtain 1m samples from which approximately 1.5-2kg was pulverised to produce a 50 g
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
charge for fire assay. RC chips were geologically logged over 1m intervals, initially sampled over 4m
Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry
composite intervals and then specific anomalous intervals were sampled over 1m intervals. Depending
standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple
on the final hole depth, the maximum composite interval was 4m and minimum was 1m. Samples
assayed for Au only for this program. Drilling intersected oxide, transitional and primary ore at a
(e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
maximum downhole depth of 128mm. Assays were determined by Fire assay with checks routinely
samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
undertaken. Drilling of mainly oxide and primary felsic volcanogenic sediments with gold contained
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may
within sulphides and quartz.
be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
∙ RC drilling with a 5' 1/4 inch face sampling hammer bit.
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,
techniques
rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g.
core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,
face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and
if so, by what method, etc).
∙ RC recovery and meterage was assessed by comparing drill chip volumes (sample bags) for individual
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
meters. Estimates of sample recoveries were recorded. Routine checks for correct sample depths are
recovery
recoveries and results assessed.
undertaken every RC rod (6m). RC sample recoveries were visually checked for recovery, moisture and
contamination. The cyclone was routinely cleaned ensuring no material build up.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
∙ Due to the generally good/standard drilling conditions around sample intervals (dry) the geologist believes
representative nature of the samples.
the samples are representative, some bias would occur in the advent of poor sample recovery which was
logged where rarely encountered. At depth there were some wet samples and these were recorded on
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and
geological logs. Where significant samples were wet they were recorded.
∙ No sample bias has been identified to date.
grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
∙ Drill chip logging and core was completed on one metre or selected intervals at the rig by the geologist.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
The log was made to standard logging descriptive sheets, and transferred into Micromine software once
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
back at the office.
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and
∙ Logging was qualitative in nature.
metallurgical studies.
∙ All intervals logged for RC drilling.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core
(or costean, channel, etc) photography.
Criteria
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections
logged.
∙ 4m composite and 1m RC samples taken.
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all
∙ RC samples were collected from the drill rig by spearing each 1m collection bag and compiling a 4m
core taken.
composite sample. Single splits were automatically taken by emptying the bulk sample bag into a riffle
splitter. Samples collected in mineralisation were all dry except for some at depth and these were recorded
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc
on logs.
and whether sampled wet or dry.
∙ For Intermin samples, no duplicate 4m composites were taken in the field. 4m and 1m samples were
analysed by SGS Mineral Services in Kalgoorlie.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness
∙ Samples were consistent and weighed approximately 1.5-2.0 kg and it is common practice to review 1m
results and then review sampling procedures to suit.
of the sample preparation technique.
∙ Once samples arrived in Kalgoorlie, further work including duplicates and QC was undertaken at the
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
laboratory. Intermin has determined that there is insufficient drill data density to inform an updated
Mineral Resource Estimate with the current level of data.
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
∙ Mineralisation is located in weathered and fresh porphyry. The sample size is standard practice in the WA
Goldfields to ensure representivity
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative
of the in situ material collected, including for instance results
for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the
material being sampled.
∙ The 1m RC samples were assayed by Fire Assay (FA50) by SGS accredited Labs (Kalgoorlie) for gold only.
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
∙ No geophysical assay tools were used.
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is
∙ Laboratory QA/QC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material, blanks,
considered partial or total.
splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures. HRZ also supplied a number of certified standards
for checking. QC results (blanks, duplicates, standards) were in line with commercial procedures,
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
reproducibility and accuracy.
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
∙ Work was supervised by senior SGS staff experienced in metals assaying. QC data reports confirming the
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by either
sample quality are supplied.
sampling and
independent or alternative company personnel.
∙
Data storage as PDF/XL files on company PC in Perth office.
assaying
∙
No data was adjusted.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
∙ All drill collar locations were initially pegged and surveyed using a hand held Garmin GPS, accurate to within
Location of
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes
3-5m. The holes are normally accurately surveyed using a RTK-DGPS system at a later date. Holes were
data points
(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and
drilled on a regular spacing as per Table 1 collar details. All reported coordinates are referenced to a local
other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
grid. The topography is flat at the location of the drilling. Down hole surveys were taken.
∙
Grid MGA94 Zone 51.
Specification of the grid system used.
∙ Topography is very flat, small differences in elevation between drill holes will have little effect on
mineralisation widths on initial interpretation.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Holes were variably spaced and were consistent with industry standard resource style drilling in
Data spacing
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
accordance with the collar details/coordinates supplied in Table 1.
and
∙ The hole spacing was determined by Intermin to be sufficient when combined with confirmed historic
distribution
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to
drilling results to define mineralisation in preparation for a JORC Compliant Resource Estimate.
establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
∙ No, drilling angle or vertical holes in cases is deemed to be appropriate to intersect the oxide and primary
Orientation of
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased
mineralisation and potential residual dipping structures. At Crake, all holes were angles and used to
data in
sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is
intersect the shallow dipping lodes. In this case the intercept width is very close (~75%) to the true width
relation to
known, considering the deposit type.
however, further drilling is required.
∙ The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of mineralised structures is not
geological
considered to have introduced a sampling bias. Given the style of mineralisation and drill spacing/method,
structure
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the
it is the most common routine for delineating shallow gold resources in Australia.
orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have
introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and
reported if material.
∙ Samples were collected on site under supervision of the responsible geologist. The work site is on a
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
destocked pastoral station. Visitors need permission to visit site. Once collected samples were bagged and
security
transported to Kalgoorlie for analysis. Dispatch and consignment notes were delivered and checked for
discrepancies.
∙ No Audits have been commissioned.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques
reviews
and data.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
∙
Black Flag P24/5146, Capricorn P24/5057, Baden Powell M24/959, Scotia P24/5046, Olympia M24/919. No
Mineral
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership
third party JV partners involved.
tenement and
including agreements or material issues with third parties
such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,
∙
The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
land tenure
native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
status
park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
∙ Previous workers in the area include Metaliko Resources, Placer Dome Asia, Inco Australia, Centaur
Exploration
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other
Mining & Exploration.
done by other
parties.
parties
∙ Archaean sediments, volcanics and porphyry. Oxide supergene and transitional gold with vein quartz,
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
shear hosted with varying amounts of sulphide mineralisation.
∙
See Table 1.
Drill hole
A summary of all information material to the understanding
Information
of the exploration results including a tabulation of the
following information for all Material drill holes:
∙ easting and northing of the drill hole collar
∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above
sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
∙ dip and azimuth of the hole
∙ No information is excluded.
∙
down hole length and interception depth
∙
hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that
the information is not Material and this exclusion does not
detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent
Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
∙ No weighting or averaging calculations were made, assays reported and compiled are as tabulated in
Data
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging
Table 1.
aggregation
techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations
methods
(e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually
∙ All assay intervals reported in Table 1 are 1m downhole intervals or as indicated.
Material and should be stated.
∙ No metal equivalent calculations were applied.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high
grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the
procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and
some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown
in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent
values should be clearly stated.
∙ Laterite, oxide mineralisation is generally flat lying (almost blanket like) while transitional and primary
Relationship
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting
mineralisation at depth is generally steeply dipping 60-90 degrees.
between
of Exploration Results.
∙ Drill intercepts and true widths appear to be close to each other, or within reason allowing for the
mineralisatio
minimum intercept width of 1m. Intermin estimates that the true width is variable but probably around
n widths and
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill
75-100% of most intercept widths.
intercept
hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
∙ Given the nature of RC drilling, the minimum width and assay is 1m. The true thickness of the downhole
intercepts are not known however the downhole intercepts appear to represent very close to true width
lengths
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported,
given the orientation of the drilling.
there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down
hole length, true width not known').
∙ See Figure 1-7.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations
of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery
being reported These should include, but not be limited to a
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate
sectional views.
Balanced
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is
• Summary results showing 1m assays >1.00 g/t Au are shown in Table 1.
reporting
not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high
grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading
reporting of Exploration Results.
∙ No comprehensive metallurgical work has been completed at Windanya or Baden Powell.
Other
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be
∙ See details from previous ASX releases from Intermin Resources Limited (ASX; IRC) and more recently
substantive
reported including (but not limited to): geological
Horizon Minerals (ASX: HRZ). These can be accessed via the internet.
