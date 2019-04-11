Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Horizon Pharma PLC    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON PHARMA PLC

(HZNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Horizon Pharma plc : Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

- Company also awarded “Best Places to Work in Chicago” by Crain’s Chicago Business –

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) today announced it has been selected as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine. The company has also been awarded a 2019 Best Places to work in Chicago designation by Crain’s Chicago Business.

"It is an honor to receive these two prestigious awards," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. "At Horizon, we believe in giving our employees the resources, freedom and opportunities needed to ensure each person’s strengths come together to maximize success for patients.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma ranking considers input from more than 730,000 employees in the health care and biopharma sectors. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

The Crain's Chicago Business 2019 "Best Places to Work in Chicago" designation is based on evaluating company workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplaces. Best Companies Group analyzed the data to determine final rankings.

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it’s personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing almost 730,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: “A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World.” Learn more on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON PHARMA PLC
04:45pHORIZON PHARMA PLC : Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Bi..
BU
04/09HORIZON PHARMA PLC : to Release First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host We..
BU
04/04HORIZON PHARMA PLC : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
03/18HORIZON PHARMA PLC : Wins PR News CSR Award for Partnership with Perspectives Ma..
BU
03/11HORIZON PHARMA PLC : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and..
BU
03/06HORIZON PHARMA PLC : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
BU
03/04HORIZON PHARMA PLC : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
BU
03/04HORIZON PHARMA : Announces Phase 3 Confirmatory Trial Evaluating Teprotumumab (O..
AQ
03/01HORIZON PHARMA PLC : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
02/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Lower After Failed Trump-Kim Summit, But Benchmar..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 241 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 461 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capitalization 5 002 M
Chart HORIZON PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Horizon Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Metz Senior VP-Business Operations & Government Affairs
Paul W. Hoelscher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Research
Lin Shao-Lee Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON PHARMA PLC38.79%5 002
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.05%361 019
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.31%237 535
PFIZER-1.86%237 229
NOVARTIS7.12%209 826
MERCK AND COMPANY5.77%208 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About