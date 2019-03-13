Log in
Horizon North Logistics : We're Better Together, Eh?! East Meets West to Provide Modular Solutions Just About Anywhere in Canada

03/13/2019

Horizon North and NRB Inc. (Canada) are excited to announce the integration of our two companies!

With more than 50 years of combined experience and leadership in the modular construction industry, the unification of our two organizations creates a pan-Canadian company with strategic locations near major transportation routes to serve customers across the country.

Building Solutions

As important as the growth in the markets and areas we serve is the expansion of our product lines, bringing together the best that Horizon North and NRB have to offer. Horizon North's expertise in wood-frame modular construction will now be offered in the east, while NRB's expertise in steel-frame, non-combustible modular construction will expand to the west.

The result is a more diverse portfolio of modular solutions that is unmatched in the industry, with residential, industrial, commercial and institutional offerings that include:

  • Single and Multi-Family Residential
  • Affordable Housing
    • Student and Senior Residences
    • First Nations Housing
    • Social and Supportive Housing
  • Office and Retail Space
  • Hospitality - Hotels and Hostels
  • Recreation and Entertainment
  • Education Buildings
  • Health Care Facilities
  • Government Infrastructure
  • Security and Border Control Booths
  • Parking Kiosks and Shelters
  • Utility and Equipment Enclosures
  • Operator Facilities
  • Laboratories
  • Electrical and Control Rooms
  • Detention and Police Services Buildings
  • In-Plant Facilities
  • Mine Operations Buildings
  • Retail Stores and Quick Service Restaurants

Making Solutions Succeed

Partnership and customer-driven, Horizon North and NRB are dedicated to an exceptional experience on every project through our cultures built on innovation, professionalism, integrity and safety.

We ask our clients to think differently about construction. Modular construction is merely a process, not a description of the finished product. Its benefits include:

  • Reduction in construction timelines - Projects can be completed as much as 50% faster than traditional construction as building manufacturing occurs off-site concurrently with on-site development.
  • Cost certainty - Unexpected costs incurred due to weather, minimal trade availability, damage or theft are virtually eliminated.
  • Sustainability - Waste is avoided upstream and site disruption and disturbance are reduced as much of the work is completed in an off-site control environment.
  • Superior quality - Modular projects are subject to stringent internal quality assurance and control measures conducted by both in-house and third-party inspectors.

Two great Canadian companies are coming together to change the face of modular construction. If you have a construction project you are considering, reach out to our teams to find out how we can help make it a success.

Manufacturing locations in: Manufacturing locations in:

Aldergrove, BC Grimsby, ON
Kamloops, BC
Calgary, AB

1-866-305-6565 | horizonnorth.ca 1-800-465-7594 | nrb-inc.com

Disclaimer

Horizon North Logistics Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:08:08 UTC
