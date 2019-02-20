Horizon North Logistics : Lane Homes – Making the Most of Your Property

Owning property can be about more than owning a home. It can also be about the greater potential of the land the home is built on. In places like Vancouver, where affordability is a significant issue in the home ownership and rental markets, lane homes offer an opportunity to maximize the livable space and build the value of the property.

What are Lane Homes?

Lane homes are a type of secondary suite. They are self-contained living spaces, on the same property as a single detached home, that can usually be accessed from the alley or back lane. Lane homes are sometimes referred to as coach houses, garage suites, in-law suites, granny suites or backyard suites.

The Advantages

Being close to relatives - Lane homes provide an easy way to maintain proximity to relatives while also giving them their own space. It is optimal for keeping aging relatives or young adults close. As parents age, a younger, growing family can move into the larger property, while parents move into the lane home. This supports a multigenerational home environment, and keeps money in the family that may have been spent renting or buying another property.

Why Modular Lane Homes?

In the Lower Mainland, Horizon North works with My Lane Home to manufacture modular lane homes/coach houses, providing seniors, families and municipalities throughout the region with affordable, sustainable, well-built housing options. Modular construction is a building process that is new to most people. It involves building modules in a temperature-controlled environment and hoisting them by crane onto an already laid foundation. This innovative method provides several advantages over conventional site-built construction:

Time efficiency - With manufacturing occurring in a controlled environment at the same time as foundational work on the eventual site, your lane home can be move-in ready up to 50 per cent faster than a site build.

