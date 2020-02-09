Horizon Oil : Pause in Trading
02/09/2020 | 08:28pm EST
Market Release
Feb 10, 2020
HORIZON OIL LIMITED
Security Code: HZN
Pause in Trading
Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused
pending a further announcement.
Lauren Osbich
ASX Listings Compliance
Feb 10, 2020
Market Announcement 1/1
Disclaimer
Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 01:27:07 UTC
