Horizon Oil : Webcast Announcement

19 February 2019
The Manager, Company Announcements ASX Limited
Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455
Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011
Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au
HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST
Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the FY19 Half‐Year Financial Results.
The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Michael Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Beament, Chief Financial Officer.
The briefing will cover information outlined in the FY19 Half‐Year Financial Results presentation.
To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4996/
For more information please contact:
|
Horizon Oil Limited
|
T: +61 2 9332 5000
|
Level 6, 134 William St
|
Michael Sheridan Chief Executive Officer
|
F: +61 2 9332 5050
|
Woolloomooloo NSW 2011
|
E: info@horizonoil.com.au
|
horizonoil.com.au
Disclaimer
Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:37:00 UTC