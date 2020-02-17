Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Horizon Oil Limited    HZN   AU000000HZN8

HORIZON OIL LIMITED

(HZN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.083 AUD   -1.19%
12:57aHORIZON OIL : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/11HORIZON OIL : Australian financial review articles
AQ
02/10HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Horizon Oil : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 12:57am EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

HORIZON OIL LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

009 799 455

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

13/02/2020

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

08/11/2019

The previous notice was dated

05/11/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the

company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

85,694,827

6.58

71,994,140

5.53

*Note these securities are comprised of 68,183,774 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 3,810,366 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 2 August 2019, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

relevant interest

Nature of change

change

relation to change

changed

See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Holder of relevant interest

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable

5. Changes in association

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

Citicorp Nominees Pty

investment manager (as provided for

under its investment mandates). In

Limited (Australia)

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)

and has informed First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant

interest in the shares noted in this

column. Accordingly, First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a

relevant interest or voting power in those

shares pursuant to section 608(3) or

Unknown

section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act

(as relevant). MUFG has not provided

any further details of that relevant

interest - accordingly no transaction

information is recorded in Appendix B or

holder information is recorded in Section

4. Reference is made to any

subsequent filing of MUFG which will

reflect this interest.

Class and number of securities

68,183,774 Fully paid ordinary shares

3,810,366 Fully paid ordinary shares

Person's votes

68,183,774

3,810,366

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

Dated the 17 day of February 2020

Rachel Lim - Company Secretary

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020

Rachel Lim - Company Secretary

Dated the 17/02/2020

SCHEDULE

CFSPAI EUROPE CO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41267) CFSPAI EUROPE HOLDCO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41260)

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 00153197) EDIF II GP S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B204413)

FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) SERVICES PTY LIMITED (ACN 624 305 595) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) IM LTD (ACN 114 194 311)

FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD (ACN 085 313 926) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS PTY LTD (ACN 101 384 294) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) IP HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (ACN 625 765 399)

FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) RE LTD (ACN 006 464 428) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS ASIA HOLDINGS LIMITED (ACN 054 571 701) FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS REALINDEX PTY LTD (ACN 133 312 017)

FIRST STATE EUROPEAN DIVERSIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B134314) FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 298444) FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC047708)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904320) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206616)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 629188)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (JAPAN) LIMITED (COMPANY NUMBER 0104-01-093090) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (SINGAPORE) (COMPANY NO. 02294743)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK HOLDINGS) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904310) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 02294743)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (US) LLC (FILE NUMBER 546 9442)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B128117)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (REGISTRATION NO. 199901706Z) FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC079063)

FIRST STATE NOMINEES (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206615) FSIB LTD (REGISTRATION NO. 26193)

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC (REGISTRATION NO. 0100-01-073486)

MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST AND BANKING CORPORATION (REGISTRATION NO. 0100-01-008770) SI HOLDINGS LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC109439)

TOTAL KEEN INVESTMENT LIMITED (CR NO. 0580652)

Annexure B

This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020

Rachel Lim - Company Secretary

Dated the 17/02/2020

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's

Date of change

Nature of change

votes

changed

relation to change

securities affected

affected

First Sentier Investors (Australia)

3,592,692 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 13 February 2020

IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Sale

286,696.82

3,592,692

First Sentier Investors (Australia)

1,911,889 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 13 February 2020

IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Sale

152,568.74

1,911,889

First Sentier Investors (Australia)

5,290,981 Ordinary shares

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Sale

450,262.48

5,290,981

First Sentier Investors (Australia)

2,815,652 Ordinary shares

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Sale

239,611.99

2,815,652

Disclaimer

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 05:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HORIZON OIL LIMITED
12:57aHORIZON OIL : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/11HORIZON OIL : Australian financial review articles
AQ
02/10HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
AQ
02/09HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
PU
02/09HORIZON OIL : Pause in Trading
PU
01/27HORIZON OIL : Quarterly Activities Report - CORRECTED
PU
01/27HORIZON OIL : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
01/21Incoming BP Finance Chief Faces Two-Pronged Challenge
DJ
2019U.S. Backs Bayer in Weedkiller Appeal -- WSJ
DJ
2019Trump Administration Backs Bayer in Weedkiller Court Fight--2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 73,5 M
Chart HORIZON OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Horizon Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON OIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Francis Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew McArdle Chief Operating Officer
Richard John Beament Chief Financial Officer
Gerrit Jan de Nys Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON OIL LIMITED-32.50%74
CNOOC LIMITED-4.78%70 935
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.86%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.55%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.29%34 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group