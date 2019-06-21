Horizon North Logistics : Celebrating National Aboriginal Day 2019

Every year on June 21, Canadians across the country celebrate National Aboriginal Day - a day intended to recognize, cherish, and shine a light on the unique heritage and contributions of the Aboriginal people in Canada: Métis, Inuit, and First Nations.

From our inception as Horizon North, it has been our goal to create strong relationships that promote participation and provide socioeconomic benefits for the local Aboriginal communities where we operate. We are committed to meeting with members of these communities and encouraging discussions and information exchange on potential impacts and opportunities for the local region.

Through these meaningful relationships, we have successfully created 30 partnerships with Aboriginal communities across Canada. These include:

13 in British Columbia

6 in Alberta

1 each in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

3 in the Northwest Territories

3 in Nunavut

3 in Ontario

These partnerships have been key building blocks for our company, with many members of these communities also working for Horizon North. Today, we can proudly say that 14% of our Horizon North employees self-identify as a person of Aboriginal descent.

To put it simply, the contributions of our Aboriginal partners and employees have greatly contributed to the strength of our company today.

Progressive Aboriginal Relations

Horizon North tracks and manages our Aboriginal Relations strategies, submitting an annual report to the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB) that documents a year's worth of activities, with an external verification of performance. We are now proudly a Bronze level Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) company.

When we work with Aboriginal communities, we do our best to offer support beyond economic benefits. We join in celebrations and participate in events that are meaningful to our partners. Horizon North has used our catering capabilities to provide food at numerous community events, participated in Treaty Day celebrations, sponsored draw prizes and auction items, and joined in other events that showcase a community's art, music, literature, and achievements.

It is our pleasure to celebrate National Aboriginal Day with Aboriginal communities across Canada!