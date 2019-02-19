Horizon Oil : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation

Statements contained in this material, particularly those regarding the possible or assumed future performance, costs, dividends, returns, production levels or rates, prices, reserves, potential growth of Horizon Oil Limited, industry growth or other trend projections and any estimated company earnings are or may be forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and as such involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, actions and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements depending on a variety of factors.
While every effort is made to provide accurate and complete information, Horizon Oil accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage, cost or expense incurred by you as a result of any error, omission or misrepresentation in information in this presentation.
In this presentation, references are made to EBITDAX, underlying profit and net operating cashflow, which are financial measures which are not prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards.
EBITDAX represents the profit adjusted for interest expense, taxation expense, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenditure (including non‐cash impairments)
Underlying profit represents the profit adjusted for the unrealised movement in the value of options issued under the subordinated loan facility
Net operating cash flow represents revenue after operating costs, excluding non‐cash amortisation and inventory adjustments
All dollars in the presentation are United States dollars unless otherwise noted.
Unless otherwise stated, all petroleum reserves and resource estimates refer to those estimates as set out in the Horizon Oil's Reserves and Resources Statement as at the balance date (i.e. 30 June) as most recently released to ASX. Horizon Oil is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this presentation. All the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning these estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
This presentation should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Reserves and Resources Statement, the 2018 Annual Financial Report and the 2019 Half Year Financial Report.
2019 Half Year Highlights
•Oil sales volume of 1.0 million barrels 54% higher than HY 2018, with calendar year sales volumes of 2.0 million barrels
•Sales revenue before hedge settlements of US$70.3 million 88% higher than HY 2018, with calendar year sales revenue of US$139.1 million
•Low operating costs sustained at below US$20/bbl sold, and free cashflow breakeven (inclusive of capital expenditure, corporate, financing costs and tax), at US$36/bbl sold
•Net operating cash flow from oil sales after operating expense of US$47.2 million 77% higher than HY 2018, with calendar year net operating cash flow of US$95.6 million
•EBITDAX of US$44.3 million 81% higher than HY 2018, with calendar year EBITDAX of US$88.3 million
•Net debt reduced by US$24.4 million in the half year to US$64.2 million (from US$88.6 million at 30 June 2018), with
US$20.4 million cash on hand; net debt reduced by US$30.1 million over calendar year 2018
•Financial close achieved on new US$95 million senior debt facility resulting in repayment of both the existing senior and subordinated debt facilities, with substantially reduced interest costs at 2.75% plus LIBOR
•Good progress on WZ 12‐8E development planning, CNOOC anticipating FID in 2019 with first production targeted in early 2021
Operational Results‐China
•Production from the Group's interest in the
Beibu Gulf fields increased 26% on the prior half year to 523,141 barrels of oil, with crude oil sales increasing 35% to 716,731 barrels
•Two infill wells were drilled on the WZ 12‐8W and WZ 12‐8M fields. The wells were brought into production during August 2018 with initial flow rates of 3,500 bopd (gross), currently sustained at approximately 3,000 bopd
•Beibu Gulf operating costs remained below
US$10 per bbl sold during the period
•Good progress on WZ 12‐8E development planning - key milestone achieved on completion of CNOOC special experts' review, FID anticipated in 2019 with first production targeted in early 2021
Gross reserves and resources at 30/6/18 (mmbo)
2P
2C
Produced
18.5
Remaining
17.1
11.8
Block 22/12 - Producing WZ 6‐12/12‐8W
HZN
26.95%
CNOOC
51.00% (Op.)
Fosun/Roc
19.60%
Majuko Corp
2.45%
Reserves and Contingent Resources as at 30/06/18 (mmbbl)
100% Basis
Horizon Oil
Share
2P
2C
2P
2C
Block 22/12
17.1
11.8
4.5
3.0
Operational Results - New Zealand
•Production from the Group's interest in the Maari/Manaia fields increased 100% on the prior half year to 278,763 barrels of oil, with crude oil sales increasing 130% to 304,487 barrels following the acquisition of an additional 16% interest effective 31 December 2017
•Joint venture focus on production optimisation and operating cost reductions able to be derived from ownership of FPSO
•Continued evaluation of opportunities for further improved production and overall recovery rates from water injection optimisation following successful conversion of the MR 5 production well to a water injector during the period
PMP 38160‐Maari/Manaia
HZN
26.00%
OMV
69.00% (Op)
CUE
5.00%
Reserves and Contingent Resources as at 30/06/18 (mmbbl)
