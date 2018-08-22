Horizon Oil : Webcast

22 August 2018

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455

HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST

Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Wednesday, 23 August 2018 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the 2018 full year financial results.

The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Michael Sheridan, Horizon Oil Chief Executive Officer and Richard Beament, Horizon Oil Chief Financial Officer.

The briefing will cover information outlined in the Financial Results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2018.

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4685/

