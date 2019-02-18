Horizon Oil : Webcast Announcement

19 February 2019

HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST

Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the FY19 Half‐Year Financial Results.

The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Michael Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Beament, Chief Financial Officer.

The briefing will cover information outlined in the FY19 Half‐Year Financial Results presentation.

To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4996/

