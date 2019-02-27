Horizon Pharma plc : Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Driven by Orphan and Rheumatology Segment; Announces Full-Year 2019 Guidance 0 02/27/2019 | 07:04am EST Send by mail :

Fourth-Quarter 2018 GAAP Net Income of $87.6 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $151.1 Million -- -- Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Increased 14 Percent to $1.21 Billion Driven by 22 Percent Growth in Orphan and Rheumatology Segment;

Full-Year 2018 GAAP Net Loss of $74.2 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $451.4 Million -- -- Full-Year Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Net Sales of $831.5 Million

Representing Approximately 70 Percent of Total Company Full Year Net Sales;

Segment Operating Income of $290.0 Million -- -- Full-Year 2018 KRYSTEXXA® Net Sales Growth of 65 Percent;

Plan to Initiate KRYSTEXXA Trial in Kidney Transplant Patients in 2019 -- -- Full-Year 2019 Net Sales Guidance of $1.23 Billion to $1.25 Billion;

Full-Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $440 Million to $455 Million, Reflecting Investment

in Potential U.S. Launch of Teprotumumab and Continued R&D Pipeline Programs

to Drive Long-Term Growth -- -- Teprotumumab Phase 3 Trial Data Read-Out Expected by End of Q1 2019; If Approved, Teprotumumab Would Be First and Only Approved Treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease -- Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results and provided its full-year 2019 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. “2018 was a year of exceptional progress – in addition to generating total company net sales growth of 14 percent, we executed on our strategic objectives – advancing our pipeline and driving net sales growth of KRYSTEXXA, which increased 65 percent,” said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. “We enrolled the Phase 3 trial of our biologic candidate teprotumumab well ahead of schedule and are now expecting top-line data by the end of the first quarter. “We are building on the momentum we established in 2018 and expect continued strong commercial execution across our operating segments,” continued Walbert. “We plan to submit our biologics license application for teprotumumab in mid-2019 if the clinical data is positive and expect to initiate two important clinical trials for KRYSTEXXA, with the MIRROR trial initiating in the second quarter and a new study in kidney transplant patients with uncontrolled gout beginning in the second half of 2019.” Financial Highlights (in millions except for per share amounts and percentages) Q4 18 Q4 17 %

Change FY 18 FY 17 %

Change Net sales $ 355.5 $ 274.2 30 $ 1,207.6 $ 1,056.2 14 Net income (loss) 87.6 (38.2 ) NM (74.2 ) (401.6 ) 82 Non-GAAP net income 116.8 48.4 141 314.7 194.8 62 Adjusted EBITDA 151.1 102.7 47 451.4 389.7 16 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.23 ) NM $ (0.45 ) $ (2.46 ) 82 Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted 0.67 0.29 131 1.83 1.18 55 Fourth-Quarter and Recent Company Highlights Accelerated Teprotumumab Phase 3 Top-Line Data Read-Out Timeline: The Company announced in January that it expects top-line data results for its pivotal teprotumumab Phase 3 confirmatory trial, OPTIC (Treatment of Graves’ Orbitopathy (Thyroid Eye Disease) to Reduce Proptosis with Teprotumumab Infusions in a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Clinical Study), by the end of first quarter of 2019. This is accelerated from the initial second quarter of 2019 timeline, and the Company is tracking to a mid-2019 biologics license application (BLA) submission.



Teprotumumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) inhibitor in Phase 3 development for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), in which the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye expand and become inflamed, which can lead to proptosis (eye bulging) and diplopia (double vision) as well as quality-of-life issues. Phase 2 Teprotumumab Data Presented at American Thyroid Association (ATA) and American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Meetings: Additional data for the pivotal Phase 2 teprotumumab trial presented at ATA and AAO demonstrated durability of the Phase 2 trial 48 weeks following the end of the treatment period (Week 24) and nearly a year off therapy. At Week 24, 71.4 percent (30 of 42) of patients responded with reductions of ≥2mm in proptosis and 61.9 percent of patients (26 of 42) responded with improvement of at least one grade in diplopia, both of which are considered a clinically meaningful change. At Week 72, 48 weeks following the study completion and nearly a year off therapy, 53.3 percent of the Week 24 proptosis responders maintained the reductions and 69.2 percent of patients with diplopia improvement maintained the benefit. These results demonstrate that teprotumumab has the potential to be the first and only disease-modifying therapy for thyroid eye disease. New KRYSTEXXA Study in Kidney Transplant Patients with Uncontrolled Gout: The Company is announcing today that it plans to initiate a clinical trial in the second half of 2019 evaluating the effect of KRYSTEXXA, the Company’s medicine for uncontrolled gout, on serum uric acid levels in kidney transplant patients with uncontrolled gout (uncontrolled gout is chronic gout that is refractory to conventional therapies). Kidney transplant patients have more than a tenfold increase in the prevalence of gout when compared to the general population, and literature suggests that high serum uric acid levels are associated with organ rejection. Managing uncontrolled gout is one of the most common and significant unmet needs of kidney transplant patients.

The Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in December to expand the age range for chronic management of urea cycle disorders to birth and older from the previous age range of two months of age and older. Recent Business Development Initiatives: On Dec. 28, 2018, the Company sold the rights to RAVICTI and AMMONAPS® outside of North America and Japan to Medical Need Europe AB for $35 million. In addition, effective Jan. 1, 2019, the RAYOS® and LODOTRA® license and supply agreements were amended, including the transfer of LODOTRA to Vectura Group plc, the current third-party supplier. Beginning in 2019, the Company will no longer recognize revenue from RAVICTI and AMMONAPS sales outside of North America and Japan, or from sales of LODOTRA. AMMONAPS is known as BUPHENYL® and LODOTRA is known as RAYOS in the United States. Research and Development Programs Orphan Candidate and Program: Teprotumumab: The pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory study, OPTIC, is evaluating teprotumumab for the treatment of TED, which has no FDA-approved treatments. OPTIC completed enrollment September of 2018, ahead of the year-end target, and top-line results are expected by the end of first-quarter 2019. OPTIC-X, a 48-week extension study in which participants may receive up to eight additional infusions of teprotumumab, continues to enroll patients. The objective of OPTIC-X is to evaluate the potential for retreatment as well as longer duration of treatment with teprotumumab. Rheumatology Pipeline Candidates and Programs: KRYSTEXXA Study in Kidney Transplant Patients: The Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the second half of 2019 evaluating the effect of KRYSTEXXA on serum uric acid levels in kidney transplant patients with uncontrolled gout. Kidney transplant patients have more than a tenfold increase in the prevalence of gout when compared to the general population, and literature suggests that high serum uric acid levels are associated with organ rejection. Managing uncontrolled gout is one of the most common and significant unmet needs of kidney transplant patients.

Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales were $355.5 million, an increase of 30 percent, driven by continued strong growth of the Company’s orphan and rheumatology segment. Gross Profit: Under U.S. GAAP, the fourth-quarter 2018 gross profit ratio was 69.2 percent compared to 47.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 89.1 percent compared to 89.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Under U.S. GAAP, the fourth-quarter 2018 gross profit ratio was 69.2 percent compared to 47.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 89.1 percent compared to 89.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were 5.5 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 49.1 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 5.3 percent of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 41.4 percent of net sales.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were 5.5 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 49.1 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 5.3 percent of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 41.4 percent of net sales. Income Tax Rate: In the fourth quarter of 2018, the income tax benefit rate on a GAAP basis was 114.9 percent and the income tax expense rate on a non-GAAP basis was 8.2 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the income tax benefit rate on a GAAP basis was 114.9 percent and the income tax expense rate on a non-GAAP basis was 8.2 percent. Net Income: On a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, net income was $87.6 million. Fourth-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $116.8 million.

On a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, net income was $87.6 million. Fourth-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $116.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA: Fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $151.1 million.

Fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $151.1 million. Earnings (Loss) per Share: On a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, diluted earnings per share were $0.50 versus a diluted loss per share of $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 were $0.67 and $0.29, respectively. Weighted average shares outstanding used for calculating GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 were 174.2 million. Fourth-Quarter Segment Results Management uses net sales and segment operating income to evaluate the performance of the Company’s two segments. While segment operating income contains certain adjustments to the directly comparable GAAP figures in the Company’s consolidated financial results, it is considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of presenting the Company’s segment operating results. Orphan and Rheumatology Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q4 18 Q4 17 %

Change FY 18 FY 17 %

Change RAVICTI® 60.2 51.9 16 226.6 193.9 17 PROCYSBI®(1) 40.1 33.2 21 154.9 137.7 12 ACTIMMUNE® 27.5 26.8 3 105.6 111.0 (5 ) BUPHENYL® 6.4 4.6 41 21.8 20.8 5 QUINSAIRTM(1) 0.2 0.1 17 0.5 3.4 (85 ) Orphan $ 134.4 $ 116.6 15 $ 509.4 $ 466.8 9 KRYSTEXXA® 83.3 43.8 90 258.9 156.5 65 RAYOS® 19.8 15.6 26 61.1 52.1 17 LODOTRA® 0.1 2.0 (97 ) 2.1 5.4 (62 ) Rheumatology $ 103.2 $ 61.4 68 $ 322.1 $ 214.0 50 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales $ 237.6 $ 178.0 33 $ 831.5 $ 680.8 22 Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Operating Income $ 84.8 $ 61.2 39 $ 290.0 $ 241.1 20 (1) On Jun. 23, 2017, Horizon Pharma completed the divestiture of a European subsidiary that owned the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Horizon Pharma retains marketing rights for the two medicines in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Horizon Pharma’s 2017 net sales of PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in EMEA were $9.5 million. Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales of the orphan and rheumatology segment were $237.6 million, an increase of 33 percent over the prior year’s quarter, driven by continued strong KRYSTEXXA growth as well as growth of RAVICTI, PROCYSBI ® and RAYOS. Fourth-quarter 2018 orphan and rheumatology segment operating income was $84.8 million, an increase of 39 percent.

and RAYOS. Fourth-quarter 2018 orphan and rheumatology segment operating income was $84.8 million, an increase of 39 percent. For the full-year 2018, KRYSTEXXA net sales of $258.9 million represented a 65 percent year-over-year increase, in line with the Company’s expectation.

On Dec. 28, 2018, the Company sold the rights to RAVICTI and AMMONAPS (AMMONAPS is known as BUPHENYL® and LODOTRA is known as RAYOS in the United States) outside of North America and Japan to Medical Need Europe AB for $35.0 million. In addition, effective Jan. 1, 2019, the RAYOS and LODOTRA license and supply agreements were amended, including the transfer of LODOTRA to Vectura Group plc, the current third-party supplier. Beginning in 2019, the Company will no longer recognize revenue from RAVICTI and AMMONAPS sales outside of North America and Japan, or from sales of LODOTRA. Primary Care Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q4 18 Q4 17 %

Change FY 18 FY 17 %

Change PENNSAID® 2% 64.3 50.0 29 190.2 191.0 - DUEXIS® 34.0 28.2 21 114.7 121.2 (5 ) VIMOVO® 18.8 16.6 13 67.6 57.7 17 MIGERGOT® 0.8 1.4 (46 ) 3.6 5.5 (35 ) Primary Care Net Sales $ 117.9 $ 96.2 23 $ 376.1 $ 375.4 - Primary Care Segment Operating Income $ 66.2 $ 41.9 58 $ 160.4 $ 149.1 8 Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales of the primary care segment were $117.9 million and operating income was $66.2 million. Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights On a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, operating cash flow was $108.7 million. Non-GAAP operating cash flow was $115.1 million.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $958.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2018.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, the total principal amount of debt outstanding was $1.993 billion, which consisted of $818 million in senior secured term loans due 2024; $300 million senior notes due 2024; $475 million senior notes due 2023 and $400 million exchangeable senior notes due 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2018, net debt was $1.034 billion and our net-debt-to-last-12-months adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 2.3 times. 2019 Guidance The Company expects full‐year 2019 net sales to range between $1.23 billion and $1.25 billion and full‐year 2019 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $440 million and $455 million, reflecting investment in preparation for the potential U.S. launch of teprotumumab and continued R&D pipeline programs to drive long-term growth. Webcast At 8 a.m. EST / 1 p.m. IST today, the Company will host a live webcast to review its financial and operating results and provide a general business update. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast. About Horizon Pharma plc Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it’s personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn. Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA are used and provided by Horizon Pharma as non-GAAP financial measures. Horizon Pharma provides certain other financial measures such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and net debt, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon Pharma’s performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon Pharma's GAAP figures as well as EBITDA exclude acquisition and/or divestiture-related expenses, charges related to the discontinuation of ACTIMMUNE development for Friedreich’s ataxia, gain from divestiture, gain from sale of assets, an upfront fee for a license of a patent, litigation settlements, loss on debt extinguishment, costs of debt refinancing, drug manufacturing harmonization costs, restructuring and realignment costs, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, royalty accretion, non-cash interest expense, long-lived asset impairment charges, impacts of contingent royalty liability remeasurements and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon Pharma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon Pharma's financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s historical and expected 2019 financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon Pharma's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. For example, adjusted EBITDA is used by Horizon Pharma as one measure of management performance under certain incentive compensation arrangements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Horizon Pharma has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA outlook to an expected net income (loss) outlook because certain items such as acquisition/divestiture-related expenses and share-based compensation that are a component of net income (loss) cannot be reasonably projected due to the significant impact of changes in Horizon Pharma's stock price, the variability associated with the size or timing of acquisitions/divestitures and other factors. These components of net income (loss) could significantly impact Horizon Pharma’s actual net income (loss). Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Horizon Pharma's full-year 2019 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance; expected financial performance and operating results in future periods; expected timing of clinical trials and regulatory submissions and decisions, including related to the Phase 3 clinical trial of and potential BLA submission for teprotumumab; expected expansion of Horizon Pharma’s rare disease medicine pipeline and the impact thereof; potential market opportunity for Horizon Pharma’s medicines and medicine candidates; and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon Pharma's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon Pharma’s actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon Pharma’s ability to grow net sales from existing products; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; risks relating to Horizon Pharma’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates, such as teprotumumab, and existing medicines for new indications; risks related to acquisition integration and achieving projected benefits; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including potential generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon Pharma operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon Pharma's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon Pharma undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information. Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 355,543 $ 274,219 $ 1,207,570 $ 1,056,231 Cost of goods sold 109,520 143,269 422,317 537,334 Gross profit 246,023 130,950 785,253 518,897 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 19,683 30,872 82,762 224,962 Selling, general and administrative 174,628 167,423 692,485 655,093 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,847 - 50,302 22,270 Gain on sale of assets (30,385 ) - (42,688 ) - Total operating expenses 174,773 198,295 782,861 902,325 Operating income (loss) 71,250 (67,345 ) 2,392 (383,428 ) OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (29,771 ) (31,226 ) (121,692 ) (126,523 ) Foreign exchange loss (111 ) (427 ) (192 ) (260 ) Gain on divestiture - 299 - 6,267 Loss on debt extinguishment - (446 ) - (978 ) Other (expense) income, net (632 ) 309 346 588 Total other expense, net (30,514 ) (31,491 ) (121,538 ) (120,906 ) Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 40,736 (98,836 ) (119,146 ) (504,334 ) Benefit for income taxes (46,822 ) (60,611 ) (44,959 ) (102,749 ) Net income (loss) $ 87,558 $ (38,225 ) $ (74,187 ) $ (401,585 ) Earnings (loss) per ordinary share - basic $ 0.52 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.46 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic 168,126,924 164,048,823 166,155,405 163,122,663 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.46 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 174,230,711 164,048,823 166,155,405 163,122,663 Note: In the fourth quarter of 2018, we identified an error in the measurement of the contingent royalty liability calculation pertaining to the royalty end date for one of our medicines. The revision resulted in certain adjustments to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the revised amounts are presented herein. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, for a detailed discussion of the revision. Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) As of December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 958,712 $ 751,368 Restricted cash 3,405 6,529 Accounts receivable, net 464,730 405,214 Inventories, net 50,751 61,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,828 43,402 Total current assets 1,548,426 1,268,168 Property and equipment, net 20,101 20,405 Developed technology, net 2,120,596 2,442,292 Other intangible assets, net 4,630 5,441 Goodwill 426,441 426,441 Deferred tax assets, net 3,148 3,470 Other assets 23,029 36,081 Total assets $ 4,146,371 $ 4,202,298 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt—current portion $ - $ 10,625 Accounts payable 30,284 34,681 Accrued expenses 205,593 175,697 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 457,763 501,753 Accrued royalties—current portion 63,363 65,328 Deferred revenues—current portion 4,901 6,885 Total current liabilities 761,904 794,969 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Exchangeable notes, net 332,199 314,384 Long-term debt, net of current 1,564,485 1,576,646 Accrued royalties, net of current 285,374 279,316 Deferred revenues, net of current - 9,713 Deferred tax liabilities, net 93,630 157,945 Other long-term liabilities 54,622 68,015 Total long-term liabilities 2,330,310 2,406,019 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 169,244,520 and 164,785,083 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and 168,860,154 and 164,400,717 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 17 16 Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (4,585 ) (4,585 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,374,966 2,248,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,523 ) (983 ) Accumulated deficit (1,314,718 ) (1,242,117 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,054,157 1,001,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,146,371 $ 4,202,298 Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 87,558 $ (38,225 ) $ (74,187 ) $ (401,585 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 69,161 70,217 275,729 283,244 Equity-settled share-based compensation 27,878 33,628 114,860 125,019 Royalty accretion 15,105 12,848 59,476 51,263 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,847 - 50,302 22,270 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,872 5,756 22,751 21,619 Deferred income taxes (66,136 ) (69,242 ) (64,491 ) (132,231 ) Gain on sale of assets (30,385 ) - (42,688 ) - Royalty liability remeasurement 1,027 16,538 (3,383 ) 13,004 Gain on divestiture - (299 ) - (2,934 ) Acquired in-process research & development expense - 10,402 - 159,171 Loss on debt extinguishment - 445 - 978 Foreign exchange and other adjustments 92 54 332 (1,466 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (73,757 ) 17,168 (59,697 ) (84,444 ) Inventories 2,378 24,889 10,280 108,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,213 9,545 (25,313 ) 5,110 Accounts payable (34,712 ) 1,893 (4,593 ) (16,521 ) Accrued trade discounts and rebates 98,136 66,026 (44,028 ) 205,487 Accrued expenses and accrued royalties (3,674 ) (39,361 ) (9,972 ) (82,203 ) Deferred revenues (1,858 ) 698 (395 ) 4,468 Other non-current assets and liabilities (9,038 ) 20,279 (10,440 ) 5,720 Net cash provided by operating activities 108,707 143,259 194,543 284,340 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of assets 35,000 - 44,424 - Payment related to license agreement - - (12,000 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (3,890 ) (303 ) (4,771 ) (4,336 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 1,598 - (167,220 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested - 299 - 69,371 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 31,110 1,594 27,653 (102,185 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of term loans (818,026 ) (847,874 ) (845,749 ) (1,622,749 ) Net proceeds from term loans 818,026 845,744 818,026 1,693,512 Payment of contingent consideration - (20,000 ) - (20,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with warrant exercises - - - 1,789 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares through ESPP programs 3,900 3,226 8,610 7,082 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises 7,219 405 16,972 2,167 Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards (1,573 ) (893 ) (14,455 ) (6,533 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares - - - (992 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,546 (19,392 ) (16,596 ) 54,276 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (692 ) 946 (1,380 ) 5,316 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 148,671 126,407 204,220 241,747 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year (1) 813,446 631,490 757,897 516,150 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year (1) $ 962,117 $ 757,897 $ 962,117 $ 757,897 (1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet. Horizon Pharma plc Segment Net Sales and Operating Income – 2017 Historical Information (Unaudited) (in millions) Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY17 Segment Net Sales Orphan and Rheumatology $ 155.2 $ 172.1 $ 175.5 $ 178.0 $ 680.8 Primary Care 65.6 117.4 96.1 96.2 375.3 Segment Operating Income Orphan and Rheumatology $ 49.7 $ 64.7 $ 65.5 $ 61.2 $ 241.1 Primary Care 2.6 62.4 42.2 41.9 149.1 Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income (loss) $ 87,558 $ (38,225 ) $ (74,187 ) $ (401,585 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 1,499 1,595 6,126 6,631 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 67,662 68,623 269,603 276,613 Accretion of royalty liabilities 15,105 12,848 59,565 51,263 Inventory step-up expense 99 23,492 17,312 119,151 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,872 5,756 22,752 21,619 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,532 8,050 7,717 177,035 Restructuring and realignment costs 461 (20 ) 15,350 4,883 Share-based compensation 27,878 33,618 114,860 121,553 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,847 - 50,302 22,270 Litigation settlements - - 5,750 - Drug substance harmonization costs 1,275 (47 ) 2,855 10,651 Fees related to term loan refinancings 854 1,106 937 5,220 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements - 12,186 (10 ) 12,186 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program (2,940 ) 4,458 (1,464 ) 239 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations 1,027 16,538 (3,383 ) 13,004 Gain on sale of assets (30,385 ) - (42,688 ) - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (14,349 ) (12,033 ) (53,961 ) (47,003 ) Gain on divestiture - (299 ) - (6,267 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 446 - 978 Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments 86,437 176,317 471,623 790,026 Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (55,729 ) (14,781 ) (45,393 ) (118,704 ) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments (1,499 ) (74,939 ) (37,392 ) (74,939 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 29,209 86,597 388,838 596,383 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 116,767 $ 48,372 $ 314,651 $ 194,798 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Weighted average ordinary shares - Basic 168,126,924 164,048,823 166,155,405 163,122,663 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - Basic: GAAP earnings (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.52 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.46 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.17 0.52 2.34 3.65 Non-GAAP earnings per share - Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.29 $ 1.89 $ 1.19 Weighted average ordinary shares - Diluted Weighted average ordinary shares - Basic 168,126,924 164,048,823 166,155,405 163,122,663 Ordinary share equivalents 6,103,787 2,807,459 5,393,514 2,582,576 Weighted average shares - Diluted 174,230,711 166,856,282 171,548,919 165,705,239 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted GAAP earnings (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.46 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.17 0.52 2.34 3.65 Diluted earnings per share effect of ordinary share equivalents - - (0.06 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.29 $ 1.83 $ 1.18 Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income (loss) $ 87,558 $ (38,225 ) $ (74,187 ) $ (401,585 ) Depreciation 1,499 1,595 6,126 6,631 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 67,662 68,623 269,603 276,613 Accretion of royalty liabilities 15,105 12,848 59,565 51,263 Amortization of deferred revenue - (224 ) - (860 ) Inventory step-up expense 99 23,492 17,312 119,151 Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 29,771 31,226 121,692 126,523 Benefit for income taxes (46,822 ) (60,611 ) (44,959 ) (102,749 ) EBITDA $ 154,872 $ 38,724 $ 355,152 $ 74,987 Other non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,532 8,050 7,717 177,035 Restructuring and realignment costs 461 (20 ) 15,350 4,883 Share-based compensation 27,878 33,618 114,860 121,553 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,847 - 50,302 22,270 Litigation settlements - - 5,750 - Drug substance harmonization costs 1,275 (47 ) 2,855 10,651 Fees related to term loan refinancings 854 1,106 937 5,220 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements - 12,186 (10 ) 12,186 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program (2,940 ) 4,458 (1,464 ) 239 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations 1,027 16,538 (3,383 ) 13,004 Gain on sale of assets (30,385 ) - (42,688 ) - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (14,349 ) (12,033 ) (53,961 ) (47,003 ) Gain on divestiture - (299 ) - (6,267 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 446 - 978 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments (3,800 ) 64,003 96,265 314,749 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,072 $ 102,727 $ 451,417 $ 389,736 Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 71,250 $ (67,345 ) $ 2,392 $ (383,428 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 1,499 1,595 6,126 6,631 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 67,662 68,623 269,603 276,613 Accretion of royalty liabilities 15,105 12,848 59,565 51,263 Inventory step-up expense 99 23,492 17,312 119,151 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 630 8,050 6,815 177,035 Restructuring and realignment costs 461 (20 ) 15,350 4,883 Share-based compensation 27,878 33,618 114,860 121,553 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,847 - 50,302 22,270 Litigation settlements - - 5,750 - Drug substance harmonization costs 1,275 (47 ) 2,855 10,651 Fees related to term loan refinancings 854 1,106 937 5,220 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements - 12,186 90 12,186 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program (2,940 ) 4,458 (1,464 ) 239 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations 1,027 16,538 (3,383 ) 13,004 Gain on sale of assets (30,385 ) - (42,688 ) - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (14,349 ) (12,033 ) (53,961 ) (47,003 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 79,663 170,414 448,069 773,696 Non-GAAP operating income $ 150,913 $ 103,069 $ 450,461 $ 390,268 Orphan and Rheumatology segment operating income 84,761 61,190 290,014 241,135 Primary care segment operating income 66,152 41,879 160,447 149,133 Total segment operating income $ 150,913 $ 103,069 $ 450,461 $ 390,268 Amortization of deferred revenue - (224 ) - (860 ) Foreign exchange loss (111 ) (427 ) (192 ) (260 ) Other income, net 270 309 1,148 588 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,072 $ 102,727 $ 451,417 $ 389,736 Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 246,023 $ 130,950 $ 785,253 $ 518,897 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments: Depreciation 171 181 700 729 Intangible amortization expense 67,458 68,420 268,793 275,803 Accretion of royalty liabilities 15,105 12,848 59,565 51,263 Inventory step-up expense 99 23,492 17,312 119,151 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs - 19 52 147 Share-based compensation 932 773 3,699 2,469 Drug substance harmonization costs 1,275 (47 ) 2,855 10,651 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program (2,940 ) 4,458 (1,551 ) 1,744 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations 2,900 15,859 (1,510 ) 12,325 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (14,349 ) (12,033 ) (53,961 ) (47,003 ) Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 70,651 113,970 295,954 427,279 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 316,674 $ 244,920 $ 1,081,207 $ 946,176 GAAP gross profit % 69.2 % 47.8 % 65.0 % 49.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit % 89.1 % 89.3 % 89.5 % 89.6 % GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 108,707 $ 143,259 $ 194,543 $ 284,340 Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,065 9,898 8,815 54,019 Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs 2,767 508 11,904 4,665 Cash payments for litigation settlements - - 5,750 32,500 Cash payments for upfront and milestone payments related to license agreement - - 175 - Cash payments drug substance harmonization costs 1,718 205 7,661 5,249 Cash payments for discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program - 3,038 3,399 7,208 Cash payment for debt extinguishment - - - 145 Cash payments relating to term loan refinancings 883 1,065 941 9,079 Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ 115,140 $ 157,973 $ 233,188 $ 397,205 Horizon Pharma plc Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) As of December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Long-term debt-current portion $ - $ 10,625 Long-term debt, net of current 1,564,485 1,576,646 Exchangeable notes, net 332,199 314,384 Total Debt 1,896,684 1,901,655 Debt discount 87,038 108,054 Deferred financing fees 9,304 11,041 Total Principal Amount Debt 1,993,026 2,020,750 Less: cash and cash equivalents 958,712 751,368 Net Debt $ 1,034,314 $ 1,269,382 Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q4 2018 Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income Income Tax (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net (Loss) Income Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share As reported - GAAP $ 40.8 $ (46.8 ) (114.9 )% $ 87.6 $ 0.50 Non-GAAP adjustments 86.4 57.2 29.2 Non-GAAP $ 127.2 $ 10.4 8.2 % $ 116.8 $ 0.67 Q4 2017 Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income Income Tax (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net (Loss) Income Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share As reported - GAAP $ (98.8 ) $ (60.6 ) 61.3 % $ (38.2 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 176.3 89.7 86.6 Non-GAAP $ 77.5 $ 29.1 37.7 % $ 48.4 $ 0.29 YTD 2018 Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income Income Tax (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net (Loss) Income Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share As reported - GAAP $ (119.1 ) $ (45.0 ) 37.7 % $ (74.1 ) $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 471.6 82.8 388.8 Non-GAAP $ 352.5 $ 37.8 10.7 % $ 314.7 $ 1.83 YTD 2017 Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income Income Tax (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net (Loss) Income Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share As reported - GAAP $ (504.3 ) $ (102.7 ) 20.4 % $ (401.6 ) $ (2.46 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 790.0 193.6 596.4 Non-GAAP $ 285.7 $ 90.9 31.8 % $ 194.8 $ 1.18 Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Impairment of Gain on Interest Other (Expense) Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Sale of Assets Expense, Net Income , Net (Expense) GAAP as reported $ (109,520 ) $ (19,683 ) $ (174,628 ) $ (10,847 ) $ 30,385 $ (29,771 ) $ (632 ) $ 46,822 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Depreciation(1) 171 - 1,328 - - - - - Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(2) 67,458 - 204 - - - - - Accretion of royalty liabilities(3) 15,105 - - - - - - - Inventory step-up expense(4) 99 - - - - - - - Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) - - - - - 5,872 - - Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6) - (171 ) 801 - - - 902 - Restructuring and realignment costs(7) - (1,036 ) 1,497 - - - - - Share-based compensation(8) 932 2,183 24,763 - - - - - Impairment of long-lived assets(9) - - - 10,847 - - - - Drug substance harmonization costs(11) 1,275 - - - - - - - Fees related to term loan refinancings(12) - - 854 - - - - - Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) (2,940 ) - - - - - - - Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business combinations(3) 2,900 - (1,873 ) - - - - - Gain on sale of assets(15) - - - - (30,385 ) - - - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3) (14,349 ) - - - - - - - Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18) - - - - - - - (55,729 ) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19) - - - - - - - (1,499 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 70,651 976 27,574 10,847 (30,385 ) 5,872 902 (57,228 ) Non-GAAP $ (38,869 ) $ (18,707 ) $ (147,054 ) $ - $ - $ (23,899 ) $ 270 $ (10,406 ) Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Interest Gain on Loss on Debt Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Expense, Net Divestiture Extinguishment (Expense) GAAP as reported $ (143,269 ) $ (30,872 ) $ (167,423 ) $ (31,226 ) $ 299 $ (446 ) $ 60,611 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Depreciation(1) 181 - 1,414 - - - - Amortization, accretion and step-up: - Intangible amortization expense(2) 68,420 - 203 - - - - Accretion of royalty liabilities(3) 12,848 - - - - - - Inventory step-up expense(4) 23,492 - - - - - - Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) - - - 5,756 - - - Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6) 19 687 7,344 - - - - Restructuring and realignment costs(7) - - (20 ) - - - - Share-based compensation(8) 773 2,650 30,195 - - - - Drug substance harmonization costs(11) (47 ) - - - - - - Fees related to term loan refinancings(12) - - 1,106 - - - - Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(13) - 12,186 - - - - - Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) 4,458 - - - - - - Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business combinations(3) 15,859 - 679 - - - - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3) (12,033 ) - - - - - - Gain on divestiture(16) - - - - (299 ) - - Loss on debt extinguishment(17) - - - - - 446 - Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18) - - - - - - (14,781 ) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19) - - - - - - (74,939 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 113,970 15,523 40,921 5,756 (299 ) 446 (89,720 ) Non-GAAP $ (29,299 ) $ (15,349 ) $ (126,502 ) $ (25,470 ) $ - $ - $ (29,109 ) Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Impairment of Gain on Interest Other (Expense) Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Sale of Assets Expense, Net Income, Net (Expense) GAAP as reported $ (422,317 ) $ (82,762 ) $ (692,485 ) $ (50,302 ) $ 42,688 $ (121,692 ) $ 346 $ 44,959 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Depreciation(1) 700 - 5,426 - - - - - Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(2) 268,793 - 810 - - - - - Accretion of royalty liabilities(3) 59,565 - - - - - - - Inventory step-up expense(4) 17,312 - - - - - - - Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) - - - - - 22,752 - - Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6) 52 (237 ) 7,000 - - - 902 - Restructuring and realignment costs(7) - 696 14,654 - - - - - Share-based compensation(8) 3,699 8,880 102,281 - - - - - Impairment of long-lived assets(9) - - - 50,302 - - - - Litigation settlements(10) - - 5,750 - - - - - Drug substance harmonization costs(11) 2,855 - - - - - - - Fees related to term loan refinancings(12) - - 937 - - - - - Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(13) - 90 - - - - (100 ) - Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) (1,551 ) 87 - - - - - - Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business combinations (3) (1,510 ) - (1,873 ) - - - - - Gain on sale of assets(15) - - - - (42,688 ) - - - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3) (53,961 ) - - - - - - - Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18) - - - - - - - (45,393 ) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19) - - - - - - - (37,392 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 295,954 9,516 134,985 50,302 (42,688 ) 22,752 802 (82,785 ) Non-GAAP $ (126,363 ) $ (73,246 ) $ (557,500 ) $ - $ - $ (98,940 ) $ 1,148 $ (37,826 ) Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Impairment of Interest Gain on Loss on Debt Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Expense, Net Divestiture Extinguishment (Expense) GAAP as reported $ (537,334 ) $ (224,962 ) $ (655,093 ) $ (22,270 ) $ (126,523 ) $ 6,267 $ (978 ) $ 102,749 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Depreciation(1) 729 - 5,902 - - - - - Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(2) 275,803 - 810 - - - - - Accretion of royalty liabilities(3) 51,263 - - - - - - - Inventory step-up expense(4) 119,151 - - - - - - - Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) - - - - 21,619 - - - Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6) 147 149,112 27,776 - - - - - Restructuring and realignment costs(7) - - 4,883 - - - - - Share-based compensation(8) 2,469 9,263 109,821 - - - - - Impairment of long-lived assets(9) - - - 22,270 - - - - Drug substance harmonization costs(11) 10,651 - - - - - - - Fees related to term loan refinancings(12) - - 5,220 - - - - - Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(13) - 12,186 - - - - - - Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) 1,744 (1,505 ) - - - - - - Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business combinations (3) 12,325 - 679 - - - - - Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3) (47,003 ) - - - - - - - Gain on divestiture(16) - - - - - (6,267 ) - - Loss on debt extinguishment(17) - - - - - - 978 - Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18) - - - - - - - (118,704 ) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19) - - - - - - - (74,939 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 427,279 169,056 155,091 22,270 21,619 (6,267 ) 978 (193,643 ) Non-GAAP $ (110,055 ) $ (55,906 ) $ (500,002 ) $ - $ (104,904 ) $ - $ - $ (90,894 ) NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS - NON-GAAP (1) Represents depreciation expense related to our property, equipment, software and leasehold improvements. (2) Intangible amortization expenses are associated with our intellectual property rights, developed technology and customer relationships related to ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, LODOTRA, MIGERGOT, PENNSAID 2%, PROCYSBI, RAVICTI, RAYOS and VIMOVO. (3) Our accrued contingent royalty liabilities consist of contingent third-party royalty obligations that we assume when we acquire the rights to medicines. At the time of each acquisition, we assign a fair value to the contingent liability for royalties. On a quarterly basis, we evaluate the carrying amount of the liability and we remeasure, or adjust, the liability when anticipated royalty payments materially change. Any remeasurements of the contingent royalty liabilities are recorded as an increase in or reduction to cost of goods sold during the period. In addition, accretion expense on the contingent royalty liability is recorded in cost of goods sold. When we prepare our non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude the ongoing impacts of acquisition-related contingent royalty liabilities. We do this by excluding the impact of any remeasurement of contingent royalty liabilities and the royalty accretion expense. However, since we recorded a liability for contingent royalties in purchase accounting, when we exclude the remeasurement and royalty accretion expense, our non-GAAP financial measures would not include any impact of the royalties we are obligated to pay based on our current period net sales. Therefore, we also add back in our non-GAAP financial measures the actual royalty amount incurred based on the periods’ net sales for each of our medicines acquired through business combinations. (4) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we recognized in cost of goods sold $17.3 million for inventory step-up expense primarily related to KRYSTEXXA inventory sold. During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we recognized in cost of goods sold $78.3 million for inventory step-up expense related to KRYSTEXXA and MIGERGOT inventory sold and $40.8 million for inventory step-up expense related to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR inventory sold. (5) Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with our debt. (6) Represents expenses, including legal and consulting fees, incurred in connection with our acquisitions and divestitures. (7) Represents expenses, including severance costs and consulting fees, related to restructuring and realignment activities. (8) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with our stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to our employees and non-employees, our previous cash-settled long-term incentive plan and our employee stock purchase plan. (9) Impairment of long-lived assets during the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, primarily relates to the write-off of the book value of developed technology related to PROCYSBI in Canada and Latin America and LODOTRA. Impairment of long-lived assets during the year ended Dec. 31, 2017 of $22.3 million relates to an impairment recorded following payment to Boehringer Ingelheim International for the acquisition of certain rights to interferon gamma-1b. This was presented in the “charges relating to the discontinuation of the Friedreich’s ataxia program” line item in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures during the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. (10) We recorded $5.8 million of expense during the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, for litigation settlements related to PENNSAID 2% and RAVICTI. (11) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain rights to interferon gamma-1b, marketed as IMUKIN in an estimated thirty countries, primarily in Europe and the Middle East, or the IMUKIN purchase agreement. We already owned the rights to interferon gamma-1b marketed as ACTIMMUNE in the United States, Canada and Japan. In connection with the IMUKIN purchase agreement, we also committed to pay our contract manufacturer certain amounts related to the harmonization of the manufacturing processes for ACTIMMUNE and IMUKIN drug substance, or the harmonization program. At the time we entered into the IMUKIN purchase agreement and the harmonization program commitment was made, we had anticipated achieving certain benefits should the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia, or FA, be successful. If the study had been successful and if U.S. marketing approval had subsequently been obtained, we had forecasted significant increases in demand for the medicine and the harmonization program would have resulted in significant benefits for us. Following the FA discontinuation, we determined that certain assets, including an upfront payment related to the IMUKIN purchase agreement, were impaired, and the costs under the harmonization program would no longer have benefit to us and should be expensed as incurred. (12) Represents arrangement and other fees relating to the refinancing of our term loans. (13) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we incurred $12.2 million of upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements, primarily related to our agreement to license HZN-003, a rheumatology pipeline program with the objective of enhancing our leadership position in the uncontrolled gout market, from MedImmune for an upfront cash payment of $12.0 million. (14) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we recorded a reduction to previously incurred charges relating to the FA discontinuation of $1.5 million. During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we recorded charges relating to the FA discontinuation of $0.2 million. (15) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we sold our rights to interferon gamma-1b in all territories outside the United States, Canada and Japan to Clinigen for cash proceeds of $9.5 million, with a potential additional contingent consideration payment, and we recorded a gain of $12.3 million. Additionally, during the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we sold our rights to RAVICTI and AMMONAPS outside of North America and Japan to Medical Need Europe AB, and we recorded a gain of $30.4 million. (16) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we completed the divestiture of a European subsidiary that owns the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in EMEA to Chiesi and in connection with this divestiture we recorded a gain of $6.3 million. (17) During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we entered into two refinancing amendments for our term loans. We accounted for a portion of the repayments under these refinancing amendments as a debt extinguishment and recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $1.0 million in the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, which reflected the write-off of the unamortized portion of debt discount and deferred financing costs previously incurred and a one percent prepayment penalty fee. (18) Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment. (19) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments during the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, reflect the provisional $74.9 million net benefit recorded following the enactment of the Tax Act, which net benefit included a $134.2 million tax benefit from the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax liability based on the revised U.S. federal tax rate of 21 percent, partially offset by the write-off of the $59.2 million deferred tax asset related to our U.S. interest expense carryforwards under Section 163(j) of the Code. Following the issuance of Notice 2018-28 by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service during the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and in accordance with the measurement period provisions under SAB 118, we reinstated the deferred tax asset related to our U.S. interest expense carry forwards under Section 163(j) based on the revised U.S. federal tax rate of 21 percent. The impact of the deferred tax asset reinstatement in accordance with SAB 118 was a $37.4 million increase to our benefit for income taxes and a corresponding decrease to the U.S. group net deferred tax liability position. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005408/en/

