Horizon Pharma plc : Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) today announced it has been selected as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine. The company has also been awarded a 2019 Best Places to work in Chicago designation by Crain’s Chicago Business.

"It is an honor to receive these two prestigious awards," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. "At Horizon, we believe in giving our employees the resources, freedom and opportunities needed to ensure each person’s strengths come together to maximize success for patients.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma ranking considers input from more than 730,000 employees in the health care and biopharma sectors. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

The Crain's Chicago Business 2019 "Best Places to Work in Chicago" designation is based on evaluating company workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplaces. Best Companies Group analyzed the data to determine final rankings.

