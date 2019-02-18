Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Horizon Oil Ltd    HZN   AU000000HZN8

HORIZON OIL LTD

(HZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.11 AUD   --.--%
05:38pHORIZON OIL : Webcast Announcement
PU
01/30Horizon Oil Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of share registry
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Horizon Oil : Webcast Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:38pm EST

19 February 2019

The Manager, Company Announcements ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455

Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011

Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au

HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST

Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the FY19 HalfYear Financial Results.

The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Michael Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Beament, Chief Financial Officer.

The briefing will cover information outlined in the FY19 HalfYear Financial Results presentation.

To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4996/

For more information please contact:

Horizon Oil Limited

T: +61 2 9332 5000

Level 6, 134 William St

Michael Sheridan Chief Executive Officer

F: +61 2 9332 5050

Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

E: info@horizonoil.com.au

horizonoil.com.au

Disclaimer

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON OIL LTD
05:38pHORIZON OIL : Webcast Announcement
PU
01/30Horizon Oil Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of share registry
AQ
2018HORIZON OIL : Change of Share Registry
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Appendix 3B
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : AGM Chairman's Address and CEO's presentation
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : HZN Appoints Mike Harding as Chairman
PU
2018HORIZON OIL : AGM Webcast
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Chart HORIZON OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Horizon Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Francis Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew McArdle Chief Operating Officer
Richard John Beament Chief Financial Officer
Gerrit Jan de Nys Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON OIL LTD10.00%102
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD12.66%75 594
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.