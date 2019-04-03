Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Horizon Oil Ltd    HZN   AU000000HZN8

HORIZON OIL LTD

(HZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/03
0.115 AUD   --.--%
07:17pHORIZON OIL : Elevala and Ketu fields PRL 21 PNG
PU
02/19HORIZON OIL : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/19HORIZON OIL : Half Year Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Horizon Oil : Elevala and Ketu fields PRL 21 PNG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455

Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011

Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au

4 April 2019

The Manager, Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

HORIZON OIL (HZN)

Elevala and Ketu fields (PRL 21) in Papua New Guinea

Horizon Oil operates the Elevala and Ketu fields (PRL 21) in Papua New Guinea, holding a 30.15% interest. Horizon Oil and its joint venture partners submitted a petroleum development licence application in respect of the Elevala and Ketu fields in March 2014 (APDL 12) in accordance with the conditions of the licence.

The development plan, as submitted with APDL 12, envisages a phased development, initially with condensate recovery and re-injection of dry gas, to be followed by gas sales at a later date once a gas commercialisation pathway has been established.

The PRL 21 licensees have received correspondence from the PNG Petroleum Minister in respect of the development plan for the fields. The Minister has invited the PRL 21 licensees to propose a new or varied development plan indicating that his Department will not be able to approve the current form of the development plan submitted with APDL 12.

Since APDL 12 was submitted, Horizon Oil has evaluated various potential gas commercialisation pathways and new pathways have emerged including:

Western LNG, a standalone greenfield development that would aggregate approximately 2.2 tcf of undeveloped gas in the foreland of the Western Province for export via a 490 km onshore gas and condensate pipeline and a 1.5 to 2.0 MTPA liquefaction facility offshore Daru1; and

Third party access to the proposed P'nyang pipeline to be constructed as part of ExxonMobil's PNG LNG expansion project in accordance with the State's proposed Natural Gas Policy2.

Given the change in the petroleum investment climate since 2014 and the progress of gas commercialisation opportunities, Horizon Oil, together with the PRL 21 licensees, welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Minister on development of the Elevala and Ketu fields.

We anticipate further discussion with the Minister and his Department regarding our proposed development plans. Horizon Oil's objective is to realise a commercialisation pathway for the Elevala and Ketu fields that is mutually acceptable to the State and the PRL 21 licensees including facilitating an open dialogue with the State and the proponents of the PNG LNG expansion project on a commercialisation pathway for the fields by way of third-party access to key infrastructure.

For more information please contact:

Horizon Oil Limited

T: +61 2 9332 5000

Level 6, 134 William St

Michael Sheridan Chief Executive Officer

F: +61 2 9332 5050

Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

E: info@horizonoil.com.au

horizonoil.com.au

1Refer Horizon Oil's Annual Report 2017 and later ASX announcements discussing Western LNG.

2Refer Horizon Oil's Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 September 2018 and later ASX announcements discussing the State's Natural Gas Policy including third party access to key infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON OIL LTD
07:17pHORIZON OIL : Elevala and Ketu fields PRL 21 PNG
PU
02/19HORIZON OIL : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/19HORIZON OIL : Half Year Accounts
PU
02/19HORIZON OIL : Notice of webcast
AQ
02/18HORIZON OIL : Webcast Announcement
PU
01/30Horizon Oil Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of share registry
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of Share Registry
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Appendix 3B
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Chart HORIZON OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Horizon Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Francis Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew McArdle Chief Operating Officer
Richard John Beament Chief Financial Officer
Gerrit Jan de Nys Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON OIL LTD15.00%106
CNOOC LTD20.72%83 606
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.42%76 788
EOG RESOURCES INC.10.14%56 230
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.45%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About