HORIZON OIL LTD (HZN)

HORIZON OIL LTD (HZN)
08/21
0.12 AUD   --.--%
07:07aHORIZON OIL : Correction to Day - WEBCAST
PU
06:47aHORIZON OIL : Webcast
PU
08/10HORIZON OIL LIM : - Begins production from infill wells WZ12-8-2 & 1..
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Horizon Oil : Correction to Day - WEBCAST

08/22/2018 | 07:07am CEST

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455

Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011

Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au

22 August 2018

The Manager, Company Announcements ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST

PLEASE NOTE CORRECTION TO DAY OF WEBCAST

Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Thursday, 23 August 2018 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the 2018 full year financial results.

The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Michael Sheridan, Horizon Oil Chief Executive Officer and Richard Beament, Horizon Oil Chief Financial Officer.

The briefing will cover information outlined in the Financial Results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2018.

To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4685/

Yours faithfully

Kylie Quinlivan

General Counsel and Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Horizon Oil Limited T: +61 2 9332 5000 Michael Sheridan Chief Executive Officer F: +61 2 9332 5050

E: info@horizonoil.com.au

Level 6, 134 William St Woolloomooloo NSW 2011 horizonoil.com.au

Media enquiries Gavan Collery ResourceComms Pty Ltd

M: +61 419 372 210

E: gavan@resourcecomms.com

Disclaimer

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 05:06:01 UTC
