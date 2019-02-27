Horizon Pharma plc : Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Driven by Orphan and Rheumatology Segment; Announces Full-Year 2019 Guidance
0
02/27/2019 | 07:04am EST
-- Fourth-Quarter 2018 Net Sales Increased 30 Percent to $355.5
Million Driven by 33 Percent Growth in Orphan and Rheumatology Segment; Fourth-Quarter
2018 GAAP Net Income of $87.6 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $151.1 Million
--
-- Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Increased 14 Percent to $1.21 Billion
Driven by 22 Percent Growth in Orphan and Rheumatology Segment; Full-Year
2018 GAAP Net Loss of $74.2 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $451.4 Million --
-- Full-Year Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Net Sales of $831.5
Million Representing Approximately 70 Percent of Total
Company Full Year Net Sales; Segment Operating Income of
$290.0 Million --
-- Full-Year 2018 KRYSTEXXA® Net Sales
Growth of 65 Percent; Plan to Initiate KRYSTEXXA Trial in
Kidney Transplant Patients in 2019 --
-- Full-Year 2019 Net Sales Guidance of $1.23 Billion to $1.25
Billion; Full-Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $440
Million to $455 Million, Reflecting Investment in Potential
U.S. Launch of Teprotumumab and Continued R&D Pipeline Programs to
Drive Long-Term Growth --
-- Teprotumumab Phase 3 Trial Data Read-Out Expected by End of Q1
2019; If Approved, Teprotumumab Would Be First and Only Approved
Treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease --
Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced its fourth-quarter and
full-year 2018 financial results and provided its full-year 2019 net
sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance.
“2018 was a year of exceptional progress – in addition to generating
total company net sales growth of 14 percent, we executed on our
strategic objectives – advancing our pipeline and driving net sales
growth of KRYSTEXXA, which increased 65 percent,” said Timothy P.
Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma
plc. “We enrolled the Phase 3 trial of our biologic candidate
teprotumumab well ahead of schedule and are now expecting top-line data
by the end of the first quarter.
“We are building on the momentum we established in 2018 and expect
continued strong commercial execution across our operating segments,”
continued Walbert. “We plan to submit our biologics license application
for teprotumumab in mid-2019 if the clinical data is positive and expect
to initiate two important clinical trials for KRYSTEXXA, with the MIRROR
trial initiating in the second quarter and a new study in kidney
transplant patients with uncontrolled gout beginning in the second half
of 2019.”
Financial Highlights
(in millions except for per share amounts and percentages)
Q4 18
Q4 17
% Change
FY 18
FY 17
% Change
Net sales
$
355.5
$
274.2
30
$
1,207.6
$
1,056.2
14
Net income (loss)
87.6
(38.2
)
NM
(74.2
)
(401.6
)
82
Non-GAAP net income
116.8
48.4
141
314.7
194.8
62
Adjusted EBITDA
151.1
102.7
47
451.4
389.7
16
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.50
$
(0.23
)
NM
$
(0.45
)
$
(2.46
)
82
Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted
0.67
0.29
131
1.83
1.18
55
Fourth-Quarter and Recent Company Highlights
Accelerated Teprotumumab Phase 3 Top-Line Data Read-Out Timeline: The
Company announced in January that it expects top-line data results for
its pivotal teprotumumab Phase 3 confirmatory trial, OPTIC
(Treatment of Graves’ Orbitopathy (Thyroid Eye Disease) to
Reduce Proptosis with Teprotumumab Infusions in a
Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Clinical Study), by the end of
first quarter of 2019. This is accelerated from the initial second
quarter of 2019 timeline, and the Company is tracking to a mid-2019
biologics license application (BLA) submission.
Teprotumumab
is a fully human monoclonal antibody insulin-like growth factor-1
receptor (IGF-1R) inhibitor in Phase 3 development for the treatment
of thyroid eye disease (TED), in which the muscles and fatty tissue
behind the eye expand and become inflamed, which can lead to proptosis
(eye bulging) and diplopia (double vision) as well as quality-of-life
issues.
Phase 2 Teprotumumab Data Presented at American Thyroid Association
(ATA)and American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Meetings:
Additional data for the pivotal Phase 2 teprotumumab trial presented
at ATA and AAO demonstrated durability of the Phase 2 trial 48 weeks
following the end of the treatment period (Week 24) and nearly a year
off therapy. At Week 24, 71.4 percent (30 of 42) of patients responded
with reductions of ≥2mm in proptosis and 61.9 percent of patients (26
of 42) responded with improvement of at least one grade in diplopia,
both of which are considered a clinically meaningful change. At Week
72, 48 weeks following the study completion and nearly a year off
therapy, 53.3 percent of the Week 24 proptosis responders maintained
the reductions and 69.2 percent of patients with diplopia improvement
maintained the benefit. These results demonstrate that teprotumumab
has the potential to be the first and only disease-modifying therapy
for thyroid eye disease.
New KRYSTEXXA Study in Kidney Transplant Patients with Uncontrolled
Gout: The Company is announcing today that it plans to initiate a
clinical trial in the second half of 2019 evaluating the effect of
KRYSTEXXA, the Company’s medicine for uncontrolled gout, on serum uric
acid levels in kidney transplant patients with uncontrolled gout
(uncontrolled gout is chronic gout that is refractory to conventional
therapies). Kidney transplant patients have more than a tenfold
increase in the prevalence of gout when compared to the general
population, and literature suggests that high serum uric acid levels
are associated with organ rejection. Managing uncontrolled gout is one
of the most common and significant unmet needs of kidney transplant
patients.
New KRYSTEXXA Immunomodulation Data Presented at American College
of Rheumatology/ Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals
(ACR) Meeting: At the October 2018 ACR meeting, external
investigators shared results from a case series of nine sequential
patients with uncontrolled gout, evaluating the administration of
KRYSTEXXA with the immunomodulator methotrexate to improve the
durability of KRYSTEXXA response. The study stated that of the nine
patients followed out to five months, all nine were responders as
defined by >80 percent of serum uric acid levels being maintained at
goal <6.0 mg/dL during the observation period.
Expanded Indication for RAVICTI®: The
Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in
December to expand the age range for chronic management of urea cycle
disorders to birth and older from the previous age range of two months
of age and older.
Recent Business Development Initiatives: On Dec. 28, 2018, the
Company sold the rights to RAVICTI and AMMONAPS® outside of
North America and Japan to Medical Need Europe AB for $35 million. In
addition, effective Jan. 1, 2019, the RAYOS® and LODOTRA®
license and supply agreements were amended, including the transfer of
LODOTRA to Vectura Group plc, the current third-party supplier.
Beginning in 2019, the Company will no longer recognize revenue from
RAVICTI and AMMONAPS sales outside of North America and Japan, or from
sales of LODOTRA. AMMONAPS is known as BUPHENYL® and
LODOTRA is known as RAYOS in the United States.
Research and Development Programs
Orphan Candidate and Program:
Teprotumumab: The pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory study, OPTIC,
is evaluating teprotumumab for the treatment of TED, which has no
FDA-approved treatments. OPTIC completed enrollment September of 2018,
ahead of the year-end target, and top-line results are expected by the
end of first-quarter 2019. OPTIC-X, a 48-week extension study
in which participants may receive up to eight additional infusions of
teprotumumab, continues to enroll patients. The objective of OPTIC-X
is to evaluate the potential for retreatment as well as longer
duration of treatment with teprotumumab.
Rheumatology Pipeline Candidates and Programs:
KRYSTEXXA Study in Kidney Transplant Patients: The Company
plans to initiate a clinical trial in the second half of 2019
evaluating the effect of KRYSTEXXA on serum uric acid levels in kidney
transplant patients with uncontrolled gout. Kidney transplant patients
have more than a tenfold increase in the prevalence of gout when
compared to the general population, and literature suggests that high
serum uric acid levels are associated with organ rejection. Managing
uncontrolled gout is one of the most common and significant unmet
needs of kidney transplant patients.
KRYSTEXXA Immunomodulation Study: The Company is evaluating the
use of methotrexate to enhance the response rate to KRYSTEXXA through
its MIRROR (Methotrexate to Increase Response
Rates in Patients with UncontrolledGOut Receiving
KRYSTEXXA) open-label study. Methotrexate, the immunomodulator most
commonly used by rheumatologists, has been shown to reduce anti-drug
antibodies when combined with other biologics. The Company is adapting
MIRROR’s trial design to support the potential for registration, with
enrollment expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.
Next-generation Biologic Programs for Uncontrolled Gout: The
Company is pursuing two development programs for next-generation
biologics for uncontrolled gout, HZN-003 and PASylated
uricase technology, to support and sustain the Company’s market
leadership in uncontrolled gout. The programs are exploring the use of
optimized uricase technology coupled with optimized PEGylation or
PASylation technology, to improve the molecule’s half-life, with the
potential for subcutaneous dosing.
Augmented Rheumatology Pipeline with HemoShear Collaboration:
The Company is collaborating with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, a
privately held biotechnology company, to discover and develop novel
therapeutics for gout.
Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
Note:For additional detail and reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.
Net Sales: Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales were $355.5 million,
an increase of 30 percent, driven by continued strong growth of the
Company’s orphan and rheumatology segment.
Gross Profit: Under U.S. GAAP, the fourth-quarter 2018 gross
profit ratio was 69.2 percent compared to 47.8 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the fourth quarter
of 2018 was 89.1 percent compared to 89.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2017.
Operating Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses
were 5.5 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) expenses were 49.1 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses
were 5.3 percent of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 41.4
percent of net sales.
Income Tax Rate: In the fourth quarter of 2018, the income tax
benefit rate on a GAAP basis was 114.9 percent and the income tax
expense rate on a non-GAAP basis was 8.2 percent.
Net Income: On a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, net
income was $87.6 million. Fourth-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was
$116.8 million.
Adjusted EBITDA: Fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $151.1
million.
Earnings (Loss) per Share: On a GAAP basis in the fourth
quarter of 2018, diluted earnings per share were $0.50 versus a
diluted loss per share of $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and
2017 were $0.67 and $0.29, respectively. Weighted average shares
outstanding used for calculating GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings
per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 were 174.2 million.
Fourth-Quarter Segment Results
Management uses net sales and segment operating income to evaluate the
performance of the Company’s two segments. While segment operating
income contains certain adjustments to the directly comparable GAAP
figures in the Company’s consolidated financial results, it is
considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of
presenting the Company’s segment operating results.
Orphan and Rheumatology Segment
(in millions except for percentages)
Q4 18
Q4 17
% Change
FY 18
FY 17
% Change
RAVICTI®
60.2
51.9
16
226.6
193.9
17
PROCYSBI®(1)
40.1
33.2
21
154.9
137.7
12
ACTIMMUNE®
27.5
26.8
3
105.6
111.0
(5
)
BUPHENYL®
6.4
4.6
41
21.8
20.8
5
QUINSAIRTM(1)
0.2
0.1
17
0.5
3.4
(85
)
Orphan
$
134.4
$
116.6
15
$
509.4
$
466.8
9
KRYSTEXXA®
83.3
43.8
90
258.9
156.5
65
RAYOS®
19.8
15.6
26
61.1
52.1
17
LODOTRA®
0.1
2.0
(97
)
2.1
5.4
(62
)
Rheumatology
$
103.2
$
61.4
68
$
322.1
$
214.0
50
Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales
$
237.6
$
178.0
33
$
831.5
$
680.8
22
Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Operating Income
$
84.8
$
61.2
39
$
290.0
$
241.1
20
(1)
On Jun. 23, 2017, Horizon Pharma completed the divestiture of a
European subsidiary that owned the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and
QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Chiesi
Farmaceutici S.p.A. Horizon Pharma retains marketing rights for the
two medicines in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia.
Horizon Pharma’s 2017 net sales of PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in EMEA
were $9.5 million.
Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales of the orphan and rheumatology segment
were $237.6 million, an increase of 33 percent over the prior year’s
quarter, driven by continued strong KRYSTEXXA growth as well as growth
of RAVICTI, PROCYSBI® and RAYOS. Fourth-quarter 2018 orphan
and rheumatology segment operating income was $84.8 million, an
increase of 39 percent.
For the full-year 2018, KRYSTEXXA net sales of $258.9 million
represented a 65 percent year-over-year increase, in line with the
Company’s expectation.
On Dec. 28, 2018, the Company sold the rights to RAVICTI and AMMONAPS
(AMMONAPS is known as BUPHENYL® and LODOTRA is known as
RAYOS in the United States) outside of North America and Japan to
Medical Need Europe AB for $35.0 million. In addition, effective Jan.
1, 2019, the RAYOS and LODOTRA license and supply agreements were
amended, including the transfer of LODOTRA to Vectura Group plc, the
current third-party supplier. Beginning in 2019, the Company will no
longer recognize revenue from RAVICTI and AMMONAPS sales outside of
North America and Japan, or from sales of LODOTRA.
Primary Care Segment
(in millions except for percentages)
Q4 18
Q4 17
% Change
FY 18
FY 17
% Change
PENNSAID® 2%
64.3
50.0
29
190.2
191.0
-
DUEXIS®
34.0
28.2
21
114.7
121.2
(5
)
VIMOVO®
18.8
16.6
13
67.6
57.7
17
MIGERGOT®
0.8
1.4
(46
)
3.6
5.5
(35
)
Primary Care Net Sales
$
117.9
$
96.2
23
$
376.1
$
375.4
-
Primary Care Segment Operating Income
$
66.2
$
41.9
58
$
160.4
$
149.1
8
Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales of the primary care segment were $117.9
million and operating income was $66.2 million.
Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights
On a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018, operating cash flow was
$108.7 million. Non-GAAP operating cash flow was $115.1 million.
The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $958.7 million as of Dec.
31, 2018.
As of Dec. 31, 2018, the total principal amount of debt outstanding
was $1.993 billion, which consisted of $818 million in senior secured
term loans due 2024; $300 million senior notes due 2024; $475 million
senior notes due 2023 and $400 million exchangeable senior notes due
2022. As of Dec. 31, 2018, net debt was $1.034 billion and our
net-debt-to-last-12-months adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 2.3
times.
2019 Guidance
The Company expects full‐year 2019 net sales to range between $1.23
billion and $1.25 billion and full‐year 2019 adjusted EBITDA is expected
to range between $440 million and $455 million, reflecting investment in
preparation for the potential U.S. launch of teprotumumab and continued
R&D pipeline programs to drive long-term growth.
Webcast
At 8 a.m. EST / 1 p.m. IST today, the Company will host a live webcast
to review its financial and operating results and provide a general
business update. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com.
Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the
live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may
be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be
available approximately two hours after the live webcast.
About Horizon Pharma plc
Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and
commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs
for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of
medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently
marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for
patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it’s personal: by
living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs.
For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com,
follow us @HZNPplc
on Twitter, like us on Facebook
or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, and adjusted EBITDA are used and provided by Horizon
Pharma as non-GAAP financial measures.Horizon Pharma provides
certain other financial measures such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit
ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP
tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and net debt, each of which
include adjustments to GAAP figures.These non-GAAP measures are
intended to provide additional information on Horizon Pharma’s
performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows.Adjustments
to Horizon Pharma's GAAP figures as well as EBITDA exclude acquisition
and/or divestiture-related expenses, charges related to the
discontinuation of ACTIMMUNE development for Friedreich’s ataxia, gain
from divestiture, gain from sale of assets, an upfront fee for a license
of a patent, litigation settlements, loss on debt extinguishment, costs
of debt refinancing, drug manufacturing harmonization costs,
restructuring and realignment costs, as well as non-cash items such as
share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, royalty
accretion, non-cash interest expense, long-lived asset impairment
charges, impacts of contingent royalty liability remeasurements and
other non-cash adjustments.Certain other special items or
substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments
periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods
incurred.Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy
that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP
measures.Horizon Pharma believes that these non-GAAP financial
measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an
overall understanding of Horizon Pharma's financial and operating
performance.The non-GAAP financial measures are included with
the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of
the Company’s historical and expected 2019 financial results and trends
and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to
projected information.In addition, these non-GAAP financial
measures are among the indicators Horizon Pharma's management uses for
planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's
performance.For example, adjusted EBITDA is used by Horizon
Pharma as one measure of management performance under certain incentive
compensation arrangements.These non-GAAP financial measures
should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or
superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.The
non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated
differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP
financial measures used by other companies.Horizon Pharma has
not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA
outlook to an expected net income (loss) outlook because certain items
such as acquisition/divestiture-related expenses and share-based
compensation that are a component of net income (loss) cannot be
reasonably projected due to the significant impact of changes in Horizon
Pharma's stock price, the variability associated with the size or timing
of acquisitions/divestitures and other factors.These components
of net income (loss) could significantly impact Horizon Pharma’s actual
net income (loss).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
but not limited to, statements related to Horizon Pharma's full-year
2019 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance; expected financial
performance and operating results in future periods; expected timing of
clinical trials and regulatory submissions and decisions, including
related to the Phase 3 clinical trial of and potential BLA submission
for teprotumumab; expected expansion of Horizon Pharma’s rare disease
medicine pipeline and the impact thereof; potential market opportunity
for Horizon Pharma’s medicines and medicine candidates; and business and
other statements that are not historical facts.These
forward-looking statements are based on Horizon Pharma's current
expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties.Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from
those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of
these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks
that Horizon Pharma’s actual future financial and operating results may
differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon Pharma’s ability to grow
net sales from existing products; the availability of coverage and
adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party
payers; risks relating to Horizon Pharma’s ability to successfully
implement its business strategies; risks inherent in developing novel
medicine candidates, such as teprotumumab, and existing medicines for
new indications; risks related to acquisition integration and achieving
projected benefits; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in
the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel;
competition, including potential generic competition; the ability to
protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations
and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory
environment in which Horizon Pharma operates and those risks detailed
from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in
Horizon Pharma's filings and reports with the SEC.Horizon Pharma
undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release as a result of new
information.
Horizon Pharma plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
355,543
$
274,219
$
1,207,570
$
1,056,231
Cost of goods sold
109,520
143,269
422,317
537,334
Gross profit
246,023
130,950
785,253
518,897
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
19,683
30,872
82,762
224,962
Selling, general and administrative
174,628
167,423
692,485
655,093
Impairment of long-lived assets
10,847
-
50,302
22,270
Gain on sale of assets
(30,385
)
-
(42,688
)
-
Total operating expenses
174,773
198,295
782,861
902,325
Operating income (loss)
71,250
(67,345
)
2,392
(383,428
)
OTHER EXPENSE, NET:
Interest expense, net
(29,771
)
(31,226
)
(121,692
)
(126,523
)
Foreign exchange loss
(111
)
(427
)
(192
)
(260
)
Gain on divestiture
-
299
-
6,267
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
(446
)
-
(978
)
Other (expense) income, net
(632
)
309
346
588
Total other expense, net
(30,514
)
(31,491
)
(121,538
)
(120,906
)
Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes
40,736
(98,836
)
(119,146
)
(504,334
)
Benefit for income taxes
(46,822
)
(60,611
)
(44,959
)
(102,749
)
Net income (loss)
$
87,558
$
(38,225
)
$
(74,187
)
$
(401,585
)
Earnings (loss) per ordinary share - basic
$
0.52
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(2.46
)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic
168,126,924
164,048,823
166,155,405
163,122,663
Earnings (loss) per ordinary share - diluted
$
0.50
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(2.46
)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted
174,230,711
164,048,823
166,155,405
163,122,663
Note: In the fourth quarter of 2018, we identified an error in the
measurement of the contingent royalty liability calculation pertaining
to the royalty end date for one of our medicines. The revision resulted
in certain adjustments to the consolidated financial statements as of
and for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the revised amounts are
presented herein. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2018, for a detailed discussion of the revision.
169,244,520 and 164,785,083 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively, and 168,860,154 and 164,400,717
shares
outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
17
16
Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at December 31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017
(4,585
)
(4,585
)
Additional paid-in capital
2,374,966
2,248,979
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,523
)
(983
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,314,718
)
(1,242,117
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,054,157
1,001,310
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,146,371
$
4,202,298
Horizon Pharma plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
87,558
$
(38,225
)
$
(74,187
)
$
(401,585
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
69,161
70,217
275,729
283,244
Equity-settled share-based compensation
27,878
33,628
114,860
125,019
Royalty accretion
15,105
12,848
59,476
51,263
Impairment of long-lived assets
10,847
-
50,302
22,270
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
5,872
5,756
22,751
21,619
Deferred income taxes
(66,136
)
(69,242
)
(64,491
)
(132,231
)
Gain on sale of assets
(30,385
)
-
(42,688
)
-
Royalty liability remeasurement
1,027
16,538
(3,383
)
13,004
Gain on divestiture
-
(299
)
-
(2,934
)
Acquired in-process research & development expense
-
10,402
-
159,171
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
445
-
978
Foreign exchange and other adjustments
92
54
332
(1,466
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(73,757
)
17,168
(59,697
)
(84,444
)
Inventories
2,378
24,889
10,280
108,371
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,213
9,545
(25,313
)
5,110
Accounts payable
(34,712
)
1,893
(4,593
)
(16,521
)
Accrued trade discounts and rebates
98,136
66,026
(44,028
)
205,487
Accrued expenses and accrued royalties
(3,674
)
(39,361
)
(9,972
)
(82,203
)
Deferred revenues
(1,858
)
698
(395
)
4,468
Other non-current assets and liabilities
(9,038
)
20,279
(10,440
)
5,720
Net cash provided by operating activities
108,707
143,259
194,543
284,340
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of assets
35,000
-
44,424
-
Payment related to license agreement
-
-
(12,000
)
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,890
)
(303
)
(4,771
)
(4,336
)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
1,598
-
(167,220
)
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested
-
299
-
69,371
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
31,110
1,594
27,653
(102,185
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment of term loans
(818,026
)
(847,874
)
(845,749
)
(1,622,749
)
Net proceeds from term loans
818,026
845,744
818,026
1,693,512
Payment of contingent consideration
-
(20,000
)
-
(20,000
)
Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with
warrant exercises
-
-
-
1,789
Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares through ESPP programs
3,900
3,226
8,610
7,082
Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with
stock option exercises
7,219
405
16,972
2,167
Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards
(1,573
)
(893
)
(14,455
)
(6,533
)
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
-
(992
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
9,546
(19,392
)
(16,596
)
54,276
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(692
)
946
(1,380
)
5,316
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
148,671
126,407
204,220
241,747
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year (1)
813,446
631,490
757,897
516,150
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year (1)
$
962,117
$
757,897
$
962,117
$
757,897
(1)
Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No.
2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are
shown on the balance sheet.
Horizon Pharma plc
Segment Net Sales and Operating Income – 2017 Historical
Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
FY17
Segment Net Sales
Orphan and Rheumatology
$
155.2
$
172.1
$
175.5
$
178.0
$
680.8
Primary Care
65.6
117.4
96.1
96.2
375.3
Segment Operating Income
Orphan and Rheumatology
$
49.7
$
64.7
$
65.5
$
61.2
$
241.1
Primary Care
2.6
62.4
42.2
41.9
149.1
Horizon Pharma plc
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP net income (loss)
$
87,558
$
(38,225
)
$
(74,187
)
$
(401,585
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation
1,499
1,595
6,126
6,631
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
Intangible amortization expense
67,662
68,623
269,603
276,613
Accretion of royalty liabilities
15,105
12,848
59,565
51,263
Inventory step-up expense
99
23,492
17,312
119,151
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
5,872
5,756
22,752
21,619
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
1,532
8,050
7,717
177,035
Restructuring and realignment costs
461
(20
)
15,350
4,883
Share-based compensation
27,878
33,618
114,860
121,553
Impairment of long-lived assets
10,847
-
50,302
22,270
Litigation settlements
-
-
5,750
-
Drug substance harmonization costs
1,275
(47
)
2,855
10,651
Fees related to term loan refinancings
854
1,106
937
5,220
Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements
-
12,186
(10
)
12,186
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program
(2,940
)
4,458
(1,464
)
239
Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through
business combinations
1,027
16,538
(3,383
)
13,004
Gain on sale of assets
(30,385
)
-
(42,688
)
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations
(14,349
)
(12,033
)
(53,961
)
(47,003
)
Gain on divestiture
-
(299
)
-
(6,267
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
446
-
978
Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments
86,437
176,317
471,623
790,026
Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments
(55,729
)
(14,781
)
(45,393
)
(118,704
)
Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments
(1,499
)
(74,939
)
(37,392
)
(74,939
)
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
29,209
86,597
388,838
596,383
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
116,767
$
48,372
$
314,651
$
194,798
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:
Weighted average ordinary shares - Basic
168,126,924
164,048,823
166,155,405
163,122,663
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - Basic:
GAAP earnings (loss) per share - Basic
$
0.52
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(2.46
)
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.17
0.52
2.34
3.65
Non-GAAP earnings per share - Basic
$
0.69
$
0.29
$
1.89
$
1.19
Weighted average ordinary shares - Diluted
Weighted average ordinary shares - Basic
168,126,924
164,048,823
166,155,405
163,122,663
Ordinary share equivalents
6,103,787
2,807,459
5,393,514
2,582,576
Weighted average shares - Diluted
174,230,711
166,856,282
171,548,919
165,705,239
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted
GAAP earnings (loss) per share - Diluted
$
0.50
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(2.46
)
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.17
0.52
2.34
3.65
Diluted earnings per share effect of ordinary share equivalents
-
-
(0.06
)
(0.01
)
Non-GAAP earnings per share - Diluted
$
0.67
$
0.29
$
1.83
$
1.18
Horizon Pharma plc
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP net income (loss)
$
87,558
$
(38,225
)
$
(74,187
)
$
(401,585
)
Depreciation
1,499
1,595
6,126
6,631
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
Intangible amortization expense
67,662
68,623
269,603
276,613
Accretion of royalty liabilities
15,105
12,848
59,565
51,263
Amortization of deferred revenue
-
(224
)
-
(860
)
Inventory step-up expense
99
23,492
17,312
119,151
Interest expense, net (including amortization of
debt discount and deferred financing costs)
29,771
31,226
121,692
126,523
Benefit for income taxes
(46,822
)
(60,611
)
(44,959
)
(102,749
)
EBITDA
$
154,872
$
38,724
$
355,152
$
74,987
Other non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
1,532
8,050
7,717
177,035
Restructuring and realignment costs
461
(20
)
15,350
4,883
Share-based compensation
27,878
33,618
114,860
121,553
Impairment of long-lived assets
10,847
-
50,302
22,270
Litigation settlements
-
-
5,750
-
Drug substance harmonization costs
1,275
(47
)
2,855
10,651
Fees related to term loan refinancings
854
1,106
937
5,220
Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements
-
12,186
(10
)
12,186
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program
(2,940
)
4,458
(1,464
)
239
Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through
business combinations
1,027
16,538
(3,383
)
13,004
Gain on sale of assets
(30,385
)
-
(42,688
)
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations
(14,349
)
(12,033
)
(53,961
)
(47,003
)
Gain on divestiture
-
(299
)
-
(6,267
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
446
-
978
Total of other non-GAAP adjustments
(3,800
)
64,003
96,265
314,749
Adjusted EBITDA
$
151,072
$
102,727
$
451,417
$
389,736
Horizon Pharma plc
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Operating Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
71,250
$
(67,345
)
$
2,392
$
(383,428
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation
1,499
1,595
6,126
6,631
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
Intangible amortization expense
67,662
68,623
269,603
276,613
Accretion of royalty liabilities
15,105
12,848
59,565
51,263
Inventory step-up expense
99
23,492
17,312
119,151
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
630
8,050
6,815
177,035
Restructuring and realignment costs
461
(20
)
15,350
4,883
Share-based compensation
27,878
33,618
114,860
121,553
Impairment of long-lived assets
10,847
-
50,302
22,270
Litigation settlements
-
-
5,750
-
Drug substance harmonization costs
1,275
(47
)
2,855
10,651
Fees related to term loan refinancings
854
1,106
937
5,220
Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements
-
12,186
90
12,186
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program
(2,940
)
4,458
(1,464
)
239
Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through
business combinations
1,027
16,538
(3,383
)
13,004
Gain on sale of assets
(30,385
)
-
(42,688
)
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations
(14,349
)
(12,033
)
(53,961
)
(47,003
)
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
79,663
170,414
448,069
773,696
Non-GAAP operating income
$
150,913
$
103,069
$
450,461
$
390,268
Orphan and Rheumatology segment operating income
84,761
61,190
290,014
241,135
Primary care segment operating income
66,152
41,879
160,447
149,133
Total segment operating income
$
150,913
$
103,069
$
450,461
$
390,268
Amortization of deferred revenue
-
(224
)
-
(860
)
Foreign exchange loss
(111
)
(427
)
(192
)
(260
)
Other income, net
270
309
1,148
588
Adjusted EBITDA
$
151,072
$
102,727
$
451,417
$
389,736
Horizon Pharma plc
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
246,023
$
130,950
$
785,253
$
518,897
Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments:
Depreciation
171
181
700
729
Intangible amortization expense
67,458
68,420
268,793
275,803
Accretion of royalty liabilities
15,105
12,848
59,565
51,263
Inventory step-up expense
99
23,492
17,312
119,151
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
-
19
52
147
Share-based compensation
932
773
3,699
2,469
Drug substance harmonization costs
1,275
(47
)
2,855
10,651
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia
program
(2,940
)
4,458
(1,551
)
1,744
Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through
business combinations
2,900
15,859
(1,510
)
12,325
Royalties for medicines acquired through business
combinations
(14,349
)
(12,033
)
(53,961
)
(47,003
)
Total of Non-GAAP adjustments
70,651
113,970
295,954
427,279
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
316,674
$
244,920
$
1,081,207
$
946,176
GAAP gross profit %
69.2
%
47.8
%
65.0
%
49.1
%
Non-GAAP gross profit %
89.1
%
89.3
%
89.5
%
89.6
%
GAAP cash provided by operating activities
$
108,707
$
143,259
$
194,543
$
284,340
Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs
1,065
9,898
8,815
54,019
Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs
2,767
508
11,904
4,665
Cash payments for litigation settlements
-
-
5,750
32,500
Cash payments for upfront and milestone payments related to
license agreement
-
-
175
-
Cash payments drug substance harmonization costs
1,718
205
7,661
5,249
Cash payments for discontinuation of Friedreich's
ataxia program
-
3,038
3,399
7,208
Cash payment for debt extinguishment
-
-
-
145
Cash payments relating to term loan refinancings
883
1,065
941
9,079
Non-GAAP operating cash flow
$
115,140
$
157,973
$
233,188
$
397,205
Horizon Pharma plc
Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Long-term debt-current portion
$
-
$
10,625
Long-term debt, net of current
1,564,485
1,576,646
Exchangeable notes, net
332,199
314,384
Total Debt
1,896,684
1,901,655
Debt discount
87,038
108,054
Deferred financing fees
9,304
11,041
Total Principal Amount Debt
1,993,026
2,020,750
Less: cash and cash equivalents
958,712
751,368
Net Debt
$
1,034,314
$
1,269,382
Horizon Pharma plc
GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
Q4 2018
Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
Tax Rate
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
As reported - GAAP
$
40.8
$
(46.8
)
(114.9
)%
$
87.6
$
0.50
Non-GAAP adjustments
86.4
57.2
29.2
Non-GAAP
$
127.2
$
10.4
8.2
%
$
116.8
$
0.67
Q4 2017
Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
Tax Rate
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
As reported - GAAP
$
(98.8
)
$
(60.6
)
61.3
%
$
(38.2
)
$
(0.23
)
Non-GAAP adjustments
176.3
89.7
86.6
Non-GAAP
$
77.5
$
29.1
37.7
%
$
48.4
$
0.29
YTD 2018
Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
Tax Rate
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
As reported - GAAP
$
(119.1
)
$
(45.0
)
37.7
%
$
(74.1
)
$
(0.45
)
Non-GAAP adjustments
471.6
82.8
388.8
Non-GAAP
$
352.5
$
37.8
10.7
%
$
314.7
$
1.83
YTD 2017
Pre-tax Net (Loss) Income
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
Tax Rate
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
As reported - GAAP
$
(504.3
)
$
(102.7
)
20.4
%
$
(401.6
)
$
(2.46
)
Non-GAAP adjustments
790.0
193.6
596.4
Non-GAAP
$
285.7
$
90.9
31.8
%
$
194.8
$
1.18
Horizon Pharma plc
Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted
For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
Income Tax
Research &
Selling, General
Impairment of
Gain on
Interest
Other (Expense)
Benefit
COGS
Development
& Administrative
Long-Lived Assets
Sale of Assets
Expense, Net
Income , Net
(Expense)
GAAP as reported
$
(109,520
)
$
(19,683
)
$
(174,628
)
$
(10,847
)
$
30,385
$
(29,771
)
$
(632
)
$
46,822
Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands):
Depreciation(1)
171
-
1,328
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
Intangible amortization expense(2)
67,458
-
204
-
-
-
-
-
Accretion of royalty liabilities(3)
15,105
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inventory step-up expense(4)
99
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5)
-
-
-
-
-
5,872
-
-
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6)
-
(171
)
801
-
-
-
902
-
Restructuring and realignment costs(7)
-
(1,036
)
1,497
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation(8)
932
2,183
24,763
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of long-lived assets(9)
-
-
-
10,847
-
-
-
-
Drug substance harmonization costs(11)
1,275
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fees related to term loan refinancings(12)
-
-
854
-
-
-
-
-
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14)
(2,940
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business
combinations(3)
2,900
-
(1,873
)
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of assets(15)
-
-
-
-
(30,385
)
-
-
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3)
(14,349
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(55,729
)
Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,499
)
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
70,651
976
27,574
10,847
(30,385
)
5,872
902
(57,228
)
Non-GAAP
$
(38,869
)
$
(18,707
)
$
(147,054
)
$
-
$
-
$
(23,899
)
$
270
$
(10,406
)
Horizon Pharma plc
Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted
For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
Income Tax
Research &
Selling, General
Interest
Gain on
Loss on Debt
Benefit
COGS
Development
& Administrative
Expense, Net
Divestiture
Extinguishment
(Expense)
GAAP as reported
$
(143,269
)
$
(30,872
)
$
(167,423
)
$
(31,226
)
$
299
$
(446
)
$
60,611
Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands):
Depreciation(1)
181
-
1,414
-
-
-
-
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
-
Intangible amortization expense(2)
68,420
-
203
-
-
-
-
Accretion of royalty liabilities(3)
12,848
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inventory step-up expense(4)
23,492
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5)
-
-
-
5,756
-
-
-
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6)
19
687
7,344
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and realignment costs(7)
-
-
(20
)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation(8)
773
2,650
30,195
-
-
-
-
Drug substance harmonization costs(11)
(47
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fees related to term loan refinancings(12)
-
-
1,106
-
-
-
-
Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(13)
-
12,186
-
-
-
-
-
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14)
4,458
-
-
-
-
-
-
Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business
combinations(3)
15,859
-
679
-
-
-
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3)
(12,033
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on divestiture(16)
-
-
-
-
(299
)
-
-
Loss on debt extinguishment(17)
-
-
-
-
-
446
-
Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,781
)
Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(74,939
)
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
113,970
15,523
40,921
5,756
(299
)
446
(89,720
)
Non-GAAP
$
(29,299
)
$
(15,349
)
$
(126,502
)
$
(25,470
)
$
-
$
-
$
(29,109
)
Horizon Pharma plc
Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
Income Tax
Research &
Selling, General
Impairment of
Gain on
Interest
Other (Expense)
Benefit
COGS
Development
& Administrative
Long-Lived Assets
Sale of Assets
Expense, Net
Income, Net
(Expense)
GAAP as reported
$
(422,317
)
$
(82,762
)
$
(692,485
)
$
(50,302
)
$
42,688
$
(121,692
)
$
346
$
44,959
Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands):
Depreciation(1)
700
-
5,426
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
Intangible amortization expense(2)
268,793
-
810
-
-
-
-
-
Accretion of royalty liabilities(3)
59,565
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inventory step-up expense(4)
17,312
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5)
-
-
-
-
-
22,752
-
-
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6)
52
(237
)
7,000
-
-
-
902
-
Restructuring and realignment costs(7)
-
696
14,654
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation(8)
3,699
8,880
102,281
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of long-lived assets(9)
-
-
-
50,302
-
-
-
-
Litigation settlements(10)
-
-
5,750
-
-
-
-
-
Drug substance harmonization costs(11)
2,855
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fees related to term loan refinancings(12)
-
-
937
-
-
-
-
-
Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(13)
-
90
-
-
-
-
(100
)
-
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14)
(1,551
)
87
-
-
-
-
-
-
Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business
combinations (3)
(1,510
)
-
(1,873
)
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of assets(15)
-
-
-
-
(42,688
)
-
-
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3)
(53,961
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(45,393
)
Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37,392
)
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
295,954
9,516
134,985
50,302
(42,688
)
22,752
802
(82,785
)
Non-GAAP
$
(126,363
)
$
(73,246
)
$
(557,500
)
$
-
$
-
$
(98,940
)
$
1,148
$
(37,826
)
Horizon Pharma plc
Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
Income Tax
Research &
Selling, General
Impairment of
Interest
Gain on
Loss on Debt
Benefit
COGS
Development
& Administrative
Long-Lived Assets
Expense, Net
Divestiture
Extinguishment
(Expense)
GAAP as reported
$
(537,334
)
$
(224,962
)
$
(655,093
)
$
(22,270
)
$
(126,523
)
$
6,267
$
(978
)
$
102,749
Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands):
Depreciation(1)
729
-
5,902
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization, accretion and step-up:
Intangible amortization expense(2)
275,803
-
810
-
-
-
-
-
Accretion of royalty liabilities(3)
51,263
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inventory step-up expense(4)
119,151
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5)
-
-
-
-
21,619
-
-
-
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(6)
147
149,112
27,776
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and realignment costs(7)
-
-
4,883
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation(8)
2,469
9,263
109,821
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of long-lived assets(9)
-
-
-
22,270
-
-
-
-
Drug substance harmonization costs(11)
10,651
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fees related to term loan refinancings(12)
-
-
5,220
-
-
-
-
-
Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(13)
-
12,186
-
-
-
-
-
-
Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14)
1,744
(1,505
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Remeasurement of royalties for products acquired through business
combinations (3)
12,325
-
679
-
-
-
-
-
Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(3)
(47,003
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on divestiture(16)
-
-
-
-
-
(6,267
)
-
-
Loss on debt extinguishment(17)
-
-
-
-
-
-
978
-
Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(18)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(118,704
)
Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(19)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(74,939
)
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
427,279
169,056
155,091
22,270
21,619
(6,267
)
978
(193,643
)
Non-GAAP
$
(110,055
)
$
(55,906
)
$
(500,002
)
$
-
$
(104,904
)
$
-
$
-
$
(90,894
)
NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS - NON-GAAP
(1)
Represents depreciation expense related to our property, equipment,
software and leasehold improvements.
(2)
Intangible amortization expenses are associated with our
intellectual property rights, developed technology and customer
relationships related to ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, LODOTRA,
MIGERGOT, PENNSAID 2%, PROCYSBI, RAVICTI, RAYOS and VIMOVO.
(3)
Our accrued contingent royalty liabilities consist of contingent
third-party royalty obligations that we assume when we acquire the
rights to medicines. At the time of each acquisition, we assign a
fair value to the contingent liability for royalties. On a quarterly
basis, we evaluate the carrying amount of the liability and we
remeasure, or adjust, the liability when anticipated royalty
payments materially change. Any remeasurements of the contingent
royalty liabilities are recorded as an increase in or reduction to
cost of goods sold during the period. In addition, accretion expense
on the contingent royalty liability is recorded in cost of goods
sold. When we prepare our non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude
the ongoing impacts of acquisition-related contingent royalty
liabilities. We do this by excluding the impact of any remeasurement
of contingent royalty liabilities and the royalty accretion expense.
However, since we recorded a liability for contingent royalties in
purchase accounting, when we exclude the remeasurement and royalty
accretion expense, our non-GAAP financial measures would not include
any impact of the royalties we are obligated to pay based on our
current period net sales. Therefore, we also add back in our
non-GAAP financial measures the actual royalty amount incurred based
on the periods’ net sales for each of our medicines acquired through
business combinations.
(4)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we recognized in cost of goods
sold $17.3 million for inventory step-up expense primarily related
to KRYSTEXXA inventory sold.
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we recognized in cost of goods
sold $78.3 million for inventory step-up expense related to
KRYSTEXXA and MIGERGOT inventory sold and $40.8 million for
inventory step-up expense related to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR inventory
sold.
(5)
Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing
costs associated with our debt.
(6)
Represents expenses, including legal and consulting fees, incurred
in connection with our acquisitions and divestitures.
(7)
Represents expenses, including severance costs and consulting fees,
related to restructuring and realignment activities.
(8)
Represents share-based compensation expense associated with our
stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit
grants to our employees and non-employees, our previous cash-settled
long-term incentive plan and our employee stock purchase plan.
(9)
Impairment of long-lived assets during the year ended Dec. 31, 2018,
primarily relates to the write-off of the book value of developed
technology related to PROCYSBI in Canada and Latin America and
LODOTRA.
Impairment of long-lived assets during the year ended Dec. 31, 2017
of $22.3 million relates to an impairment recorded following payment
to Boehringer Ingelheim International for the acquisition of certain
rights to interferon gamma-1b. This was presented in the “charges
relating to the discontinuation of the Friedreich’s ataxia program”
line item in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures during
the year ended Dec. 31, 2017.
(10)
We recorded $5.8 million of expense during the year ended Dec. 31,
2018, for litigation settlements related to PENNSAID 2% and RAVICTI.
(11)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, we entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire certain rights to interferon gamma-1b, marketed
as IMUKIN in an estimated thirty countries, primarily in Europe and
the Middle East, or the IMUKIN purchase agreement. We already owned
the rights to interferon gamma-1b marketed as ACTIMMUNE in the
United States, Canada and Japan. In connection with the IMUKIN
purchase agreement, we also committed to pay our contract
manufacturer certain amounts related to the harmonization of the
manufacturing processes for ACTIMMUNE and IMUKIN drug substance, or
the harmonization program. At the time we entered into the IMUKIN
purchase agreement and the harmonization program commitment was
made, we had anticipated achieving certain benefits should the Phase
3 clinical trial evaluating ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of
Friedreich’s ataxia, or FA, be successful. If the study had been
successful and if U.S. marketing approval had subsequently been
obtained, we had forecasted significant increases in demand for the
medicine and the harmonization program would have resulted in
significant benefits for us. Following the FA discontinuation, we
determined that certain assets, including an upfront payment related
to the IMUKIN purchase agreement, were impaired, and the costs under
the harmonization program would no longer have benefit to us and
should be expensed as incurred.
(12)
Represents arrangement and other fees relating to the refinancing of
our term loans.
(13)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we incurred $12.2 million of
upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements,
primarily related to our agreement to license HZN-003, a
rheumatology pipeline program with the objective of enhancing our
leadership position in the uncontrolled gout market, from MedImmune
for an upfront cash payment of $12.0 million.
(14)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we recorded a reduction to
previously incurred charges relating to the FA discontinuation of
$1.5 million.
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we recorded charges relating to
the FA discontinuation of $0.2 million.
(15)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, we sold our rights to
interferon gamma-1b in all territories outside the United States,
Canada and Japan to Clinigen for cash proceeds of $9.5 million, with
a potential additional contingent consideration payment, and we
recorded a gain of $12.3 million. Additionally, during the year
ended Dec. 31, 2018, we sold our rights to RAVICTI and AMMONAPS
outside of North America and Japan to Medical Need Europe AB, and we
recorded a gain of $30.4 million.
(16)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we completed the divestiture of
a European subsidiary that owns the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and
QUINSAIR in EMEA to Chiesi and in connection with this divestiture
we recorded a gain of $6.3 million.
(17)
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, we entered into two refinancing
amendments for our term loans. We accounted for a portion of the
repayments under these refinancing amendments as a debt
extinguishment and recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $1.0
million in the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, which
reflected the write-off of the unamortized portion of debt discount
and deferred financing costs previously incurred and a one percent
prepayment penalty fee.
(18)
Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the
estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment
based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable
jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment.
(19)
Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments during the year ended Dec. 31,
2017, reflect the provisional $74.9 million net benefit recorded
following the enactment of the Tax Act, which net benefit included a
$134.2 million tax benefit from the revaluation of our U.S. net
deferred tax liability based on the revised U.S. federal tax rate of
21 percent, partially offset by the write-off of the $59.2 million
deferred tax asset related to our U.S. interest expense
carryforwards under Section 163(j) of the Code.
Following the issuance of Notice 2018-28 by the U.S. Treasury
Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service during the year
ended Dec. 31, 2018, and in accordance with the measurement period
provisions under SAB 118, we reinstated the deferred tax asset
related to our U.S. interest expense carry forwards under Section
163(j) based on the revised U.S. federal tax rate of 21 percent. The
impact of the deferred tax asset reinstatement in accordance with
SAB 118 was a $37.4 million increase to our benefit for income taxes
and a corresponding decrease to the U.S. group net deferred tax
liability position.