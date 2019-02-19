Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Horizon Oil Ltd    HZN   AU000000HZN8

HORIZON OIL LTD

(HZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
0.115 AUD   +4.55%
06:09pHORIZON OIL : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
06:09pHORIZON OIL : Half Year Accounts
PU
10:07aHORIZON OIL : Notice of webcast
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Horizon Oil : Half Year Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:09pm EST

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455

Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011

Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au

20 February 2019

The Manager, Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

HORIZON OIL (HZN) ADVISES HALFYEAR RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 4.2A.3, Horizon Oil Limited lodges its halfyear report for the period to 31 December 2018. The financial results for the period are set out in the attached halfyear report which incorporates the Appendix 4D.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

  • Halfyear gross sales revenue of US$70.3 million (up 88% on previous halfyear) with calendar year gross revenue of US$139.1 million.

  • EBITDAX1 of US$44.3 million 81% higher than prior halfyear, with calendar year EBITDAX1 of US$88.3 million.

  • Cash flow from operating activities for the halfyear of US$34.3 million, an increase of 41% on previous half year.

  • Net debt reduced in the period by a further US$24.4 million to US$64.2 million (from US$88.6 million at 30 June 2018), with US$20.4 million cash on hand.

  • New US$95 million senior debt facility with ANZ, Westpac and ICBC, resulting in the repayment of both the existing senior and subordinated debt facilities with substantially reduced interest costs at 2.75% plus LIBOR.

  • Further hedging during the halfyear (covering the period to 30 June 2019), with hedge volumes at 31 December 2018 of 300,000 barrels (at weighted average price of approximately US$71 per barrel, net of credit charges).

PRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

  • Oil sales for 2018 calendar year of over 2 million barrels, a 45% increase over the 2017 comparative period; average realised oil price of US$63.33/bbl for the calendar year inclusive of hedge settlements.

  • Sales for halfyear of 1,021,218 bbls (up 54% on previous halfyear) at an average realised oil price of US$62.28/bbl inclusive of hedge settlements.

  • Production for 2018 calendar year of over 1.5 million barrels, a 40% increase over the 2017 comparative period.

  • Production for halfyear of 801,904 bbls (up 44% on prior halfyear).

  • Low operating cost sustained at below US$20/bbl sold and free cashflow breakeven (inclusive of capital expenditure, corporate, finance cost and tax), at US $36/bbl sold.

  • Good progress made on 128 E development planning, CNOOC anticipating FID in 2019 with first production targeted in early 2021.

Commenting on the result, Horizon Oil's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sheridan, stated:

"Horizon Oil continued the strong performance from the 2018 financial year. Halfyear oil sales exceeded one million barrels, resulting in sales revenue of US$70.3 million before hedge settlements. EBITDAX for the halfyear was approximately US$44.3 million, an increase of 81% on the 2018 halfyear.

The strong free cashflow enabled the accelerated reduction of the Company's debt and achievement of materially improved terms under our new debt facility. On financial close of the new facility in November, our previous senior and subordinated debt facilities were repaid, ending the halfyear with net debt of US$64.2 million. We plan to continue to materially reduce debt in 2019 which, coupled with an interest rate under the new facility of 2.75% plus LIBOR, will result in significantly lower finance costs."

A financial summary and key financial and operational results are set out below: (All figures are presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Financial summary

Horizon Oil 2019 Half Year Result

Oil and gas sales

bbls

Oil and gas production

bbls

Sales Revenue

EBITDAX1

Statutory Profit / (Loss) before tax

Statutory Profit / (Loss) for the period

31-Dec-18

31-Dec-17

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

1,021,218

662,111

54%

801,904

556,061

44%

63,607

36,428

75%

44,312

24,478

81%

26,360

(7,320)

460%

20,106

(9,544)

311%

Financing costs (Unrealised movement in value of options)

(11,391)

9,169

(224%)

Underlying Profit / (loss) after tax

8,715

(375)

>1000%

Cash on hand

20,355

31,672

(36%)

Cashflow from operating activities

34,305

24,320

41%

Reserves-Based Debt Facility2

84,588

85,953

(2%)

Subordinated debt2

-

40,000

(100%)

Net debt2

64,233

94,281

(32%)

Note 1: EBITDAX is a financial measure which is not prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and represents the profit under Australian Accounting Standards adjusted for interest expense, taxation expense, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenditure (including noncash impairments). The Directors consider EBITDAX to be a useful measure of performance as it is widely used by the oil and gas industry. EBITDAX information has not been subject to any specific audit procedures by the Group's auditor but has been extracted from the halfyear financial report for the halfyear ended 31 December 2018, which have been subject to review by the Group's auditors.

Note 2: Represents principal amounts drawn down.

Note 3: All references to $ are to US$ unless otherwise specified.

The webcast will be held on Wednesday 20 February 2019 at 11.00am (AEDT).

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4996/

Yours faithfully,

Michael Sheridan Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Mr Michael Sheridan

Telephone: (+612) 9332 5000

Email: exploration@horizonoil.com.auFacsimile: (+612) 9332 5050 Or visitwww.horizonoil.com.au

- 2 -

HORIZON OIL LIMITED

ABN 51 009 799 455

Half-year report - 31 December 2018

INCORPORATING APPENDIX 4D

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Horizon Oil Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Appendix 4D

Preliminary Final Report

For the Half-year ended 31 December 2018

ABN 51 009 799 455

This Preliminary Final Report is provided to ASX Limited ('ASX') under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A. This information should be read in conjunction with the Half-year report for the period to 31 December 2018.

Current reporting period:

Half year ended 31 December 2018

Previous corresponding period:

Half year ended 31 December 2017

Results for announcement to the market

Percentage

Change

Amount

US$'000

Revenue from continuing operations

Up

75%

to

63,607

Profit from ordinary activities after tax

Up

311%

to

20,106

Profit for the period attributable to members

Up

311%

to

20,106

Underlying profit after tax

Up

>1000%

to

8,715

Dividends/distributions

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend

Nil

Nil

Interim dividend

Nil

Nil

Net Tangible Assets

2018 US cents

2017 US cents

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

9.8

7.1

Controlled entities acquired or disposed of

No controlled entities were acquired or disposed of during the current reporting period.

Reconciliation of loss after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit after tax

US$'000

2018

2017

Profit/(Loss) after tax from ordinary activities

20,106

(9,544)

Financing costs - Unrealised movement in value of options

(11,391)

9,169

Underlying Profit/(Loss) after tax

8,715

(375)

Notes: Reports are based on unaudited consolidated financial statements.

All figures are presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Underlying profit after tax is a financial measure which is not prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and represents the profit under Australian Accounting Standards adjusted for unrealised non-cash financing costs associated with the revaluation of the options issued under the subordinated loan facility. Underlying profit after tax information has not been audited. However, it has been extracted from the financial reports for the half-years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017.

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as 'the Group') consisting of Horizon Oil Limited and the subsidiaries it controlled at the end of, or during the half-year ended, 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were directors of Horizon Oil Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

M Harding

M Sheridan G de Nys

S Birkensleigh G Bittar

John Humphrey was a director and chairman of the Group from the beginning of the period until his retirement and resignation from the board at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2018.

Michael Harding was appointed as a director of Horizon Oil limited on 28 November 2018. Mr Harding was also appointed chairman at the close of the company's Annual General Meeting, following the retirement of John Humphrey.

Michael Sheridan was appointed as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2018 and continues in office as at the date of this report.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Principal activities

During the course of the half-year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's principal activities continued to be directed towards petroleum exploration, development and production.

The Group's producing assets continued to perform well, with sales volumes increasing 54% on the prior half year to 1,021,218 barrels of oil (2018: 662,111 barrels). Sales volumes were enhanced by the successful completion of two infill wells in the WZ 12-8 West and 12-8 Mid fields in Block 22/12, China, combined with preferential recovery of historic exploration costs under the cost recovery mechanism of the Petroleum Contract. This was combined with incremental sales volumes associated with the acquisition of an additional 16% interest in the Maari/Manaia fields effective 31 December 2017.

Crude oil sales revenue pre-hedging increased 88% to US$70.3 million (2018: US$37.4 million) during the half year resulting from a realised oil price of US$68.87 per barrel (2018: US$56.40), exclusive of hedge settlements. Throughout the period 59% of sales were hedged (2018: 65%) with hedging contract settlements of US$6.7 million (2018: US$0.9 million) realised on 600,000 barrels of crude oil hedged at a weighted average price of US$59.25 (2018: 360,000 barrels at US$54.21).

Operating costs of US$37.1 million (2018: US$22.8 million) were 63% higher than the prior half year driven by the 44% increase in production volume, additional levies that apply to China oil sales at an oil price in excess of US$65 bbl and the sale of crude oil inventory. The Group achieved an 8% reduction in general and administrative expenses with costs of US$2.7 million (2018: US$3.0 million) in the period.

Disclaimer

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 23:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON OIL LTD
06:09pHORIZON OIL : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
06:09pHORIZON OIL : Half Year Accounts
PU
10:07aHORIZON OIL : Notice of webcast
AQ
02/18HORIZON OIL : Webcast Announcement
PU
01/30Horizon Oil Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of share registry
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of Share Registry
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Appendix 3B
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Chart HORIZON OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Horizon Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Francis Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew McArdle Chief Operating Officer
Richard John Beament Chief Financial Officer
Gerrit Jan de Nys Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON OIL LTD10.00%102
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD13.32%77 714
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.