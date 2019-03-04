Horizon Pharma plc : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it is offering to
sell $300,000,000 of its ordinary shares in an underwritten public
offering. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of ordinary shares in
the public offering solely to cover over-allotments.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen are acting
as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together
with cash on hand, to redeem or repay approximately $550 million of
outstanding debt, consisting of a portion of the outstanding principal
amount of term loans under the Company’s Credit Agreement and a portion
of the outstanding principal amount of the Company’s 6.625% Senior Notes
due 2023, as well as to pay the related premiums, accrued interest and
fees and expenses associated with the planned redemption or repayment.
A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares described above
was previously filed with and became effective by rule of the Securities
and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement
related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available
on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and related prospectus,
when available, may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus@citi.com
or by phone at 800-831-9146; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick
Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention:
Prospectus Department; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, c/o: Prospectus
Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com
or by phone at 866-471-2526; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge
Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn:
Prospectus Department or by phone at 631-274-2806.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the
shares in any state or other jurisdiction, which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other
jurisdiction.
About Horizon Pharma plc
Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and
commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs
for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of
medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently
marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for
patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it’s personal: by
living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to, statements related to the timing and size of the
proposed public offering of ordinary shares by Horizon Pharma and the
expected use of proceeds from the proposed public offering. These
forward-looking statements are based on Horizon Pharma’s current
expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties.
Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from
those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of
these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks
and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction
of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering
and the fact that Horizon Pharma will have discretion in the application
of offering proceeds and could use the proceeds for purposes other than
those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and
uncertainties relating to the public offering, Horizon Pharma and its
business can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in
Horizon's SEC filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date of this press release, and Horizon Pharma
undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking
statements contained in this release as a result of new information,
future events or changes in its expectations.
