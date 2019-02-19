Horizon Oil : Half Year Accounts 0 02/19/2019 | 06:09pm EST Send by mail :

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455 Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011 Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au 20 February 2019 The Manager, Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Dear Sir, HORIZON OIL (HZN) ADVISES HALF‐YEAR RESULTS In accordance with Listing Rule 4.2A.3, Horizon Oil Limited lodges its half‐year report for the period to 31 December 2018. The financial results for the period are set out in the attached half‐year report which incorporates the Appendix 4D. HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL  Half‐year gross sales revenue of US$70.3 million (up 88% on previous half‐year) with calendar year gross revenue of US$139.1 million.

 EBITDAX1 of US$44.3 million 81% higher than prior half‐year, with calendar year EBITDAX1 of US$88.3 million.

 Cash flow from operating activities for the half‐year of US$34.3 million, an increase of 41% on previous half‐ year.

 Net debt reduced in the period by a further US$24.4 million to US$64.2 million (from US$88.6 million at 30 June 2018), with US$20.4 million cash on hand.

 New US$95 million senior debt facility with ANZ, Westpac and ICBC, resulting in the repayment of both the existing senior and subordinated debt facilities with substantially reduced interest costs at 2.75% plus LIBOR.

 Further hedging during the half‐year (covering the period to 30 June 2019), with hedge volumes at 31 December 2018 of 300,000 barrels (at weighted average price of approximately US$71 per barrel, net of credit charges). PRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT  Oil sales for 2018 calendar year of over 2 million barrels, a 45% increase over the 2017 comparative period; average realised oil price of US$63.33/bbl for the calendar year inclusive of hedge settlements.

 Sales for half‐year of 1,021,218 bbls (up 54% on previous half‐year) at an average realised oil price of US$62.28/bbl inclusive of hedge settlements.

 Production for 2018 calendar year of over 1.5 million barrels, a 40% increase over the 2017 comparative period.

 Production for half‐year of 801,904 bbls (up 44% on prior half‐year).

 Low operating cost sustained at below US$20/bbl sold and free cashflow breakeven (inclusive of capital expenditure, corporate, finance cost and tax), at US $36/bbl sold.

 Good progress made on 12‐8 E development planning, CNOOC anticipating FID in 2019 with first production targeted in early 2021. Commenting on the result, Horizon Oil's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sheridan, stated: "Horizon Oil continued the strong performance from the 2018 financial year. Half‐year oil sales exceeded one million barrels, resulting in sales revenue of US$70.3 million before hedge settlements. EBITDAX for the half‐year was approximately US$44.3 million, an increase of 81% on the 2018 half‐year. The strong free cashflow enabled the accelerated reduction of the Company's debt and achievement of materially improved terms under our new debt facility. On financial close of the new facility in November, our previous senior and subordinated debt facilities were repaid, ending the half‐year with net debt of US$64.2 million. We plan to continue to materially reduce debt in 2019 which, coupled with an interest rate under the new facility of 2.75% plus LIBOR, will result in significantly lower finance costs." A financial summary and key financial and operational results are set out below: (All figures are presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated) Financial summary Horizon Oil 2019 Half Year Result Oil and gas sales bbls Oil and gas production bbls Sales Revenue EBITDAX1 Statutory Profit / (Loss) before tax Statutory Profit / (Loss) for the period 31-Dec-18 31-Dec-17 Change US$'000 US$'000 % 1,021,218 662,111 54% 801,904 556,061 44% 63,607 36,428 75% 44,312 24,478 81% 26,360 (7,320) 460% 20,106 (9,544) 311% Financing costs (Unrealised movement in value of options) (11,391) 9,169 (224%) Underlying Profit / (loss) after tax 8,715 (375) >1000% Cash on hand 20,355 31,672 (36%) Cashflow from operating activities 34,305 24,320 41% Reserves-Based Debt Facility2 84,588 85,953 (2%) Subordinated debt2 - 40,000 (100%) Net debt2 64,233 94,281 (32%) Note 1: EBITDAX is a financial measure which is not prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and represents the profit under Australian Accounting Standards adjusted for interest expense, taxation expense, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenditure (including non‐cash impairments). The Directors consider EBITDAX to be a useful measure of performance as it is widely used by the oil and gas industry. EBITDAX information has not been subject to any specific audit procedures by the Group's auditor but has been extracted from the half‐year financial report for the half‐year ended 31 December 2018, which have been subject to review by the Group's auditors. Note 2: Represents principal amounts drawn down. Note 3: All references to $ are to US$ unless otherwise specified. The webcast will be held on Wednesday 20 February 2019 at 11.00am (AEDT). https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4996/ Yours faithfully, Michael Sheridan Chief Executive Officer For further information please contact: Mr Michael Sheridan Telephone: (+612) 9332 5000 Email: exploration@horizonoil.com.auFacsimile: (+612) 9332 5050 Or visitwww.horizonoil.com.au - 2 - HORIZON OIL LIMITED ABN 51 009 799 455 Half-year report - 31 December 2018 INCORPORATING APPENDIX 4D This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Horizon Oil Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Appendix 4D Preliminary Final Report For the Half-year ended 31 December 2018 ABN 51 009 799 455 This Preliminary Final Report is provided to ASX Limited ('ASX') under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A. This information should be read in conjunction with the Half-year report for the period to 31 December 2018. Current reporting period: Half year ended 31 December 2018 Previous corresponding period: Half year ended 31 December 2017 Results for announcement to the market Percentage Change Amount US$'000 Revenue from continuing operations Up 75% to 63,607 Profit from ordinary activities after tax Up 311% to 20,106 Profit for the period attributable to members Up 311% to 20,106 Underlying profit after tax Up >1000% to 8,715 Dividends/distributions Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend Nil Nil Interim dividend Nil Nil Net Tangible Assets 2018 US cents 2017 US cents Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share 9.8 7.1 Controlled entities acquired or disposed of No controlled entities were acquired or disposed of during the current reporting period. Reconciliation of loss after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit after tax US$'000 2018 2017 Profit/(Loss) after tax from ordinary activities 20,106 (9,544) Financing costs - Unrealised movement in value of options (11,391) 9,169 Underlying Profit/(Loss) after tax 8,715 (375) Notes: Reports are based on unaudited consolidated financial statements. All figures are presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Underlying profit after tax is a financial measure which is not prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and represents the profit under Australian Accounting Standards adjusted for unrealised non-cash financing costs associated with the revaluation of the options issued under the subordinated loan facility. Underlying profit after tax information has not been audited. However, it has been extracted from the financial reports for the half-years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017. HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as 'the Group') consisting of Horizon Oil Limited and the subsidiaries it controlled at the end of, or during the half-year ended, 31 December 2018. DIRECTORS The following persons were directors of Horizon Oil Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated: M Harding M Sheridan G de Nys S Birkensleigh G Bittar John Humphrey was a director and chairman of the Group from the beginning of the period until his retirement and resignation from the board at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2018. Michael Harding was appointed as a director of Horizon Oil limited on 28 November 2018. Mr Harding was also appointed chairman at the close of the company's Annual General Meeting, following the retirement of John Humphrey. Michael Sheridan was appointed as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2018 and continues in office as at the date of this report. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS Principal activities During the course of the half-year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's principal activities continued to be directed towards petroleum exploration, development and production. The Group's producing assets continued to perform well, with sales volumes increasing 54% on the prior half year to 1,021,218 barrels of oil (2018: 662,111 barrels). Sales volumes were enhanced by the successful completion of two infill wells in the WZ 12-8 West and 12-8 Mid fields in Block 22/12, China, combined with preferential recovery of historic exploration costs under the cost recovery mechanism of the Petroleum Contract. This was combined with incremental sales volumes associated with the acquisition of an additional 16% interest in the Maari/Manaia fields effective 31 December 2017. Crude oil sales revenue pre-hedging increased 88% to US$70.3 million (2018: US$37.4 million) during the half year resulting from a realised oil price of US$68.87 per barrel (2018: US$56.40), exclusive of hedge settlements. Throughout the period 59% of sales were hedged (2018: 65%) with hedging contract settlements of US$6.7 million (2018: US$0.9 million) realised on 600,000 barrels of crude oil hedged at a weighted average price of US$59.25 (2018: 360,000 barrels at US$54.21). Operating costs of US$37.1 million (2018: US$22.8 million) were 63% higher than the prior half year driven by the 44% increase in production volume, additional levies that apply to China oil sales at an oil price in excess of US$65 bbl and the sale of crude oil inventory. The Group achieved an 8% reduction in general and administrative expenses with costs of US$2.7 million (2018: US$3.0 million) in the period. Attachments Original document

