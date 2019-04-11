Horizon Pharma plc : Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) today announced it has been selected as
one of the 2019 Best
Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
Magazine. The company has also been awarded a 2019
Best Places to work in Chicago designation by Crain’s
Chicago Business.
"It is an honor to receive these two prestigious awards," said Timothy
P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon
Pharma plc. "At Horizon, we believe in giving our employees the
resources, freedom and opportunities needed to ensure each person’s
strengths come together to maximize success for patients.”
The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma ranking considers input
from more than 730,000 employees in the health care and biopharma
sectors. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting
firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on
the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the
respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace
decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.
The Crain's Chicago Business 2019 "Best Places to Work
in Chicago" designation is based on evaluating company workplace
policies, practices and demographics, as well as employee surveys aimed
at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with
respect to their workplaces. Best Companies Group analyzed the data to
determine final rankings.
About Horizon Pharma plc
Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and
commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs
for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of
medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently
marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for
patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it’s personal: by
living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs.
About the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses
representing almost 730,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified
organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and
recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that
helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace
culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its
SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to
the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,
high-performance culture.
