Horizon Minerals : Update on the Coolgardie Gold Project

UPDATE ON THE POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF THE

COOLGARDIE GOLD PROJECT

Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) is a party to

an Exclusivity Deed with Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (Focus) relating to the potential acquisition by Horizon of Focus' Coolgardie Gold Project (including the Three Mile Hill processing plant) (Proposed Transaction). The details of the Exclusivity Deed have been previously announced to the ASX on 11 February 2019, 6 September 2019, 9 September 2019 and 25 September 2019.

The Exclusivity Deed includes "no shop" and "no talk" restrictions in favour of Horizon, as well as notification and matching rights in respect of any competing proposals for the Coolgardie Gold project.

Horizon has exercised its matching right under the Exclusivity Deed in response to a superior competing proposal to purchase the Coolgardie Gold Project received by Focus from a third party (Competing Proposal) and has submitted a non-binding counter proposal (Counter Proposal).

Focus' board has made a determination that the Counter Proposal is no less favourable than the Competing Proposal and accordingly the parties have amended the terms of the Exclusivity Deed to reflect the Counter Proposal.

Amendments to exclusivity arrangements

Horizon and Focus have agreed to extend the exclusivity period under the Exclusivity Deed until 17 December 2019.

The exclusivity regime under the Exclusivity Deed has also been amended to remove the previous fiduciary carve outs and allow Horizon full exclusivity during this period. In addition Focus has agreed to pay Horizon a break fee of $1,040,000 in the event that Focus enters into a written agreement with a third party other than Horizon to pursue a competing proposal during the extended exclusivity period.