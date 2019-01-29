Log in
HORIZON PHARMA PLC
Horizon Pharma plc : to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Feb. 27, 2019

01/29/2019

Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Following the announcement, Horizon's management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial and operating results.

The live webcast and replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes before the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast.

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it’s personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 187 M
EBIT 2018 429 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 016 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 3 421 M
Chart HORIZON PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Horizon Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Metz Senior VP-Business Operations & Government Affairs
Paul W. Hoelscher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Research
Lin Shao-Lee Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON PHARMA PLC4.45%3 421
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.64%345 948
PFIZER-6.90%229 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.29%220 218
NOVARTIS0.31%216 555
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.57%189 619
