Horizon Oil : Change in substantial shareholding from CBA

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: HORIZON OIL LIMITED ACN/ARSN 009 799 455 1. Details of substantial holder Name Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A There was a change in the interests of the 13/02/2020 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 06/11/2019 The previous notice was dated 05/11/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 17,200 0.00 17,200 0.00 For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 94,379,986 7.25 See note 1 at the end of this form 79,973,262 6.14 See note 1 at the end of this form Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) GRAND TOTAL 94,397,186 7.25 79,990,462 6.14 1 3. Changes in relevant interest Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in v oting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest Nature of change of securities change relation to change affected changed affected See annexure B to this notice 2 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number relevant Person's votes of securities registered as holder interest of securities interest Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising as a result of being the registered holder of the relevant securities in its capacity as a superannuation trustee and in its Avanteos Investments Avanteos Investments capacity as administrator of managed 17,200 Fully paid accounts. In addition, if any OTC 17,200 Limited ACN 096 259 979 Limited derivatives, warrants or other ordinary shares securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in 79,973,262 Fully paid Investments Limited (Note 1) Citibank N A Hong Kong 79,973,262 respect of those securities arises ordinary shares ACN 002 348 352 under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid managed investment scheme is 79,973,262 Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong 79,973,262 managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares ACN 002 348 352 Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 3 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 4 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia 5 Signature NOTE 1--(This note is relevant to section 2,3,4 and 5) The relevant interests in these securities: are/were held by Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFS) as responsible entity of the specified registered managed investment schemes and relate(d) to holdings in connection with the Colonial First State First Choice product range. Decisions to buy/sell those securities and exercise voti ng rights in relation to those securities are made by managers to whom CFS has outsourced those functions. By instrument dated 29 October 2001 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities (the Manager Relief). These managers are not associates of, other than by virtue of an agreem ent in accordance with the terms of the Manager Relief, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia group;or are/were held by or for the benefit of specified index funds where the funds have an objective of maintaining a portfolio tracking error less than 0.5% per annum. ASIC has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities. Dated the 18 day of February 2020 Kara Nicholls - Company Secretary 6 Annexure A This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020 Kara Nicholls Company Secretary Dated the 18/02/2020 SCHEDULE AEGIS CORRECTIONAL PARTNERSHIP PTY LTD AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD AHL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED AHL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD ALTONA V6 PTY LIMITED ASB BANK LIMITED ASB FINANCE LIMITED ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED ASB NOMINEES LIMITED ASB SECURITIES LIMITED ASKLEPIOS LIMITED AUSSIE CENTRE ADMINISTRATION PTY LIMITED AUSSIE HOME LOANS PTY LIMITED AUSSIEHOMELOANS.COM.AU PTY LTD AUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT EXCHANGE LIMITED AVANTEOS INVESTMENTS LIMITED AVANTEOS PTY LTD BANKWEST FOUNDATION LIMITED BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED BW SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED CBA A319 4624 PTY LIMITED CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 4077 PTY LTD CBA A320 4948 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 5156 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 5249 PTY LTD CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD CBA A330 1427 Pty Ltd CBA A330 1453 PTY LIMITED CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD CBA AIR A320 2714 PTY LIMITED CBA AIR PTY LTD CBA ASSET FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED CBA ASSET HOLDINGS (NZ) LIMITED CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED CBA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED CBA DIGITAL SETTLEMENTS PTY LTD CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD CBA EUROPE LIMITED CBA EUROPE N.V. CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD 7 CBA MTE RAIL COMPANY PTY LIMITED CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD CBA NZ HOLDING LIMITED CBA RAIL & TRAM COMPANY PTY LIMITED CBA ROLLING STOCK COMPANY NO.1 PTY LIMITED CBA SA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED CBA USD INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED CBFC LIMITED CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD CIPL SA SCHOOLS PTY LTD CISL (NO.1) PTY LIMITED CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED CMG ASIA PTY LTD COLLATERAL LEASING PTY LTD COLONIAL (UK) TRUSTEES LIMITED COLONIAL FIRST STATE GROUP LIMITED COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED COLONIAL MUTUAL SUPERANNUATION PTY. LTD. COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (UK) STAFF BENEFITS SCHEME TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD COMMONWEALTH DEVELOPMENT BANK OF AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED COMMONWEALTH INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED COMMONWEALTH SECURITIES LIMITED COMMWEALTH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED COMSEC NOMINEES PTY LIMITED CORE EQUITY SERVICES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED CREDIT SAVVY PTY LTD CRYSTAL AVENUE PTY LIMITED CTB AUSTRALIA LIMITED ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 1 PTY LIMITED ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 2 PTY LIMITED EMERALD HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED FINANCIAL WISDOM LIMITED FINCONNECT (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD FMG ASSET LEASING PTY LTD GT USD FUNDING PTY LIMITED HAZELWOOD INVESTMENT COMPANY PTY LIMITED HOMEPATH PTY LIMITED INVERLOCH LEASING PTY LIMITED INVESTORWEB.COM. PTY LIMITED IWL BROKING SOLUTIONS PTY LIMITED IWL PTY LIMITED LET'S PAY PTY LTD MIS FUNDING NO.1 PTY LIMITED MORTGAGE HOLDING TRUST COMPANY LIMITED MTE DEBT VEHICLE PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 1 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 2 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 3 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 4 PTY LTD MTE LESSOR 5 PTY LTD MTE NOMINEE PARTNER PTY LTD NETSHARE NOMINEES PTY LTD NEWPORT LIMITED ORE & OVERBURDEN PTY LIMITED PREFERRED CAPITAL PTY LIMITED PREMIUM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED PREMIUM CUSTODY SERVICES PTY LTD PREMIUM PLANTATIONS PTY LIMITED PREMIUM PLANTATIONS SERVICES PTY LTD PT BANK COMMONWEALTH PT COMMONWEALTH LIFE PT FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INDONESIA RELIANCE ACHIEVER PTY LIMITED RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE GROUP PTY LTD ROCK & RUBBLE (DEBT VEHICLE) PTY LIMITED ROCK & RUBBLE (EXISTING) PTY LIMITED ROCK & RUBBLE (NEW) PTY LIMITED 8 SAF MINING NO.2 PTY LIMITED SAF Mining No1 Pty Limited Safe No 27 Pty Ltd SAFE NO1 PTY LTD SAFE NO2 PTY LTD SAFE NO23 PTY LTD SAFE NO24 PTY LTD SAFE NO26 PTY LTD SAFE NO3 PTY LTD SAFE NO4 PTY LIMITED SAFE NO9 PTY LIMITED SAFE USD HOLDINGS PTY LTD SECURITISATION ADVISORY SERVICES PTY. LIMITED SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED SENBARY PTY LIMITED SHARE DIRECT NOMINEES PTY LIMITED SHARE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED ST ANDREW'S AUSTRALIA PTY LTD STATE NOMINEES LTD T.W. CUSTODIANS LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 1) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 2) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 3) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 4) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 1) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 2) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 3) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 4) PTY LIMITED TANKSTREAM RAIL (VICTORIA) PTY LIMITED TYME INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED VATOSCAN PROPRIETARY LIMITED VH-VZF PTY LTD VH-VZG PTY LTD VH-VZH PTY LTD 9 Annexure B This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020 Kara Nicholls Company Secretary Dated the 18/02/2020 Person's Date of change Person whose relevant interest Nature of change Consideration given in Class and number of votes changed relation to change securities affected affected Wednesday, 06 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 73,022.94 513,115 Ordinary shares 513,115 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 07 November 2019 Colonial First State Investments Sale 39,642.33 282,395 Ordinary shares 282,395 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 450,262.48 5,290,981 Ordinary shares 5,290,981 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 239,611.99 2,815,652 Ordinary shares 2,815,652 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 13 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 152,568.74 1,911,889 Ordinary shares 1,911,889 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 13 February 2020 Colonial First State Investments Sale 286,696.82 3,592,692 Ordinary shares 3,592,692 Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 10 Attachments Original document

