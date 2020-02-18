Log in
HORIZON OIL LIMITED

HORIZON OIL LIMITED

(HZN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.08 AUD   -3.61%
Horizon Oil : Change in substantial shareholding from CBA

02/18/2020

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

HORIZON OIL LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

009 799 455

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

13/02/2020

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

06/11/2019

The previous notice was dated

05/11/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17,200

0.00

17,200

0.00

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

94,379,986

7.25 See note 1 at the end of this form

79,973,262

6.14 See note 1 at the end of this

form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

GRAND TOTAL

94,397,186

7.25

79,990,462

6.14

1

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in v oting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure B to this notice

2

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

relevant

Person's votes

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and 608(1)(c) of

the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being

a relevant interest arising as a result of

being the registered holder of the

relevant securities in its capacity as a

superannuation trustee and in its

Avanteos Investments

Avanteos Investments

capacity as administrator of managed

17,200

Fully paid

accounts. In addition, if any OTC

17,200

Limited ACN 096 259 979

Limited

derivatives, warrants or other

ordinary shares

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

this row, the relevant interest in

79,973,262 Fully paid

Investments Limited (Note 1)

Citibank N A Hong Kong

79,973,262

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Fully paid

managed investment scheme is

79,973,262

Investments Limited

Citibank N A Hong Kong

79,973,262

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

3

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

5

Signature

NOTE 1--(This note is relevant to section 2,3,4 and 5)

The relevant interests in these securities:

  1. are/were held by Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFS) as responsible entity of the specified registered managed investment schemes and relate(d) to holdings in connection with the Colonial First State First Choice product range. Decisions to buy/sell those securities and exercise voti ng rights in relation to those securities are made by managers to whom CFS has outsourced those functions. By instrument dated 29 October 2001 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities (the Manager Relief). These managers are not associates of, other than by virtue of an agreem ent in accordance with the terms of the Manager Relief, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia group;or
  2. are/were held by or for the benefit of specified index funds where the funds have an objective of maintaining a portfolio tracking error less than 0.5% per annum. ASIC has granted certain relief to CFS and its related bodies corporate for these holdings from the applicable provisions of Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act in relation to the acquisition of or increase in voting power of such securities.

Dated the 18 day of February 2020

Kara Nicholls - Company Secretary

6

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020

Kara Nicholls

Company Secretary

Dated the 18/02/2020

SCHEDULE

AEGIS CORRECTIONAL PARTNERSHIP PTY LTD

AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD

AHL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

AHL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

ALTONA V6 PTY LIMITED

ASB BANK LIMITED

ASB FINANCE LIMITED

ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

ASB NOMINEES LIMITED

ASB SECURITIES LIMITED

ASKLEPIOS LIMITED

AUSSIE CENTRE ADMINISTRATION PTY LIMITED

AUSSIE HOME LOANS PTY LIMITED

AUSSIEHOMELOANS.COM.AU PTY LTD

AUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT EXCHANGE LIMITED

AVANTEOS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

AVANTEOS PTY LTD

BANKWEST FOUNDATION LIMITED

BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD

BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD

BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD

BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD

BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED

BW SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD

BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD

BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED

CBA A319 4624 PTY LIMITED

CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 4077 PTY LTD

CBA A320 4948 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 5156 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 5249 PTY LTD

CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD

CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD

CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD

CBA A330 1427 Pty Ltd

CBA A330 1453 PTY LIMITED

CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD

CBA AIR A320 2714 PTY LIMITED

CBA AIR PTY LTD

CBA ASSET FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED

CBA ASSET HOLDINGS (NZ) LIMITED

CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD

CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED

CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED

CBA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED

CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED

CBA DIGITAL SETTLEMENTS PTY LTD

CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD

CBA EUROPE LIMITED

CBA EUROPE N.V.

CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED

CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD

CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED

CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED

CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD

CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD

7

CBA MTE RAIL COMPANY PTY LIMITED

CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD

CBA NZ HOLDING LIMITED

CBA RAIL & TRAM COMPANY PTY LIMITED

CBA ROLLING STOCK COMPANY NO.1 PTY LIMITED

CBA SA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED

CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED

CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED

CBA USD INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED

CBFC LIMITED

CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD

CIPL SA SCHOOLS PTY LTD

CISL (NO.1) PTY LIMITED

CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CMG ASIA PTY LTD

COLLATERAL LEASING PTY LTD

COLONIAL (UK) TRUSTEES LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE GROUP LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

COLONIAL MUTUAL SUPERANNUATION PTY. LTD.

COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED

COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED

COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (UK) STAFF BENEFITS SCHEME TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD

COMMONWEALTH DEVELOPMENT BANK OF AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED

COMMONWEALTH SECURITIES LIMITED

COMMWEALTH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

COMSEC NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

CORE EQUITY SERVICES NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

CREDIT SAVVY PTY LTD

CRYSTAL AVENUE PTY LIMITED

CTB AUSTRALIA LIMITED

ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 1 PTY LIMITED

ELLAS CONTAINER SHIP COMPANY 2 PTY LIMITED

EMERALD HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED

FINANCIAL WISDOM LIMITED

FINCONNECT (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD

FMG ASSET LEASING PTY LTD

GT USD FUNDING PTY LIMITED

HAZELWOOD INVESTMENT COMPANY PTY LIMITED

HOMEPATH PTY LIMITED

INVERLOCH LEASING PTY LIMITED

INVESTORWEB.COM. PTY LIMITED

IWL BROKING SOLUTIONS PTY LIMITED

IWL PTY LIMITED

LET'S PAY PTY LTD

MIS FUNDING NO.1 PTY LIMITED

MORTGAGE HOLDING TRUST COMPANY LIMITED

MTE DEBT VEHICLE PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 1 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 2 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 3 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 4 PTY LTD

MTE LESSOR 5 PTY LTD

MTE NOMINEE PARTNER PTY LTD

NETSHARE NOMINEES PTY LTD

NEWPORT LIMITED

ORE & OVERBURDEN PTY LIMITED

PREFERRED CAPITAL PTY LIMITED

PREMIUM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

PREMIUM CUSTODY SERVICES PTY LTD

PREMIUM PLANTATIONS PTY LIMITED

PREMIUM PLANTATIONS SERVICES PTY LTD

PT BANK COMMONWEALTH

PT COMMONWEALTH LIFE

PT FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INDONESIA

RELIANCE ACHIEVER PTY LIMITED

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE GROUP PTY LTD

ROCK & RUBBLE (DEBT VEHICLE) PTY LIMITED

ROCK & RUBBLE (EXISTING) PTY LIMITED

ROCK & RUBBLE (NEW) PTY LIMITED

8

SAF MINING NO.2 PTY LIMITED

SAF Mining No1 Pty Limited

Safe No 27 Pty Ltd

SAFE NO1 PTY LTD

SAFE NO2 PTY LTD

SAFE NO23 PTY LTD

SAFE NO24 PTY LTD

SAFE NO26 PTY LTD

SAFE NO3 PTY LTD

SAFE NO4 PTY LIMITED

SAFE NO9 PTY LIMITED

SAFE USD HOLDINGS PTY LTD

SECURITISATION ADVISORY SERVICES PTY. LIMITED

SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

SENBARY PTY LIMITED

SHARE DIRECT NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

SHARE INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

ST ANDREW'S AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

STATE NOMINEES LTD

T.W. CUSTODIANS LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 1) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 2) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 3) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (BY - 4) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 1) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 2) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 3) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (SW - 4) PTY LIMITED

TANKSTREAM RAIL (VICTORIA) PTY LIMITED

TYME INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

VATOSCAN PROPRIETARY LIMITED

VH-VZF PTY LTD

VH-VZG PTY LTD

VH-VZH PTY LTD

9

Annexure B

This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13/02/2020

Kara Nicholls

Company Secretary

Dated the 18/02/2020

Person's

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number of

votes

changed

relation to change

securities affected

affected

Wednesday, 06 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

73,022.94

513,115 Ordinary shares

513,115

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 07 November 2019

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

39,642.33

282,395 Ordinary shares

282,395

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

450,262.48

5,290,981 Ordinary shares

5,290,981

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

239,611.99

2,815,652 Ordinary shares

2,815,652

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

152,568.74

1,911,889 Ordinary shares

1,911,889

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Colonial First State Investments

Sale

286,696.82

3,592,692 Ordinary shares

3,592,692

Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

10

Disclaimer

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 07:48:08 UTC
