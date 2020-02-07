Horizon North Logistics : 10 Ways Our Horizon North Workforce Accommodations Stand Out

The Industrial Services industry is where Horizon North has its roots. We built our reputation supplying workforce accommodations, camp management, access solutions, and maintenance services to the resource industries in western and northern Canada.

Our pioneering model of providing diverse, integrated accommodation solutions, ancillary infrastructure and high-quality service has paved the way for Horizon North to become one of the leading workforce accommodation providers in the west and north. Our customers have trusted us for the last 12 years to meet their project needs.

Here are 10 things that make our camps and hospitality services stand out:

Industry leadership

With over 30 years of experience in camps and hospitality leadership, we understand, anticipate and meet your project needs. We have built a professional team that will bring full-service management expertise to your project. Diverse accommodations

Do you need an open lodge or a dedicated camp for your crews? Do you want a full suite of services (catering, housekeeping, management, etc.) or do you have a single need? Whatever you require, whatever the size or location of your project, we offer a range of accommodation solutions and services that align with your project needs. Premium catering

Our chefs create a delicious menu for guests, with healthy, nutritious meals made with high-quality local ingredients. Offering meals for all dietary requirements, our culinary teams are dedicated to guest safety and satisfaction. Comprehensive housekeeping

Our professional housekeeping and janitorial staff maintain a clean and comfortable environment for guests through a rigorous quality control program. They are trained to maintain high standards by being attentive to detail in every room. Diverse amenities

Wireless internet, fitness equipment and game rooms are just a few of the amenities available at our camps and lodges. With guest satisfaction as our priority, our facilities promote health and wellness, good rest, and relaxation. Custom management and maintenance plan

As part of our full turn-key package, we offer camp management and administration, as well as maintenance services. This includes everything from providing reception staff, camp managers and security stations, to snow removal and lawn care. Our licensed trades people, which include carpenters, plumbers, gas fitters, electricians and HVAC technicians, can modify your site to meet your needs. Support services

Our full suite of ancillary services includes water storage services, waste water treatment, external sewage solutions, access matting, lighting and fuel storage, among others - everything to make sure your remote accommodation needs are met. Increased convenience

With our mobile app, Lodge Connect, a new level of convenience has been added to our open lodge experience. Guests and their employers can now find a lodge near their project, book a room, ask our lodge managers questions, view dining options, learn about lodge amenities and provide feedback - all with the ease of their phone or tablet. Download the app for Android or iOS today. Our commitment to safety

For the past five years, we have been recognized as one of Canada's Safest Employers. Most recently, we were awarded Silver standing for Canada's Best Health and Safety Culture. This award represents the emphasis on safety that runs through our whole organization, and our desire to ensure that all our guests and staff have a safe experience with Horizon North from start to finish. The Horizon Way

We understand the difficulties of camp life and working in remote locations, so we believe in creating a home away from home for our guests. We continually strive to exceed customer requirements by providing a full suite of integrated services and products that are reliable, innovative and high quality, with an exceptional experience as the goal.

Explore Horizon North camp and hospitality optionsfor your workforce accommodation needs or work with us to create a custom-built solution that meets all the requirements of your project.