Horizon Oil : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
HORIZON OIL LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
009 799 455
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the
13/02/2020
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
08/11/2019
The previous notice was dated
05/11/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the
company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
85,694,827
6.58
71,994,140
5.53
*Note these securities are comprised of 68,183,774 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 3,810,366 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 2 August 2019, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
relevant interest
Nature of change
change
relation to change
changed
See annexure B to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
Holder of relevant interest
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable
5. Changes in association
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
Citicorp Nominees Pty
investment manager (as provided for
under its investment mandates). In
Limited (Australia)
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)
and has informed First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant
interest in the shares noted in this
column. Accordingly, First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a
relevant interest or voting power in those
shares pursuant to section 608(3) or
Unknown
section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act
(as relevant). MUFG has not provided
any further details of that relevant
interest - accordingly no transaction
information is recorded in Appendix B or
holder information is recorded in Section
4. Reference is made to any
subsequent filing of MUFG which will
reflect this interest.
Class and number of securities
68,183,774 Fully paid ordinary shares
3,810,366 Fully paid ordinary shares
Person's votes
68,183,774
3,810,366
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
Dated the 17 day of February 2020
Rachel Lim - Company Secretary
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020
Rachel Lim - Company Secretary
Dated the 17/02/2020
SCHEDULE
CFSPAI EUROPE CO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41267) CFSPAI EUROPE HOLDCO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41260)
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 00153197) EDIF II GP S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B204413)
FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) SERVICES PTY LIMITED (ACN 624 305 595) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) IM LTD (ACN 114 194 311)
FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD (ACN 085 313 926) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS PTY LTD (ACN 101 384 294) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) IP HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (ACN 625 765 399)
FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) RE LTD (ACN 006 464 428) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED (ACN 054 571 701) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS REALINDEX PTY LTD (ACN 133 312 017)
FIRST STATE EUROPEAN DIVERSIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B134314) FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 298444) FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC047708)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904320) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206616)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 629188)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (JAPAN) LIMITED (COMPANY NUMBER 0104-01-093090) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (SINGAPORE) (COMPANY NO. 02294743)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK HOLDINGS) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904310) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 02294743)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (US) LLC (FILE NUMBER 546 9442)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B128117)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (REGISTRATION NO. 199901706Z) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC079063)
FIRST STATE NOMINEES (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206615) FSIB LTD (REGISTRATION NO. 26193)
Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 05:56:03 UTC