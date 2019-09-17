Log in
HORIZON MINERALS LTD

(HRZ)
Horizon Minerals : Completion of Menzies and Goongarrie Gold Project Divestment

09/17/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

ASX: HRZ

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 SEPTEMBER 2019

COMPLETION OF MENZIES AND GOONGARRIE GOLD

PROJECT DIVESTMENT TO KINGWEST

Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) (ASX: HRZ) ("Horizon" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the divestment of Horizon's interest in the Menzies and Goongarrie gold projects has been completed.

As announced to the ASX on 9 July 2019, the Company agreed to divest its 100% interest in the projects to Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX: KWR) ("Kingwest") for a total consideration of A$8 million on the following terms:

  • An initial deposit of $750,000.
  • On settlement:
  1. A further $1M in cash; and
    1. Issuing 20M ordinary shares in Kingwest to Horizon at a deemed issue price of $0.15 per share subject to voluntary escrow from date of issue to the earlier of (a) 18 months following settlement and (b) 3 months following the payment of the deferred consideration.
  • A deferred payment no later than 18 months after settlement of:
    1. A further $1.625M in cash; and
  1. $1.625M in value of ordinary shares in Kingwest at a deemed issue price being the lower of $0.15 per share and the 30 day VWAP (subject to shareholder approval and Horizon not exceeding 19.9% ownership in Kingwest).

All conditions precedent including provision of signed transfers, all mining information and statutory consents have now been completed or waived, and the settlement payment and share issue received from Kingwest.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Price

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director

Media Relations - Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 8 9386 9534

Tel: +61 422 602 720

jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 00:51:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Peter Ross Bilbe Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Peter Hayden Hunt Non-Executive Director
David O'Farrell Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON MINERALS LTD3.85%40
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.46%31 541
BARRICK GOLD CORP23.98%29 883
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED53.72%18 201
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 909
SHANDONG GOLD MINING72.58%15 266
